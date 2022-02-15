Duchess Kate’s Bedtime Story video was released: very cute or pretty boring?

Many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s biggest fans were worried that Prince Harry and Eugenie’s appearance at the Super Bowl would “overshadow” Kate’s big Bedtime Stories video. Perhaps they were right to be concerned, because even in the British media, the papers are full of articles about how Eugenie was sent to Montecito to negotiate with Harry, or that Harry is clearly terrible for going to a football game. Meanwhile, Kate’s little Bedtime Stories performance is barely being embiggened!

For what it’s worth, just the photos from Kate’s appearance were widely discussed last week. She wore a £179 Holland Cooper sweater, and ugly jeans from & Other Stories. She also tried to maintain that haughty accent for the entire video as she performed Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark. Here’s the video:

The illustrations are great. The fire on the set bugged me and I would have been coughing up a storm with all that smoke. I get that they wanted it to look like a campfire set, but jeez. Anyway, Kate was fine. I’m glad there were subtitles because I didn’t always understand her.