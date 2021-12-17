Prince William: It’s very special to see my kids playing with ‘my cousin’s children’

Prince William did an interview with Radio Marsden this week. It was a light interview about Christmas, with questions submitted from the young patients of NHS Royal Marsden. These kinds of “events” are so easy, it’s a wonder he and Kate don’t do more of them. I mean, all he had to do was go somewhere and chat for about twenty minutes. It wasn’t even live! To be fair, William has actually been doing a few more of these kinds of things this year, these smaller appearances which don’t get tons of press. Kate has not.
On Thursday, Prince William sat down with Barry Alston of Radio Marsden, a charity run by volunteers, broadcasting to and supporting cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospitals in London, to answer some holiday-themed questions from young patients.
While Prince William, 39, admitted that food is “quite important” around Christmas and he always finds “a tiny bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit of turkey or sausage or a bit of wine,” he most looks forward to the holidays as a time to get together with loved ones.
“For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together,” he said. “When I see my children meet up with my cousin’s children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot. Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement.”
William received one question about board games, and he shared that Monopoly and Risk are favorites in his household with Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, it’s something that “usually everyone gets very cross about because they lose.”
And while Elf on the Shelf is a popular Christmas tradition for lots of families, it doesn’t seem like the elf has visited the palace…at least not yet. “I don’t know what Elf on a Shelf is,” William admitted.
Prince William also shared his favorite Christmas film (he said he watches Elf every Christmas “and it still makes me laugh”) and named “Feliz Navidad” as a go-to Christmas song, although he shared that he finds it hard to decide and also gave a shout out to Mariah Carey.
As for what William wants for Christmas this year, he said that he hasn’t had much time to think about that question. But he does hope Aston Villa, his favorite soccer team wins their Boxing Day match.
Yeah, I’m a few years older than William and I think for both of us, “Elf on the Shelf” wasn’t really a thing for our generation. I didn’t know what it was until I was in my 30s, and even then I’m still sort of like “wait, what is it?” When William talks about music, I always realize just how uncool he is and how little he cares about cultural stuff. Like, I guess he thinks it would be gauche to have a favorite band or a go-to Christmas album or something like that. This is the part that made me think though: “When I see my children meet up with my cousin’s children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special…” Yeah, his cousin’s children. Not his own nieces and nephews (via Harry, or even Pippa). His cousin’s children. I guess he’s talking about Zara’s kids. Those Cambridge kids are going to grow up not knowing their first cousins.
He thinks these are coy personal attacks, but he’s just showing us he’s a heartless, racist idiot.
Lol. Running out of potential scapegoats, William the Terrible? How special.
I think he tries to preserve some mystique,he doesnt want to seem too current like some commoner. Lol
Exactly I think their plan has always been to be as bland as possible because that one of the thing that worked for the queen. She’s so bland people can project whatever they want on her. But H&M put that plan into question because that’s their personnality that made them popular so now they are stuck trying to find the balance between showing enough to be liked/popular and keeping enough to preserve the mystique.
:: However, it’s something that “usually everyone gets very cross about because they lose.” ::
Telling on himself.
His kids seem a little young for monopoly don’t they?
Either they play the childrens versions and help the kids A LOT, or this is bull. Monopoly is complex, and Risk even more so. Risk is literally a war strategy game! I think there’s a non-violent kids version for that, too, but even the kids versions are for 8 and up, generally. His kids are still in the Candyland and Hungry Hungry Hippos ages. Maybe Clue with George. I think this is just a lie, honestly.
Monopoly i could somewhat see, just the kids not fully understanding. But Risk? I mean I knew some kids who started playing that in maybe 5th grade. But there is no way a 6 and a 3 year old are playing Risk.
Signed, a mom of a 5 year old who barely has the attention span for Monopoly Junior and who also doesn’t even play it correctly. He’s a cheaty cheater, my boy.
He is not playing Monopoly with them–they are way too young!! And it’s kind of a boring game, IMO. If he was down on the floor playing games with them for the past few years he’d say Candyland or Life (with its great spinning wheel) or Mouse Trap or Operation or whatever kids games they have in Merry Olde England. Monopoly and Risk are older kids’ board games. Jeez.
LOL, maybe George is playing Monopoly Jr. but not Risk. My kids are 9 and 7 (so just a year or so older than George and Charlotte) and Monopoly Jr is a no go, Risk is laughable to even think about. They do play Stratego but the 7 year old doesn’t quite get it, and the older one loves Memoir 44 but I still always beat him at it (hey, its good for him to lose, lol.)
So yeah, I’m calling BS on Monopoly and Risk for the Cambridge children. honestly it sounds like those are the only board games William remembered from his childhood.
And neither of these games, along with most of his answers, seem like they would be things that children in the cancer ward would relate to. He always leaves room for wine? He likes the game Risk? He doesn’t know what elf on a shelf is? His favorite part of Xmas is seeing his kids play with other kids (kind of mean to say this to children cancer patients stuck in the hospital!) he doesn’t know what he wants for Xmas, and his favorite Xmas songs are “something by Mariah Carey?” Say something like jingle bells or frosty the snowman, something that kids will actually be able to immediately call up in their mind. I don’t know why they did the interview with him this way. Are little kids desperate to know things about a 40 year old Prince William? So this seems like a weird way to have him on the program to begin with, but if that’s the way they’re going to go anyways, then try to tailer your answers to actual children. You have children, so this shouldn’t be that hard for you! You should know that “Risk” and “wine” aren’t high on the list of things that excite kids or that they can relate to.
They certainly aren’t! Certainly the 3 and 6 year olds are not playing Risk, so either he is lying or Louis and Charlotte are being left out of the games.
I feel like William and the whole RF is really trying to push the happy united family image going into the New Year. They really want us to forget that M & H exposed that ‘family’ for the toxic vipers nest it truly is.
Except william just admitted that they don’t see each other much. So not a close family at all
This is it. They are desperately trying to change the narrative but they need to realize that it’s a fruitless task with the folks like us who see right through their sh*t.
Really vanilla. Reminds me of the bland answers Katherine Schwartzenegger gave on that magazine survey thing.
Omg my heart breaks for Archie and Lili. Those two innocent kids are gonna be treated like complete outsiders aren’t they?
F*ck this guy! I hope all his endeavours fail and he ALWAYS falls in the shadow of his more successful brother for the rest of his life.
(oh and I hope AV lose their Boxing Day match #pettyaf)
It’s for their best interest. They will be scapegoats like their dad if they associate with those people
They’re better off being apart from those people, please. My heart is filled with happiness for them! They get to grow up, free! They won’t be anyone’s scapegoats. Plus, we know Meghan and Harry have great friends who are also parents so Arch and Lili are in no way isolated. Praise God for them!
I don’t think the Sussexes are crying over Archie and Lili not playing with the Cambridge kids. Lol. I think the Sussexes are relieved.
They are better off as outsiders. If they were on the inside they’d be treated as the ethnic American scapegoats the way their mom was/is.
Well, they are. Even if the royal family weren’t awful snobbish racists, it’s difficult to maintain close links with people who live on a different continent. Easier for people in their income bracket who can afford to travel internationally regularly, to be sure, but certainly not the same as living locally. And there’s the age difference to take into account as well. George and Charlotte are 8 and 6, closer in age to Mia and Lena, than they are to Archie and Lili. Harry’s kids will probably be closer to Eugenie and Beatrice’s kids.
There’s the geographic difference and the cultural difference. The Cambridge children and the Sussex children are going to grow up in different worlds. Both very privileged worlds, but different.
Is it possible for cousins who live on different continents to still have a relationship and be close? Yes, especially these days with facetime and zoom and texting and email etc – but even if everything was A-OK between Harry and William, the Sussex kids would still be outsiders relatively compared to the British cousins.
But, I think H&M knew that and I think that was part of the appeal of moving to California.
@Layla: My heart is not breaking. Harry’s children are better off not knowing any of the Windsors.
My heart is fine knowing Archie and Lili are growing up away from people who wish them harm. They are safe, happy and sorrounded by goodwill by God’s grace. When William was first asked about how he feels about becoming uncle now that Harry was having a child, his response was I am already an uncle. He doesn’t consider Meghan as human who deserves to be treated with dignity and kindness and he extends it to Archie and Lili as well. He doesn’t consider them part of his extended family, he doesn’t care for their well being and certainly has no love as an uncle for them. Harry is different, he loved his nephews and nieces. So, its good that he keeps showing the world how ugly and rotten he is from inside because that is what it takes to have animosity towards innocent children.
They aren’t in the same country any more thanks to their smart parents that won’t happen. They will have plenty of friends so I don’t think it will affect them that much not being closed with their cousins I mean lots of people are like that..
Wish someone would ask him when he’ll go meet Archie and Lilibeth.
They are no doubt pre approving any questions and only sitting down with journalists that wont go rogue in the interviews. They are cowards and thats why they wont ever be able to sit down with a respectable interviewer that is free to ask anything.
Serena no one in the U.K. media has the balls to do that. But just wait until he goes to the US.
Looking forward people asking “Have you met your brother” every damn time he’s seen in US
When your own brother has kids it looks really bad to talk about your cousin’s children.
@Nic919: But can you blame him he’s never met his brother’s children, that was his choice.
He added that tidbit about his cousin’s children as a barb to Harry but it’s make him look like a childish, heartless brother. Archie and lili are better off not being around the Cambridges or their children before in a few years time we will hear Archie made Kate and Charlotte cry.
He 100% said that to try to hurt Harry, which just shows how MUCH William doesn’t get it. Harry is never going back to the Firm, and I seriously doubt he cares who the Cambridge children play with, as long as it’s not his own children.
William is such a loser.
I’m going on the record – he might be able to beat his primary school aged children, but I could totally take him at Risk!
“For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year.” William just inadvertently revealed that the windsor clan is in fact not close at all.
I would think Monopoly was too old for his children but anyway…
His statement makes Louis look like an afterthought yet again because a 3 year old is definitely too young for monopoly or risk. I feel for that poor kid.
My thought as well and those games are from his generation. I live in America, not the UK but those aren’t the popular games here for children that age. It doesn’t sound like an actual anecdote.
@equality: At their ages, at least the two older ones, would be playing snakes and ladders and ludo. Louis is not playing board games.
There is the kids Monopoly game. Maybe they play that one.
The fact is, all those kids are varying degrees of cousins, so if he’d said the catchall “cousins,” it would have been fine. But he wanted to call attention to the fact that he’s keeping his kids from knowing their first cousins, which is so grotesque and creepy. That, or he doesn’t understand lineage and thought he was being smart, when in fact he’s stupid. I could see that too.
Elf on the shelf is nasty, harmful & just plain creepy & disturbing to even look at.
Any parent who thinks it’s “cute” needs to give their head a firm shake.
Don’t @ me, I said what I said.
I agree completely!! I used to manage a toy store and NO ONE heard about this dumb elf thing until the book and doll set were released. Maybe…….15 years ago? 10? I’ll have to look it up. I heard one customer mention she remembered it as a kid, but she was a boomer and absolutely an outlier in recognizing it.
The elf itself was pretty ubiquitous in the 60s and 70s, but it was just an ornament. We had bunches of them. It wasn’t used for surveillance back then.
First time I heard of it was on “Shark Tank”. I forget which Shark took it, but I think it was Laurie (‘cos they sell it in BB&B) or maybe it was Barbara ¯_(ツ)_/¯ …one of them.
Eh…it’s harmless.
I’m a boomer and hadn’t heard of elf on the shelf until fairly recent years. We didn’t have that as kids, just the usual stockings and decorations around the house.
We definitely didn’t have one growing up, so I do think the whole “the elf is watching you” is a pretty new phenomenon. We do have one and I like it, the boys get a huge kick out of finding it each morning, but I also don’t go overboard with it (like, the elf moves from the table to the christmas tree to the kitchen counter and back, lol.)
One of the reasons that Bill is not asked about Harry and Meghan and their children is that he only does interviews/press where he can control who is around and has the questions ahead of time. Bill talked about his cousin’s children (i.e. Zara’s kids) b/c he knew if he mentioned Pippa’s there would be headlines and talk about his other niece and nephew that he has yet to meet. It’s a safe response that won’t invite too many questions/headlines. It will be interesting how his and Kate’s tour of the US will play out next year b/c its inevitable a “rogue” reporter/pap will scream about Harry and Meghan and will no doubt have to answer.
Except he could have just said “to see my kids play with their cousins is really special” because zara and eugenies kids are also the Cambridges cousins.
But he just had to go their and make it “MY cousins children”. To purposely exclude harry and meghan.
Truth be told: im extremely happy archie and lili won’t see much of the Cambridge kids. Because everybody knows that they were supposed to be their scapegoats. I want better for archie and lili and now they are free.
I don’t even think his children have much interaction with Pippa’s children either. At the Christmas concert, he did not acknowledge the Middletons at all, unless I missed it. And let’s not forget that the Cambridge kids weren’t pictures at James’ wedding either, despite being heavily featured for Pippa’s wedding. I think he might be in the outs with them too, probably after the whole “Carole was a better mother than Diana” fiasco, which resulted in the great Benching of 2021.
@JT: although i wholeheartedly believe that the Cambridge marriage is dead, i don’t believe that they’ll ever get a divorce. But i do think that the whole middleton pr pissed him of greatly. Which makes me wonder how he is looking at an article like “william gets kate a gin tonic” and the other article where is was made clear that william about apparently needs kate to lean on after sussexit.
Whether they’ll divorce or not really depends on how beneficial it would be to William to divorce her and time will tell on that front. I personally think, with the right spin, he could actually come out in an even better position as an engaged, hardworking, single dad. With that being said, the Middleton business does not bode well for Kate because they’ve always been the Keen’s number one cheerleaders. William went from “I already have a nephew” when Archie was born to “how great is that my kids can play with their cousins at Christmas,” presumably the royal cousins. Add in her family’s tasteless interview about Meg and you’ve got yourself a scapegoat for the whole Sussexit situation with a heaping dose of “what else.”
TBQH I (personally) think this was directed at Harry. Not Pippa. I’m sure Ma Middleton makes every attempt to make sure Pippa’s children are as ‘royal adjacent’ i.e. exposed to the FFFK & the spare as possible. Lining up their future prospects before they’re even out of nappies. But that’s just my 2p 🤷🏼♀️
It was 100% directed at Harry.
I’m assuming the cousins mentioned are Peter’s children, those are the ones we’ve seen publicly interacting with the Cambridge children the most, although I guess Zara’s children also fit the bill obviously, but I think they typically go to Australia for christmas (not always, and maybe not this year.)
and yeah it was a catty, ahole comment that just draws attention to the fact that he has no relationship with his brother’s children.
Archie at his nursery school having a blast, Lili is being waited on hand and foot, hoping her teeth broke the surface, then she will going through it again.
Hahahaha…exactly
I hope William’s cousins protect their kids because with Harry out of the picture it will be the cousins children who will be scapegoats to prop up the Cambridge’s kids. I sincerely hope that the Sussexes keep their children away because given the way the Sussexes have been treated those children will be considered fair game for abuse. I can see the awful headlines in my mind now. Charlotte cried. Louis ignored. And George will be portrayed as the leader who guided the Sussexes children. Just recently People magazine credited George for Archie wearing peppa pig wellie’s. Sources will claim the children are too American. They don’t understand BRF protocol. Etc. There is no doubt W was directing this comment at Harry. He clearly is obsessed with wanting to best Harry. The hilarious part of this is he is leaving out the Middleton kids. Carole won’t like that. I’ll never forget when asked how he felt about being an uncle he emphasized he was already an uncle. Completely dismissing the special nature of your only sibling having his first child. Now the Middleton kids don’t get any acknowledgment.
C’mon, man….Elf on a Shelf is a “new” thing, yes, but every parent at least knows what it is. (I actually refused to buy into it with my kids — ain’t nobody got time to be moving a doll around every night into even more convoluted positions and setups — but I absolutely know what it is and what it’s all about!) But then again, this is Bill we’re talking about…who I strongly suspect has no clue about the day-to-day operations of raising those kids. If Kate is not as hands-on as she would like us to believe….he’s even more checked out, trust that.
He was stating facts about his children playing with his cousins’s children, I don’t think it was a shade to Harry. We’ve seeing pictures of George and Charlotte with Peter’s kids and Zara’s kids, children closer to his kids in age. That’s probably what he was thinking about.
My God, he’s unlikable. Looks like he got an A in all his Petty Betty coursework.