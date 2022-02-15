Novak Djokovic won’t get vaccinated, is ‘willing’ to miss the French & Wimbledon

One month ago (almost exactly), Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia. He entered the country on a sketchy “medical exemption” because he has repeatedly refused to take the Covid vaccine. Australian authorities put him in a refugee hotel for days as there were court hearings about whether he could or should stay. Oz authorities could have – but did not – pick apart the medical exemption, which seemed to be built on lies, and instead argued that Novak needed to be deported simply because he is anti-vaccine, with a history of promoting an anti-vaxx ideology. That worked. Novak was deported, and Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open men’s trophy.

Novak promised to tell “his side” of this saga at some point, and here we are. He’s scheduled to play in Dubai next week, and he decided to give his first interview to Amol Rajan of the BBC. The interview is BAD. Novak’s arguments are terrible. Long story short, dude is still unvaccinated and he’s perfectly willing to toss away his career in the name of “bodily authority,” even as he claims he does not have an anti-vaccine ideology.

Novak Djokovic has said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine. Speaking exclusively to the BBC, he said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual’s right to choose. Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said.

“I was never against vaccination,” he told the BBC, confirming that he’d had vaccines as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements in certain tournaments would change, adding that he was hoping that he “can play for many more years”. But he also confirmed he was willing to forego the chance to become statistically the greatest male tennis player of all time because he felt so strongly. Djokovic’s rival, Rafael Nadal, has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles – the most of any male competitor. Asked why, he replied: “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

Djokovic said he had “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition,” and that his decision had been partly influenced by the positive impact that factors such as changing his diet and his sleeping patterns, had had on his abilities as an athlete.

He said he was “keeping [his] mind open” about the possibility of being vaccinated in the future, “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid”.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

[From BBC]

In many ways, what we’re seeing from Novak IS the typical anti-vaxxer ideology though. He, like so many anti-vaxxers, hopes that everyone else gets vaccinated and ends the pandemic so that he’ll be protected. He believes that once the pandemic is “over,” there will be no vaccine requirements at tournaments and he will be able to resume his career. Novak clearly believes that he only needs to wait this out for another year, if that. Which is such bullsh-t. He IS promoting a dangerous anti-vaxx ideology.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Novak Djokovic won’t get vaccinated, is ‘willing’ to miss the French & Wimbledon”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:19 am

    There was talk about him agreeing to get vaxxed, and we were all like, “Bet he gets a fake vax card.”

    I’m thinking this turnaround is maybe because he couldn’t find a doctor willing to lie for him.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:48 am

      This idiot will never get vaxxed, he always supported antivaxx ideologies even before all the mess he caused with his tournament and this final one in Australia.

      I liked Ryanair’s tweet in response to his statement “We do not call ourselves an airline but we do fly planes”.

      Novacovidiotic is an antivaxxer spouting dangerous misinformation.

      Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:20 am

    I hope with everything in me that he is finished once and for all.

    Reply
  3. cer says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:23 am

    He’s a narcissistic twit with the critical thinking skills of road salt.

    Reply
  4. Woke says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:27 am

    What is it with this particular vaccine that incite such strong reactions tho ?

    Reply
    • Libellule says:
      February 15, 2022 at 8:21 am

      It’s new therefore not tested enough. That’s the most common argument.
      Along with big pharma and Bill Gates conspiracies

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        February 15, 2022 at 11:06 am

        I would also add that they are saying the same for the technology used to create it – that is not and not proven. mRNA tech has been around for 20 year and is used to create lots of treatments, esp with cancer.

    • AmB says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:13 am

      Global pandemic = bigger platform for these fools to bloviate on.

      Reply
  5. Merricat says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:28 am

    This fool has a limited amount of time to be at the top of his career, and he chooses to waste it on this nonsense. What an idiot.

    Reply
  6. DrPerson says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:35 am

    I thought we’d hear more about his apparently faked positive covid test. I have not, has anyone else?

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 15, 2022 at 8:43 am

      The BBC also has a ‘new’ story today in their Tennis section about this and the sequence of the codes on the tests – more of what they already reported last month but they seem to have collected more data that strongly suggests something is amiss with his ‘positive’ test result.

      Reply
      • DrPerson says:
        February 15, 2022 at 9:10 am

        Found it, thanks! The more this guy talks the more attention will hopefully be put on this too…

  7. kat says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Would have been nice if he’d been asked “what about doing your part to protect other people?” And he could have squirmed trying to give a PR answer which would amount to: he doesn’t give a shit about anyone but himself.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 15, 2022 at 8:09 am

      This. These people keep screaming about their “rights” but are completely incapable of discussing their responsibilities as members of the human race. While he *might* be able to afford to get Covid, those around him can’t. And of course these right-wing self-centered stains are the exact same ones who want to control everything everyone else does.

      Reply
  8. Willow says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:57 am

    This ‘body autonomy’ argument is such hypocrisy. It just shows how privileged and entitled he is that he believes that’s actually a thing.

    Reply
  9. OriginalLala says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:04 am

    All the straight white conservatives dudes screaming about their bodily autonomy while happily wanted to deny women theirs is just…wow.

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:02 am

      They don’t have any sense of fair play. It’s all about “winning.” They get their way, they “win.” That’s why hypocrisy doesn’t matter to them. Hypocrisy only matters if there’s a standard of fairness that both sides implicitly or explicitly agree to. White conservatives think they are better than everyone else because they are white, and that whiteness and maleness affords them privileges that other people don’t have. They have staked their entire identity on it.

      Reply
  10. Bryn says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Alot of people don’t seem to understand that just because you live a healthy lifestyle, doesn’t necessarily protect you from covid, and many other illnesses.

    Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:10 am

    There is no way he hasn’t injected far more experimental treatments in his body for recovery from sport injuries over the years so his position on this one vaccine that now has had millions of people around the work take with zero effects is just illogical.

    If he wants to waste his time over something stupid like this then. Rafa and Roger and the younger guys will just keep winning slams.

    Reply
  12. Mrs. Smith says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Waiting it out another year is not a smart strategy when you’re 34. He’s got a shelf life as a top athlete for a couple more years max at this point IF he plays as much top tennis as possible. If he chooses to ride the bench instead, he will never get it back. He is so blinded by arrogance. Whatever reality check hits him first (aging or a bad case of Covid) will be a shock.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:51 am

      That’s what I was thinking, too. He’s going to waste some of the few remaining top physical years he’s got left in his career. Sucks to be him I guess.

      Reply
  13. Justplainme says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Cutting your nose off to spite your face. That’s all this is. I give 1/1000000 of a thought that a premier athlete has to take care with everything going into his/her body. But that thought is out the window when worldwide medical doctors agree the vaccine is lifesaving, millions of doses safely given.

    Reply
  14. beff says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:34 am

    “I’m so in tuned with my body that I will get COVID, not once, not twice, but THRICE just to prove natural immunity is a thing.”

    Oh wait.

    F*cking dumbass.

    Reply
  15. AnnaKist says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:36 am

    He was granted an exemption by the Victorian government to play in the Australia \n Open in that state, after producing “medical evidence”, part of which claimed he’d had Covid in December. As visas are a Federal responsibility, Border Force authorities and the Federal government stepped in. His medical evidence could not be verified. And everyone was well aware of his stance on the subject of vaccines. The last thing they wanted was a celebrity touting anti- vax stuff here, giving our own anti- ax mob more fuel. The other issue was that, despite countless opportunities to defend himself, Djokovic repeatedly refused to say if he’d been vaccinated, which is a condition of entry into Australia, unless you apply for an exemption, which he did, and which was regarded as being well dodgy. In short, the Federal government overturned the Victorian government’s decision, and the Djokovc camp was unable to provide evidence that would allow him to stay.

    What was interesting is that the case went so quickly 8to the Gederal cpirt, where three judges made the decision to deport. There were a lot of people who believed the rules would be verb for such a big celebrity, and for such an important tournament. I

    Reply
  16. ΝΞΞΝΔ ΖΞΞ says:
    February 15, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I think he’s releasing this info now so Roland Garros and Wimbledon will modify their requirements in a way that allows him to play. They both probably want the world #1 at their tournament. I wish there were repercussions for him (and people like him), but I don’t think there will be. Tennis is notoriously weak when it comes to enforcing rules.

    Reply
    • PixiePaperdoll says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:43 am

      Macron has actually said that he’s trying to make anti-vax folks angry with his restrictions so I’m sure they won’t let him in for tennis.

      The Salty Island fkwits? Who knows.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:28 am

      Roland Garros and Wimbledon can modify their requirements all they want. But if the countries won’t let him enter based on his vaccination status it won’t matter.

      And I really don’t think France will back down just so a tennis guy can play.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      February 15, 2022 at 11:17 am

      Djokovic isn’t the top draw at the French, that’s Nadal, so I can see the French government not changing the rules for him.

      Wimbledon will totally cave by July. Bojo is dropping restrictions left and right and so I can see them removing a vaccine requirement for travel and the tournament making an exception for him.

      Reply
  17. tw says:
    February 15, 2022 at 9:37 am

    I’m enjoying watching his death on this hill. Hope Rafa wins another slam.

    Reply
  18. SomeChick says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:15 am

    byeeeee, Novax!

    Reply
  19. HeatherC says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Yeah he’s anti vax. Or Pro Disease as I like to call them.

    I exercised my bodily authority and was vaxxed x2 with a booster. Because I believe in science and care about my fellow humans. I don’t want to be a vector of disease. I may only get a little sick but someone else could die.

    I am fervently pro vaxx in life and on social media, I’ve come across his argument before. He’s a COVIDiot, full stop.

    Reply
  20. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 15, 2022 at 11:32 am

    This fool clearly believes tournaments will change their policies for him. He’s not really jeopardizing his career as he is betting on these tournament directors caving because they want to improve their draws with him in it. But…he assumes that everyone is as craven and irresponsible as he is. Newsflash: a global pandemic takes precedent over your ego. If we see less of this fool due to vaccine mandates, the better off the sport and world will be. Bye, Felecia!

    Reply
  21. Eurydice says:
    February 15, 2022 at 11:37 am

    That’s fine. If he wants to step back from his career, there are plenty of others who’ll want to step in.

    Reply
  22. candy says:
    February 15, 2022 at 11:40 am

    I love all these damn fools (usually men) touting “my body my choice.”

    Reply
  23. TrixC says:
    February 15, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Exactly. For all their talk of freedom and autonomy, anti-vaxxers are just selfish. They want everyone else to get vaccinated so they don’t have to. There is a small personal health risk to every vaccine, but we rely on healthy people being willing to take that risk so that people who genuinely can’t be vaccinated for health reasons are protected.

    Reply
  24. Luna17 says:
    February 15, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    He is a big supporter of the “Medical Medium” guy. A year or so ago I read some of the medical medium books and thought there was some good info (I’m pretty open to whatever) and followed him and other in that community on Instagram. Gradually him and followers of him have gone full blown conspiracy/qanon. Basically telling his million plus followers that this vaccine will ruin your health and aliens are behind it and the government is trying to control and kill you. It’s fing nuts! Anyone who questioned or spoke out against the medical medium was shunned by the community and called a troll. I unfollowed everyone and won’t support that community at all. Novak is quoted in praising the medical medium in all the books. They are so far up each other’s ass. It’s seriously worse than a cult. People desperate for medical answers get sucked into this garbage and don’t see they are being manipulated by fear and see top athletes like Novak touting this and think it will save them. I’ve realized how insanely dangerous these anti vax/science people are. It’s worse than any cult and people are
    Being brainwashed by the medial mediums, Mercola, Joe Rogans, etc. These people have no common sense anymore.

    Reply
  25. Grace says:
    February 15, 2022 at 4:41 pm

    More wins for Rafa! Yay!

    Reply
  26. jferber says:
    February 15, 2022 at 6:01 pm

    I so dislike him. On the bright side, I watched Rafa playing tennis and speaking in interviews for the first time and, like, I’m in love with him.

    Reply
  27. BrainFog 💉💉😷 says:
    February 16, 2022 at 2:20 am

    Now that all those males have “decision making on my body” as their highest priority, can we finally have some decent conversations on abortion and let women actually, truely, freely make those decisions for their bodies?

    Reply
  28. Shanaynay says:
    February 16, 2022 at 6:02 am

    Once a d**che, always a d**che. He needs to be banned from playing the sport for good. I’ve had about enough of him!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment