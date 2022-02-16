“Jennifer Lopez claims she doesn’t want a public proposal from Ben Affleck” links

Embed from Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, who totally wants a public proposal from Ben Affleck, says she doesn’t even want a public proposal from Ben Affleck. [Gawker]

I hate every single thing about Juliette Binoche’s suit. [Go Fug Yourself]

Haylna Hutchins’s family sued Alec Baldwin & producers for Haylna’s wrongful death on the New Mexico set of Rust. [Dlisted]

Lainey’s take on the Prince Andrew settlement. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Jackass Forever. [Egotastic]

Pics from the Michael Kors runway, I want that silver coat. [Just Jared]

Richard Madden looks amazing at the beach. [OMG Blog]

What’s the dumbest question you’ve ever been asked? [Pajiba]

Bob Saget predicted his own death. That’s unsettling. [Towleroad]

The trailer for Unexpected Season 5. [Starcasm]

The jury said that the NY Times did NOT libel Sarah Palin. [Buzzfeed]

