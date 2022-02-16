Blake Lively wore a crop top to the NYFW Michael Kors show: hot or not?

Judging solely by the clothes worn by celebrities at the NYFW Michael Kors show, I am really digging Kors’s latest collection. It’s giving “Calvin Klein in the ‘90s” vibes. Very “when Narciso Rodriguez worked for CK.” I love that era.
One of the biggest names at last night’s Kors collection show was Blake Lively. She’s ride-or-die for Kors and she always shows up at his biggest shows. For some reason, I thought she was one of the faces of something involving Michael Kors, but maybe not? Like, I guess she doesn’t do print ads for Kors. Weird. But they do have a relationship and he loves dressing her. For this show, Blake got a three-piece ensemble in what appears to be a very light powder blue. That is a GREAT pencil skirt, so clean. I love the cropped jacket too. I’m meh on the crop top – it looks like a sports bra to me – but if I looked like Blake, I would wear f–king crop tops everywhere.
Here are more photos from the Kors show… Lori Harvey in a fantastic white suit. Once again, the cut on Kors’s bottoms is fantastic. I want those pants!!
Olivia Culpo had my favorite look – a great cocktail dress and a menswear-inspired “oversized” jacket. Such a classic combo.
Amelia Gray Hamlin in an animal print dress, thick belt and leather coat. This looks great too, and kind of ‘90s Versace?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
They should have asked MK to design the new outfit for Minnie Mouse. The tailoring is impeccable.
Blake is not my jam usually, but god lord her body is amazing.
Naturally thin, tall, nice implants, « tan », doesn’t drink alcohol, rich enough to sleep well
And the heaviest contouring I’ve ever seen or something else is going on with her face. I’m gonna get slammed for commenting on her looks but it’s Blake Lively in a fashion post so I’m taking that risk.
Bettyrose
You’re safe. She doesn’t have clown makeup on and it could be this way just in photographs. Plus those styles are flawless like early CK and that’s all I’m about. Bring it back!
I feel gross about even asking this, but I wonder if she has any stretch marks or loose skin that that high waist skirt is hiding? Granted, I am no where near as genetically gifted as she is, but I’m a mom of two and my lower belly is a mess.
Yeah, I was like, good for her. She’s a lovely person IRL too.
They all look fantastic, in my opinion. Is that an animal print? It looks floral to me, but my morning eyes are not the sharpest.
yeah, looks like a floral lace to me, too.
I love those shoes she’s got on, but is she using her mother’s injection doctor for her lips? YIKES.
Love the skirt, hate the shoes. She always gets it *almost* right, but girl can pull off crop tops for dayyyyys.
Also love Blake’s outfit but hate the shoes. A full pump or toeless sandals would have looked better.
I love Blake’s lips in this pic! I am soooo over the baby doll lips they are doing now!
Lori Harvey looks gorgeous.
Agreed and she is wearing the sh$t out of that suit.
All of the cut/fits are fantastic. Except Amelia’s which looks like something her mom should be wearing.
I actually loved all the clothes here. They all looked spectacular. Isn’t Blake a mom of three? Kudos to her for her ab dedication 👏🏼.
I don’t like it but I think it’s because it is paired with the high waisted skirt. Together, this looks like she forgot to put a shirt on when she left home and just showing a band of upper midriff makes her abdomen seem wide. Would look much MUCH better and more intentional with a low slung skirt that showed the rest of her tummy.
Blake has been everywhere lately. Is she ready to go back to work? Out there to be seen by the right people.
I was going to ask if she is promoting something, judging by her instagram she is assisting to a few events.
And of course she looks great in 90’s clothes, her body is similar to the type of models back in the day, she is thin but not in a “we can see your skeleton” way.
Love all the looks here. Very 90s.
I think Blake pulls off the crop top. She’s got the body for it.
She looks good but I don’t like the heels for this outfit. I’m not really a Blake Lively fan though. Lori is pretty per usual and so is Olivia.
I like it, and if I had her figure? Yasss! Anyway, I like all of the outfits though I do pause at the cocktail dress/oversize jacket combo. But I tend towards classic stuff so this is my jam.
Blake can wear anything. She has the perfect body. I love all these looks.
Are we doing thick belts over dresses again? Flash back to my high school days circa 2002.
Blake looks STUNNING in that powder blue. Wow.
I actually love all of the looks! I especially like the tailoring on Blake and Lori. The proportions are just perfect on that crop top.
I don’t like that the blue from the jacket and the blue of the skirt/crop top don’t match lol
MK gets his designs right, but his ready to wear is not my favorite. I see pieces and drool a bit, but then when I put them on there’s always something wrong with the fit. Maybe it’s better suited for ladies without curves?
Blake & Lori look lovely.👌
The Hamlin girl looks completely out of place aesthetically. 😕
Esp compared to the others.
Funny, as she’s the supposed model.🤨
I don’t follow the Hamlins that much, but after seeing the image of Amelia Gray Hamlin above I decided to google. I’m aware of her mom, obviously, but good grief – stop messing with your face Amelia! You’re gorgeous and young. Stop it.
As for Blake – the first thing I thought was “gorgeous.” Second thought was “that’s a sports bra.” But it works for her.
Maybe I’m the only one but I am so sick of crop tops. Abdomens are not sexy at all shown that way. Lori Harvey is perfect here though.
These outfits are amazing. The tailoring is magic. With the explosion of prairie dresses in all of the stores right now this is like a breath of sweet relief.
Great sexy-classy 90’s looks. The mini with the oversized jacket is HOT.
I find it weird that Blake hasn’t worked in years. Is it because of Ryan or because she can’t find work? She’s pretty and is a decent actress, i’m sure she could get a TV show….
I have no idea who Olivia Culpo is, but she looks stunning.
3 little girls at home and a husband who works non stop, stay at home Mom out of necessity I think. Her appearance here and elsewhere seems like she’s ready to find work.
Yes, if I had her body I’d wear crop tops too! Though I agree it kind of looks like a sports bra.
These 90s looks aren’t my favorite. I’m not sure why. They are classic and well-tailored but I find them a little stark and “futuristic” or something. It looks great on these women, but it’s just not my taste.
The one look I do love is the cocktail dress with the menswear jacket, actually. It’s fun, the lines are nice, and I like that it gives off a playful “I got cold and borrowed a guy’s jacket” vibe. Also, if you go inside and are dancing and get hot, you take off the jacket and are ready to party.
Brrrr they’ve got to be freezing. Judging by the people in the background bundled up in down coats, hands in pockets. I hate being cold, I’ll stay with the loose trouser and sneaker vibe ha!
Blake Lively and Sienna Miller should be casts as sisters.
That’s all I got today.
I thought Blake was Sienna for a second.
Blake looks like she’s had some sort of facial rejuvenation lately. Not sure what, but maybe a full face lift? She really looks good, the best she’s ever looked. And Lori Harvey looks good too, but I’m sure she’s had facial surgery lately, too, as well as losing a lot of weight. The rest of the women look great, too. Amelia Hamlin and Olivia Culpo are super-cute.