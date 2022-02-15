Kanye West posts texts from Kim Kardashian, begging him to stop threatening Pete

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spent much of this past weekend together. Kim traveled to New York to see Pete, and they went out to dinner on Sunday with Kim’s friend La La Anthony at Cipriani. Kim and Pete were seen kissing. Sources told People Mag that Kim went to NYC to see Pete because he’s working right now, on a horror film called The Home: “He has been busy and not able to travel to L.A. They were apart for a few days earlier this week and [were] excited to reunite.” Sources also said that “Pete is great for Kim. During the past few months when they have been dating, Kim has been very happy. All the drama with Kanye is still difficult for her, but Pete cheers her up. They haven’t had any drama so far. It’s very refreshing for Kim.” More and more, I understand why Kim digs Pete. It must be so refreshing to her to be with someone who just wants to chill out and go get pizza and watch movies.

I bring up Kim and Pete’s weekend in New York because… Kim was with Pete as her estranged, soon-to-be-ex-husband was harassing her on social media. Kanye spent the entire weekend mocking Pete (or as Ye calls him, “Skete”), cutting ties with everyone who is friendly with Pete, and demanding that Kim come back to him (Ye). For Valentine’s Day, Ye also sent Kim a “truck full of roses.” I sincerely hope Kim was in New York for that.

But the worst V-Day moment was definitely Kanye ‘gramming-and-deleting an explicit threat to Pete, seemingly after Kim texted Ye and asked him to stop. Kim’s concern (as she put in writing) was that one of Kanye’s fans will take him seriously and actually try to harm Pete. Kanye responded by saying he’s “going to handle the situation myself” alongside a photo of a man choking another man.

Kanye West has shared screenshots of his private conversation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper shared screenshots of messages where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently calls out his actions and says that he’s creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for her boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” Kardashian wrote. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, captioned his post in capital letters: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

One of the new arguments I’ve seen from Kanye-defenders is that he’s only doing all of this for attention, to promote his Netflix documentary and the Donda 2 album drop. No. This is not some conscious choice being made by a sane man to “play up” drama as a promotional tool. This is a mentally ill jackass stalking, harassing and explicitly threatening his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Also, people truly had “Kim Other Phone” trending on Twitter last night. Kanye has her phone listed that way because she changed her number because HE was calling her so much and harassing her. My guess is that Kim has one dedicated phone for all of her Kanye-communications and that all of the texts are going directly to Laura Wasser, Kim’s divorce attorney.

Kanye West requests for no one to physically harm Pete Davidson while simultaneously threatening to do it himself in new Instagram post: “IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF” pic.twitter.com/zPALruUAiq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022