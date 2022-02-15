Is Princess Eugenie in California for work, or to badger Harry about his memoir?

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s presence at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday was pretty epic. Since I didn’t watch the whole game, I don’t know if the football commentators really noticed them, but my guess is no. There were so many unmasked celebrities milling about, a ginger dude in a mask probably got overlooked. Thankfully, Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar added some details about how Haz and Eugenie ended up at the Super Bowl:
Harry attended last night’s Super Bowl alongside Princess Eugenie, who is visiting California with husband Jack Brooksbank and son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who turned one last week. The cousins kept a low profile in black face masks as they took their seats in the 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on February 13 to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 56th final of the NFL playoffs.
During the game’s halftime show, Harry and Eugenie were spotted by onlookers dancing in their seats to hip-hop and R&B anthems from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige—songs that would have no doubt been a reminder of their days partying together in London.
While it’s easy to imagine many brands vying to host the Duke of Sussex, he watched the game in a suite sponsored by Salesforce, one of the official partners of BetterUp, the mental health and coaching platform where he’s currently chief impact officer. The company was also an advertiser during the game, premiering a commercial starring Matthew McConaughey to encourage consumers and corporate giants to think about their value systems.
That’s cool that they were spotted dancing, and that they got their seats from a banking/finance connection through BetterUp. I think Harry is on the record as a Snoop fan, and I bet he was shaking his ass to Mary J. Meanwhile, there were also questions about why Eugenie and Jack were even in California right now. Some thought that maybe Jack had Casamigos business in LA, but Vanity Fair noted that the art gallery Eugenie works for, Hauser & Wirth, has a stand at Frieze Los Angeles, the art fair which starts on Thursday. Perhaps that’s why Eugenie and Jack came out a bit early to have a nice visit with the Sussexes. Still, according to the Daily Mail (who had no idea that Eugenie and Jack were even out of the country), Eugenie’s appearance with Harry indicates that SHE is the keen peacemaker.
Some Twitter users initially mistook Eugenie for Meghan, but the Duchess was not there. And royal observers said that Eugenie’s presence shows Harry ‘is not completely out in the cold’ despite the feud with his family.
Harry and Eugenie will have had plenty to discuss, with the Royal Family left deeply concerned by the Duke’s decision to secretly collaborate with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer on what his publishers described as ‘the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him’.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that Eugenie could be an ‘intermediary’ and suggested she could persuade Harry to alter some of the contents of the book to make it less of an attack on the royals. And a source told MailOnline today: ‘Harry and Eugenie have always been close ever since they were children. He always makes her laugh. They share a sense of humour. She is friends with Meghan too, and was close to his two previous girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. It was Eugenie who helped set up Harry and Cressida. She refuses to abandon him. She is a very loyal lady. She is not one for taking sides.’
The source added: ‘With Harry’s communication with the family limited Eugenie could be his one conduit to a reconciliation. But that seems a long way off. She is close to the Queen and to Harry and Meghan and their meeting shows he is not completely out in the cold.’
LOL, what did I tell you? Of course the going theory in Salt Island is that Eugenie was sent there to convince Harry to change his memoir!! Yes, of course, Eugenie is Prince Charles’s agent of chaos, visiting Montecito to advocate for poor, downtrodden, winebag Camilla. I think not! If anything, Eugenie and Harry probably had a good laugh about the utter sh-tshow of their family these days. I also agree with the theory that out of all of the Windsors, Eugenie seems the most likely to pick up and move to America, just like Harry.
A few more things – Mickey Guyton met Harry and he posed for a lovely photo with her. And Eugenie posted an Instagram from Montecito.
Just 2 cousins hanging out. Nothing to see. No ulterior motives.
I’ve talked about it before. My family is a toxic horrific dysfunctional train wreck- they founded a cult, I left and cut all ties. Honestly, in the moments when I gaslight myself, seeing people going through this publicly has been the kick in the butt I needed to accept reality and to stay strong. It’s still so hard and I imagine it is for them as well. That said my BFF is my cousin. And we help keep each other sane and deprogram each other from all the things we were “taught” for huge amounts of our life. I love this friendship for Harry. I have no idea what it consists of. But I’m very glad he has E and she has him.
And her presence doesn’t mean he’s not out in the cold. It only means she hasn’t cut ties yet or she is creating boundaries that work for her in the family. Not that she’s a way back in. 🙄
Interesting insight about Eugenie. Good for you for keeping your boundaries strong Moxylady.
glad you got out, Moxy!!!
No you I’m so glad you escaped that life. Honestly your description makes the royal family seem similar to a cult as well. Glad H&M have one sane couple to be friends with from his side of the family.
Thank you! I’m in a really good place. But they still try to reach out sometimes. And the degree to which these stories have helped me (Meghan and Harry) …. I can’t even tell you. I’m very proud of them.
Seriously. As literally anyone in California can tell you, family come to visit. No story here.
The two couples at the Montecito mansion are drinking wine and playing games while laughing and shaking their heads at their dysfuntional family and in laws.
This. You know you have those members of your family that you just connect with and you have a shared language of understanding your people are a whole mess? I believe that those 2 have that kind of relationship.
They are enjoying a nice visit and are probably so happy to hang out and let their kids hangout while sometimes dragging the members of their awful family. And frankly there is no way Eugenie is playing peacemaker for Charles after the way he has treated her and her sister for YEARS and YEARS.
He may be getting new material for his book, or further verification of previously known happenings but I doubt she is there to dissuade him from publishing his book. Who knows maybe she or her husband will be joining Archewell in some projects. I hope they have a great visit and we hear nothing more about it🤐.
You know that fun pic Eugenie posted of her and Jack in the flower blossoms was totally taken by Meghan!
@Lilly: It’s a lovely picture and I’m jealous of anyone who can go outside without an overcoat, gloves, and winter boots at this time of year.
So true! I can only imagine Kate and William are nervous about it, too!
Eugenie ain’t gonna do shit for Charles. She knows he hates her parents, refused to allow her and Beatrice to be official working royals, and will cut the Yorks off completely when he becomes King. And she ain’t got no love for the Cambridges after Kate mean girling the York sisters for the better part of a decade.
With The Firm going full on Game of Thrones these days, she and Jack need to get their asses out of dodge while the getting is good. Let’s be real, the Queen probably set up a nice little trust fund for her and Beatrice. It’s possible that both Jack and her jobs could transfer them to America. And they could crash in Montecito until they find their own place.
I hope they do jump ship. The meltdowns would be EPIC.
They can’t stay in Montecito, there aren’t enough bathrooms silly rabbit!
Maybe they could build a guest cottage on the property with 27 bathrooms. Surely that would suit a family of three?
I would love to see Eugenie move to cali and be as successful and happy as Harry has been. The more the British people see how easy it is for royals to get real jobs and live away from taxpayer funded pageantry, the quicker that entire institution will fall. I am betting the York girls hate Charles and William, we know they hate Kate ,the epic wedding face slap with those atrocious outfits and hats. Charles for sure only allowed a payoff for the nonce if the Rottweiler was named queenie. There is definitely no love or loyalty there. And I can absolutely see Harry and Meghan offering home and security for Eugenie and Jack while they settle in the US. Harry and Eugenie wanted to be seen together, looks like Harry helping her have a positive image in the US. Harry doesnt gaf what saltine isle thinks or says, this was a show of support for Eugenie IMO.
That screeching noise you hear from over the pond is House Cambridge…
William because… Harry
Kate because…Harry (but for different reasons)
E gonna have to watch out for Kate trying to sniff her clothes when she gets back.
You painted quite the image here and I love it!
HA! I just posted something similar above before I read your comment. SO true!! You just know those two are freaking out over this. I feel for their staff, as they are going to be so grumpy this week!
I might be mixing up the sisters but I’m sure Eugenie lived in NY for a few years so it’s not unrealistic to think she might move to the US again. As for her being an intermediary, I don’t think that’s happening. The press really want Harry to return to the fold. I thought it was hilarious that the press were shocked to see Harry and Eugenie together.
If further demonstrates that they know jack shit about Harry, his motives, his associations, or his feelings. Everything they write is speculative fiction.
It’s hilarious how they automatically assume that it MUST somehow be all about the family, not stopping for a moment to consider that maybe Eugenie wanted to go visit Harry because they’ve always been close, and they just wanted to spend some time together, visiting and meeting each other’s babies.
Everyone’s lives do not revolve around The Firm and they’re still not grasping this.
I hate the BM. They didn’t even know that Eugenie was out there. How in God’s name would they know her purpose for going!? That family is literally falling apart before our eyes, nobody is flying all the way to Montecito to advocate for them. Even the royal family isn’t all about family. They must be fooling themselves.
They have to make it about the business of The Firm and “Megxit” because that’s how they’re able to insert their “royal journalistic” opinions onto what’s clearly a normal happy visit from a close family member. Otherwise they’re really just a bunch of gossips feeding off of the life of a private citizen living in all the way across the pond. There’s literally no reason for them to report on this any differently than U.S. outlets did: “Oh, look. Prince Harry’s at the Super Bowl and was joined by his cousin. Cool”. They can’t do that tho or else they have no purpose.
Harry’s life definitely does NOT revolve around the firm, and it NEVER has!
Harry has always been loyal, kind, accommodating, idea-driven, sensitive, and resourceful. The firm and most of his family have taken him for granted as the charming, goof-off spare younger brother, there to serve and to be used. What they never fully understood, which Diana always knew, is that her younger son is ‘Good King Harry,’ the brother with talents and charisma more suited to be a leader!
Sadly, for Salty Isle, they lost the true king and strong leader! Their bad. They shat on Harry and his beloved Meghan once too often. The rest is history, still in-the-making!
@Amy Bee … Yes, it was Eugenie who lived and worked in New York City for 2-years. 🙂
I was just googling too. It said Eugenie lived in the meat packing district and walked to work.
Eugenie definitely lived in NYC for a few years, and after a quick google there are some sources (okay Wikipedia) that said Beatrice also did so, but def at least Eugenie.
This is what I said yesterday. I think Eugenie and husband are going to set up a bicoastal U.S. life with properties in NYC and California. Maybe Montecito, who knows? But they need to get the duck outta dodge.
Since he was outed as a liar in that video about the Oprah interview. Fitzwilliams only gets trotted out when the need someone to push a certain narrative. And so of course they used him to talk about the book. As for the purpose of the trip. A combined professional/personal trip makes perfect sense.
Eugenie is still getting so much positive attention for this and more pictures have come out with Harry hanging out with Cedric the Entertainer in the Rams locker room. H is not thinking about his trash family right now. He’s living his best life and I’m sure Eugenie is to. That scream we hear is Kate’s incandescence because she is no longer the peacemaker. The BM is so mad that they have no idea what is going on.
Eugenie’s definitely getting lots of attention. She’s probably gotten more attention Stateside just from sitting next to Harry at the Super Bowl than she did for her own wedding. As jealous and fame hungry as the rest of the family are, I know they’re all seething. Especially Cannot, who really does have a thing about wanting to be the only young female royal who gets any kind of attention. Nobody’s talking about the bedtime story reading she did on my tv. But everyone is talking about Eugenie. Even People mag is covering her, Lol.
They are definitely seething over Eugenie and Harry. When was the last time the Keens or any other royal got this much coverage, and just for attending a football game? E&H are being covered in the Middle East, Mexico, France, the US, UK, and tons of others. I know the palace is having a heart attack over this, not just because of the overshadowing but also because nobody else in the RF has an in like Eugenie does. The spotlight is still firmly in CA. Even Meghan’s non-appearance was making headlines. I bet Cannot is kicking herself for being such a bitch because, as I keep saying, a visit to Montecito would be such good PR for them, particularly Kate, who needs to be seen as useful. What would be more useful than being the only royal who can keep a connection with the money makers? Even Charles is looking stupid because having Harry’s support would actually help his future king PR. But this family is stupid.
Cue the next rugby game in Britain there won’t be a suit in sight and everyone will dress down with copykate and Mr Burns around all the cousins that they can tolerate
Love the flowering tree photos. Wish I could have seen the dancing cousins. Was nice to see him with family that isn’t using him for headlines. Maybe they are looking at future options since the lease on Frogmore was reportedly up in March, it would be funny if PH exit caused an outpost of Royal refugees in California 🤣.
@Cessily, this part of your comment: “Was nice to see him with family that isn’t using him for headlines.” made me realize that holy sh!t, literally every other article about him absolutely is about a family member somehow using him for a headline.
I mean, we’ve known it all along, but it was still a little jarring to me to actually see what it looks like when one of his family members is hanging out with him because they like him, not because of any agenda, and not to further some narrative in the press. It happens so rarely, if ever; it’s like spotting a unicorn.
I hope this post is just the beginning for Eugenie. We need beach shots and tacos. Also, I’m manifesting a Disney trip for them.
I’m sure with the queen is such an unstable condition, the rest of the family are considering their options. The royals under Chuckles will be very different because he doesn’t inspire loyalty they way the queen did and he’ll never keep his promises. With the slimmed down, but still highly expensive monarchy coming, they would all do well to plan for their exits and follow Harry to independence.
Beach shots and tacos yes! The one time I went to California was to house sit with a friend in Santa Barbara. Basically my friend just drove me to different taco spots every day. She drove me along the coast of montecito and pointed up the hill saying this is where all the really rich people live. Being from the east coast, I’d never been to beaches right next to massive rock cliffs. Florida beaches just don’t look like that lol. But the water is warmer in Fl so there’s that.
Now I want tacos and it isn’t even 10:00am🤣🌮 (Ahi tuna taco lunch 🥰)
I live in SoCal so tacos at the beach is life. I hope Eugenie is really enjoying herself and I hope she instagrams the hell out of this trip and gives them something to whine about.
Jealous right now @JT really jealous. Enjoy those tacos on the beach for the rest of us.
Man, beach tacos and sunsets… It’s been too long since I was in Cali…🥰
Another SoCal CBer here, and can confirm that 100% of my out of town guests get tacos&beach when they visit, preferably with a margarita mixed in somewhere in there too. 😉
Fingers crossed for some more pics this week of H&E out enjoying some sunshine!!
I am loving that Valentine’s Day post! It looks like they’re posing under Kwanzan cherry trees, which have these amazing big blossom bundles, almost like pom poms. They’re all over my neighborhood, but I’m sadly on the East coast and won’t be seeing blooms for two more months at least.
I think those are azaleas, the blossoms look just like the PJM azaleas/ rhododendrons in my yard; they are prolific bloomers.
Thank you!! I was wondering what those flowers were–absolutely beautiful…
Eugenie sounds very close to Harry and Meghan. On the other hand I still remember that video of Eugenie “accidentally” bumping into Kate while walking down stairs and Kate staring daggers back at her. Interesting.
I know I’m petty, but I LOOOOOVE that moment. Eugenie just glides right past Kate without even a glance, as she stands there alone with “You did NOT just dare bump into me” all over her face. I laugh hysterically every time I see it. 😀
Oooh 😲 this is new to me. Please do spill the beans (if you don’t mind) thank you
That video resurfaced a few days ago and it is awesome. Eugenie doesn’t even look her way and frankly kate looked like she was trying to pose for a photo while everyone was just leaving the church. And the look kate gives her was her true bitch face showing up. Hilarious.
Alright CBers we are going to need a link lol.
Yes, we def need a link! Sounds amazing lol
The kernel of truth here is that, in reality, Harry is not the one “out in the cold” with the members of the BRF that matter to him (and Meghan). The Saltines *want* the Sussexes to be ostracized, and have done their level best to manifest that intent, but Harry and Meghan, and their wee ones are thriving and supported by the people they care about most. I’m loving my mental images of Meghan and Jack at Castle Montecito with the babies, the Super Bowl on in the background, enjoying a glass of wine and yummy snacks Meghan threw together (featuring avocados).
Also, this wishful thinking that Eugenie is trying to influence Harry to a) change the content of his memoir, or b) reconcile with his toxic and deadly family is pure, unadulterated fantasy. They need to stop trying to make a “peacemaker” happen.
I had exactly your thoughts about Meghan and Jack except that I thought they would have the babies watching Puppy Bowl
Delightful! YES! The Puppy Bowl is fun for the whole family. 🥰
@Chaine, love the Puppy Bowl and Kittie half time show. Recorded them but haven’t watch this year’s yet. The cousins with their spouses enjoying time together is a lovely image.
I’m not familiar with some of the references here. Can you define ” saltine” please.
Loving the image of the cousins and their spouses having a lovely visit, watching their children play together. So sweet and normal.
The queen and Andrew always made sure the York girls were well taken care of. She is close to her husband family why would she move ? It would be seen as openly taking a side.
Because the Queen won’t live forever and Andrew is up shits creek without a paddle. The York sisters positions in that family is EXTREMELY unstable.
Ehehehe. Julian Fellowes is gonna have plenty of material for a reverse Downton Abbey/“The Buccaneers” if Eugenie and other royals jump ship. 😈😈😈😎😎
Because that graciousness is only from the Queen. The Queen is not gonna be in charge much longer. Right now, Eugenie and Jack are living on crown property (Harry’s house) but are not working royals. Charles doesn’t want them in the fold or to pay them. Their father obviously doesn’t have any power and is a pariah. Her mother is ostracized by the rest of the family. She’s never got along with Kate. Even if they get along with Jacks family, her uncle and then cousin are about to be monarchs of that country and they’ve never treated her well. I would leave too.
@AMM All of this. I can’t belie e people can’t see what a bad situation the Eugenie and her sister will be in once their only protector and benefactress passes. And Jack’s family has no power. His family didn’t even have a say in the scheduling of baby Augusts’ christening, even though the Royal family knew that Jack’s father was dying. All that’s awaiting them and their children is decades of begging Charles/William for money and decades of scapegoate misery, cover for the dirty deeds of the Cornwalls, Cambridges, and their father. The DM actually used the word “rape” in the headline about Eugenie at the game. They never use the word “rape” when referring to Andrew’s crimes. The York sisters and their mother will absolutely be thrown in with Andrew and partially blamed for his crimes.
Right–didn’t the BM try to throw Jack to the wolves for hanging out with girls on a yacht a few months ago? If nothing else, I’m sure E and Jack realized that they were going to be next to be the family scapegoats now that H&M aren’t around any more. Somebody has to cover for William’s rumored behavior (or whatever the latest crises might be), and William and Charles both seem to publicly despise the York’s, so it’s definitely time for her to leave.
I love this for her. I hope the Wessex kids get out, too. Harry has demonstrated that there is life outside of the royal bubble, and I think Charles and William are so horrible that everybody else is going to leave soon.
I find it amazing that the RR thinks they know what Harry/Meghan do or don’t do. How do they know who calls who? Harry is playing his hand just right. Go guy!
These people are utter morons. They don’t have a clue. Eugenie and Harry have always been close and she’s friends with Meghan too, since before the marriage. Remember when Eugenie posted on IG in support of Meghan’s 40th birthday initiative — the only royal to do so? Eugenie is good people. She was also at COP26 doing the work on her own dime and time, while Kate only stayed for the glitzy reception/photo opportunity. I hate to see Eugenie or Bea get tarred by association with their father’s mess, all so the media can punish her for not cutting off her cousin and close friend. F—k these people!
These people wish Harry and eugine were spending their time talking about them.
Harry looks so good. California definitely agrees with him.
Happy, Hostage Harry has never looked better
We know Eugenie has stayed close to the Sussexes, and while not taking sides publicly, I think its been clear that she “sides” more with Harry than with, say, William. Like I think if you asked Eugenie which cousin she wanted to hang out with, Harry would win every time. We know that H&M let them move into Frogmore, and we know that Eugenie posted something about Meghan’s 40×40 initiative (calling her “dear meghan.”)
All that to say – maybe she’s in CA for work, but its also completely reasonable that she and Jack and August went for a vacation and family time in the sun. Either way, its clear they all get along and are on good terms and they both knew what the press would say about their SB appearance.
The same press that didn’t know about the trip suddenly know details about it??? Sure Jan. Maybe it’s for work and she decided to hang with her cousins or maybe it’s a holiday. Who knows?
LaineyGossip speculated that the York-Brooksbank’s might have been in California for Lili’s christening, as well as work engagements. I love the thought that M&H had Lili christened in California and that perhaps Eugenie is a god-mother❤️
I think it was a family visit with hopefully an eye to Eugenie and Jack moving to the US. Who could blame her? With King Charles looming, the York sisters will be pushed out soon enough.
I can’t help but wonder what the hell hasn’t already been revealed that they’re all terrified about coming out in Harry’s biography….
Calling it now. the uk press will have months of speculation about contents of Harry’s book with them & the palace trying to get ahead of it. When it doesn’t spill tea like who had concerns about Archie’s skin tone but instead focuses on lessons Harry’s learned eg about service through being in the army etc with nary a mention of his royal relatives except Diana, maybe Elizabeth, the press will say Eugenie/Kate played peacemakers & got him to change the book. Then they will label it boring & self indulgent. Palace sources will tell how Charles is hurt that he didn’t get more mentions/credit & will talk about all of Harry’s indiscretions & how he had to step in to help him etc.
Anyway if Harry, Meghan, Eugenie & Jack are chilling together in montecito hope they are having fun. Wonder how much fan fiction the press will create based on the trip they knew nothing about.
ABritGuest, you have nailed it exactly. Well done!
The commentators at the Superb Owl did not catch Harry and Eugenie. Too busy with Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.
Hate to be fair to the commentators, but they’re not in charge of the cameras – and really, Ben Affleck and Sean Penn are more famous in the US than Harry and his cousin.
😂🤣😂 at Superb Owl.
The Eugenie IG photo is old according to Omid. Wasn’t taken in Montecito.
He just assumed because of the flowers. He doesn’t think there would be blooming flowers in February. But it’s California and a ton of Californians posted pics of their blooming flower trees in their yards.
Omid is just the other BM, only he is not as rancid, nothing in his story is new, Harry was in a box with the company he works for partners.
Waiting for the video of the cousins dancing.
He only found out about Harry in the locker room from a sports reporter, then Cedric post a picture of them.
They all look at pictures and write stories.
Omid is infinitely better than most of the BM, but he doesn’t have all of the access as many people think. He found out about E’s visit the same time as everyone else. Let’s also not forget that he doesn’t have all of the tea in regards to H&M as Meghan’s case against the Fail proved. The Sussexes didn’t even want to work with him for his boom because he’d gotten things wrong about them.
altho I wish I could have seen the dancing, I love how people were more interested in the show to the point that there are no photos!
if I were Euge I would be wanting to not leave California SO much! California is great, if you can afford it.
I remember reading that Jack no longer works for Casamigos. I don’t know if that true. The York sisters are not well off and having the HRH has limited their ability to make money. They can’t endorse a product or be a spokesperson for a product. It’s possible that Jack inherited some money from his father which he can invest in a business, and if Eugenie can get a transfer to the LA gallery or get a new job altogether, they can move out of the UK, even if it’s for a couple of years.
There were reports last summer, after those boat pictures were published, that Jack was going to go work at his father’s business.
I was just thinking Jack must have inherited from his father who was fairly well off. With Jack being the eldest, he probably inherited a few million.
Eugenie in the states to negotiate for her peado father .
I don’t follow football so I had no idea of which teams were playing or where they’d be playing, but even I knew the Superbowl would take place this weekend. So, it just cracks me up to think that the British Media, which reports about M & H like they know everything, completely missed this event which took place in plain sight. The fact that another member of the royal family (Eugenie) appeared must have stung the BM even more (as I’m sure it stung them)! But bless their hearts for now trying to pretend that they know the motivation for that California visit when they were taken by surprise, and we all know it!
Lol if they’re so concerned about his goddamn book I can’t for the life of me understand why they keep bringing it up in story after story.
Maybe she was there to escape being on salty island while daddy settled…and she and Harry shared notes on what a cluster they were born into…