Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady said ‘absolutely not’ to my drug-free home births

In 2018, Gisele Bundchen published her memoir, and in that book, she detailed how she gave birth to Benjamin and Vivian at home, without drugs, in the bathtub. In her book, she made it sound like she was some kind of icon for going against her doctor’s medical advice and powering through a sixteen-hour labor. In Tom Brady’s new ESPN+ series, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, they both spoke about how Tom didn’t want Gisele to have a home birth but he ended up appreciating it:
Tom Brady has nothing but special memories from Gisele Bündchen’s home births, but he wasn’t convinced at first. The model was a part of the ESPN+ Man in the Arena: Tom Brady series, and she revealed that Brady told her “absolutely not” when she initially said she wanted to deliver their first child Benjamin at home. After she explained that it’s her body, her choice, the football star asked, “Who has a kid at home in 2000?’” “I do,” the 41-year-old said.
There are many reasons why women choose to give birth at home instead of the hospital, and the first time mom knew it was what she wanted, regardless of Brady’s opinion. “It was a home birth, and it was funny because he didn‘t want me to have a home birth. He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it‘s my body.’”
Over the 20th century, home birth declined rapidly with the advent of modern medicine, but women were giving birth in their homes or caves since humans existed. And in the end, Brady called the experience “precious.” “Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way,” he said in the clip.
Bündchen gave birth to both of her children via at home water birth and she explained in her book, “My Path to a Meaningful Life” that she has been wary of hospitals because her twin sister, Pati, developed double pneumonia when they were 10. She even went against doctors advice giving birth to Benjamin at home, “The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth,” she recalled. “He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small, and the odds just weren’t in my favor.”
As I said years ago, I do believe that every woman has the right to make her own birth choices and if some of y’all want to give birth at home, so be it. I find parts of Gisele’s story very problematic and I always felt this way. One, I do think she’s implicitly and negatively judging women who want to give birth in a hospital, or women who want painkillers. And that’s wrong. Two, I find it worrying that even in Gisele’s own narrative, she’s proud of the fact that she went against medical advice, and that there was real danger for mother and child. Ugh. I kind of wish Tom had fought harder on this issue.
So did her sister get pneumonia at the hospital and that’s why she doesn’t trust them? This story needs more explaining, it doesn’t make sense. She got lucky that things went well and her child wasn’t put at risk. I get that it’s her body but to brag about not discussing it with the father of the child who was actively involved and to ignore medical advice doesn’t sound as impressive as she must think.
Especially when that father is an elite athlete who also has a good understanding of pain, risks, and the human body. I am not a Brady fan, but the man is the GOAT and part of the reason is because he is deeply dedicated to maintaining his body. This isn’t an ignorant rube.
She is problematic, if I feel like having a few moments in la la land read her interviews.
I do have to say his son with BRIDGET MONIHAN is BEAUTIFUL. That COLORING
which one is Bridget’s? the one that looks EXACTLY like him?
For someone projecting the whole “perfect mommy/better than you” I didn’t expect to see so much of her kids on her social media.
Also her face looks a bit different.
Was it dumb to go against medical advice? Hell yes. But as she said she had a fear of drs and hospitals which led to her decision making. The fact that she had a positive experience reinforced her decision.
Here in Canada many women have home births, monitored by midwives. The moment things look dangerous you are sent to the hospital and get an obgyn. Maybe she had this sort of catch all approach to childbirth which is why Tom agreed.
They did; the backup plan was discussed locally at the time. Their home was also just blocks away from Massachusetts General Hospital and within 2 miles of 3 other major hospitals. She would have been in a hospital within just a few minutes if anything had gone wrong.
I would be fine with the people who elect home births and birthing centers if they would only accept the consequences of their decisions when there is a bad outcome. As it is, I have seen multiple cases where the parents decide to blame the midwife. Also, you only have a few minutes before permanent damage starts. LOL at those of you who think even Tom Brady was gonna run with a newborn in respiratory distress to a hospital and get it intubated in under 5 minutes.
“Also, you only have a few minutes before permanent damage starts.”
yeah, that’s what I was thinking. they may only be “a few minutes” from a hospital, but in that few minutes, the baby could wind up with permanent health issues or, worse yet, dead.
her body, her choice, of course…but my choice would not be the same as hers.
When I first moved to the NL, about 50% of women intended to have home births, and due to a strong midwife culture since the 1600s, society was/ is set up that way. I personally tried it, but had complications and was sent to the hospital. The tone of this article is fairly insufferable though.
I hear the hips too small issue alot with women giving birth. The doctor told me that and tried to pressure me for days into a c section..I refused, I at least wanted to try labour and delivery. 12 hours later I gave birth vaginally to a healthy babu, minimal tearing and was fully recovered 4 weeks later. Some doctors can be too quick to push c section.
Sounds like she just didn’t want to hear him. I originally looked into homebirth with my first, because I was concerned that, as Christian Scientist, that a hospital setting might not respect my religious viewpoint or desires. My husband just sat down with me and basically said “I love you, I see what you want to do, but I am afraid that if something happened, I could lose you and the baby. Can we work this out some way that satisfied both of us?” And we found a happy medium – a birth center where the midwives were happy to work with us and let us create a birth we wanted, but had the means to get us medical attention if necessary. I understand the desire to have the “perfect” experience at birth, but the father and baby matter too – and it sounds like that was not on her radar.
Ugh. I do not support home births. At All. Especially against a dr advice. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Hospitals have water birthing tub now, much larger than what you’d have at home & cleaner too. If you’re that insistent – do it at a birthing center connected to a hospital. You can still have the ambiance, drug free & monitor free water birth with all the candles you want, but be close in case things go south. Modern medicine is there for a reason, birthing persons & babies have died in child birth, it’s pure selfishness to risk that for your ambiance or comfort reasons.
I get your point, but it is highly dismissive to wave off legitimate concerns about hospitals ad how they treat pregnancy that drive many mothers to choose homebirth. Many homebirthers have had babies in hospitals and were treated so terribly that they refuse to return. I used to work in a medical malpratctice firm and I could tell you stories that would raise your hair. I met women who were sexually assaulted by hospital staff, who had their medical concerns dismissed outright, who had their very strong religious/cultural beliefs violated repeatedly, etc. You sound intensely blase about a very complex, serious topic. The fact that Giselle seemed more committed to her own experience is not cause to be dismissive across the board.
Me too. Show me doctor’s wife giving birth at home and I’ll believe it’s safe. My husband is one and not in a million years would he agree to home birth – you never know what happens and when it happens the shit hits the fan in seconds. Unless you live in a hospital you can’t get help quickly enough, sometimes running to the operating theater is too long. There are other options if you wish to minimize medical interventions. People forget that pregnancy and birth, despite being common and natural can involve a lot of complications. Good experience is not worth risking your baby’s life and health even in 1%. That said, it’s nice to not know what can happen or be directly involved in managing emergency during birth- that really helps to not be afraid and act all righteous.
Same-husband is a doctor and was adamant. I delivered my kids in the hospital with a midwife, a doula and no pain meds. One of my kids (after a routine pregnancy and easy L & D) needed to immediately be seen by a specialist and sent to the NICU. I was incredibly thankful to be at a hospital. You just never know.
I don’t understand how pregnant women can go nine months watching their diets and not drinking, doing pregnancy exercises, having ultrasounds and tests to see if the baby is doing well, buying all organic this and that, but then at THE moment of birth, decide that if something goes wrong, they are okay with losing valuable time having to call an ambulance and wait for it to arrive, and then lose more valuable time getting to the hospital and getting into the OR if you need it. If you hate the hospital so much then push out the baby and leave immediately, but know that you safeguarded your infant’s life or your own life during a natural, but unpredictable event.
Yup, and even though childbirth is part of human biology, it was the number one cause of death for women for most of human history! Like with vaccines, we’ve been spoiled by the success of modern medicine and don’t see the horrific consequences of the lack of adequate medical care.
Would be nice if birthing centers connected to hospitals were as available as you seem to believe.
For her babies she will ignore medical advice but has no problem flying across the world for cosmetic surgery!?
Ahh yes, the Burkas in Paris.😉😉
@noki, yes yes yes! 😆
Omg their daughter is Gisele’s mini-me for sure!
That’s all I got out of this post too!
I would never put my baby in danger, and certainly not to satisfy my desire to have a home birth.
Brady’s concern could also have been as a father.
Yes, it’s her body, but it’s also their child.
As someone whose career is risk for all sorts of health questions, it’s perfectly normal that Brady had apprehensions towards a home birth and any likely complications.
Kinda sad how Gisele’s rection was it’s my body, and………….that’s all.😕
She is such an arrogant and ridiculous woman. Every time she says something I am left rolling my eyes over and over. She also needs to realize that she as a wealthy white woman has advantages that other women do not. I trust science and hospitals and as a black woman and given our history with the medical community I probably shouldn’t! I just think we could do without Giselle speaking and judging everyone around her.
An the title of that book…ughhhh.
Yes, it’s tiresome. But I wonder what her early experiences with hospitals in Brazil were like. I know from my own perspective as a child in Greece, that basically, unless you were rich, hospitals used to be where you went to die. Now, of course, it’s different – and I live in the US, in an area with great medical care, but my BP still goes up when I walk into a hospital.
I wouldn’t assume that Tom didn’t push back more. They’re both superstars in their respective fields and very determined people – so, I don’t think the discussion went as simply and easily as she’s putting it. And where they were living at the time is very close to a complex of major hospitals.
He could have pushed that bathtub to MGH, they were that close, just across the Common from Tufts, and a mile and a half from Beth Israel Lahey and B&W. Most of us aren’t that close to any hospital, never mind four of the world’s best.
Exactly, I live in the same area – it’s hospitals as far as the eye can see.
Seconds count. It doesn’t matter if there was a hospital in each direction, 5 minute walk away. I can’t believe this woman. The amount of stupid things that constantly come out of her mouth. All this because her sister might have caught an illness in a poor small hospital in 1980s Brazil. Ridiculous!!
By the way Tom’s oldest son John that he had with Bridget Moynahan is so handsome. All of the kids are cute but John is gorgeous. With his dark hair I think he favors his mother more.
so is that the one with the face and the perfect hair? he looks like a model. that kid is handsome
So over this privileged plastic fantastic bimbo….that’s all I got! UGH…
I really did wince at “it was funny because.” Why is it funny that her husband had a different viewpoint and she “got her way”? Life is about compromise and everyone can’t always get what they want. But you’d better believe I’d be furious if my husband’s attitude was “it was funny” when his preference won out over mine on serious life events. It sounds like she doesn’t take things very seriously, whether it’s her husband’s opinion or medical advice.
I mean, English is not her first language. And it’s a phrase commonly used to infer irony. I’m not a Gisele fan but this was a 5 second clip of her talking and a lot of over interpreting.