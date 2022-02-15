“Penelope Cruz wore Chanel to last weekend’s Goya Awards in Spain” links

Penelope Cruz wore Chanel to the Goya Awards. I do not like this. [RCFA]
The details of Bob Saget’s injuries are very confusing to me. It really sounds like he may have been attacked by someone?
Yes. Somebody needs to investigate. Either he was attacked by somebody or he had a nasty fall. One doctor’s opinion was that such an injury would cause mental confusion and a lot of pain. It wasn’t just an uneventful injury and off to bed. Although he did say that sometimes the skull can crack like an egg, meaning it starts small and just spreads. He also had some prescriptions in his bloodstream, so did they contribute to or mask his injury/pain? I hope his family is looking into this. It’s alarming.
I had to take an Rx once, and one of the side effects (for 1% of users….ONE PERCENT!!!) was fainting. I had *never* passed out in my life, until that med.
1st time my legs buckled in my hallway, and I smacked the back of my head, hard, on the closet door on the way down. 2nd time, I hit my forehead on the bathroom sink on the way down, and on the edge of the bathtub on the bounce down. I don’t know how long I was out for, but I woke up on the bathroom floor. My sister, who’d come over for a girls’ night, found me, and made me go to the hospital. After a CT, they told me it was a concussion, and they sent me home w/orders not to fall asleep.
I ended up with 2 blackish eyes, from hitting my head in the front, and 2 HUGE goose egg bumps, back and front, not to mention a massive headache that lasted a few days.
So, I think something similar could’ve happened here: hit one side and “ricocheting” to hit the other side.
@Jan. That is horrific. Good thing your sister came over. She may have saved your life.
Maybe he returned to the hotel after being attacked, the staff helped him to his room assuming (incorrectly) he was drunk, and he died in bed.
3 doctors are quoted. 2 are media consultants, but one of them is experienced in autopsies. The third was listed as being affiliated with a hospital but I don’t know anything about him. Anyway, it sounds like enough people, that if I was family I would have another pathologist look at the report, but not do an exhumation, yet. So, a little skeptical.
I also read that he put his pajamas on and went to bed, so it sounds more like what happened to Natalie Richardson, a fall and head banging on something and then not feeling that bad after and going to bed. If someone had been there with him, maybe they would have insisted on going to hospital…
It’s not likely. Bob hit his head and the continuing motion of his brain inside his skull hurt the front bones of his face, like his eye sockets on the inside, not the outside of his face. The wound on the back of his head was closed. His scalp was not open or bleeding, probably felt tender but outwardly, he didn’t see any trauma.
There isn’t a lot of material on your head to signify trauma anyway, not a lot of fat or muscle beneath the skin on the back of your head. Even though he fractured his skull, I doubt he could feel that with his hands. Skulls are thick and it wasn’t a fracture that displaced bone.
He was in a hotel, it’s likely he had a slip & fall in the bathroom on tile, landed on his head or mostly on his head but it wasn’t bleeding so he just carried on and went to bed.
Penelope Cruz can wear anything and look good except for this dress. It is a very old recycled prom dress from the 60’s. It looked good then, not so much now.
Is it me, or does this dress look like it has a skin condition?
Yes! I was just about to say the same thing. It looks like it’s covered in boils.
I live in Ottawa, the trucker protest isn’t a protest, it’s a full on occupation of our national capital by a bunch of right-white extremists, white nationalists and anarchists. I’ve had friends assaulted outside their homes, a friend’s porch was defecated on, I had racist slurs hurled at me walking down the street. They are holding the city hostage and no one is stopping them. They are all MAGAs and Trumpsters (lots of Trump flags) and waving Confederate flags and swastikas’. It’s horrifying, they are demanding our elected govt be overthrown..sound familiar?
I’m so sorry this is happening to Ottawa. It sounds absolutely like a terrorist occupation, in the U.S. the news is reporting that a lot of the people coming to Ottawa are not even professional truckers, and I don’t understand why the Canadian government is not taking strong steps to disperse it.
Had they been Indigenous or Black/Brown “protesters”, no way would this have been allowed to go on for over 3 weeks now. Just sayin’
@ME – there are pictures of police offering up their cruisers as photo booths for the protestors, they have brought in hot tubs and have thousands of bottles of fuel just sitting around. I’ve never seen anything like this, a full on siege with police protection.
@ OriginalLaLa
That is absolutely insane !
Not to mention that the police actively threatened peaceful counter-protestors, both in Ottawa and Edmonton. Nothing says “serve and protect” like menacing unarmed citizens with billy clubs while protecting domestic terrorists driving big rigs. I long ago lost whatever ragged remnants of respect I ever had for police. Fire ‘em all.
I can’t believe they raised 10 million dollars on GoFundME. Who donated to this sh*t? So much American support for those Trump loving Canadians. I’m embarrassed to be Canadian when I see the news footage. Most of the people “protesting” are definitely racist a$$holes who hate Justin Trudeau because he’s very pro-immigration. Anyways, I’m glad the GoFundMe page was dismantled. You shouldn’t be allowed to collect money for racist garbage.
The fascists found a ‘Christian’ fund site to make donations to, but it got hacked and all those who donated are being outed bit by bit.
If Canadian police are anything like US police, they likely have a lot of sympathizers.
I read that not a single tow service would send their trucks out for fear of safety for their drivers and also of public backlash if they got involved.
That is horrific that those things are happening in your area. However, Trudeau isn’t handling it by hiding away for “his protection” and not even discussing anything with the protestors to deescalate the situation. Instead Trudeau enacts the Emergencies Act, which hasn’t been used since the 1970s by his own father, Pierre Trudeau.
This is a country divided and Trudeau is doing nothing, but creating more separation between all the provinces and Canadian people.
Trudeau is not required to negotiate with terrorists, especially when those individuals are being actively supported by Conservative MPs and provincial Premiers. Pierre Trudeau, at the request of the Quebec government, invoked the War Measures Act, which had far greater scope and latitude than the current Emergencies Act which replaced it. Had Ford, Kenney and the Ottawa police acted in the public interest rather than their own, it would not have come to this point.
90% of the Canadian truckers are vaccinated. What are you yapping about?
Trudeau doesn’t have to negotiate with terrorists and not all those protestors are terrorists, but Canadian citizens protesting mandates and not vaccines. Many other political groups (or terrorists, as you call them) have put in place blockades across Canada to emphasis their point/issues. Did Trudeau do anything to quelle or alleviate the concerns of those groups? No, because Trudeau is a soapbox orator who can tell other counties how to handle protests and bungles ballooning protests within his own country. Trudeau doesn’t give a sh*t about Canadians or our ever growing issues besides his own to keep himself in political power to line the pockets of his chosen elite and himself. He is a coward and spineless prime minister. Do other premiers have responsibility as part of this? Yes, they have a part in it as well. All this tells me is that the whole political system within Canada is broken, corrupt and unjust.
And how exactly do you expect Trudeau to “alleviate” the concerns of those turds? Carving out exceptions for their feefees?
“ not all those protestors are terrorists, but Canadian citizens protesting mandates and not vaccines. ”
That’s some fancy semantic maneuvering, but it was a vaccine mandate that they were protesting. So yes, with 90% of truckers already vaccinated, this seems like an inorganic movement that’s being done by a few. Mask mandates are going away as the latest surge ebbs, which makes perfect sense. The “protesters” have no point, other than self indulgence. Also…the funding is coming from around the world, so it’s very likely that bad actors looking to destabilize democracy (Bannon, Putin), are propping this up. When they follow the money, the people that support them now are going to regret it. You’re on the wrong side of history and democracy.
First of all, the “ordinary” people you claim are protesting peacefully, are protesting with a bunch of Maga Trumpists waving Nazi flags and demanding the overthrow of our democratically elected (like, literally elected JUST RECENTLY) government. You know what a dinner party with 25 “respectful” guests and 3 proud Nazi guests is? A Nazi dinner party; if you eat at a table with a bunch of white supremacists, you ARE a white supremacist.
Second of all, this is the first time the Emergencies Act has been invoked. Honestly, fact check yourselves once in a blue moon and maybe people will stop assuming you’re a pennies short of a cent.
Third of all, you’re right that Trudeau isn’t “handling” these protests. If he was, anyone blocking critical infrastructure would be fined and their vehicles impounded. Anyone flying a Nazi flag would be put in jail. People using their kids as shields for their sh*t poor behaviour would have to answer to CPS. Every single protester should be grateful that it’s Trudeau at the podium, because a lot of us on the left would happily see you all put in prison to rot. The fact you all still have your liberty and freedumb to abuse and terrorize our capital city, its citizens, and threaten our government is a testament to white priviledge.
Pimple popper dress.
Can’t unsee it now!
Penelope Cruz is beautiful and sophisticated, this dress looks like it was made for a 5 year old.
It looks like something I would have loved to put my Barbie in. She is a beautiful woman, though.
Re: Bob Saget and the report saying one bump couldn’t cause this damage. Didn’t Natasha Richardson have just 1 head bump on that ski hill? The skull is more fragile than people think. Hit the right blood vessel and the blood has nowhere to go while encased in the skull. That puts pressure on the brain affecting centers that control breathing etc. I totally believe 1 bump could do it. Also it’s possible to hit the back of the head while bent over. For example reaching down to get something and a cupboard door opens above you and you wack the back of your head on the door as your are rising to a standing position. I’ve done that myself.
It’s 2 different things, though.
I don’t think anyone is questioning that a head bump could cause an injury which could cause death (through the mechanisms you describe)
It’s the extent of *physical* injury to the skull, bones cracked, including an orbital bone fracture. Like some doctor mentioned those injuries could be expected from a big fall (like from 15-20 ft IIRC)
Orbital bone fracture was inside his skull, not to his face. It was the motion of his brain continuing forward after the fall into his orbital bones that caused the damage. He wouldn’t have seen anything at the time, just knew it hurt, but nothing on his face or his scalp was open.
That is one unfortunate-looking dress.
I do find Bob Saget’s death a little weird. I’ve wondered if there’s more to it that they’re not releasing, like maybe the family is aware of what caused his head injury (like if he hit his head in the hotel room or whatever). It’s just strange.
I don’t think it has anything to do with that. The part of the internet that isn’t connected to reality has latched onto his unrelated heart disease for conspiracies. I feel like his family does not want to feed that fire.
I don’t like the dress. Usually Penelope is spot on.
I’m confused why Blake’s legs are so wide apart. It’s a weird pose.
It’s a pose to give a silhouette of a thigh-gap in wide-legged pants. Otherwise, the bottom half of her would look kinda blobby and indistinct, more like a dress with a weird crease than actual legs, especially since he fabric is a solid, darker colour and the lighting isn’t that great.
The dress tailoring and finishing is off. The tailoring on the bust in particular isn’t flattering, and the dress would be a better silhouette as a tea length? She is such a beautiful woman.