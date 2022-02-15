Novak Djokovic won’t get vaccinated, is ‘willing’ to miss the French & Wimbledon

One month ago (almost exactly), Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia. He entered the country on a sketchy “medical exemption” because he has repeatedly refused to take the Covid vaccine. Australian authorities put him in a refugee hotel for days as there were court hearings about whether he could or should stay. Oz authorities could have – but did not – pick apart the medical exemption, which seemed to be built on lies, and instead argued that Novak needed to be deported simply because he is anti-vaccine, with a history of promoting an anti-vaxx ideology. That worked. Novak was deported, and Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open men’s trophy.
Novak promised to tell “his side” of this saga at some point, and here we are. He’s scheduled to play in Dubai next week, and he decided to give his first interview to Amol Rajan of the BBC. The interview is BAD. Novak’s arguments are terrible. Long story short, dude is still unvaccinated and he’s perfectly willing to toss away his career in the name of “bodily authority,” even as he claims he does not have an anti-vaccine ideology.
Novak Djokovic has said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine. Speaking exclusively to the BBC, he said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual’s right to choose. Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.
“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said.
“I was never against vaccination,” he told the BBC, confirming that he’d had vaccines as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”
Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements in certain tournaments would change, adding that he was hoping that he “can play for many more years”. But he also confirmed he was willing to forego the chance to become statistically the greatest male tennis player of all time because he felt so strongly. Djokovic’s rival, Rafael Nadal, has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles – the most of any male competitor. Asked why, he replied: “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”
Djokovic said he had “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition,” and that his decision had been partly influenced by the positive impact that factors such as changing his diet and his sleeping patterns, had had on his abilities as an athlete.
He said he was “keeping [his] mind open” about the possibility of being vaccinated in the future, “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid”.
“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”
In many ways, what we’re seeing from Novak IS the typical anti-vaxxer ideology though. He, like so many anti-vaxxers, hopes that everyone else gets vaccinated and ends the pandemic so that he’ll be protected. He believes that once the pandemic is “over,” there will be no vaccine requirements at tournaments and he will be able to resume his career. Novak clearly believes that he only needs to wait this out for another year, if that. Which is such bullsh-t. He IS promoting a dangerous anti-vaxx ideology.
Novak Djokovic, who confirmed he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, said he’s ready to skip Wimbledon and the French Open, if vaccines are required.
(200202) — MELBOURNE, Feb. 2, 2020 () — Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 2, 2020. (/Zhu Wei),Image: 563238629, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Zhu Wei / Avalon
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he lifts the trophy after winning his Men’s Singles Final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during Day Fifteen of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 13, 2021 in Paris, France.,Image: 615504033, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Mehdi Taamallah / Avalon
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his men’s final tennis match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 13, 2021.,Image: 615504079, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Mehdi Taamallah / Avalon
Novak Djokovic (Ser),Image: 620681815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
London United Kingdom 11/07/2021
DESCRIPTION Novak Djokovic (SRB) holds the trophy as Wimbledon Champion at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 620954487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
Novak Djokovic (srb),Image: 641862046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JB Autissier / Panoramic / Avalon
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The news that Novak Djokovic had received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open tournament this month in Melbourne spurred a range of reactions in Australia, where some politicians and tennis officials called on him to explain himself.
Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 male tennis player and a prominent vaccination skeptic, announced on social media on Tuesday that he was “heading Down Under with an exemption permission.”
The tournament’s organizers confirmed that he had been granted a medical exemption after a review process by two independent panels, a procedure that suggested he remained unvaccinated.
Reaction among the pro tennis elite was somewhat measured. After Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth, who are both from Australia, absorbed the news, Duckworth said at a news briefing at the ATP Cup in Sydney, “If he’s fit the criteria, then, yeah, he should be able to come.”
“That’s very politically correct of you,” de Minaur replied with a laugh. He added, “I just think it’s just very interesting; that’s all I’m going to say.”
Other Australians used social media to express their anger at the decision. The hashtag #DjokovicOut trended on Twitter on Wednesday. Commentators pointed out that spectators at the Australian Open must be vaccinated.
Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association, tweeted: “I don’t care how good a tennis player he is. If he’s refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn’t be allowed in. If this exemption is true, it sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce #COVID19Aus risk to themselves & others. #Vaccination shows respect, Novak.”
Pictured: Novak Djokovic
BACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The news that Novak Djokovic had received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open tournament this month in Melbourne spurred a range of reactions in Australia, where some politicians and tennis officials called on him to explain himself.
Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 male tennis player and a prominent vaccination skeptic, announced on social media on Tuesday that he was “heading Down Under with an exemption permission.”
The tournament’s organizers confirmed that he had been granted a medical exemption after a review process by two independent panels, a procedure that suggested he remained unvaccinated.
Reaction among the pro tennis elite was somewhat measured. After Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth, who are both from Australia, absorbed the news, Duckworth said at a news briefing at the ATP Cup in Sydney, “If he’s fit the criteria, then, yeah, he should be able to come.”
“That’s very politically correct of you,” de Minaur replied with a laugh. He added, “I just think it’s just very interesting; that’s all I’m going to say.”
Other Australians used social media to express their anger at the decision. The hashtag #DjokovicOut trended on Twitter on Wednesday. Commentators pointed out that spectators at the Australian Open must be vaccinated.
Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association, tweeted: “I don’t care how good a tennis player he is. If he’s refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn’t be allowed in. If this exemption is true, it sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce #COVID19Aus risk to themselves & others. #Vaccination shows respect, Novak.”
Pictured: Novak Djokovic
BACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
There was talk about him agreeing to get vaxxed, and we were all like, “Bet he gets a fake vax card.”
I’m thinking this turnaround is maybe because he couldn’t find a doctor willing to lie for him.
This idiot will never get vaxxed, he always supported antivaxx ideologies even before all the mess he caused with his tournament and this final one in Australia.
I liked Ryanair’s tweet in response to his statement “We do not call ourselves an airline but we do fly planes”.
Novacovidiotic is an antivaxxer spouting dangerous misinformation.
I hope with everything in me that he is finished once and for all.
Wimbledon will let him play unvaxxed.
He’s an asshat
Yup they will.
Wimbledon will let him play as Johnson’s government cares more to not upset the antivaxxer crowd than actually protecting the rest of the population.
In England the majority of people don’t wear masks nor it is compulsory to do so. Isolation/quarantine periods are also ridiculously low or not enforced.
He’s a narcissistic twit with the critical thinking skills of road salt.
I’m going to have to borrow this, if I may: “the critical thinking skills of road salt”.
What is it with this particular vaccine that incite such strong reactions tho ?
It’s new therefore not tested enough. That’s the most common argument.
Along with big pharma and Bill Gates conspiracies
I would also add that they are saying the same for the technology used to create it – that is not and not proven. mRNA tech has been around for 20 year and is used to create lots of treatments, esp with cancer.
Global pandemic = bigger platform for these fools to bloviate on.
This fool has a limited amount of time to be at the top of his career, and he chooses to waste it on this nonsense. What an idiot.
I hope he loses his sponsorships too.
I assume he’d have to. If not for being an idiot and antivaxxer in and of itself – if he isn’t playing and winning, what value does he have to the sponsors??
I’m honestly surprised that Lacoste didn’t drop him.
He’s a straight white dude. He’ll be fine. If anything, he’ll make more money, the f*ckwit
Hey, maybe Joe Rogan can start covering tennis.
“Stupid is as stupid does.” Forrest Gump
I thought we’d hear more about his apparently faked positive covid test. I have not, has anyone else?
The BBC also has a ‘new’ story today in their Tennis section about this and the sequence of the codes on the tests – more of what they already reported last month but they seem to have collected more data that strongly suggests something is amiss with his ‘positive’ test result.
Found it, thanks! The more this guy talks the more attention will hopefully be put on this too…
Would have been nice if he’d been asked “what about doing your part to protect other people?” And he could have squirmed trying to give a PR answer which would amount to: he doesn’t give a shit about anyone but himself.
This. These people keep screaming about their “rights” but are completely incapable of discussing their responsibilities as members of the human race. While he *might* be able to afford to get Covid, those around him can’t. And of course these right-wing self-centered stains are the exact same ones who want to control everything everyone else does.
This ‘body autonomy’ argument is such hypocrisy. It just shows how privileged and entitled he is that he believes that’s actually a thing.
Somehow to these idiots, “bodily autonomy” doesn’t seem to stretch to carrying an unwanted child, does it?
This! This! 1000 times THIS!! Thank you for stating it.
All the straight white conservatives dudes screaming about their bodily autonomy while happily wanted to deny women theirs is just…wow.
They don’t have any sense of fair play. It’s all about “winning.” They get their way, they “win.” That’s why hypocrisy doesn’t matter to them. Hypocrisy only matters if there’s a standard of fairness that both sides implicitly or explicitly agree to. White conservatives think they are better than everyone else because they are white, and that whiteness and maleness affords them privileges that other people don’t have. They have staked their entire identity on it.
Alot of people don’t seem to understand that just because you live a healthy lifestyle, doesn’t necessarily protect you from covid, and many other illnesses.
There is no way he hasn’t injected far more experimental treatments in his body for recovery from sport injuries over the years so his position on this one vaccine that now has had millions of people around the work take with zero effects is just illogical.
If he wants to waste his time over something stupid like this then. Rafa and Roger and the younger guys will just keep winning slams.
Waiting it out another year is not a smart strategy when you’re 34. He’s got a shelf life as a top athlete for a couple more years max at this point IF he plays as much top tennis as possible. If he chooses to ride the bench instead, he will never get it back. He is so blinded by arrogance. Whatever reality check hits him first (aging or a bad case of Covid) will be a shock.
That’s what I was thinking, too. He’s going to waste some of the few remaining top physical years he’s got left in his career. Sucks to be him I guess.
Cutting your nose off to spite your face. That’s all this is. I give 1/1000000 of a thought that a premier athlete has to take care with everything going into his/her body. But that thought is out the window when worldwide medical doctors agree the vaccine is lifesaving, millions of doses safely given.
“I’m so in tuned with my body that I will get COVID, not once, not twice, but THRICE just to prove natural immunity is a thing.”
Oh wait.
F*cking dumbass.
He was granted an exemption by the Victorian government to play in the Australia \n Open in that state, after producing “medical evidence”, part of which claimed he’d had Covid in December. As visas are a Federal responsibility, Border Force authorities and the Federal government stepped in. His medical evidence could not be verified. And everyone was well aware of his stance on the subject of vaccines. The last thing they wanted was a celebrity touting anti- vax stuff here, giving our own anti- ax mob more fuel. The other issue was that, despite countless opportunities to defend himself, Djokovic repeatedly refused to say if he’d been vaccinated, which is a condition of entry into Australia, unless you apply for an exemption, which he did, and which was regarded as being well dodgy. In short, the Federal government overturned the Victorian government’s decision, and the Djokovc camp was unable to provide evidence that would allow him to stay.
What was interesting is that the case went so quickly 8to the Gederal cpirt, where three judges made the decision to deport. There were a lot of people who believed the rules would be verb for such a big celebrity, and for such an important tournament. I
I think he’s releasing this info now so Roland Garros and Wimbledon will modify their requirements in a way that allows him to play. They both probably want the world #1 at their tournament. I wish there were repercussions for him (and people like him), but I don’t think there will be. Tennis is notoriously weak when it comes to enforcing rules.
Macron has actually said that he’s trying to make anti-vax folks angry with his restrictions so I’m sure they won’t let him in for tennis.
The Salty Island fkwits? Who knows.
Roland Garros and Wimbledon can modify their requirements all they want. But if the countries won’t let him enter based on his vaccination status it won’t matter.
And I really don’t think France will back down just so a tennis guy can play.
Djokovic isn’t the top draw at the French, that’s Nadal, so I can see the French government not changing the rules for him.
Wimbledon will totally cave by July. Bojo is dropping restrictions left and right and so I can see them removing a vaccine requirement for travel and the tournament making an exception for him.
I’m enjoying watching his death on this hill. Hope Rafa wins another slam.
byeeeee, Novax!
Yeah he’s anti vax. Or Pro Disease as I like to call them.
I exercised my bodily authority and was vaxxed x2 with a booster. Because I believe in science and care about my fellow humans. I don’t want to be a vector of disease. I may only get a little sick but someone else could die.
I am fervently pro vaxx in life and on social media, I’ve come across his argument before. He’s a COVIDiot, full stop.
This fool clearly believes tournaments will change their policies for him. He’s not really jeopardizing his career as he is betting on these tournament directors caving because they want to improve their draws with him in it. But…he assumes that everyone is as craven and irresponsible as he is. Newsflash: a global pandemic takes precedent over your ego. If we see less of this fool due to vaccine mandates, the better off the sport and world will be. Bye, Felecia!
That’s fine. If he wants to step back from his career, there are plenty of others who’ll want to step in.
I love all these damn fools (usually men) touting “my body my choice.”
Exactly. For all their talk of freedom and autonomy, anti-vaxxers are just selfish. They want everyone else to get vaccinated so they don’t have to. There is a small personal health risk to every vaccine, but we rely on healthy people being willing to take that risk so that people who genuinely can’t be vaccinated for health reasons are protected.
He is a big supporter of the “Medical Medium” guy. A year or so ago I read some of the medical medium books and thought there was some good info (I’m pretty open to whatever) and followed him and other in that community on Instagram. Gradually him and followers of him have gone full blown conspiracy/qanon. Basically telling his million plus followers that this vaccine will ruin your health and aliens are behind it and the government is trying to control and kill you. It’s fing nuts! Anyone who questioned or spoke out against the medical medium was shunned by the community and called a troll. I unfollowed everyone and won’t support that community at all. Novak is quoted in praising the medical medium in all the books. They are so far up each other’s ass. It’s seriously worse than a cult. People desperate for medical answers get sucked into this garbage and don’t see they are being manipulated by fear and see top athletes like Novak touting this and think it will save them. I’ve realized how insanely dangerous these anti vax/science people are. It’s worse than any cult and people are
Being brainwashed by the medial mediums, Mercola, Joe Rogans, etc. These people have no common sense anymore.
More wins for Rafa! Yay!
I so dislike him. On the bright side, I watched Rafa playing tennis and speaking in interviews for the first time and, like, I’m in love with him.
Now that all those males have “decision making on my body” as their highest priority, can we finally have some decent conversations on abortion and let women actually, truely, freely make those decisions for their bodies?
Once a d**che, always a d**che. He needs to be banned from playing the sport for good. I’ve had about enough of him!!!