Prince Harry was briefly unmasked at the Super Bowl, surely that’s NBD- oh, wait

As you can imagine, the British media is still obsessed with Prince Harry’s appearance in a VIP sponsor suite at the Super Bowl. They had no idea! They are truly playing catch-up. They didn’t know Princess Eugenie and Jack were in California, and they were shook by Eugenie’s appearance beside her cousin. So, obviously, there’s a need to go hyper-negative. They’ve already mentioned the number of bathrooms in the Sussexes’ Montecito home several times (lol). They’ve also tried to make Harry sound like an elitist for sitting with the VIPs. But this new nitpicky thing is my absolute favorite, especially since it comes on the heels of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall both getting Covid after wandering around maskless for weeks. Yes, the Daily Mail is trying to make “Harry didn’t wear a mask for a second” into a thing. Keep in mind, Harry wore his mask during the game, and when he posed for a photo with Mickey Guyton. But there’s also a photo (below) of Harry greeting Cedric the Entertainer, and neither wore a mask.

Prince Harry and Cedric the Entertainer at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DFppcahfXG — Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 15, 2022

So obviously, the Mail had to write this banner f–king headline: “Did Harry flout LA’s VERY strict mask rules? Prince is spotted WITHOUT a face covering in candid snaps as he mingles with Hollywood royalty backstage at Super Bowl – after making sure to cover-up as he was snapped with Eugenie in his free premium suite.” ARE YOU NOT OUTRAGED? Are you not distracted from the fact that Camilla, a knowingly close contact of someone Covid-positive, went out and breathed on people for hours last week before she herself tested positive?

Prince Harry appeared to break Los Angeles mask rules at the Super Bowl while meeting Cedric the Entertainer backstage, as he greeted the actor having removed his face covering that he had been wearing while seated. LA County rules state that masks must be worn by everyone regardless of vaccination status in all indoor public settings and outdoor ‘mega events’ with crowds of more than 5,000 people. They add that people can remove their mask while ‘actively eating or drinking as long as you are sitting or standing in a specific place such as a table, counter, or ticketed seat’. Harry could be seen holding a glass, but did not seem to be in one of these areas. NFL rules for the Super Bowl reinforced the LA rules, saying there was a ‘mandatory mask requirement inside the stadium for everyone over two years of age regardless of vaccination status’ unless ‘actively eating or drinking’. Meanwhile it was also claimed Harry visited the victorious Los Angeles Rams in the locker room to congratulate his new hometown team, after their Super Bowl win which he watched in the stadium with cousin Princess Eugenie. Revealing the news, leading sports writer Peter King told The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz: ‘The most interesting thing to me is how in LA football has been revived. I missed him last night but he was in the Rams’ locker room. Prince Harry was in the locker room hanging out with the Rams. Cardi B was in the building last night at this party. It’s just when you win in sport, there are crazy things that happen to your team. The Rams are winning, they are in LA, people love them.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Tell me you didn’t watch the Super Bowl without telling me you didn’t watch the Super Bowl! Almost everyone was unmasked at the SoFi Stadium, especially the celebrities in the VIP suites. It was actually notable that Harry and Eugenie wore their masks throughout the game. And clearly, Harry had a drink in his hand when he met Cedric, and the photo was probably taken when Harry was getting some snacks. It’s not like someone close to him tested positive Sunday morning and he went out and breathed on hundreds of people unmasked for hours. Over here, we call that “pulling a Camilla.”

As for Harry going into the Rams’ locker room… I love it. LOVE IT.

I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit. pic.twitter.com/eC73vzVWCH — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 14, 2022