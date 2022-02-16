Blake Lively wore a crop top to the NYFW Michael Kors show: hot or not?

Judging solely by the clothes worn by celebrities at the NYFW Michael Kors show, I am really digging Kors’s latest collection. It’s giving “Calvin Klein in the ‘90s” vibes. Very “when Narciso Rodriguez worked for CK.” I love that era.

One of the biggest names at last night’s Kors collection show was Blake Lively. She’s ride-or-die for Kors and she always shows up at his biggest shows. For some reason, I thought she was one of the faces of something involving Michael Kors, but maybe not? Like, I guess she doesn’t do print ads for Kors. Weird. But they do have a relationship and he loves dressing her. For this show, Blake got a three-piece ensemble in what appears to be a very light powder blue. That is a GREAT pencil skirt, so clean. I love the cropped jacket too. I’m meh on the crop top – it looks like a sports bra to me – but if I looked like Blake, I would wear f–king crop tops everywhere.

Here are more photos from the Kors show… Lori Harvey in a fantastic white suit. Once again, the cut on Kors’s bottoms is fantastic. I want those pants!!

Olivia Culpo had my favorite look – a great cocktail dress and a menswear-inspired “oversized” jacket. Such a classic combo.

Amelia Gray Hamlin in an animal print dress, thick belt and leather coat. This looks great too, and kind of ‘90s Versace?