Tom Holland and Zendaya ‘love each other very much’ but he values his privacy

Tom Holland scored the cover of GQ’s Men of the Year issue. I know I’m hopelessly biased towards Tom, but it really is good. Bless him, he’s not the most confident model, but they’ve styled him so well. It’s a nice, meaty interview as well and really shows how much Tom has matured. I was quite impressed with how he was able to explain the ways in which he’s grown. Like the way he spoke about his relationship with Zendaya. Tom and Zendaya were forced to go public when they were caught kissing by paparazzi. Prior to that, we all assumed they were playing coy in the ever-popular Hollywood game of romance cat and mouse. Tom explained that it was never about how much they cared for each other, but that he gives his fans almost everything and his private, romantic life is the one thing he wants to keep for himself.

This summer, when pictures emerged in the tabloid press of Holland and Zendaya in a car in L.A., kissing. It’s a small thing, a kiss. And ordinarily, two 20-somethings in a relationship embracing at a stoplight would remain what it is, a moment of intimacy between two people. Only in this case, that kiss was instantly beamed around the world, to be dissected in reaction videos, “relationship timelines,” and Entertainment Tonight. (Page Six: “Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they’re dating with steamy car makeout.” As if they had any choice.) Holland’s private life had been in the press before, but this was different. Holland’s and Zendaya’s fans had long obsessed over whether the pair were together (“tom holland and zendaya flirting for 8 minutes straight”: 1.5 million views). Some argued it must be a publicity stunt. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland says. He has said very little publicly about the relationship, and you sense it’s something he’s still navigating, trying to work out how much to give. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he says. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.” You weren’t ready to talk about it. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.” Holland knows that he’ll soon be on a global press tour, facing endless questions about it. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he says. “You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.” “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” Zendaya tells me later, by phone. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

“This isn’t my story. It’s our story.” Lord, somebody remind me again that this man is too young for me. I love this answer. I don’t even care if it was something they concocted to throw the press off their scent, it’s a beautiful sentiment. It’s smart too, “we only discuss our relationship together,” is a great way to avoid questions in future interviews and not appear rude. I’m sure Tom and Zendaya do mean it, but I also believe they just want their private life to remain theirs for now – by any means necessary. And they deserve that. As Tom said, he has given us everything. Sometimes too much – like the spoilers for his movies. We should let him keep one part to himself. And if he wants to keep Zendaya to himself, who can blame him?

However… Dreams are discussed throughout the interview. It’s a whole thing between Tom and the interviewer, both of whom struggle with nightmares and sleeping in general. I do as well, which is why I was so interested. At the end of the interview, Tom talked about a reoccurring dream he keeps having in which he gets a girl pregnant and finds it terrifying. Only he’d had the same dream recently and this time, he wasn’t scared at all, saying, “After, I thought… I kind of miss my little girl now.” Thomas Holland! It’s not fair to give us this beautiful explanation of why we shouldn’t pry into his love life in one breath, and then talk about dreaming of becoming a dad in the next. He has to know who we are going to insert in that dreamscape as his baby mama.