Kim Kardashian: ‘I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing’

Bari Weiss interviewing Kim Kardashian, what could go wrong? If you’re unfamiliar with Bari Weiss, she is the former New York Times columnist and now professional substacker obsessed with “cancel culture” and how she is being oppressed by cultural cancellations and/or people saying snarky sh-t to her online. Many believe she’s a hack, but Kim Kardashian isn’t hearing any of that. Kim and Bari chatted about Kanye West, MAGA hats and (what else) cancel culture. Some quotes from Kim:

Kim regrets asking Ye to remove his MAGA hat on SNL: “Why should he take that [MAGA hat] off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.” She said she “learned a lot from that situation” and should have supported West’s freedom of speech. “I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that’s a good quality to have.” Why she asked him to stop wearing the red hat: Kardashian explained that because she isn’t really a “rule breaker,” the public backlash West received really affected her. “I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’” People shouldn’t worry? “If I worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me. Anyone wouldn’t be them!” On cancel culture: “That’s why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing…because I really do believe … in rehabilitation and freedom of speech. I’ve never really been into cancel culture. If we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into the conversation to really understand,” she continued, noting it, of course, “depends on the situation.” In some instances, she explained, “I don’t really care what people think about me, but there’s some times where I say, ‘OK, I completely understand how you would feel like this is disrespectful, and I will absolutely change this.’ I always own up to the mistakes that I make and I try not to make them again. But I think if you don’t have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn’t right?”

[From Page Six & Yahoo]

Re: the MAGA hat conversation… there’s a nuanced part of the conversation which I wish Kim would have acknowledged, and those nuances are “shame” and “privilege.” As in, Kanye and all of Donald Trump’s supporters should have felt deep and profound shame for supporting a racist, fascist, serial sexual predator. That’s why it’s okay to tell a loved one to take off the f–king MAGA hat, because you’re ashamed to be related to them and they should be ashamed to wear it. The “privilege” nuance is because Kim and Kanye are both privileged enough to not be affected by Trump’s policies. The argument of “we should respect his beliefs” only goes so far when his “beliefs” lead to babies in cages and Trump inciting terrorist acts against members of Congress.

As for Kim’s thing about cancel culture, she was thinking of herself and how people criticize her for cultural appropriation and doing dumb sh-t for ratings. This whole cancel culture/anti-cancel culture sh-t is so played out. Just stop f–king talking about it, y’all sound like f–king idiots.

When Kanye wore a red MAGA hat on SNL, the internet nearly broke. "Now, looking back I thought, 'Why should he take that off if that's what he believes in?'" says @KimKardashian. "If you want to wear the hat, wear the hat." pic.twitter.com/TMNs74TXwd — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) December 16, 2021