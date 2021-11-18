Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ trailer: will this be sympathetic or is it way too comedic?

A year ago, Hulu announced that they were making a limited series called Pam & Tommy, about a specific period of time just after Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married and Rand Gauthier broke into their home and stole their honeymoon video. Gauthier sold their sex tape and of course the video became omnipresent in the 1990s. It was the first big celebrity sex tape. Tommy and Pam ended up suing everyone involved in the crime and they were tied up in court cases for years after they split. The limited series is about the crime, about Pam and Tommy’s reaction to it and their attempts to get the video off of the internet. Lily James stars as Pam, Sebastian Stan is Tommy and Seth Rogen plays Gauthier. Here’s the first trailer:
On one side, I feel like history has already been kind to Pam and Tommy on this particular issue, and the series will likely bring even more sympathy to them. This was never something they leaked themselves – the tape really was stolen, and Pam was devastated. This was fundamentally a privacy case and a proto-revenge p0rn case, which are still relevant issues today. On the other side, it bugs me that the trailer is so focused on Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen) and that the vibe seems so… light. Like everything is one big laugh. That’s unfair to Pam and Tommy and the genuine ordeal they went through.
Acting wise, Lily James is already doing better than I expected? She’s not someone known for being good at North American accents, but she sounds okay here. Sebastian Stan really doesn’t look anything like Tommy Lee.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Hulu.
I don’t think both look much like Pam and Tommy, but they’re doing a lot better than Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball. And it looks like they put more effort into it than Kidman.
And no offence to Sebastian Stan, but I have to chuckle every time I see him as Tommy Lee. He looks like a teenager who dressed up as Tommy Lee.
I know it’s not going to please many commenters on this site (judging by previous posts!) but the reviews have started coming in for the Lucille Ball movie and they’re talking about another Oscar nomination for Kidman…
Well, the Oscar rarely goes to the best performance in each category. For example, Emma Stone’s performance in LaLa Land was not Oscar worthy.
The guy made I, Tonya, a movie that treats spousal abuse as a slapstick comedy element. I don’t have high hopes for how this will be handled.
It’s just about the sex tape? I was expecting more.
I am truly surprised because Lily James sounds *exactly* like Pamela Anderson.
But also, watching the trailer made me feel a little bit weird because what happened to them was truly terrible, and they spent years and years dealing with it. Now there’s a movie about the whole thing. It seems a bit like re-victimizing?
I never watched the tape and had no interest in seeing this….until this trailer dropped. Now I have ALL the interest in seeing this.
I thought this movie was going to be about their relationship. Stan looks more like Tommy than Lily looks Pam. If I had Hulu, I would watch it.
I would hope in an era like today when people are finally taking issues like leaked personal photos and revenge porn seriously that we would not be reveling in a story like this. It looks like a goofy movie which is not fair to the people who were hurt by this theft and exploitation. I remember people trashing Pam for being a slut, etc., after it came out when it was never intended to see the light of day. This is not a good look.
Pam got all the sh!t thrown at her and then some – this was a private moment by a married couple (i think they were married at the time it was shot).
Her image was ruined and I still think it affected her career.
I believe the tape was filmed on their honeymoon. So the ultimate private sexy time and yeah it was gross how it all landed on her when she did nothing wrong other than have sex with her husband.
Honestly people involved in this series are not that much better than those who stole the video, spread it, and those who watched it.
Now people will talk about it again and search for it and watch it. There was no need to make such a show, and it’s really disrespectful to Pam.
Yea, I don’t remember how this all went down in real time, but this seems like a campy take on something that was exploitative, illegal and traumatizing. Though Seth Rogen seems like such a d-bag and is perfectly cast.
This makes me cringe. I’m sure it’s going to be good but it’s about something horrific – I feel like revenge p@ rn is a form of r*pe. It ruined Pam’s public self even though she played sex pot, it had to feel horrible to have her real private moments stolen and watched by the world. I never watched the video and refuse to do so.