Novak Djokovic is ‘extremely disappointed’ to be deported from Australia

Well, the Novak Djokovic saga is done, and it was only completed about 12 hours before play begins at the Australian Open. As we detailed, Novak’s visa was cancelled for a second time late last week (Friday late afternoon in Melbourne). There were emergency hearings, and Novak was taken back into custody overnight Friday and Saturday, and he was once again placed in that quarantine/deportation hotel. Finally, on Sunday, the decision was made after both sides presented their case. The Australian government no longer argued that Novak’s visa should be revoked on technical terms (given the contradictory timeline of when Novak “tested positive” for Covid) and instead argued that Novak’s visa was revoked because he’s an anti-vaxxer, period.
Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after losing a last-ditch court bid to stay in the country. Judges rejected a challenge launched by the unvaccinated tennis star after the government cancelled his visa on “health and good order” grounds.
The world number one’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam in Melbourne are over. Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” but accepted the ruling. He boarded a flight bound for Dubai from Melbourne airport.
As he prepared to leave, the men’s tennis governing body ATP said the court ruling on Sunday marked an end to a “deeply regrettable series of events”.
Earlier in the day, Djokovic’s supporters fell silent outside the courtroom as the decision was announced on the eve of his opening match in the tournament. One fan told the BBC that her summer would be “empty” without the 34-year-old playing at the Open.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed “the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe”.
Djokovic launched the case after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his ministerial powers to cancel the Serbian player’s visa, arguing that his presence in the country risked fanning anti-vaccine sentiment.
I said this on Twitter and I’ll repeat it here: I don’t believe Novak came to Australia to be evil, or to spread his particular anti-vaxx gospel. He’s simply an idiot when it comes to science, and he’s too stubborn to admit when he’s wrong. This entire debacle caused him to dig in his heels instead of acknowledge that he needs to rethink his anti-vaccine stance. I still feel that there was probably a deal to be worked out if certain things were different: the mysteries around his December “positive Covid test” and his extreme reticence to simply get vaccinated. I also think Novak blundered his way into a sensitive political sh-tstorm in Australia, with politicians vying to respond to the anger from Australian citizens.
In any case, Novak is going to find this year’s tennis season pretty difficult if he remains unvaccinated. My guess is his next event will be in Dubai next month, but he hasn’t confirmed anything. I doubt his unvaxxed ass would be allowed to play in Indian Wells and Miami in March either. So who are you supporting to win the AO title? I want a Nadal-Medvedev final!
Kick him out of all of the tournaments until he gets vaccinated.
I think all countries that have mandated COVID vaccinations for everyone entering those countries just need to stick to treating everyone equally, there’s no need to discriminate the guy just based on his beliefs. If Novaxx doesn’t want to be vaccinated it’s his right. Just don’t grant entry into the country, just like everyone else that is unvaccinated; iIit’s hat simple.
And personally, I do believe that this man stupidly put a target on his own back. His visa applications from here forward are going to be so scrutinized its gonna be so hard for him to play in any tournaments regardless of whether tennis associations in said countries say unvaccinated can or can’t play. The immigration border authorities will simply deny him entry and that’s it. This was a very stupid move on his and his team’s part to allow this thing to get such attention. Once visa was revoked the first time he should have quietly walked away. But alas!!! Privileged rich white man…🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️
French open said he’s welcome to play and his 6 months medical exemption is valid there
@Demi Let’s see what will be the rules in France by the time the Open occurs. In my own country rules have changed a lot in the last couple of weeks with the increasing numbers. Rules keep changing… The French Open shouldn’t say anything because they don’t rule the country… If the sanitary measures at the time of the open state only vaccinated players can enter the country, the French Open can’t do a thing about it….
@Demi, French Open is not the authority to let anyone enter France. Tennis Australia also said his exemption was fine and look how that turned out.
Now, I don’t know France’s actual rules, but just saying that what the French Open can say if he can play but that doesn’t mean he’ll be allowed to enter the country so he can play..
Right?
Sucks to be you, Novax. Get jabbed.
Macron said last week that he will make the unvaccinated lives a living hell. He’s up for re-election ina few months, Macron will make political theater of Djokovic if he tries to play the French open.
France didn’t have 2 years of lockdown even with vaccine passports or mandates I believe he can get around he got a letter from his doctor granting him a medical exemption for 6 months
Is he also not allowed back for 3 years??
All visa revocation rules apply to him now, not just in Australia but all over the world. He will, from this point forward, be obligated to answer truthfully on visa entry forms: Have you ever had a visa canceled or revoked in any country? Answer should be YES and then immigration and border authorities will grant entry based on his answer. Novaxx Djocovid’s problems are just beginning.
I sure HOPE it does. This arrogant SOB needs to learn the rules apply to him, too. He doesn’t want to vax? Fine. Let him sit his entitled a$$ at home and not play.
This isn’t a “common cold” he’s been spreading, but a *highly* contagious* deadly* disease*. Even vaxxed people can catch it now, and while our shots prevent *most* of us from death, it can still be harsh, and it CAN leave you with Long Covid problems.
Stay home, Novaxx. Just hit your balls against one of your many garage doors.
correct!
So what does it mean for his title if he cant defend it? Sorry clueless about tennis.
He loses his points from 2021 (2000 points) and could conceivably lose his #1 ranking depending on who wins this year’s AO.
There are scenarios in which Medvedev or Zverev can become number one. Medvedev is about to become as popular as he’s ever been! I’m hoping Nadal can find some magic and win, but Medvedev is a good bet. Karatsev also looks fantastic right now.
Bye bye
Let’s be real here- the Australian tennis association basically caused this mess. They have to know his stance on vaccines- he hasn’t been quiet about it and he would have had to submit documentation. They wanted him at the tournament and I wouldn’t be surprised to find they tried to help him get around the countries rules. I also think if it didn’t blow up the way it did- he would be playing. Australia has had different rules if you have money.
I would be shocked if he wasn’t allowed to play in Miami. De Santis would probably invite him and tell him it’s all good.
Actually the Aust govt and Border Force did in the first place by granting him the first visa. They have responsibility of visas and immigration.
actually NO , Joker lied on his visa, that’s how he was granted one. My government’s rules clearly state you must be vaccinated to gain entry. He claimed he had an exemption but couldnt produce thw paperwork upon arrival so Border Force denied him entry!
Anna123, that was my thought. Isn’t the gov of Florida a huge anti-vaxxer and Drumpf lover? He’d love to be a ‘hero’ to another anti-vaxxer like Djokovic. Drumpf might even invite him to stay at his hideous compound in Florida.
Desantis would let him in but the feds control the airports and they will apply the same rules to everyone about vaccination to get into the US.
Re: ‘hideous compound’. Mar-a-Lago is actually quite lovely & I’m not certain what Marjorie Merriweather Post would think about trump’s occupation. I think she wanted all her properties to be in government hands or for charities or something.
If he’s decorated it the same way he did his apartment in NYC, complete with gold toilets? I’ll continue to go with ‘hideous compound’. Given that Drumpf lives there, it gets that designation automatically.
I am honestly surprised it turned out like this. I don’t wish him bad things, but this was only fair. I happy danced when I heard #sorrynotsorry
The single thing will say in his defense is that Australia should have stuck to the “no vaccine no entry” policy from the get go to avoid this whole mess
Bye Felicia!
I don’t understand how a tennis association could or should trump national guidelines and requirements. This should have been clear and simple. You do not enter without proof of vaccine. Rules should apply to everyone, including celebrities and sports pros. This is actually not on Djokovic. He can not get vaxxed if he doesn’t want (be clear I am very pro-vaxx), but there are repercussions to that. Exceptions should not apply here because he has power, money and influence.
I’m so glad this is over. I was curious if he would be allowed to come into the US with his unvaccinated self….France seems to have said he is okay playing there. Hmmm we shall see
I’d be surprised if he’s allowed into Dubai unvaxed. All the F1 drivers and teams had to be vaxed to enter for the GP
He flew into Australia from Dubai, so I don’t think they had major issues with his unvaccinated self… 🤷🏼♀️
Maybe that was the FIA’s own rule? I was just in Dubai over New Year’s, and they are letting just about everyone in as long as they test negative. Something like 92% of eligible UAE residents are fully vaccinated and almost all the rest have had at least one dose, so I guess they can better afford that sort of openness compared to many other countries. But many people I talked to there were definitely annoyed with unvaxxed visitors because they’re proud of having kept infection rates so low.
For kicks and giggles, I decided to do some research into travel to Australia (which I am not going to do in the near future.) If I want to book a flight, I need a visa. In fact, there are warnings all over the place that I should try and get the visa first and then book a flight. Each family member, including each child, would need their separate visa. And, yes, you need to be fully vaccinated. And also yes, even given that it’s difficult to enter and there’s a warning that even with a proper visa, the Australian government has the right to revoke your ability to enter.
Djokovic should never have been allowed in in the first place. I was happy at first that he was kicked out of Australia, but after thinking about it, his expulsion doesn’t entirely sit right with me. Not because he’s supposed to be able to remain to play the AO! No, because he never should have been able to board a plane to enter in the first place. It’s impossible to book a flight AND get on a plane to Australia without the right papers. That means that not only the TA and Victoria decided to help him get in, but so did Scott Morrison’s government.
Alex Hawke is being given credit for ejecting Djokovic, but which of Hawke’s colleagues created that situation in the first place? And at first I thought waiting till the last minute might be clever, but now I feel that the federal government should have reacted much quicker. It seems like there are only losers here.
It’s not a good look for anyone the Mister canceling his visa this time for fear his presence might insight anti-vax sentiment whether you like Novak or not that’s not the point. Is Novak the ring leader of anti-vaxxers in Australia? did he support them publicly or organize rallies? it seems a sketch from the Australian gov who finally acknowledged his medical exemption
I don’t agree, anyone with a certain amount of fame can spark an anti vac movement and he literally stood against it and refused it through this whole public debacle. He is. Ow associated with anti vax. If he had won it would have proven him “right” to the throngs of people who just worship celebrities instead of critical thinking.
Wasn´t there questions if he answered his visa application truthfully? About travelling the last weeks, when and if he had covid, there was som weird stuff going on with his positiv covid test, meeting people right after he was alegedly tested positv ect….
And revoking a visa for flse statements even after he entered the country is a fairly normal process. He should have known, that each and everyone of his moves would be scrutinized.
While I agree that he didn’t go to spread his anti-vcxx beliefs, this isn’t simply a case of him being idiotic. This is a case of him feeling so entitled and full of self-importance that he thinks others should just let him do whatever he damn well pleases regardless of whether his actions can pose a threat to others
I do believe that this could have been dealt quietly not injuring his image so much.
His father and his remarks actually made things worst, turning all of this into a soap opera all over the world. His father’s accusations on newspapers and TV were bad on the long run for Novak.
Even Becker said so and also advises Novak to get vaccinated: “The father certainly overreached the goal. He will certainly regret some of the statements he made four or five days ago. The fact that statements were made by his family didn’t exactly help him. His parents are very emotional – and his brother too, that’s not always understandable.”
If everything had been dealt quietly, maybe things would have been different…
Djocovid was bragging on his social media about skirting the rules and flying to Australia. That was a idiot, who like his family, thought he was above the rules.
No sympathy for any of them. Djocovid can shut his family down at anytime and hasn’t.
I totally agree with him being deported. And he and his family did this to himself… I also don’t have any sympathy for him. Just believe it could have been dealt quietly (he should have left quietly the first time)…
He was wrong period!!!
Novak owns 6 mansions around the world, including in Monaco, where a commentator from another site said this involves hiding assets from taxes (not clear at all on this). Notice he’s smiling on his way out of the country with two men, all masked (look at his eyes and cheeks). He caused havoc and chaos and then leaves. I heard the judge, but am unclear who will be paying all the legal bills for this second clusterf-ck (I think Novak), but I believe in the first round, Australia pays his legal bills. And he’s learned nothing and still thinks he’s right. He’ll be playing in France and I can’t believe he won’t be playing in Miami. Over 90 percent of Australians are vaccinated. Only 63 percent of Americans are vaccinated. I really hate Novak at this point.
Of course he thinks he is right, his father’s remarks on twitter today were: “The attack on the best sportsman in the world is over, 50 bullets in Novak’s chest”…
He has learnt nothing….
@DESDEMONA His father is the worst thing that has ever happened to him. Constantly ranting and hysterical.
I know… The man is an idiot… And he’s has just made his son’s life slightly worst (he’s rich, so no much sympathy)… He didn’t do him any favours with all the ranting accusing the Australian government..
Buh bye!!!
@Kaiser, I agree with that take. As Liz Lemon would say; “The man we know is not capable of hate. He’s just an idiot who doesn’t know what he’s saying.”
@tiffany-yes, it all started with bragging on SM that he was flying there with an exemption, then it went downhill from there. All of the shitty things he did that were uncovered because of this though (going to events knowing he was covid positive, dates not matching up) make it clear that this guy is a complete self centered asshole that’s never been told no and thinks rules don’t apply to him. I don’t care that he’s not posting anti vaxx conspiracies or spouting them to reporters while he was there but it’s been clear for over a year he’s anti vaxx and he should’ve never been able to fly there in the first place. I can’t believe there are fans that root for and support this type of behavior. The guy’s a bad person.
I don’t agree with his behavior but I saw many posts on Twitter comparing him to Prince Andrew and I felt like some people really lost it as bad his behavior is no it’s the same thing as raping trafficked underage girls.
It’s not rape, but if he kills someone because he knew he had it and hung out with kids and reporters it’s murder.
So much hyperbole, everywhere.
Novaxx’s idiot mother not helping either by claiming him being detained in a fancy pants hotel was ‘torture’.
Farck me lady. You’re Serbian. Remember the 90s? You KNOW what torture is. This aint it.
I don’t think he’s a stubborn idiot. I think he’s a true believer who thinks he’s being persecuted for his beliefs by those in power who are trying to suppress the truth.
A simple jab of medicine could have prevented this all. Idiot.
I’m not so sure he won’t be able to play in Florida. Governor Desantis is batshit crazy and against any Covid mitigation: masks, vaccines, etc. And I gave zero faith in tennis organizations.
Yup. DeSantis also fought against Covid protocols the cruise business itself wanted to implement for their ships. But – DeSantis himself is vaccinated (as is Trump). If he thinks Novak playing is good for FL from an economic standpoint, which seems to be his only concern, he’ll be playing.
It doesn’t matter what DeSantis or anybody else wants. Currently you must be fully vaccinated to travel to the United States by plane if you are a non-U.S. citizen. He won’t be able to enter the US.
@jetgyro – very good point; and shortly after I posted I noticed someone else above said the same thing. To be honest, I stopped following what’s doing with US entry requirements a while ago as I’m not impacted. But do have (vaccinated) family members, lifetime Florida residents, one with a compromising condition, who are among those that’ve had to worry whenever they go out, for the better part of two years. So know more than I care to about DeSantis.
I’m still wondering how he got into Spain over the new year? I was there in November and had to submit proof of vaccination to the Spanish health app before I could even board the plane. Did he lie on that immigration form as well?
He lied?? That’s a first… 😀
I don’t think the Spanish authorities are that rigid , I heard of people who were allowed to enter the country even though the vaccines they received aren’t approved by the WHO or the EU.
JMHO, but much of this mess is caused by the so-called “medical exemption based on prior infection.” Medical exemptions based on other pre-existing conditions that inform against the risks of potential side effects are a different matter. In this age of Omicron, I think we should all agree that unvaccinated infection is inadequate protection against community spread. Border entries worldwide should tighten up medical exemption approvals. But, that’s just my opinion. I haven’t spent hours on YouTube doing my own research.
ETA — In spite of the political motivations behind his deportation, I believe this was the right outcome even if it should have happened much sooner. If the consequences Novaxx’s career are about to experience don’t convince him to get vaccinated, then so be it.
“ unvaccinated infection is inadequate protection against community spread.”
Yes!!!
@carrotface – Right?! Another example of his either getting preferential treatment, lying, or who knows what and that was also uncovered once this all blew up. Like I said above, this all started when he bragged about flying to Oz with an exemption. Nobody knew half the crap he had been pulling in the month prior and all of this scrutinizing started with him.
So the rich unvaccinated player wanted to participate in the Australian Open while posing a health treat, earn a few more millions of dollars while health workers are dealing with unvaccinated people at the hospital while being underpaid.
Sure, hon. I’m glad Australia is setting the example and no matter how rich and privileged you are, law is law and vaccinated status applies for everyone equally
A question: Are anti vaxxed people allowed to fly into the US? Despite what Florida governor says?
CDC guidance says you have to be fully vaxxer and submit a negative Covid test:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/noncitizens-US-air-travel.html
latest State Department guidance,
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/before-you-go/covid-19_testing_required_US_Entry.html
If you’re a non-US citizen, yes, you have to show proof of vaccination to fly into the US. No governor has any say over that. Three are a few exceptions, but I don’t think he’ll qualify for any of them. He could try to argue that he has a medical reason he can’t get vaccinated (not just a previous infection), or he could try to argue that his travel to the US is if his visit “would be in the national interest.” That would have to be approved by a cabinet member, which I sort of don’t see happening.
@carrotface — I can’t shake the suspicion that he lied about his COVID infection in December, just to claim the spurious medical exemption to get into the AO. If true, he’s despicable for running around spreading COVID to innocents, traveling to Spain, bragging about his exemption to get into Australia. If false, well then, he deserves everything coming for him.
I suspect this as well. It was too convenient for him to get a positive test and I also believe that’s why he did all the other events after the 16th without wearing protection and exposing kids. Someone saw he did a large event with crowds on the 14 th and used it as a starting point. It’s not credible that someone who is not vaccinated and at most had an older variant of Covid last year to not experience significant symptoms from delta or omicron. The “mild” symptoms are for those who are vaccinated. And tons of hockey players have had serious Covid symptoms and they are just as athletic and healthy as Novak (and in most cases a lot younger).
Besides what was his plan if he didn’t happen to get Covid in December? This entire thing seems concocted by his team and Tennis Australia, who also dropped the ball on this.
See, the point you make in your last paragraph is what seems like such an obvious question. And, in November he was given leave to compete in the AO ….. 🧐
Totally agree
It’s not that he is unwilling to get vaccinated. Other sports figures are not and are allowed to play as long as they follow their leagues rules. It’s the utter disregard for other human beings. When I was tested for Covid in January 2021, I stayed in my house for 7 days even after the negative result returned. I certainly did not want to get Covid and I most certainly did not want to pass it along to anyone else. He obviously has no worries about that.
People who care about others and take the necessary precautions (masks, vaccines, self-quarantine if needed) are so very tired of others lack of regard for anyone other than themselves.
FAFO, Adios.
@ Jan90067, I agree!! Let Djocovaxx sit at home and play with his balls!! The fact that this arrogant pr!ck walked around boisterously regarding his ability to fake out the officials, his non self reflecting a$$ can stay home!! In addition to the lies, he has a very flippant about his falsified documents!!
Let’s face it, the fact that Djocoaxx shIt all over the Australian authorities, he deserves to be out. He tried to play his supremacy over the officials authorities when it was HIS responsibility regarding his paperwork.
As for the woman declaring that her summer is ruined due to his deportation, get over it!! You lie to officials you get caught! Take it like a woman, more than Djocovaxx is, and take your lumps. Your summer isn’t ruined, it’s call responsibility. Ever heard of it?
The site won’t respond to my Reply prompt.
I had the same issue with not being able to reply until I cleared my cookies and website history. I then reloaded the site and it works.
I heard that as of now he’ll only be allowed to play Roland Garros and Wimbledon, so let’s see what happens. In fact when all this drama began rumors were that the French Tennis Federation was doing the impossible to have him no matter what, the Wimbledon possibility was a surprise for me.
I’ll be a b*tch and say it, the Australian Open had a reputation for being the boring slam no one cared much about, hopefully these shenanigans were good for them? Personally it used to be the only Slam I could watch entirely as a kid as it’s summer here as well.
Now, for a winner prediction… I don’t know, it’s hard to guess with everything that happened these couple of years. I like Rublev! but don’t thing he could beat Medvedev.
The French Open isn’t the French government and so they may have the same issue all over again.
That’s why it’s so weird to me that sports journalists are convinced he’ll play those two torunaments.
(In my opinion he shouldn’t be allowed)
Lol.
Bet that vaccine is looking appealing now!
As someone who is now waiting in 40 degree weather to get a rapid covid test because one of my students came to class while awaiting test results (my very first session back on campus since March 2020), I’ve no sympathy for those ignoring science. I should be negative (wasn’t close to student, had 3 shots, wore n95 mask, still have no symptoms 5 days later). But this bull is bull and Novaxx deserves to be barred from travel for a few years.
Celsius or Fahrenheit?
Fahrenheit. And I was negative.
Thanks, Oz, for doing the right thing. Regular citizens face strict border and visa laws/regulations, so why shouldn’t he? I understand his standing as a #1 and how it adds value to the tournament and tennis, but come on. I don’t like his behavior in December that I read about either. Sounded reckless.
No sympathy. At all. My immunocompromised mother has long Covid. I cannot stand antivaxxers.
“Ooh, poor you.” –Livia Soprano
So Serena wears a full bodysuit to play in and tennis officials have a fit. Naomi skips a press conference and tennis officials have a fit.
Djokovic spreads lies about vaccines, lies on his entry paperwork, presents suspect positive COVID test results, creates an international incident, and acts like an entitled jerk and tennis officials are basically supportive.
Sexism and racism are alive and well in this sport too!
Schadenfreude in the time of COVID feels especially d*mned good.
Im not.
Ultimately, he must play by the rules of his sport. And his sport has the rule of being vaccinated. The country it is in has the rule of being vaccinated.
He needs to respect his sport, peers and fans enough to get the vaccine.
#DontLetTheDoorHitYou #LaterPlagueRat
TheOriginalMe, as a former high school teacher, I heard a gym teacher say the Williams sisters were “disgusting'” for having a few hair beads fly off onto the tennis court. I reminded the racist b—h that when Chris Evert (whom I wish well in her current health crisis) had her gold bracelet fall off on the court, people thought it was adorable and from then on we have the term “tennis bracelet.” So racism is alive and well in our high school sports programs, too.
Well we, the majority, are ‘very disappointed’ in Novak & his stupid refusal to get the jab so he can do his job….
Honestly. Enough of these privileged white dudes already. So happy Australia sent him packing – like they would to any of us had we pulled that stunt.
Despise him so much. Fingers crossed he loses endorsements.
I’m an American who lives in the NL, but my husband is Dutch. We were going to head to my parents who I hadn’t seen in over 2 years before omicron hit. For my husband to be able to enter the States, he must show proof of being fully vaccinated. So presuming that does not change, Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the States to participate in the US Open.
I wanted to respond above, but when I click reply, it doesn’t work and my ability to comment at all disappears.
thank you Oz government!
Second comment, but feel so strongly. Support everything Australian immigration have done to show their protection of borders. This guy is such a piece of work. Just get.the.shot, sir, and NONE of this would have gone down the way it did. It’s just flagrant arrogance.
Imagine working your whole life to be at the very top of your field only to throw it all away because you’re too scared to get a shot.