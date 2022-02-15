Novak Djokovic won’t get vaccinated, is ‘willing’ to miss the French & Wimbledon

One month ago (almost exactly), Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia. He entered the country on a sketchy “medical exemption” because he has repeatedly refused to take the Covid vaccine. Australian authorities put him in a refugee hotel for days as there were court hearings about whether he could or should stay. Oz authorities could have – but did not – pick apart the medical exemption, which seemed to be built on lies, and instead argued that Novak needed to be deported simply because he is anti-vaccine, with a history of promoting an anti-vaxx ideology. That worked. Novak was deported, and Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open men’s trophy.

Novak promised to tell “his side” of this saga at some point, and here we are. He’s scheduled to play in Dubai next week, and he decided to give his first interview to Amol Rajan of the BBC. The interview is BAD. Novak’s arguments are terrible. Long story short, dude is still unvaccinated and he’s perfectly willing to toss away his career in the name of “bodily authority,” even as he claims he does not have an anti-vaccine ideology.

Novak Djokovic has said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine. Speaking exclusively to the BBC, he said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual’s right to choose. Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine. “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said. “I was never against vaccination,” he told the BBC, confirming that he’d had vaccines as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.” Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements in certain tournaments would change, adding that he was hoping that he “can play for many more years”. But he also confirmed he was willing to forego the chance to become statistically the greatest male tennis player of all time because he felt so strongly. Djokovic’s rival, Rafael Nadal, has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles – the most of any male competitor. Asked why, he replied: “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.” Djokovic said he had “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition,” and that his decision had been partly influenced by the positive impact that factors such as changing his diet and his sleeping patterns, had had on his abilities as an athlete. He said he was “keeping [his] mind open” about the possibility of being vaccinated in the future, “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid”. “I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

[From BBC]

In many ways, what we’re seeing from Novak IS the typical anti-vaxxer ideology though. He, like so many anti-vaxxers, hopes that everyone else gets vaccinated and ends the pandemic so that he’ll be protected. He believes that once the pandemic is “over,” there will be no vaccine requirements at tournaments and he will be able to resume his career. Novak clearly believes that he only needs to wait this out for another year, if that. Which is such bullsh-t. He IS promoting a dangerous anti-vaxx ideology.

