Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ trailer: will this be sympathetic or is it way too comedic?

A year ago, Hulu announced that they were making a limited series called Pam & Tommy, about a specific period of time just after Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married and Rand Gauthier broke into their home and stole their honeymoon video. Gauthier sold their sex tape and of course the video became omnipresent in the 1990s. It was the first big celebrity sex tape. Tommy and Pam ended up suing everyone involved in the crime and they were tied up in court cases for years after they split. The limited series is about the crime, about Pam and Tommy’s reaction to it and their attempts to get the video off of the internet. Lily James stars as Pam, Sebastian Stan is Tommy and Seth Rogen plays Gauthier. Here’s the first trailer:

On one side, I feel like history has already been kind to Pam and Tommy on this particular issue, and the series will likely bring even more sympathy to them. This was never something they leaked themselves – the tape really was stolen, and Pam was devastated. This was fundamentally a privacy case and a proto-revenge p0rn case, which are still relevant issues today. On the other side, it bugs me that the trailer is so focused on Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen) and that the vibe seems so… light. Like everything is one big laugh. That’s unfair to Pam and Tommy and the genuine ordeal they went through.

Acting wise, Lily James is already doing better than I expected? She’s not someone known for being good at North American accents, but she sounds okay here. Sebastian Stan really doesn’t look anything like Tommy Lee.