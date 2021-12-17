Kim Kardashian: ‘I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing’

Bari Weiss interviewing Kim Kardashian, what could go wrong? If you’re unfamiliar with Bari Weiss, she is the former New York Times columnist and now professional substacker obsessed with “cancel culture” and how she is being oppressed by cultural cancellations and/or people saying snarky sh-t to her online. Many believe she’s a hack, but Kim Kardashian isn’t hearing any of that. Kim and Bari chatted about Kanye West, MAGA hats and (what else) cancel culture. Some quotes from Kim:
Kim regrets asking Ye to remove his MAGA hat on SNL: “Why should he take that [MAGA hat] off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.” She said she “learned a lot from that situation” and should have supported West’s freedom of speech. “I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that’s a good quality to have.”
Why she asked him to stop wearing the red hat: Kardashian explained that because she isn’t really a “rule breaker,” the public backlash West received really affected her. “I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’”
People shouldn’t worry? “If I worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me. Anyone wouldn’t be them!”
On cancel culture: “That’s why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing…because I really do believe … in rehabilitation and freedom of speech. I’ve never really been into cancel culture. If we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into the conversation to really understand,” she continued, noting it, of course, “depends on the situation.” In some instances, she explained, “I don’t really care what people think about me, but there’s some times where I say, ‘OK, I completely understand how you would feel like this is disrespectful, and I will absolutely change this.’ I always own up to the mistakes that I make and I try not to make them again. But I think if you don’t have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn’t right?”
Re: the MAGA hat conversation… there’s a nuanced part of the conversation which I wish Kim would have acknowledged, and those nuances are “shame” and “privilege.” As in, Kanye and all of Donald Trump’s supporters should have felt deep and profound shame for supporting a racist, fascist, serial sexual predator. That’s why it’s okay to tell a loved one to take off the f–king MAGA hat, because you’re ashamed to be related to them and they should be ashamed to wear it. The “privilege” nuance is because Kim and Kanye are both privileged enough to not be affected by Trump’s policies. The argument of “we should respect his beliefs” only goes so far when his “beliefs” lead to babies in cages and Trump inciting terrorist acts against members of Congress.
As for Kim’s thing about cancel culture, she was thinking of herself and how people criticize her for cultural appropriation and doing dumb sh-t for ratings. This whole cancel culture/anti-cancel culture sh-t is so played out. Just stop f–king talking about it, y’all sound like f–king idiots.
There’s a great podcast called you’re wrong about. They do an episode on cancel culture and their conclusion is that it doesn’t exist for people with power. The only people it really affects are random people on Twitter with no power. Like that girl in PR who tweeted about Africa and then lost her job when she got off the plane.
+1. Also, I think Kim Kardashian is the most ridiculous thing.
That girl “Justine Sacco” who was interviewed multiple times and is the poster child for right wing “anti” cancel culture? She who was able to return to the job that initially canned her, in addition to taking other lucrative pr jobs? And let’s revisit her comment:
“ Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!”
True. But even Justine Sacco eventually got another job,
I love You’re Wrong About! The bigger conversation was that cancel culture isn’t effective, especially for the rich and powerful. When someone famous is “cancelled” it just means they’ve fallen out of favor with a group, but falls into favor with another group. Like the MAGA crowd embracing Kanye. The only people who face real consequences are regular people who are likely to lose their job or be ostracized by their community.
You said it so much better than me! Thanks!
Jon Ronson’s book “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed” is also a really good analysis of this. He also writes about the Justine Sacco situation. The book came out a bit before the term “cancel culture” had such cultural cache, but honestly, I think his use of the framework of “shaming” is a really helpful way of conceptualizing the conversation and allowing for a bit more nuance. (Plus he’s a great writer.)
Tired of hearing the phrase “cancel culture”. People have always been “cancelled” or fired or not supported because others don’t agree with their actions or words. If somebody is paying you to do a job and don’t like the way you do it, they can fire you. The difference now is that it is happening to higher level people who get more airtime with their whining about it. The people have their freedom of speech and the supporters have their freedom to say “no more”. It’s all related. The “cancelling” is somebody else using their freedom to disagree.
She’s just upset she can’t exploit cultures and profit off of them without POCs stepping on her neck. I still laugh to this day that the mayor of Kyoto put this talentless hack in check when she tried to steal the word kimono.
Every time I start giving Kim the benefit of the doubt, I regret it.
Re: cancel culture, I do believe that it’s harmful to promote “canceling” someone over something instead of promoting growth, change, and education. But most people who are “canceled” 1) are repeat offenders and have no intention of changing, and 2) continue to have perfectly successful careers and their transgressions are swept under the rug.
People have been boycotting people and places forever. If people want to cancel you, that is their option. A right wing talking point over something as fake as the war on Christmas. Why isn’t Kim and those billionaire relatives doing something to help those poor people who lost everything in the Midwest? Personally, I don’t know why we give the vapid moron so much space.
I think Kim is the most ridiculous thing and do think she should be cancelled.
Seriously. She SHOULD be canceled. She should be canceled for sitting in her ivory tower richsplaining to the rest of us how we should try to understand our oppressors.
I can’t type the words I want to say so *#*@ her.
Kim Kardashian is an unintelligent woman. She can buy her way into a law career, and schmooze her way into respectable circles, but she’s just a frivolous p*rnstar with a showbiz mom, qnd anyone looking for anything more is jonesing
The only people who call it “cancel” culture are those who’ve never had to face consequences before. This is pretty indicative of what kind of lawyer Kim would be, if she ever passed the bar–not that I think that will ever happen. Lol.
She is laying the ground work to never be cancelled. These people will never go away ,the closest they ever came was after her 72 day marriage. But now backlash and the threat of getting cancelled is part of their brand.
Yeah, now she can ignore every single instance of criticism, fair or unfair, she receives in the future. Anything she changes or considers must be on her terms, rather than thinking about why her actions have potentially hurt others.
Great human rights lawyer mindset.
Walk off a cliff Kim, and take Kanye with you.
“Half of the country voted for him” (meaning Trump)
Kim, no. No they did not.
This, too. Excellent point.
Seems like for most celebrities ‘cancelled’ means ‘people were really, really angry online for five minutes’. And somehow even five minutes of being anything less than worshiped is unacceptable. At the same time, it’s a badge of honor they use to show how independent-minded they are, and excuse how little they care for public opinion the next time they seriously mess up. I guess that’s easier than taking off a hat, or not stealing Black women’s styles.
This is why I never understand why people ride for her so hard. She’s a textbook example of someone whose principles are all a mirage and for show. She talks in circles to justify people not having to be accountable for their actions ie the whole cancel culture is ridiculous. She negated the good baby bar press to bask in her privilege. Worst she doesn’t even have the courage of her convictions here backtracking at the last minute with the whole “Depends on the situation”. Plus she’s not actually neutral. She just plays it that way for the brand. How can you say in the same sentence I don’t care what you think about me then where I can see how someone might think it’s disrespectful and I will change that. Because she does care (hence the nervousness she referenced in the article) and wants to always be perceived positively so she will away sway with the wind if it threatens her brand. She’s so disingenuous, she just doesn’t want to be accountable when she’s called out for her problematic behavior. Lastly it’s audacious and entitled as hell to say you owe a conversation to educate someone who is engaged in morally wrong behavior. This whole discourse that people who wore MAGA hats did so out of ignorance and simply needed to be enlightened erased the agency, bigotry, and the culpability behind their actions. She might be content to whitewash those actions like she has whitewashed a whole lot other things, but I’m not.
Bari Weiss is one of my least favorite personalities ever. I’d take a Kardashian any day of the week over Weiss. She is such a hack and she’s so sooooo stupid AND she’s an Islamophobe. Y’all think Kim is dumb? Take a deep dive on Weiss and you’ll be aching for the IQ points you’re bound to loose. Cannot stand her!
I don’t really think about cancel culture often but given this article- do cancel culture “victims” realize that the entire world isn’t taking a vote on whether or not we will continue to support them/put up with their shit? There aren’t arguments going on behind closed doors over whether they will continue to be famous and popular. They just piss a lot of individuals off and then you have collective irritation. There is no scheme.
To have a bunch of Black children & to cape for a fascist sexist racist politician whose political party works OVERTIME to ensure that people who look like her children & women are CONSISTENTLY disfranchised tells you EVERYTHING that you need to know about Kim Kardashian 🤬
Agreed. Her comments about Trump and Kanye make me want to vomit. Here’s the real Kim.
She thinks because her kids are considered upper-class (mega rich) they won’t have to deal with racism. She’s a moron to the fullest. She hasn’t stopped her culture vulture ways and never will. So I guess she’s ok with people saying horrible things about Armenians then? I doubt that. She’s a hypocrite, a known liar, and fake as can be. I mean, she talks a lot about the Armenian Genocide but goes ahead and makes a Skims factory in Turkey. She also said she agrees with the Republicans regarding taxes. Yeah of course she does. Like her family hasn’t already found a way to hide their wealth and pay little tax, just like Trump? Doesn’t Kris Jenner own a Church or something?
Yeah, um no I won’t “respect” a fascist dictator who pose words incited the murder of several groups of people during his “reign”
Glad things are so easy for her, when is the world going to wake up and try to pin her very Trump like jelly to the wall. Just like him, she says one thing and then immediately negates it, so no one can ever hold her to anything.
It’s called “criticism,” Kim. You’re a public figure. Deal with it.
Kim is an idiot. Replace “MAGA hat” with “Nazi swastika”. Some things are not only about free speech or the right to hold your own political opinions, they are also about white supremacy, bigotry, scapegoating, injustice, inequality, racism and sexism. You have to think deeper than a hat or how someone intends to vote.
Hey Kim, STFU.