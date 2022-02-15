Prince Andrew & Virginia Giuffre reached a private financial settlement

Yep, this was probably in the works for weeks. Prince Andrew has settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre. He was due to give his deposition less than a month from now, and the civil case was likely going to trial in the fall. Now Andrew’s lawyers and Virginia’s lawyers will join together to have the case dismissed. We do not know how much money Andrew had to give Virginia, but we’re talking about millions of dollars. I also think that the timing is notable: the settlement was agreed upon about nine days after Queen Elizabeth described her “sincere wish” to see Camilla as Queen Consort. As in, the Queen gave Charles the thing he wanted, and in exchange, funds were given to Andrew to settle this.

Andrew also wants people to know that he’s making a “substantial donation” to Virginia’s charity,” but the wording indicates that the donation is in addition to a settlement to Virginia. I also suspect that the biggest hold-up for the settlement was the precise wording used in Andrew’s apology, or should I say acknowledge of Virginia’s victimhood.

Joint statement from Virginia’s lawyer, David Boies, and Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler: pic.twitter.com/t6WnSpvZxO — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 15, 2022

Andrew “has never intended to malign Giuffre’s character…” Yeah, he absolutely intended to call her a liar and worse. He didn’t have to admit to raping Virginia when she was a 17-year-old human trafficking victim “given” to him by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, but he did have to express regret for his friendship with Epstein.

I’m very glad that Virginia got a settlement from Andrew. I want peace for her, and she got what she wanted: an acknowledgement, carefully worded, about what was done to her. She rattled the f–k out of the establishment and the royal family. The fight continues, but she has every right to declare victory and walk away.