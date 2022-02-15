Sha’carri Richardson is justifiably upset about the Kamila Valieva-Olympic situation

Embed from Getty Images

The professional sports world and the Olympic world is still reeling from the Kamila Valieva case. Valieva is the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a performance enhancing drug which is banned by WADA, the IOC and everyone else. The test was done on Christmas Day, but the results didn’t come in until last week, just after Valieva won gold in the team competition at the Beijing Olympics. The IOC had hearings and basically, they’re still allowing Valieva to skate and compete, but they’re leaving open the possibility of suspension somewhere down the line. This is incredibly unfair to not only the skaters who are competing clean, but it’s unfair to the athletes who have been suspended for less than this.

One of the most recent cases of an Olympic athlete being suspended from competition was Sha’carri Richardson. She was suspended shortly before the Tokyo Olympics last year after she tested positive for marijuana. Pot is NOT performance-enhancing, but it is a “banned substance” (although the rules have been slightly loosened around pot, Sha’carri had smoked or taken an edible too recently for the IOC/WADA). Well, Sha’carri had some thoughts.

Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady. https://t.co/JtUfmp3F8L — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

She also tweeted out: “It’s all in the skin” and “Btw THC definitely is not a performance enhance!!!!” and:

Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people. — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

Not one BLACK athlete has been about to compete with a case going on, I don’t care what they say!!! — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

Yep. She’s right. And even if you say “well, this is figure skating, the age difference, blah blah this is different,” think of how the IOC would have reacted if they caught a Black or brown teenager doping. That child would have been ripped to shreds. That child would be humiliated internationally and banned from competition. I get that Valieva IS a kid (15 years old, come on), but how much of the IOC’s decision was just the infantilization of white girls and white women? All of the IOC men were so eager to patronizingly “allow” this white child to compete. They would have ripped a young Black girl apart.

