The Cambridges will go on a 12-day Caribbean tour of three countries in March

Last month, a palace-sanctioned hype piece came out about a planned trip by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It seems like Kensington Palace was putting together a tour for William and Kate, specifically in Caribbean countries in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly year. Now the tour plan has come together and Operation Keen Charm Offensive is a go. William and Kate will visit three gorgeous, sandy, beach-holiday countries on a 12-day tour in March.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize next month as they seek to prevent further Caribbean nations from severing ties with the Queen. The couple will spend about 12 days touring the Caribbean, marking the Royal family’s first overseas charm offensive in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The visit comes at a critical time, as Commonwealth realms increasingly debate whether to follow Barbados in severing ties with the British monarchy. The tour will have a largely environmental theme but will be packed with colourful engagements designed to win over the public and draw on the deep affection and respect still held for the 95-year-old Queen. In the Bahamas, the Cambridges will visit Coral Vita, a coral farm focused on reef restoration that was last year named one of the five £1 million winners of the Duke’s inaugural Earthshot Prize.
The timing is crucial, with the undeniable appeal of a Royal visit – particularly from the young, dynamic Cambridges – acting as a convenient reminder of the substantial soft power the Royal family wields. But it will be hard to ignore the debate that is sweeping the island nations, where many want to end the long history of association with Britain as a colonial power.
In December Andrew Holness, the Jamaican prime minister, said there was “no question that Jamaica has to become a republic”. Just last week, his government further signalled its intention as Sir Patrick Allen, the governor-general, outlined its plans for the next fiscal year. He described how the newly-created Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs had been tasked with reforming Jamaica’s laws, reviewing the constitution and “the process to shift Jamaica’s status as a constitutional monarchy”. According to the Jamaica Observer, the hopes of many have been “roused” by the historic move made by Barbados in November.
The last senior royal to visit Jamaica – as well as Belize and the Bahamas – was Prince Harry, in 2012.
[From The Telegraph]
That last line is the best postscript to the story, although the Telegraph details the many ways in which Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica are all likely to assert their independence and dump the British monarchy in the months and years to come. Will and Kate want to crash into these countries, proclaim their keenness, flap their hands and gawp their way through photo-ops with Black children, and somehow that’s supposed to be a display of royalty’s “soft power.” What will end up happening is that when the lightweight Keens are incapable of stopping independence movements in three countries, they’ll be blamed for “losing” more precious Commonwealth countries. And it shouldn’t be that big of a loss to the Windsors either – clearly, they only bother going to those gorgeous countries once every ten years. Prince Harry’s ginger charm managed to save the Commonwealth’s Caribbean nations for years. If anything, Will and Kate’s International Jazz Hands Tour will speed up the independence process across the board.
You mean a 12 day holiday in the Caribbean in March – paid for by the taxpayers.
That’s exactly what it will be. No one is fooled by this “tour”.
Jamaica should be a fun visit, after the Windrush deportations.
It will be a charm offensive of keenness! They will show how absolutely not racist they are while engaging in time honored colonizer experiences like smiling at the natives, exchanging gifts with the natives and trying to convince these people not to dump their useless family as national figureheads.
Now, now… let’s be fair.
It will be an 8 day holiday. You forgot to counter in flying time.
Tax payers of both countries, the UK and the host country.
Shockingly even the Daily Failers are calling them out on this. Your comment is pretty much what the top comment is. Cheers to hoping the monarchy is abolished after Liz’s death. I am loving how far on top Harry and Meghan came out of this.
A trip to a warm place in March is what we in the U.S. do in college. It’s called Spring Break. Must be nice to still be able to do that in one’s 40s.
We’re taking our kids to St. Lucia in April for Spring Break (because you’re right, that’s exactly what this tour is). I was getting worried that this farce might be occurring while we were there, so glad to see we’ll miss it.
She’s Head of State and they haven’t gone to those countries in 10 years……yet the Keens will expect the red carpet. I really hope the people rebel, it’s an insult.
We call this Spring Break, in the U.S., but, sure, it’s “work” for Cannot and Willnot.
For someone who is unfamiliar with such things, when you say that the Keens’ tour will be paid for by the taxpayers, I’d like to know – the taxpayers of WHICH country? England or the countries and islands they’ll be frolicking in?
C’mon guys. It’s no holiday or break when you can’t stand the person you’re going with. That is WORK and 8 days will seem like 8 months for the poor Keens, who must tolerate the masses, each other and not being able to camp out at separate wings of their resort with a cocktail.
They are 40? How long do they get to be called “young”?
I had the same thought but I guess its all relative, literally, lol. The next youngest working royals are Sophie and Edward, who are in their late 50s.
The other guy is still an apprentice in his 70s
So by that thinking they are toddlers.
Imagine that being your life.
40 is still young. People are still having babies at 40 these days (raises hand). Compared to the current monarch, they are very young.
40 is not young. It might not be old, but it definitely isn’t young. And I say that as a 42 year old.
Respectively disagree, Moneypenny. Forty isn’t naive and carefree young, but this isn’t the early 20th century where people only lived until their 60s, hence making your 40s a time of transition between youth and your final years. Forty is still young.
Thats quite a long tour right? Not the usual few days.
I’m sure they need a few days of sun while they’re there.
@l84tea do you think we’ll get more psychotic copykeening from Keeny?
I’m sure Kate’s mood board is covered with pictures of Meghan’s outfits during her international tours.
They always pad the numbers so the first of arrival and last day of departure are likely just arriving very late on day one and leaving early for each country so that’s already six days of little events and then likely one full day in Barbados and Belize and two in Jamaica.
@Nic919— you’re now my source for all questions on the Cambridge system of counting. It’s like one of those bizarre numerical systems that matheticians like to noodle with for fun, only now it’s been officially adopted as the Cambridge Numbers. We have real numbers, rational numbers, natural numbers, and Cambridge numbers.
No reason they couldn’t have a lil stayover in Mustique to begin and end this working tour. And maybe in the middle too.
Perhaps they’ll meet up w/ Pip and her husband (the moderately wealthy James) at James’ dad’s hotel in St. Barts. Y’know, the little sausages always have their “down time” factored into these tours.
Look back. Many tours had fluffed up numbers. And many long tours had “built in vacations” for them to take on that country’s taxes.
They got called out on the mini vacations in the tour (pre Meghan arriving of course) so I suspect they will do the Mustique trip after this tour is done.
We always assume William is on these vacations, but we never see him.
I remember years ago when maybe just George was a baby they went to mustique and Kate and William had an argument. No other details were given and the story was buried. Then William was seen in another part of the world. Since they seem to imply William is with his wife and kids and her family on vacations, but only until he’s seen somewhere else. Then he “left early” to work.
I recall the trip you are referring to and I don’t think William ever went to Mustique in the first place. Kate made sure to be photographed with George and William wasn’t there. I believe it was around the time William was barely around after the baby was born. (Not sure if the hunting trip with Jecca and the boys was then or at another time). Anyway William made sure to arrange a trip to the Maldives with Kate after she pulled that stunt and George was left at home with the nanny.
Nic919
I recall the trip you’re speaking of as separate to the one I am… but how can I keep it straight when they’ve had so many vacations to the same places!
Maldives was definitely after Kate leaked the whole William isn’t around much and made the comment out on public.
Wasn’t that trip in retaliation for William going to Spain without her to going hunting with Jecca Craig?
Along with other people in the hunting party.
Keens’ tour will be condescending and patronising. M and H should go on a vacay to these countries before that to show how liberating independence from the British monarchy can be.
Lol, better still, H&M should go to Barbados to celebrate them leaving the commonwealth.
Please God let this happen!
Kate and William said, “if you want us to work, we’ll only do it if we can also take a vacation at the same time.”
Does this kind of “soft diplomacy” work? Is there anyone in Jamaica or the Bahamas or Belize who, right now, wants to sever ties with the Queen as head of state and become a republic, but they’ll see Kate and William frolicking in the waves or interacting with locals while wearing $$$ brand new designer clothes and say “oh you know what, no, we need the monarchy, we cannot possibly bear to be parted from such a young and dynamic couple!!”
I can see the visit appealing to those who may already be in favor of the monarchy and don’t want to become a republic, but is it going to sway anyone one way or the other, really?
@Becks I cannot imagine that this bs would actually change anyone’s opinion. If anything, it might actually turn people who had been neutral *anti-monarchy* after they’re forced to learn more about them, finding out the costs their countries will bear for this “charm offensive,” and dealing with the inevitable disruptions these two will cause.
And is it just me or is it very possible that KP is vastly underestimating how racist the entire world sees William & Kate as now? I’d be afraid of them being booed, shouts of “Why did you bully Meghan??” etc. I do not think sending them there right now is a good plan. At all.
I hope for the keenbridges sakes that they don’t meet a Jamaican who gives them a real Jamaican cussing, they won’t understand the words, but they will certainly get the message that they are not needed or wanted in Jamaica.lol
@Over It there is no cussing out like a West Indian cussing you out. Lol. This would send me beyond and I pray it happens.
@swirlmamad yes! No one can cuss you out like a West Indian! Ha, now I need for that to happen.
It’s pretty funny that they try to call this a charm offensive with two of the most awkward and uncool 40 year olds out there. Kate and William expect others to serve them everywhere they go and they are unable to make people feel comfortable. Kate with her gurning thinks she is being charming but she scares people with her weird faces and William doesn’t even bother and just says sarcastic shit all the time. His insults to kate are called jokes by the rota instead of the sign of a disrespectful husband.
And that’s on top of the whole issue that the world knows they were jerks to their biracial sister in law and actively helped a tabloid against her. That’s not going to play well at all for any of these countries that are not majority white and are already questioning colonialism and settler nonsense. Maybe the British rota can call Meghan a liar and say “not everything is racism” but many locals from Barbados, Jamaica and Belize will have an inherent understanding of what Meghan faced in dealing with an ancient white institution.
And the entire Windrush fiasco in Jamaica is another layer of institutional racism by the British against Jamaicans. These two are the last people who should be going. And seeing as they waited over a decade to even go to a majority Black country while going to places like Canada twice, it further adds to their image of being out of touch and dismissive of others who don’t look like them.
Nic919, I applaud your analysis with regards to Burger King and his side of kiddy Fries. They have no business going on a charm tour when they aren’t capable of completing one in the last Charm tour. My gawd, you would think that Charles would be smarter about this than he is. The last think that these Caribbean countries need are these 2 dimwits! They can’t even charm their way out of a paper bag yet alone visiting 3 countries! Has the entire BRF suddenly become more deaf and dumb in the last few days?
I agree with your analysis as this will be a complete flop. They don’t need to entertain these two idiots as these countries are dealing with more pressing matters as it is. Where was Britain during the last 2 years of distress and the ongoing lack of tourism? Was there any support from their Head of State for these last 2 years? They should just accept that these countries no longer need them, or want them as well. To have to babysit these two for days as they ignore the realities that all of these countries have been facing is blatant disrespectful and ignorant. In addition to the ongoing Windrush disaster as well. Do they plan on meeting the families that were deported without merit and without a more progressive approach in rectifying the matter that a majority of Windrush participants are experiencing everyday abroad and in Britain?
This trip is nothing but a PR push to disguise a vacation as visits to uphold TQ as Head of State. They will fail miserably.
I think the point of these is always to target the middle sector of people who are on the fence or apathetic. I mean, the US has always been fascinated by the RF and until the curtain was pulled back, we were all a bit dazzled by their jewels and spectacle and had this kind of romantic idea of royalty— and the US never had a stake in the commonwealth stuff. When they still had that glamour and mystique, I think soft diplomacy was very effective. The UK had an unparalleled media machine that pumped out Downton Abbey and all kinds of period pieces that glossed over the horrors of the entrenched class system and emphasized the tophats and flowy dresses and balls. But now, this soft diplomacy is essentially putting lipstick on a pig.
This loss of prestige has also been coupled by the unmitigated sh-tshow of Brexit and BoJo, the loss of London as a financial center in Europe, rampant xenophobia and racism, in addition to an increased international awareness of how much the UK empire and its colonial legacy f-cked so many countries over. Things that had been overlooked in favor of shiny jewels are now at the forefront of everyone’s mind and will not be ignored.
If anything, this has shown what exactly the RF’s soft power was made of, ie a giant honking lie built on a brittle edifice intent on reinforcing this archaic dinosaur of class structure. We got something of a preview of it with Kate and the Mushroom Moppet’s treatment of her. All it took was introducing a black woman to make it come crashing down.
Lol, a display of royal-ness isn’t going to have the effect they think it will. As usual, the Cambridges are missing the point: Harry didn’t just show up to preen and flounce about as though people were lucky just to have a glimpse of him. Say goodbye to the Commonwealth.
Didn’t some in Jamaica create a petition to tell them to stay home? I can’t imagine the audacity to visit Jamaica with the Windrush deportations still very clear in people’s minds. But…I don’t really give the UK government much credit for brains these days. Not with BoJo in charge. I suspect there will be protesters and Jamaica will be the shortest visit of their vacation…err…I mean tour.
I wonder: Is this tour an intentional setup to make the Keens look on a public stage?
Or maybe this is another stage in Operation Dump Kate? Will takes her on this high profile tour, she fails miserably, and Will can say he needs to leave her because she cost them Commonwealth countries.
I think that they think they’d be able to make these countries forget about Harry
Curious why you think there’s an operation dump Kate ? They have a press that praises her no matter what besides the queen she’s the most popular member of the family.
@Woke – When the British tabloid press praises Kate, it is only for the purpose of a direct slap at Megan. Prior to Meghan coming on the scene, Kate did not get praised and “embiggered” by the British tabloid press.
Yeah, did KP really decide to go in this tour? Sure it’s kind of a vacation but I just keep imagining Charles ordering them to go on this tour knowing it will look bad. There’s no way the pics from this tour are not going to be dragged while bringing up the very much not a racist family.
Harry was sent out to do the same thing they are trying to achieve. It was successful because one he actually have charm and two the debate about what is the true role of the monarchy wasn’t that open.
It’s not that people found out they were racists with their treatment of Meghan It’s that they opened themselves up to much more scrutiny by letting her take so much abuse.
There’s a level of deference they used to have that just isn’t there anymore. With that said I don’t think the tours will flop or accelerate independence or anything.
Harry showed up and just *was* his natural charming self, which is what won people over in 2012. You can tell from the photos that he and the people around him were genuinely having a good time. He did not need to announce weeks in advance how “charming” he would be; his actions spoke for themselves.
It is also so beyond patronizing to repeatedly publish this calling it exactly what it is, as if the residents of these countries are easily manipulated idiots who will see the error of their ways after meeting “dynamic” (please) William and Kate. If I lived in a country that they were planning to visit and I was reading for weeks/months in advance that it was all a planned “charm offensive” designed to convince me to remain pro-monarchy, I would be so put off and disgusted by the entire thing before the tour even started. They don’t even fcking REALIZE that they should at least attempt to be more subtle about their strategies here.
They didn’t treat Meghan like one of their own and so the tabloid media went wild. Meanwhile actual pedo Andrew is still being protected. So yeah that’s gonna make things awkward. And Knauf helping the tabloids so openly over a case about a personal letter to her father is not going to be forgotten either.
Meanwhile Windrush is kicking seniors out of the country.
Bahamas is still in grip of Covid but new gov is a dumpster fire so a distraction is needed
“ The tour will have a largely environmental theme but will be packed with colourful engagements designed to win over the public and draw on the deep affection and respect still held for the 95-year-old Queen.”
“Hi, we’re coming on purpose to manipulate you and guilt you by making you think about that elderly, frail, old lady queen that you guys love so much. Also, there will be so many pretty pictures. Colorful pictures!”
Do we think “colorful pictures” is a euphemism for “pictures with people of color” to show that they’re “very much not a racist family”?
Or are they really writing articles just giving away all the tactics and the “real reason” for the visit as if that’s somehow going to endear the Caribbeans to them and make them not want to ditch their ties to the Queen? There is nothing in here about how they can’t wait to see the people who live in these countries, how they’re so excited to highlight charities, how they have all sorts of great ideas about how they can help, raise money, or partner with charities. It’s all just “we’re scared they’re going to leave and I’ll have a smaller amount of people and countries to rule over. So we’re going to go there with the express purpose of bullying them into keeping us. It’s going to be a 12-day glossy, colorful photo shoot of a trip with us looking wealthy and very, very special at various beauty spots on the islands. That should totally work.”
@AmyToo, as usual, you said a lot of what I was thinking better than I said it myself!
I’m reading ‘colourful engagements’ with something of a Victorian/British empire vibe where white brits go and experience all the ‘colourful’ things that the ‘locals’ do – or in other words living their lives, but it’s ‘fun’ for the visitors to see all this kooky stuff that would never be taken seriously in Very Very Important Britain.
Short answer – it’s patronising.
And taking home trophies. Don’t forget the trophies.
So “colorful” as in “exotic.” Oooo, look at this “exotic” dress, and “exotic” hair, and “exotic” food that these “colorful, exotic” people are wearing/eating. That’s gross and very patronizing.
The whole thing is so patronizing! It reminds me of missionaries trying to bring people into their religion.. except their God is the Queen…. I feel like they want to do this before Charles is King or there won’t be that built in goodwill the Queen has for her 70 years of service. Also, “convenient reminder of the substantial soft power the Royal family wields” is a ridiculous sentence. Talk about colourful. Sheesh these British Journalists are nothing if not creative.
@Amy Too – I think you’ve got hold of the main theme – this visit is not about service to the member countries they’re visiting, it’s about how to keep those countries in the Commonwealth, via the very questionable notion that showing up as celebrities will so dazzle the subjects that they’ll suddenly become blind to the notion of leaving. In other words, they just need to patronize these humble subjects a little more to get them into line.
Yuck.
“colorful pictures” will certainly use human props to feed the royal PR
“we’re not racist”
“send our regards to Africa”
“insert next racial gaffe here”
Exactly! I sure hope they get carried around in those carriages on their shoulders , that was fun.
Whoever thought it was a good look for the white privileged colonizers to be carried in by the locals was an utter idiot. And the whole defence of tradition does not mean it still wasn’t racist.
Charles managed to decline the same tradition a few years later. How come the boomer could see the bad optics and not the millennial supposedly less racist PR expert.
Countries who want to dump the monarchy won’t be thrilled to be saddled with the costs of a Keenbridge tour
This is just it orginallala. The Caribbean was hit hard by the pandemic. I doubt they received any help from the uk. They is no way that the locals who are themselves struggling want to pay for a vacation for people who have more money than God. They definitely don’t need these idiots to bring in tourism so really what is in this money sucking tour for these Caribbean islands?
Oh look, a 12 day winter sun jolly courtesy of the UK tax payer 😂
It’s very convenient that they will be visiting 3 of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean. KP has to make it like a vacation for them.
Contrary to popular believe here, I actually think this trip is simply a pr exercise for them. They know full well they don’t have the charm to stop independence. But with the fawning press coverage they are sure to get it will look good back in the UK and im sure they are hoping the US press will follow. Therefore increase their popularity. That is all it is.
Of course its just a PR exercise for them, that’s all their tours are. PR exercises combined with vacations.
Be prepared to see the other brother’s dork dancing again.
I would really hope that after the “tour” these countries still push for independence.
For their sake and our’s I hope they do.
Please god no more fake smiles, keenery, and hair flips from these two.
During!
This Telegraph article is very revealing. Putting aside the bullish!t “charm offensive,” “soft diplomacy,” “young, dynamic” Lamebridges, it is focused on exactly the issue — the clear trajectory of the Caribbean commonwealth countries to remove the monarchy as their head of state. It’s painfully obvious that this will be a boondoggle at best, a cringeworthy failure at worst, which is far more likely. I’m cringing already at the “colourful” dog whistles through this whole article.
ETA — isn’t Jamaica already lobbying to have their visit canceled? KP is ignoring the pushback. They never read the room, which is going to make that piece of the charm offensive pretty uncomfortable.
I did see some pushback online about Jamaica not wanting them to come. Apparently, Jamaica never asked for a Keen visit, Burger King and Fries were actually thrust upon them. Covid was particularly hard on the Caribbean because of the travel restrictions and they are still trying to recover from that. An expensive royal tour that they have to pay for was not in the cards for them as they have more pressing concerns, which is why Jamaica is upset. Incidentally, when this vacation was announced, both Meghan and Diana were trending in Jamaica.
🤣 I really need to look at Twitter trends more often — always really telling. I feel for these countries that are struggling financially because of the COVID travel restrictions killing their tourism industry and now having to pony up for these worthless royals’ tour/vacation.
How can independent countries be forced to receive royals on an official visit? Does the palace just announce their plans and then count on the putative hosts not calling their bluff?
Jamaica and some other countries in the commonwealth are constitutional monarchies, with the queen as their head of state, so they aren’t actually independent. So if the UK or the royals decide to just go there on tour, many times the countries can’t do much about it. Australia did say absolutely not, when the Keens wanted to come “help” after they had those devastating wildfires and there is some pushback happening in Jamaica in regards to this tour. Sometimes the host countries do request royals to come though but the most requested royal was always Harry.
Jamaica is a constitutional monarch with QEII as there head of state.
If my head of state, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., request dinner at my house then I fire up the grill, open up the liquor cabinet and wine cellar where I store my box wine.
FYI & Full disclaimer: I have no idea if Chinette plastic dinnerware violates any protocol.
Chinette plastic dinnerware IS protocol and don’t you forget it.
Thanks for the clarification, JT. What a tone-deaf way to operate, not that I expected much more from the British royals. It also explains a lot about these tours that don’t seem to have any point besides holidaytime and feel-good photos.
I do not really know etiquette in the US, but if someone that I didn’t know tried to invite themselves over for dinner in my country, they would be considered extremely rude. Even if they were rich and famous and politically important.
@Fredegunda – If Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. (aka Mr. President and The Head of State for the USA) wanted to come to my house then his or Dr. Jill’s “social secretary” would contact me (or my local Democratic Party office) and ask if “the Bidens might stop by”. If I said “yes”, the “social secretary” would then mention that the Bidens would reply in the affirmative if a dinner invitation was offered. If I did not extend a dinner invitation then no one would be offended, least of all Dr. Jill and Joseph Robinette Biden Jr..
They ALWAYS add in extra time to their tours building ‘private time’ i.e. vacation days.
I don’t necessarily have a problem with scheduled private time. When I travel for work to some place with actual tourist value (not just a few hours away from home by car) I try to schedule in some time to do the touristy things, to shop, do things not work related.
That said, they don’t do that. What they do is try to schedule something that appears “work” related during their vacation.
I think that would be fine in itself – either tacking on a few days to the beginning or the end (my brother used to travel a lot for work, both to London and to Australia, and with both he always added an extra day or two to explore and be tourist-y, especially Australia, bc he knew he might never get back there on his own.) Or just having some built-in time to be tourists and to explore or whatever.
but then don’t bill it as a “12 day tour” to make it sound like they have this grueling schedule when, like you said, this is about them trying to schedule something work-related during their vacation, not the other way around.
I put money on it that they spend a week in Mystique after the tour is finished.
When does half term break start? That’s when the tour will end and they will be in Mustique
@Nic919 – Exactly! The nanny will fly out with the children at the end of the tour and meet them in Mystique.
My prediction, KrisMidleton will be with the kids in Mustique and the poor hardworking sausages will need a break mid-tour to see the kiddos and recuperate, that’s the only way they can stretch this tour to 12 days.
There’s a petition going to postpone the trip to Jamaica at least, and a lot of comments about Windrush on it. Also a lot of angry comments about the treatment of Meghan. At this point I’m expecting people to show up with placards at the airport. At least that is my dream!
Are the newspapers picking up these online movements?
It’s mid February. Yet there hasn’t been an official announcement from KP about this trip just these constant leaks. I think they are terrified of the potential reaction to an official announcement and are testing the waters. The big question in my mind is will they take the children along for PR. Their spring break starts at the end of March. It will be interesting to see how they try to control the narrative. Pro independence sentiment is strong in Jamaica and the Bahamas. Why in the world has it been ten years since anybody has visited? That and this being the Cambridge’s first trip to the Caribbean when Harry’s had multiple tours highlights how lazy they’ve been.
Also, I don’t mean to thread Jack but I’m genuinely curious. Does anyone else find it strange that no video has emerged of Kate actually reading from the bedtime story thing she did. Also. There doesn’t seem to be any talk about it. Not even among the hardcore stans. That little clip they put out showed how tortured her fake posh accent is. I literally couldn’t understand certain word she said. I wonder if the reading was equally awkward.
@Catherine. I was also looking for the complete video of Kate’s reading but couldn’t find one. Critics would have had a field day if it was published due to Kate’s poor overall reading performance. So her handlers and the British media thought it was better not to publish it.
I was thinking about that yesterday — so there’s no hype about the bedtime story reading? Clearly that means she crashed and burned miserably. Maybe we’ll get a follow-up post on that soon.
I saw the video and wondered how many takes they got through because it was a LONG 10 minutes. Yes I appreciate that she isn’t an actress but she has three children to read too and surely has plenty of experience of adding fun and engagement into the proceedings?! She gave a monotonous reading looking straight at the camera so I welcomed sound effects of the owl landing and lovely illustrations from the book. She looked like she was in a back brace, completely stiff and unnatural. Maybe she was nervous and unable to relax? Director should have advised her to imagine she was talking to her own little ones and have some fun. I did like the repetition of the word Plop which is the name of the little owl. At the end she gave a stiff homily on talking about things that scare us but didn’t mention being dumped by a cheating husband or being booed on her next tour by folk who think she is racist!
So it’s a fake accent, then? Honestly I always thought she sounded like someone faking an accent. Like Americans when we speak in a “British accent” but have never been to England and don’t understand varying dialects.
The comments on the fail yesterday were scathing. Everyone of them commented ‘another taxpayer funded holiday’. I don’t remember ever seeing that many negative comments about the lamebridges. Of all of the comments I read there might have been three saying they couldn’t wait to see what Keen wears and she will be stunning. I’m sure the bot’s have added a lot more positives by now but it was pretty stunning to see the true feelings.
A large majority of the commentariat of The Fail has been harassing to the Lamebridges for some time.
One could say that what really made these Caribbean islands reconsider having the monarch as their head of state is the way in which they saw how dismissive and indifferent their were and still are to a person of color suffering. It’s one thing to go after adults, but Caribbean people hold their sons scared to no other . So attacking Archie was a hell no to the Caribbean
I mean, sure maybe but from many of my family members who have now become more anti-monarchy(we are West Indians) most of this was sparked way before what happened to Harry and Meghan, it was the Windrush scandal that really caused anger.
At least they are upfront about the motivation here – we’re worried that these countries might leave, so we’re going to try to placate them with a little bit of the old royal glamour.
It’s like a straight to cable romcom of the early 00’s – a selfish heir must win over an entire nation or lose his family fortune!
“Idiots of the Caribbean” starring Chad Michael Murray as the surly rich guy, Jennifer Love Hewitt as the clueless social climbing girlfriend, and Michael Caine as the wisecracking butler.
I would pay to see that movie. Love Michael Caine.
Could Wanda Sykes play the manager of the five star resort in “Idiots of the Caribbean”?
Spot on casting, @BTB! Our fake, straight to cable masterpiece is already much more interesting than the Cambridges tour!
It goes without saying that Shaggy will play a local up and coming singer (named “Shaggy”) for the crucial dance sequence.
Would it be tacky to ask Meghan (in exchange for a large donation to Archewell) to do a cameo as Royal Reporter for The Daily Fail?
Three countries, three different five star resorts. “About 12 days” will equal two days chopped off for travel on each end. This will be a light schedule, with separate events for Will only and plenty of down time built in for Kate to sun herself and fume about being thrown under the bus and hauled out like a top CEO.
By the way, it’s now been a week since Kate’s been out. Looks like that flurry of work she did is over.
Maybe this will be like the last Australia tour they proposed. The Aussies said hell no. I can’t imagine worse timing for a royal tour of the Caribbean, especially as they won’t be bringing any aid, or doing any fundraising, or promoting any businesses. They just need more black people as supporting characters in their scenic tableaux. Fashion magazines used to send white models to “exotic” locations, using the locals as a backdrop. There was a lot of pushback and backlash against that in the years before the pandemic. That’s all the royal tours are. White royals in the foreground, “natives” in the background. Sometimes as egregious as getting carried in chairs by locals a la the British raj. Caribbean nations should push back against this. Their citizens should NOT be backdrops for photo ops. Either show up with something meaningful to do, or stay home, royals.
Lol that is hilarious— the Aussies saying “hell no.” No one wants them to visit. It’s like that mooching not-friend who kept coming over to force you to host them for dinner and drinks all your good wine and regales you with tales about their ski trips whilst complaining about how there’s so little to entertain them here. Only this time whenever they’re about to drop by, everyone says “get the f-ck out of my face.”
This is so much like the dumpster fire Scotland charm offensive. They weren’t asked, weren’t wanted and did nothing but show up for photo ops. No crowds turned out for them in Scotland and I doubt they will on this tour.
Can we hope these geniuses will go for Charm Offensive Strike Three by coming to NY/LA for that Earthshot whatever? 😈😈😈🤣🤣🤣🤣
They’ll do the necessary and then bolt for Mustique at the finish. And Kate will be given the go-ahead for the reno of Frogmore House.
It’s ludicrous that these countries are forced to pay for this visit. That UK taxpayers are forced to fund this backwards, racist and lavishly rich family.
My fingers are crossed that there are some good protests over their visit.
If these countries are seriously thinking of leaving the CW/dumping HM as head of state, I doubt a trip from W&K is going to do much. Maybe a trip from the queen could (and I’m saying could not definitely) made them pause but they would probably get back to work on being a republic anyways. So yeah, I doubt this trip will be useful in the “please don’t become a republic” department.
A holiday in the colonies – how lovely.
In a region which was Ground Zero for colonisation, slavery and genocide.
In a region which is the ground zero destination for illegally deporting Windrush citizens.
I wonder how many times they’ll piss off the press by demanding “private” time on their taxpayer funded junket, just like they did in Bhutan?
Seems to me, if the RF wanted Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize to not ditch the Commonwealth, then maybe, just maybe THEY SHOULDN’T HAVE RUN H & M OUT THE BEST AMBASSADORS FOR THE RF AND COUNTRY BUT NOOOOOOO. (pardon. I shouldn’t have yelled)
So instead they’re sending House Cambridge. Ohhhhkaaay then. That should do it. (cement the desire to bail on the Commonwealth that is)
What do any of these countries get out of the commonwealth??
These two are trash, but I wanted to push back on the notion that Harry “charmed” Commonwealth countries into not leaving. Breaking the shackles of colonialism is incredibly difficult, and the fact that the new wave of this movement is happening now and not earlier has nothing to do with how “charming” Harry was or is, but how deliberately complex the UK made this process for its former colonies. Plus there was also the inertia of knowing this was something you wanted to do, but also seeing that there were other matters to be dealt with, ones that seemed to be more pressing at the time. Now that Liz’s death is imminent, people have a window where they can make an easy argument for the stubborn or lazy, saying, “listen, the old bird is gone now, switching over to the new guy will also be a hassle, so let’s have a hassle where we don’t have to deal with any of these inbreds.”
@TeeCee not sure if you’re referring to my comment or to a bunch of them here, but I just wanted to quickly clarify that when I said Harry was charming, I didn’t mean that I thought he’d actually influenced any decisions re: remaining in the Commonwealth. I only meant that people looked like they were enjoying his company, and he didn’t look like he was faking having fun — when we know how stilted and awkward the Cambridges will be. I can already envision the expressions on the faces of people, especially the kids, in the “crowds” during Bill & Cathy’s vacation, lmao. The children always see through the Cambridges BS act immediately.
We’ll have some crazy tropical flower button dresses to look forward to making fun of
And cornrows. Just like Bo Derek.
I’m betting on tropical-flower dresses with tropical-flower-shaped buttons, myself. 🤣🤣🤣🤪🤪
This boondoggle has opened itself up to comparisons to the Sussexes’ Oceania tour in 2018 and protests because of Meghan’s treatment by the spiteful clowns that want to visit. It’s bad when a country doesn’t want you.
Any tour they do will draw comparisons. Also they’re up against when Harry visited as well, lol. Where he did 7 countries in 15 days, interacted with people, played with children, and met with a lot of veterans/veteran organizations and victims of abuse and trafficking (not a good look for them to go for right now…).
Good luck.
In NZ at least, the H and M Oceania tour was remarkable in that actual crowds gathered, they were genuinely welcome, and there was excitement about seeing them. And unlike the Queen on one of her most recent visits, they weren’t mooned by protesters.
Totally in contrast with last couple of visits of Chuck and Camilla, W and K, where there was a distinct lack of giving a damn. Last time Chuck was here I never heard anything about it or saw any media reports until they’d been here for days failing to draw any crowd beyond a scattering of mad old ladies. Any erection of crowd barriers was wildly optimistic.
It was the same in Jamaica when Harry visited in 2012. He was very popular, engaging in a mock run with Usain Bolt and so on. He hit it off with the prime minister at the time, Portia Simpson Miller. Almost every picture of the PM and Harry either showed them walking hand in hand or both of them in an enveloping and engaging hug. The PM in fact referred to Harry as her son. But she does that, anyways, lol, to young men when she assumes a motherly and protective role towards them, even if they are complete strangers.
And Meghan is no stranger to Jamaica. Her mother took her to the island when she was a teenager so she could see how persons lived in poor countries. She got married here with her first marriage. And she and Harry visited for Harry’s friend wedding before H and M got engaged.
Meghan is popular in Jamaica. I think people may know of Kate but are indifferent to her.
They usually send a royal representative to the ceremonies when a country becomes independent. Perhaps this could be the Farewell to the Monarchy tour, so that when the countries actually throw off the shackles of colonialism, the Royal Family will be so slimmed down, they will not have to send anyone to the independence ceremonies.
12 days in the warm, lovely, sunny Caribbean.
Enjoying the best food and drink + being fawned over as if you have actually any worth other than coming out of the “correct vagina” sheer luck of fate.
Yes, I am jealous. I’d really enjoy a vacation. But, since I am a “commoner” and must work and pay my own bills = Not.A.Chance.Again.
Piss Off to the entire BRF! OK, not the little kids but, everybody else. 😀
Perhaps each country on the tour could declare independence from the commonwealth face to face with the Cambs. The timing would be perfect! Charles wouldn’t have to even go to a formal press conference or anything. W&K can show up then the local government announces on the spot that they’re going independent.
These two are awful, and the tour will be offensive and awful.
But to suggest these nations are making foreign and national policy decisions because they are charmed by ginger Harry or repulsed by bald Will is frankly incredibly insulting.
I’m wondering if Carolyn Cooper will be invited to meet with the Keens? She’s an author and professor at the University of the West Indies in Kingston. She’s an ardent anti-monarchist and has commented, “I think having the Queen of England as the head of state is really ridiculous in the 21st Century. We’re supposed to be a post-colonial country yet we’re hanging on to all of these vestiges of empire. It’s time to get rid of the Queen as a head of state.”
Latest polls show only 30 percent of Jamaicans support the Queen remaining as head of state, a record low.
Looming disaster from their “working” vacation 😳
Oh ffs. Stay the hell out of my Bahamas.
So now their twelve day vacation will count as probably 200 events. Very smart, Cambridges. Because these two are totally incapable of soft diplomacy, as everyone in the whole world knows.
After this tour, they will have to rest from all the “hard work” and take another vacation.
Why are the British taxpayers paying for the grandson of their head of state to visit one of the honorees of his private financed, privately funded, privately chosen, privately applied for, environmental prize?
Whoa. You’re saying public funds pay for Jubbly fun? Trip idea sounds like it was initiated by BRF, rather than to support request originating from Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Sorry, can’t totally wrap my head around BRF finances and the split between public/royal (Sovereign Grant) funds.
I’m sorry, but even if you like William and Kate, how can anyone think they are “dynamic”? I agree with other posters, this “charm offensive” will be like the one in Scotland — a “charmless offensive.” The difference is, they were in Scotland for what seems like one minute, where as here, they will make this a vacation.