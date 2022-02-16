“Jennifer Lopez claims she doesn’t want a public proposal from Ben Affleck” links

Jennifer Lopez, who totally wants a public proposal from Ben Affleck, says she doesn’t even want a public proposal from Ben Affleck. [Gawker]
Does anyone think this will last? Anyone? I mean some days I think Pete and Kim have more of a chance than these two.
In their first go at this, I said over and over they’d never get married. That it was PR. And the fact that I was right about them never getting married doesn’t prove that I was right about their relationship. And when this one ends before marriage, as well, it also won’t prove that I’m right that they’re just a PR couple trying to relive their 00s glory days, but it won’t prove I’m wrong either.
Ah, gotcha. I think they will marry this time and I’ll give it no more than 3 years. That’s just me though.
Three years?!? That’s a generous estimate. Maybe if they’re living on different coasts, working on different projects the whole time. I wish CB could set up a little gambling side biz so we could all make this interesting. 😉
I never in a million years imagine going through a pandémic. So never say never Lets enjoy this.
No.
Omg I do not believe JLo on this one tiny bit
+1
Just own it, JLo, we have decades of evidence to the contrary.
They will get married. JLO and Ben would never be so public, especially after the first wedding was cancelled unless a wedding would happen. Now, will it last? I don’t know.
When they showed them at the Super Bowl on tv it looked like he had a beer in his hand and if he’s not sober this is going to blow up again. He’ll self sabotage as usual.
I don’t think even Ben is dumb enough to carry a beer on public and in front of millions people at the superbowl after talking about his sobriety for years. So it was certainly a soda, he’s always drinking some.
It was a tall slim white can and it looked like a beer or hard seltzer. I don’t think concessions at games sell sodas in cans. If it was a soda it would have been in a cup. It looked like a can of Stella Artois. Stella does come in cans because when my husband orders it at one specific restaurant it comes in a can.
Was it “Liquid Death”? Water made to look like a beer can.
Fluffybunny, Matt Damon was drinking Stella Artois at the Super Bowl based on photo I saw. But he and his wife were in a different VIP box from Affleck and JLo. So who knows.
She doesn’t want A public proposal, she wants THE public proposal. If the Entire cast of Hamilton and 6 helicopters are not involved she will be annoyed…
Lol! True that…. Jlo can’t do low key 😂
Can you taste the smell by smelling it?
That was what came to my mind, too, although I thought it was ‘can you test the smell by smelling it’? Dumbest question, either way! On a different dumb question, I know a few NPS Park Rangers, Interpretive, who get asked by visitors to their respective national monuments, ‘where’s the monument’? thinking it’s a standing thing, like a plinth or something.
“is kind of an intimate, sacred thing that should just be between two people.”
Her engagement to arod was everything but something sacred between two people. The entire thing was recorded and put on their social media. Jlo loves make everything public it’s in her nature
That’s what I thought. It was on Instagram recorded by her own photographer so I don’t believe her. Plus she described Ben’s proposal in 2002 blow by blow so it was made public as well. I think her stans went overboard thinking she’d get engaged Valentines Day so she is covering for herself.
It seems facts don’t matter anymore, but let me try. The interview was done more than a week before the Valentine. It’s not that deep, she answered a simple question. Not everything is a coverup.
Ugh. I know they’re relatively harmless and lots of other people are getting a nostalgia kick out of them, but these two are ridiculous. I’m sure they’re actually dating each other, but I’m also sure that 90% of what they’re enjoying about dating is the publicity. And while she could go on this way forever, he’s going to eventually get sick of it like he gets sick of everything, and he’ll start cheating and acting like an ass. And a decade from now, he’ll give an interview making it all out to be her fault.
I guess they’re consenting adults and no one’s being harmed or misled. Fine. Whatever.
I completely agree. Their performance-style relationship is so cringe inducing.
Jennifer shared a “remixed” music video that Ben made of her song for the movie, but he edited it so that it would have their home movies in it. They are literally selling their relationship. It has become promotion for the product she is selling (her movie).
If the public stopped caring about this relationship, so would both Jlo and Ben. It’s gross.
%100 and I’m surprised by the people who by into it.
God, their teenage kids must just be loving these two cringey publicity hounds. Ben was probably not around that much anyway, but hopefully Lopez has some family members/Nannie’s that give these kids some stability.
I think her mom is very heavily involved in her life and with the kids. I remember a recent story about how her kids are embarrassed by her.
I dunno. She looks genuinely stupid-in-love with him. In that regard the camera does not lie — she’s not that great of an actor. But for all of you who are wondering what’s going on with Adele lately, Adele should be so lucky to smile like JLo’s been smiling.
He is a different story: harder to read, guarded, even shady sometimes. So who knows.
But they both have movies coming out, and I’m jaded enough to know what that means, so check back in a few months when the red carpets are rolled up and the lights have dimmed.
So Shailene Woodley and lying Aaron Rodgers have called it quits supposedly. Not surprised. But I’m wondering if it really was a PR thing and Shailene realized how much of a stink he was putting on her and called it quits.
Interesting article in the NY Post about Ben’s cheesy video that he made her. It basically calls them out as the narcissistic people that they are. It evens brings up the stripper that torpedoed their last engagement. These two “love to be in love” and neither can be alone. Not the best formula for marital success.
Now you know Ben dose not like when the media criticizes/ point out thing about his relationships. There is always a big pushback on his part relationship wise when it happens.
I thought the same thing. He was not happy when he was mocked for the pap walks with Ana.
Ben’s willing to go full on cringe to try and distract from people talking about his movie with Ana de Armas.
NY Post is Pitt’s one of usual tabloid outlets. Pitt and Affleck are beefing with each other in the dl. I take everything that paper says about Affleck with a grain of salt.
Oh, C’mon. We all know JLo loves a huge, PR wedding.
If she thinks Ben is a “prize” she can have him.
Cheater, drinking, gambling, wash, rinse, repeat, repeat, and repeat.
Ben is an over grown man child with a truly terrible and very poor quality full back tat!
But, JLo seems to always be in love. In love with The One!
I will take a look to see how over the top their wedding will be.
I bet JLo marries him in a huge wedding/PR event. i.e. Celine wedding or BRF style.
Hey, folks in the wedding biz gotta make living too.
15-20 Lawyers is my estimate to knock out the Pre-Nup.
So . . . he didn’t propose on Valentine’s Day, eh? Or on camera at the Super Bowl? Oh well, there’s always next year.