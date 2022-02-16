Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre for £12 million ‘using money from the Queen’

Shock of shocks, the British media actually did some real reporting around Prince Andrew’s financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre. It seems like the media isn’t in the mood to just take Andrew’s settlement as a given and immediately move on to “Jubbly planning.” The Telegraph had some exclusive reporting on the amount and where it came from:
The Duke of York will pay his accuser more than £12 million using money from the Queen, The Telegraph can disclose. It was announced on Tuesday that Prince Andrew, 61, had reached an out of court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, meaning he will no longer face a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.
The terms of the deal prevent either side from discussing the case or the settlement itself in public.
However, The Telegraph understands the total amount that will go to Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and her charity exceeds £12 million.
The Queen has already privately funded the Duke’s legal fight to the tune of millions of pounds and will now partly fund the settlement in order to allow her son – and the entire Royal family – to draw a line under the case that had threatened to overshadow her Platinum Jubilee year.
Negotiations over the settlement are understood to have lasted for at least 10 days, with the Duke’s team changing tack when the date for his deposition – which would have seen him questioned under oath by Ms Giuffre’s legal team – was set for March 10.
Judge Lewis Kaplan later issued an order suspending the legal action until March 17. He said: “In the event the stipulation of dismissal is not filed by then, it remains entirely possible that this action will be set for trial when previously indicated.”
The deal was agreed at the weekend, the Telegraph understands.
The Daily Mirror’s reporting backs up this number, they say it was £12million, and that the Windsors applied pressure on Andrew to settle by any means necessary because they didn’t want the case to “overshadow the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.” Again, it’s not as if they were actually concerned about Virginia Giuffre or any of the girls/women trafficked, abused and raped by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. It’s not even like the family cares that much about Andrew. They’re just solely focused on the Queen’s big jubbly party. Sources also told the Mirror that Andrew still “wholly maintains his innocence” and insisted he “believes he can still find a way back into public life”. BARF.
The Mirror also suggests that Andrew would be able to pay this £12million sum from the sale of his Swiss chalet, which… is not actually the case. He likely had to borrow millions to even get out of the mortgage scheme with the previous owner (who sued him over it). The sale went through last month and we still don’t know who bought it or for how much. I believe the Telegraph’s reporting – the Queen paid for everything. She gave Andrew the money to pay off the mortgage, she helped arrange for the “sale” of the chalet, and then she gave Andrew the bulk of the settlement money.
Interesting too that sh-t got real when Andrew’s deposition date was set for March. That was agreed to just two days before the Queen’s Accession Day. Even “royal sources” are saying that no one in the palace had faith in Andrew’s ability to withstand questioning under oath. I had hoped that the settlement would take place post-depo, just so David Boies could really make Andrew “sweat.” But here we are. As I said, I don’t blame Virginia for settling and I’m glad she got so much. £10 million to Virginia personally converts to about $13.55 million.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Color me surprised… Not
NOTHING absolutely NOTHING must overshadow The Queens celebration not even the rape of a 17 year old…..That Family is GARBAGE.
Just when I thought I couldn’t hate them anymore than I do…
@lenni that’s absolutely inexcusable thing to suggest about a victim of sex trafficking and hey, FYI, the LAW trumps how “brits consider” the rape of a 17 year old sex trafficked victim.
I mean, these are the descendants of the bastards who enslaved Africans for centuries, stealing their names, language, and yes, raping them.
Everything they have is built on theft, including theft of women’s bodies. And of course the offspring of those rapes increased their property.
I’m ashamed I wanted Meghan to “fit in” with those vile racists.
Please don’t make at least 50% of decent people in UK seem like rubbish. Remember you read the Daily Mail links on here, the age of their average audience is over 70….
Majority of people don’t give a fig about the RF but Andrew has managed to make Brits united in contempt of his actions.
Yep, we all knew this was going to be the outcome. A $10million-plus settlement, paid for by the royal family, before Andrew could be deposed. Exactly as was predicted.
I dont care how much money or notoriety you have, you don’t pay out 12 million for something you didn’t do to someone “you’ve never even met”. What happened to Prince Andrew demanding a trial? What a joke. Down with the monarchy
Right? Seems like only yesterday the reporting was Andrew demanding a jury trial to clear his name and today it’s “face a jury trial.”
Yes!! Just a few months ago while Pedrew was sitting on his arse at Royal Lodge did he make the statement that HE demanded a trial jury!! Pedrew was also going to come out victorious against Virginia Giufrie!! Such a dumb and arrogant POS!!
An innocent man would have gone to trial. This is just his Mummy cleaning up another mess that he has made! Pedrew is certainly hoping that TQ leaves him with a bulk of her money, that’s for certain!!!
All that was bluster. He gave a disastrous BBC interview that showed him to be shifty as they come. He said he’s cooperate with the FBI and didn’t. He said he’d fight the claim and instead bashed Virginia, painted her badly in the press and then settled. The statement had guilty written all over it.
I’m just going to say this because people have been saying this a lot, what Andrew’s attorneys filed was a routine response denying all charges and demanding a trial. That’s a standard response to a complaint, once the judge ruled there was personal jurisdiction and standing (i.e. that the court had the authority to hear the case).
Settlements before depositions are so common that scheduling them can be a way to force settlement negotiations. That’s what David Boies was doing the entire time.
^^^This whole affair was driven by Virginia’s lawyer. I suppose the BRF drew up a decision tree – if this happens, then we do this.
BTW, I can’t blame the Queen for paying, some mothers always pay when their favorite child gets in trouble.
He doesn’t pay.
Mummy is paying for him 😏
Down with the monarchy and the class system in UK, yessssss!!!!
It’s gross that the the royal family cares more about a celebration than the fact Andrew rapes girls. He’s never learned consequences for his actions. I would have loved to see him face trial but I don’t blame Virginia for settling. I hope he (sorry, mommy) also paid her legal fees.
The royal rota are also obsessed with the jubilee. Like nothing can happen in England for the entire year because the jubilee must be protected at all costs. As an American I really don’t understand the intensity for this event.
The royal rota needs to make money writing inane articles and commenting on inane news about the ‘celebration’. No one wants to admit that a less than mediocre monarch has been weighed on the scale and found wanting.
Somehow by following Meghan and Harry I ended up in the sights of some pro-Royal Twitter accounts. So I get alerts from them sometimes, and out of morbid curiosity I check. They really are SO worried about this overshadowing the Jubbly celebrations. They twist themselves into pretzels to excuse everything and venerate the Queen, Kate, Baldy, etc. It’s so disturbing. I wouldn’t say that they are forgiving Andrew, just being so so worried about TQ and the Jubbly. It’s so weird.
From what I’ve seen, the BM have been scathing – everyone calling Andrew arrogant and stupid. Even Piers Morgan, who should know it when he sees it. Even Dan Wooton, calling for investigations into where Andrew will get the money. It’s like they’ve just discovered they have a real life bad guy right in front of their noses.
Everybody is angry about this. And rightfully so. I think most people actually wanted him in jail. But seeing as this was a civil case that was never going to happen. I just hope Virginia will be okay and that she’ll find peace.
I have one lone British friend IRL who is Mr. Cool and is a drummer in a band and never talks about the royals ever. I saw on Facebook this morning that even he was furious and venting about it. I took that as a sign that people who don’t normally have the royals on their radar suddenly do and are not happy at all.
This year seems to be very expensive for the UK taxpayer. The Jubbly, Keen & Co.’s Caribbean Adventure, Charles’ plans for Operation Give Me the Crown, the £12M for Andrew’s settlement. William’s grand plans to hold Earthshot in the US, floating the idea of a US tour. It seems like a lot of money. Keens moving, again, presumably with associated reno costs.
Where the hell is all this money coming from?
According to Twitter idiots when it’s going to anybody outside H&M, it’s the royals’ private money or crown estates money or the government paying a tour because they were invited (Jamaica puts the lie to that.). When it’s H&M, it’s the public’s money somehow.
Laraw, that’s nothing….
In April our energy bills will go up 54% and wages will be taxed more. It’s not just the BRF, it’s the whole government that s*kcs in UK. We fully expect many millions to go into poverty due to unstoppable raises of living costs. I have a friend in Sussex who was recently hospitalised due to hypothermia because she cannot afford to heat her 1-bedroom flat.
They are only on about it now long after the time they should have been indignant about him because the public called them out on haranguing about H&M over not much but leaving PA in peace. And they don’t give a flip that an atrocity was committed; they only care about the money.
Harry leaving with his family and not taking anymore taxpayer money is looking better and better.
Some how I think people like Dan rotten and piss Morgan are only upset because it cast the royals in a bad light and they also don’t want anything upsetting the Jubbly
Their Royal sources have given them permission to attack Andrew because it is useful to the family to do so. It also will allow them later to claim they report fairly on the royals – they went after Andrew, Didn’t they?
@ Blujfly, please! Their reporting on Pedrew is a slight of hands when they hounded, lied and smeared Meghan! She withstood 4 years of daily lies being printed, Pedrews stories are a pittance compared to Meghan, whom they still slam and lie about today. And most days since they left that disgusting family!!
Absolutely. There is no honor or insight or self-reflection in it at all.
Over a decade lurker and signed up to say this-the family is sick and I hope we abolish all monarchies around the world. The fact that the British people will have to pay for this filth’s rape and pederasty makes me wanna hurl. My solidarity goes out to Giuffre and all victims of Epstein.
@backinblack – Welcome to the Celebitchy commentariat. The more the the merrier so glad you are now onboard and look forward to your future posts.
Glad to see you here! I completely agree with your stance on Randy Andy. How sickening that the press was calling him that while he was raping young girls.
Welcome!
Welcome to the group — hope to see more comments from you!
Welcome! I co-sign your desire to hurl! Glad to have you joining the comments!!
Distraction coming in 3….2…1….
Yup. And I’ll remember that when Liz has that sex trafficking rapist on the balcony at the jubilee.
Per an article in The Tatler Online today, Andrew will NOT take part in ANY of The Jubbly celebrations.
The same way Camilla was never going to be Queen Consort?
I wonder if Buttons McGee will soon suddenly be expecting number 4 as a distraction ?????
I have been wondering when baby #4 was coming! It will probably be a bandaid baby due to Baldimorts ongoing affair, this one at least!
I think the thought of conceiving baby #4 would turn TOB’s stomach.
Honestly I think another baby would (rightly) backfire on them. With so many people in the UK struggling right now and inflation at an all time high, another drain on the taxpayers would not go down well.
It would have to be a turkey baster pregnancy.
I am not so sure. She might be past wanting a baby with someone who doesn’t want another one with her. Sometimes both parties know it isn’t for the best.
Maybe Keen will show us how she can tap dance next. Theme dressing and jazz hands would be right up her alley. Sequins and manic laughter are good distractions.
So neither Andrew nor Virginia will speak of this in public again. So Virginia will not cooperate with a criminal investigation. So the FBI will no longer be seeking Andrew for questioning. So Andrew will be free to leave his castle—even his country now. Good for her. Bad for us.
Not quite accurate. If she is subpoenaed to testify under oath, she will have to do so. No contract could prevent that.
I think there is a lot more the FBI would like to question Andrew about – what else/who else did he see when with Epstein for a start.
Then there are other girls who may have been trafficked to him that may come forward. I don’t for a minute believe he only abused Virginia.
Virginia has her foundation which can help the other victims. I really hope more men are held to account. Prince Andrew was not the only one.
Virginia I read has agreed to not give any statements or release any publications until after the Jubbly.. I think if she does plan to write a book the release date should be the day after the Jubbly, I would definitely preorder it. I also saw on a morning show PA retains his Royal security protection also paid for by the people, but PH asking for protection at his own expense is outrageous 🙄🤬. I am so disgusted by all things British especially the current working Royals and queens children I won’t even book a plane where I have a layover in that country. The Cambridge’s and 🌍💩 need to stay home and earn the money the citizens are paying for that family, including that new home they plan to redecorate soon.
No- none of this has any bearing on the criminal element of his crimes. The FBI still wants to talk to Andrew and a civil agreement cannot preclude either side testifying for a criminal case.
Nope. The FBI still wants to talk to him. He ain’t coming out of his hideaway behind Mummy’s skirts on royal property.
Where’s the outrage from the press that the Queen is paying this money?
And where is the outrage from all the people who foamed at the mouth like rabid dogs over the reno costs for Frogmore? Everyone is strangely silent all of a sudden.
There is outrage. Even the Daily Mail is mad about it. The British Royals might be a family with a toxic dynamic but Andrew is the biggest weasel of them all. He’s happy to let his mother use tax payer funds to get him out of trouble, all after smearing a woman he abused.
And they’ll forget all about it in a week and we’ll never hear about it again. Meanwhile we still hear aboout Frogmore two years later. It’s the hypocrisy I’m referring to.
The headline should be “using money from British taxpayers” because that’s where the Queen got it from. Good for Virginia Guiffre, this has been a lifelong battle for her.
All their money is taxpayer money if you ask me. Even their “private” funds because they wouldn’t have as much of those funds if they weren’t subsidized by the taxpayer, period. Also I’m sure the taxpayer money went into whatever investments are generating that “private” wealth. It’s all a shell game.
Panama Papers anyone?
When we say the money came from the Queen, I’m assuming she found a way to stiff taxpayers with the bill like she always does? where is the outrage???????? #AbolishTheMonarchy
she has enormous “personal” wealth. I think she’s estimated to be worth around half a billion, and that’s based on what she is “known” to have – who knows how much is elsewhere. The Duchy of Lancaster funds are hers personally (not part of the Crown estate money which funds the sovereign grant.) Sandringham and Balmoral are hers personally, etc.
Of course you can probably argue that all that money came from the british people or from colonialization at some point, but I’m not knowledgeable enough to go back that far lol.
to add, that I think part of the issue is that the royal family doesn’t like to remind the public of how much personal wealth they have (well the queen has.) they like the public to think that the poor queen is just so dependent on the sovereign grant and however shall she upkeep her castles and there is no choice but to pay her staff poorly because she is just on such a budget.
Pay no attention to the personal money, castles, jewelry, horses, etc.
I don’t have a firm grasp of where this duchy money comes from. Is it from leasing the land? Upon which are built… homes… and everything?
It just seems like another way to squeeze money out of the UK citizenry, essentially have people pay for them twice. The RF claims that it’s not from the taxpayer, but ultimately isn’t ALL their money from the taxpayer in one form or another?
@Becks: The Duchy of Lancaster belongs to the Queen but is administered by the State. There’s a Government minister who is responsible for it. So she may own the land and property but they should rightfully belong to the people of the UK. As with most aristos, the Queen only owns the land and property because one of her ancestors seized it from the original owners which in most cases were poor working class people.
The Duchy of Lancaster is the private estate of the British sovereign.
Here is the link that explains it: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duchy_of_Lancaster
In “Victoria: A Life” by A.N. Wilson, he goes in to how Prince Albert reorganized and managed this duchy and how it became so valuable.
@Bay exactly, I copied part of the Wiki article for LaraW above, but its not as simple as saying ‘its the private estate of the british sovereign.”
@AmyBee – exactly, that’s the part they want people to forget.
Town and Country has a great article titled “What is the Duchy of Lancaster?”
Sorry, I couldn’t get the link to embed! It was really detailed though and talked about how slippery it is as to whether it’s really private or public and is basically so confusing that it’s never questioned by parliament.
All this private wealth because they own land that was originally seized makes me angry.
The royals are cheap as hell, I don’t believe for a second that the queen touched her “private money” to settle this lawsuit. I think she swiped it from the taxpayers because that’s what this family does. She threw a fit over the possibility of Andrew losing taxpayer funded security, there is not way she paid VG out of pocket. Also, I don’t believe any of the the private wealth lies. These people aren’t Bill Gates or Bezos. They’ve never worked for the entirety of their lives. Any money they’ve gotten is from the people that they’re fleecing every year.
@JT – what do you mean, you don’t believe the “private wealth lies”? It’s not a lie. I guess you could say its more propaganda maybe? But I think most people – like myself – use that term to denote the difference between the Crown estate and sovereign grant money and then the duchy funds and other wealth the Queen has. The origin of that wealth can be disputed/debated (and should be a lot more than it is) but the use of saying “private wealth” is to indicate that its not part of the Crown estate.
The Royal Family have a reputation for being skinflints. (Look at Anne’s living room when she was watching the match.) I bet this payout hurts the Queen psychologically and Charles even more.
Jais, you have answered so many of my questions with the Town & Country recommendation. This is where it all started.
“Under George III, the estate achieved a rare success in 1760 when it was inexplicably excluded from the wholescale surrender of the hereditary Crown Estates to Parliament in return for a fixed Civil List public grant. The only possible reason for this was that its annual profits were so paltry at the time—a few hundred dollars—that it slipped through the net.”
Given that fact that there is outrage here in the UK over that very real possibility I don’t think they would DARE stiff the UK taxpayer for the rest of the money – apparently TQ will pay a portion of it, its expected Andrew will fork out the rest. IIRC it was already announced Mummy would be paying his legal fees.
Chuck is so behind this!!!!
Well, however they scrounge up the money, it better be delivered in full to Virginia before March 17. Judge Kaplan made it very clear that he would restart proceedings exactly where they left off if the joint stip for dismissal isn’t filed by then. Meaning Boies would likely depose Andrew immediately, since Andrew’s depo was scheduled for March 10.
The cost of the Buckingham Palace renovation is around 370 million pounds, I’m sure 12 million can be redirected. Next year they’ll ask the government for more money for the renovation because of unexpected cost.
The private money is like money laundering, they take the taxpayers money invest it and the return on that investment becomes their private funds.
Athena – yes!! This! I’ve never understood anyone calling *any* of their money “private” when it’s literally just laundered tax dollars. From what I can tell it’s a total scam on the UK taxpayer.
TQ loves the ability to use the taxpayers money when there is ever a possibility!! I would be outraged over the Lambridge renovation of Apartment 1, yet alone all of the other homes they have spent on renovations, which is more than the GDP of some countries!!!
Again, another bill to stick to the peasants!! Their taxes will be going up soon so they better tighten their belts!!
@Becks1 I mean I don’t believe the queen used her private wealth. I think the money to pay VG came directly from the SG are some other public monies. It’s not like the RFs finances are transparent, and most of the BM will not go looking in further into it. The queen has been shady around the money before, like when she was suppose to repair BP but didn’t. I think the Andrew situation will be the same and the RF will hide where they stole the money from. I personally don’t think their wealth is truly private. Everything they own, even privately, came from the people. The Duchies are funded through the people.
Is anyone surprised? Of course she was always going to be the one who paid. The most I’m surprised at is that the British press is actually reporting on it.
I am surprised at the lack of interest in this story by the broadcast media industrial complex in the USA. MSNBC on “Morning Joe” spent less than two minutes on the story. There was no Royal Commentator. All the dudes around the table just shrugged their shoulders and acted as if they new this would be the outcome then moved on to the dumb-ass anti-vaxxer tennis superstar.
One person did say that if this had gone to court and Andrew won that the British Royal Family would have still lost because of all the dirt and stained laundry which have been exposed to the public.
I mean I kind of understand? Most of the US see him as guilty, we’re all used to seeing these kinds of huge settlement amounts, and we’re a very litigation friendly culture— it’s kind of like ordinary course of business for the US. Everyone yelled at him to settle, everyone couldn’t believe he wouldn’t settle, no one is surprised that he eventually settled.
Also US citizens aren’t footing the bill. It’d be a completely different story if US taxpayer funds went into the £12M.
I think it’s a case of plainly guilty guy agrees that he’s guilty. Not a lot of commentary or outrage to be generated when we’re not paying for any of it.
I’m hoping that some day in the near future a huge media/royals expose happens, lining up smears and leaks, from whom and what they were distracting from. I know this is a pipe dream, but I look like that always sunny in Philadelphia conspiracy meme when I talk to people in real life about this 😂
The RF has no choice but to come out with this – it was all over SM etc.. about how the UK taxpayer will get stiffed with the bill. There is public outrage at the thought of them passing the bill on.
The public should be outraged. Why would the RF use their own money when they can spend the taxpayers? The public will be funding PA for the rest of his pathetic life.
@ Becks1, I am quite surprised that the rats are reporting this as well!!!! Since when did they ever report something so scathing, with the exception of Harry and Meghan, plus Eugene and Jack now that they went to Montecito, on ANY one else in the BRF? They have painted them to be saints and to be beholden to them, in addition to being their spokespeople on matters when they don’t want their name tied to the lies and wool they are trying to pull over everyone’s eyes!
For once, they are being journalists!!! Other than the usual attack dogs!
But the bathrooms in Montecito!
They’re all despicable, and no amount of money will change that. Virginia and the rest of the women exploited by Epstein, Maxwell and their willing accomplices deserve all good things and at the end of the day, it was Virginia’s call to agree to the settlement. That’s a powerful thing.
The fact that Mummy, by footing the bill just to get it out of the way, is essentially a pedophilia and trafficking apologist, really, REALLY ought to overshadow the jubbly.
I could not agree more. Let’s have a big party for the woman who enabled at least one alleged sex trafficker and ran a biracial woman out of the country (or allowed it to happen). Woohoo
As someone raped at 14 /15 I was appalled at that guardian rags comments about it, lying their asses off. I criticised they’re coverage and the trolls descended. Everything I said was provable but they’re really working hard to make that pos look good. The guardian can go fuck themselves. I’ll make it my mission to bully them forever after this. Trolls. My anger has no bounds
I am so sorry that happened to you, and that you were further abused in comments. Righteous trolling is exactly what they deserve.
Rape survivor here too, the Guardian was systematically deleting all comments about Andrew yesterday, they’re such scum! I was a reader but no more.
It will be interesting to see if this anger creates any real change. I doubt it. I saw a tweet from Richard Eden (I think) where he said Andrew has to be removed as counsellor of state now. Harry too. It’s sick that they continue to put Harry on the same level as a sex offender.
I do not think Harry is being “lumped” with Andrew. I have read many comments from people who are neutral about the monarchy that Harry should not be a counsellor of state as he is not domiciled in the UK. Sane people, there are many out there, do not equate Harry’s situation with Andrews.
I think Mr. Eden just wants an excuse to type Harry’s name for his tweet will trend very high up on the “Trending Now” list.
Sure Eden always uses Harry but it’s pathetic that he can’t stay focused on the Pedo Prince for one day without dragging Harry into it. I feel particular outrage today at how gross Eden is.
Just saw this on Twitter
“Oh The Grand Old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid, he gave it to someone he’d never met, for things he never did”
Whoever wrote that should be the new Poet Laureate.
They should embroider this on a commemorative pillow for the Jubbly.
With a picture of TQ and Pedrew beside her as well!!
Lol
I have always loathed this family. Fuck the monarchy. Fuck everyone of these people. I wish Virginia hadn’t settled, but I totally understand why she did. This whole situation makes me nauseous.
i remember reading years ago that she was the 5th richest person, worth 53 billion before they started hiding how wealthy she actually was i think the figure floating around last year was 88 billion but they are down playing it to 340million. it could tied up in assets.
They are still quite tone deaf, lets sort this out so the queen can have a party . are the people likely to forget? sure some royalist will have street parties but yikes this is disgraceful.
QEII is worth or controls 53 billion if you count all the assets that must move from one monarch to the next monarch. Her private wealth is probably around half a billion US dollars.
Mr. Harper has partaken in more than a few business “deals” with big money players, and he thought 12 million figure was low considering the leverage Virginia had with the family. He says Bois would definitely urge his client to settle, but he doesn’t trust that figure.
As in it’s actually higher? I hope so! The Telegraph conveniently knowing that the sum is 12 million is interesting. Hiding the real amount and using their friends in the media sounds about right.
Yes, higher. Also, they aren’t adding in the significant contribution to her charity he also is making which one would expect to be 7 figures as well. Remember, the royals are liars; why would we trust any figure they give out? Negotiations and deal making are all about stakes–what is at stake here? For the royals, a lot. Bois is a beast and he knows how to leverage. This 12 million figure is what an average mid-range corporation would pay out to a victim. For one of the richest families in the word it’s a pittance.
The 12 million might be the donation to her foundation since that can be traced. Foundations do have to file financial statements.
The famous “Panama papers”, the Queen is full of money stashed in tax heavens.
On a slightly different topic, does anyone think that he is going to lose his royal titles over this? Obviously he should, but the RF does not use common sense. Do you think that when Charles becomes king he will remove them?
The reigning Monarch cannot remove royal titles, only Parliament can strip them for acts of treason against the monarchy. In any event, he’s not going to be involved in anything that would require him to use his titles publicly, he will be treated like a pariah from now on. I still think Charles will give him and his grifter ex-wife the boot from Royal Lodge and banish him somewhere more remote.
BM are all apparently stating the £12 million figure. I wonder if this has been agreed on? Where did they get this number? I don’t know, something tells me they’re revealing this number and sticking with it but it’s actually much higher! Anyone else?
I’d also like to know who leaked the figure. It has to be a courtier or someone in the palace, right? If the RF was silent, the public would run wild with speculations on the figure. The RF can’t lie and lowball the figure because if the real number was much higher, the public backlash would be tremendous.
I think for something like this, actual, professional publicist/crisis managers were involved. The only way to handle this is to get ahead of any speculation, immediately set the narrative, and be “transparent” insofar as the circumstances allow. Charles cannot afford a scandal related to the real figure of Andrew’s settlement; Liz’s Jubbly can’t continue to be overshadowed by Andrew— which includes any lies about the settlement amount. I think this is why the (semi-reputable, royal sympathetic) Torygraph broke the news. I’m inclined to believe the £12M, which is about $16.2M USD.
Maybe more like 21 million pounds and they’re typing 12 million and if it ever comes out they’ll claim a typo?
This is so crazy to me. If you were going to settle, you could have done that waaaaaaaaay before you humiliated your children and your mother. This could have been handled quietly. I hate him even more for what he’s done to his children.
Could this settlement mean that the queen is much closer to slipping over the horizon than previously believed? If she was no longer alive by the end of a trial, Andy would really have been up the creek if he lost.
This could be possible. We still don’t know the Queen’s COVID status. She met with a positive Charles, and she’s 95, and they aren’t telling her status. It could be bad.
It has been nothing but scandal and corruption over there since the Sussexes left. Lol. It’s been so much fun, watching the various wheels come off.
“Lady Victoria Hervey, who socialised with the Duke of York in the early 2000s, issued a message of support for Andrew.
She told the PA news agency: “I think Virginia’s team realised there was no substantial evidence in these accusations once the supposed original photo didn’t exist.
“The storyline was crumbling. I’m not surprised at all they wanted to settle fast.
“I hope the royal family can now focus on the upcoming jubilee celebrations and Prince Andrew can put these false allegations behind him.””
These people are so disgusting!!!
I feel like she is a proxy and represents what Andrew would like to be saying. Which is of course disgusting.
Nope. You don’t pay 12 m. pounds to someone you never met. Nice try. No one buying it.
You don’t pay 12 million pounds for false allegations, Lady whoever. You go to court and clear your name. But keep talking, Lady. Show us your aristo ass is on the side of Jeffrey Epstein. I’m sure the other aristos are glad you’re speaking out on their behalf, and would love to openly espouse the same thought!
If Virginia’s case fell apart Andrew would not settle and would go forward to clear his name. I’m sure his friends are pushing this but it doesn’t add up.
They continue to act as if people can’t think for themselves. She’s full of it..
If we follow the money will we find ourselves in Dubai?
Ooooh, there’s an intriguing thought!
Could explain Willyboy’s 1 day excursion there.
I read one comment about the timing and the connection between the Queen supporting Camilla as Queen Consort and this funded settlement. I believe that. I can just picture the royal family negotiations behind the scene. It can’t just be about settling for the right reasons. Everyone has to get their bit. Gross. Andrew is probably the grossest (but who knows?). I have followed this story as most of you have and thoroughly enjoyed watching Virginia take him down hard, with a little help from his own arrogance. Be at peace and live your best life Virginia!
How much of the money will she actually see? Are her lawyers getting the big payout or how does it work? Could she have rejected the settlement and forced him to trial?
Her lawyers will probably get a third, maybe even 40 percent, that’s pretty standard. So 12 million pounds is about 16 million US dollars, so I would not be surprised if her lawyer gets over 5 million for this.
And yes she could have rejected the settlement but I do think she wanted to settle. Her attorney said that he reached out to Andrew before ever filing suit about settling.
Boies said he was representing her pro bono. His firm may ask for costs, but not his fees.
Wouldn’t it be funny if there was another victim waiting in the wings that Virginia knows about. And has just as good a case. You know Virginia wasn’t the only victim. So maybe others will come out now.
Robert I was thinking that same thing, especially after seeing a clip of Gloria Allred from a British news show discussing the settlement. Representing a group of survivors of Andrew would be right up her alley. Let us see what happens…
Robert, this is what I was thinking too – there are other victims. Virginia has the money in that foundation for the victims – so The Queen helps Andrew by paying the settlement money, the settlement money (or part of) goes into Virginia’s victims fund, the victims fund pays for future legal cases to be brought — maybe against Prince Andrew.
No one is believing the duchy payout? And the amount. I take it big dollar settlements are not the norm.
Operation Clean Up on Aisle 9 (in line to the throne) is not working. The Jubbly is still going to be tarnished.
Just as the year Charles and Di divorced will forever be remembered for the queen calling it annus horribilis, so her jubilee year will always include mention of this scandal in the history books.
The only “private money” the RF has is what they stole from others in one form or another. It used to be someone else’s private money, but now it’s theirs. Period. If Virginia writes a book, I will too pre-order. As the great Balzac wrote,” Behind every great fortune lies a great crime.”
Virginia Guiffre is the true Queen here. The strength she has shown in standing up and not being bullied into silence. I cannot thank her enough on behalf of all women. She’s incredible.
The money cannot come from Charles, as he was the one who told Meghan to keep working as there was no money to support her. So it has to be only the Queen, even tho the palace denies it.