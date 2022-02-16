Bower: Duchess Meghan ‘no longer cares whether she is welcome in London’

Earlier this week, we talked about the absolutely bonkers story/delusional rant from Tom Bower, a royal biographer. Bower claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall likely saw the Duchess of Sussex as a scheming “minx” who was looking to destroy a family, you know, like Camilla destroyed her marriage and Charles’s marriage. Bower made it seem like Camilla had her knives out for Meghan the whole time because Camilla had a bad feeling or that Cam just hated Meghan on-sight. All of which was framed as “Camilla is so wise, she ended up being right!” As I said, unhinged rantings. The point of all of this is that none of these people can make up their minds about why Meghan is terrible. Just like always. The same guy, Tom Bower, is trying to say that Meghan will never return to the UK… because she’s not welcome there, but she also doesn’t want to go back, but also she’s probably desperate for salty British people to accept her?

Meghan Markle may never come back to Britain, a royal expert has claimed. The Duchess of Sussex is said to have “no intention” of returning to the UK where she is “no longer welcome” as she simply “doesn’t care” what Brits think. Writing in The Sun, Tom Bower said: “At the moment, Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician. In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes. In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning.” The writer, dubbed Britain’s “most feared biographer” who is working on a tell-all tome about the duchess, puts her potential rejection of Blighty down to her plunging popularity – and her lingering approval in the States. “After staging a Hollywood-style wedding at Windsor, she spent the next year moaning about her treatment by the British media and the Royal Family,” he said. “Her hypocrisy began to undermine her popularity. Although her reputation in Britain has dropped, Meghan is still admired in America. The Sussexes’ three-day visit to New York last September was a remarkable success. Climaxing as the lead speakers to a 60,000-strong audience in Central Park, the Sussexes’ encounters with the city’s power brokers were impressive. They clearly enjoyed solid support among Democrats, minorities and the young.”

[From The Sun]

First of all, Bower is trying to make British people angry, because they feel like Meghan should be desperate to come back – so they can bully her and harass her. And because she doesn’t care what they think, that means she’s trying to piss them off even more. In any case, I genuinely hope Meghan never goes back. I’ve felt for some time now that Harry and Meghan were extremely lucky to get out alive.

As for what he says about Meghan “moaning” the year after her wedding… Meghan didn’t make one public statement in her first year of marriage. She didn’t give any interviews, she didn’t issue any social media statements, and the ITV documentary didn’t happen until the fall of 2019. And even in that documentary, she didn’t “moan.” Her eyes filled with tears because she had been smeared every single day for the past year. She didn’t even tell anyone until 2021 that she had contemplated suicide while pregnant.