Bower: Duchess Meghan ‘no longer cares whether she is welcome in London’

Earlier this week, we talked about the absolutely bonkers story/delusional rant from Tom Bower, a royal biographer. Bower claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall likely saw the Duchess of Sussex as a scheming “minx” who was looking to destroy a family, you know, like Camilla destroyed her marriage and Charles’s marriage. Bower made it seem like Camilla had her knives out for Meghan the whole time because Camilla had a bad feeling or that Cam just hated Meghan on-sight. All of which was framed as “Camilla is so wise, she ended up being right!” As I said, unhinged rantings. The point of all of this is that none of these people can make up their minds about why Meghan is terrible. Just like always. The same guy, Tom Bower, is trying to say that Meghan will never return to the UK… because she’s not welcome there, but she also doesn’t want to go back, but also she’s probably desperate for salty British people to accept her?
Meghan Markle may never come back to Britain, a royal expert has claimed. The Duchess of Sussex is said to have “no intention” of returning to the UK where she is “no longer welcome” as she simply “doesn’t care” what Brits think.
Writing in The Sun, Tom Bower said: “At the moment, Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician. In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes. In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning.”
The writer, dubbed Britain’s “most feared biographer” who is working on a tell-all tome about the duchess, puts her potential rejection of Blighty down to her plunging popularity – and her lingering approval in the States.
“After staging a Hollywood-style wedding at Windsor, she spent the next year moaning about her treatment by the British media and the Royal Family,” he said. “Her hypocrisy began to undermine her popularity. Although her reputation in Britain has dropped, Meghan is still admired in America. The Sussexes’ three-day visit to New York last September was a remarkable success. Climaxing as the lead speakers to a 60,000-strong audience in Central Park, the Sussexes’ encounters with the city’s power brokers were impressive. They clearly enjoyed solid support among Democrats, minorities and the young.”
[From The Sun]
First of all, Bower is trying to make British people angry, because they feel like Meghan should be desperate to come back – so they can bully her and harass her. And because she doesn’t care what they think, that means she’s trying to piss them off even more. In any case, I genuinely hope Meghan never goes back. I’ve felt for some time now that Harry and Meghan were extremely lucky to get out alive.
As for what he says about Meghan “moaning” the year after her wedding… Meghan didn’t make one public statement in her first year of marriage. She didn’t give any interviews, she didn’t issue any social media statements, and the ITV documentary didn’t happen until the fall of 2019. And even in that documentary, she didn’t “moan.” Her eyes filled with tears because she had been smeared every single day for the past year. She didn’t even tell anyone until 2021 that she had contemplated suicide while pregnant.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Bower is doing a great job making the UK look as unappealing to POC as, say, Saudi Arabia is unappealling to women. If I were the UK tourist board, I’d be begging the ratchets to shut up already. All I can think when reading this drivel is: Reason number 7585 why I don’t want to spend any money in the UK ever again.
“The UK: where our media bullies people into suicidal ideation or actual suicide!” How’s that for a tourist board slogan?
💯 I toured the UK twice, but will never go back. Articles like this make me never want to set foot in those tacky castles again. They treated a biracial woman terribly and used her Americanness to justify it. I’ll keep my American $$ out of London and the UK.
I am Woc born in london but my parents moved around a lot and I have lived in places like Germany and Scandinavia. Let me tell you as POC London is way better than most places in Europe because of its diversity.. London should also not be confused with the daily mail readership or the British court or upper class. Londoners didn’t vote for brexit and something like 44% of us are POC. The specific experience Meghan had relates to the upper class and the people who dislike her are for the most part Karen’s, stuffy snobs and right wing nationalist. If we were to boycott london because of what happened to Meghan should Europeans also boycott American because of trump and his followers?
As an American, i was all for a European boycott of the USA while Trump was president. London’s one of my favorite cities on earth, but I’m not spending a dime in the UK as a WOC, nor would I visit any royal or artistcratic whatever, as long as it’s business as usual for the British tabloids. Why would I spend money in a place that outwardly communicates that WOC don’t matter, are lesser than, and can be bullied without discussion or censure?
Sorry Pilar but Kate is also a commoner and the media props her up when she literally does nothing so you don’t get a pass on this. The UK gets zero of my tourist dollars. I won’t even transit through one of their airports. Meghan got abuse because she’s biracial and American. Don’t expect us Americans to just forgive any of that. I’m hoping Scotland goes for independence because I’d like to visit there but not as long as they are part of the UK.
Not my business where you spend your dollars and not really what I am talking about either. I am just reacting to the sweeping generalisations.
I don’t know a black person in London that doesn’t empathise with Meghan. Is there racism in the Uk? Sure. It’s still a BIG problem. But Americans acting like all British people are racist based on Meghan experiences is highly ironic given their own recent history. It’s also erasure of almost half the population in london that happens to be POC, as if we co sign this shit.
I have travelled a fair bit in America and I wouldn’t compare my experiences in SF to those i had in Florida for instance ( where a bouncer wouldn’t let me into a club as the only black person in the group despite having ID ( the bouncer later turned around and had a swasitka on his neck) . I have also had bad experiences in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. So for normal black people I can tell you that there are far worse places than london. So let’s keep things in perspective. And btw I am pro Scottish independence because of brexit and I want to abolish the outdated institution that is the monarchy( long before this shit happened) so you are barking up the wrong three if you think I am coming from a pro empire POV. But this over simplistic and generalised view of the UK isn’t helpful.
Pilar – I’ve said on other threads that I think London is one of the greatest cities in the world (possibly the greatest, because it is by some measures the most culturally and linguistically diverse city in the world) and I’ve always wanted to live there. It’s different for Meghan because she has a target on her back, and it’s not like she can just settle into one of the “normal” neighborhoods in London and go about unnoticed. But my last trip to London (I have family there) I was especially struck by the fact that I rarely heard an English accent in central London. Easter European accents were the most prevalent, but the feeling of being in a truly worldly, cosmopolitan city is like no where else, not even NYC.
@Pilar, I share a similar experience to yours and I love London. It’s not perfect but it’s a lot better than most places I’ve lived. This issue in’t based upon viewing London or the UK through the lens of everyday life though. This is through the lens of a section of the media.
I don’t think there’s a country in the world that you could look at and not find some reason to boycott. People can make their own choices but not everyone is going to feel the same. I mean people still buy from and visit China and Israel. They absolutely flock to Dubai, turning a blind eye to its darker side in favour of materialism. I don’t know how much tourism suffered under the Trump administration.
@pilar – I agree. We have to put this into perspective. I am Nigerian American and I consider London my second home. Even before I met my husband who is English (London born and bred), I spent a lot of my summer holidays in England as I have family in London and Manchester. As a black woman, getting away from racism and sexism is not easy no matter what country you are in and there is a lot more in the UK than the racist monarchy or tabloids. For me, I will not put my money directly into supporting the tabs or the monarchy but I do not want to malign an entire country because of them. London is a great town. It’s very diverse, colorful, and fun. It has its problems like any city but I would not caution people away from visiting.
As an American, I have ZERO problem if people from other countries boycott America because of Trump, MAGA, treatment of women, non-whites, immigrants or any other reason. If an American non-white person decides they want to boycott the UK or Germany or any other country that’s their right and people in those countries will just have to deal.
To be honest, other countries should ban their citizens from coming into the US because of the cavalier handling of COVID.
That’s a great analogy. I once had a chance to teach in Saudi Arabia and I was like uh . . . No. As unique an experience as it might have been, the thought of living such a restricted life even for a year was too unappealing. Anyway I digress. I do think it must be somewhat hard for Meghan knowing she can’t safely return to her husband’s country. Her children will certainly want to go there someday.
Wouldn’t surprise me if this hatchet job is rushed out to compete with Harry’s memoir due out this fall.
I think you might be right, He has been writing it since they left, and from what ive seen on twitter the derangers are looking forward to it. which is quite sad if you ask me, from what he has put out so far it seems he is worse than Lacey at least he had inside information. these last couple of articles come across as fan fiction
People said the same thing about the Robert Lacey book. I read it twice and though the book was not in-any-way completely fair to the Sussexes, Horse Teeth the Bald came out looking the worst of all people mentioned in the “Battle of Brothers”.
I will wait until Bower’s book comes out then I will attack when I know for sure he deserves the full onset “BayTampaBay” attack!
If he writes in his book like this legal better check it very carefully to avoid a lawsuit.
I’d pay triple to read his memoir at this point. I don’t think there’ll be any scorched earth in it, but it will be truthful about the challenges of his life, and you know when it tops the NYT best sellers list some people will instantly turn into pillars of salt. (Plus, you also just know they’ll probably give the proceeds to a worthy cause as they do causing yet more spontaneous salt pillars).
I completely agree. All the rr and “palaces” are doing is ensuring that it’s a best seller.
You can’t blame an entire country for the actions of a few. Don’t support the media that does the trashing, that’s the best and fairest thing to do.
Yes, we should call out the hacks that write this garbage. They are just using Harry and especially Meghan to get the clicks and the revenue. They ALL know that stories about what they are stuck with regarding the BRF are all lame ducks. Pedrew is the only sitting duck, as it is. They made millions off of the hate and smears on Meghan and don’t want that revue to dry up.
From 2017, until the end of time, these so-called experts will be writing hateful and hurtful comments regarding Meghan, and Harry as well.
The usual bile that’s regurgitated again and again. These rancid lowlifes just spew out the venom on a continual basis. And what’s this Hollywood-style wedding he’s bleating about? Didn’t Eugenie have a three-day weekend wedding extravaganza? Seriously.
AS IF Meghan had that much say over how her wedding was put together. Over her dress? Even that had to be *approved*. The church? Had to be approved. Flowers? Sure…maybe, but had to follow “protocol”. Cake? Flavor, yes, style? Maybe not so much. Nail polish? Nope…only “Ballerina”… PROTOCOL/it’s TQ’s “choice”.
It’s ALL “protocol” don’tcha know??
She had no choice about the cake or even her bouquet. Even these items are subject to “protocol.”
And they wanted a low-key wedding but were overruled. That’s a reason why they said their vows privately. But sure, other royal weddings full of pomp and circumstance were totally acceptable and not Hollywood.
@Miss Jupitero
What do you mean she had NO CHOICE about her wedding cake? Or her bouquet? LOL
Where were u when, after the baker and the lemon elderflower cake was announced instead of the usual/traditional fruit cake, the ratchets got hysterical about the cake not being the usual/traditional fruit cake and that M was “tearing up the royal wedding rule book”???
@Feeshalori – I read somewhere, not 100% reliable, it was Charles who wanted the big formal royal wedding and Charles actually had more say-so (by polite suggestions) into the wedding arrangements than Meghan did. I have no problem believing this.
@BTB, that wouldn’t surprise me at all either. Charles does want things his own way. He got a lot of positive PR during the wedding for his attention to Meghan and Doria which he wound up eventually blowing.
Another pale man trying to make a buck off Meghan’s back.
Well said. Thank you!
Hollywood style wedding? How was it different from the other royal weddings held at Windsor?
Because to the royal racists, a gospel choir isn’t a serious and legitimate organization/music. It’s Vaudevillian to them. They are such fkn pigs. jmfc.
Steam comes out of my ears when I think about how Camilla, Sophie, Anne, et al were snickering at the gospel choir and Bishop Michael Curry’s speech. Bunch of fkn pigs indeed.
The gospel choir was Chucky III’s idea.
So Britain’s most feared biographer just makes ish up? None of this is true:
“After staging a Hollywood-style wedding at Windsor, she spent the next year moaning about her treatment by the British media and the Royal Family,”
It was reported around the time of the wedding that both M&H would have preferred a small, more intimate ceremony but were told they needed to draw the big crowds with the pageantry and spectacle befitting an HRH.
As you so rightly stated, she didn’t moan about anything – especially during that first year of marriage.
This book is going to be a hatchet job full of lies and “I suspects.” Terrible people. Terrible family.
Mr. Bower also wrote a book on Sir Philip “Shifty” Green.
Just based on that unfortunate paragraph alone, his upcoming book seems like it’s a pure money-grab. Also, since Meghan left and he writes that she’s not likely to return, and the “icks” who live in England don’t want her back – why is this scuzz writing a book about her? They are just fixated, dear God!
I really hope that Meghan doesn’t return to the UK for that ridiculous Jubbly. I can’t imagine how difficult it would be for her to be within 50 yards of Andrew and those horrible people who supported him while throwing her and her children to the wolves. Also, as such a supporter of women, women’s rights and empowerment I don’t imagine that she would want to thought of as being anywhere near Andrew. God, just flying into London would be incredibly triggering for her.
Remember, Harry said it’s triggering for him every time he flies into London. If he feels that way, it has to be exponentially higher for Meghan. She’s an extremely strong woman, and yet contemplated ending her life because of all the abuse heaped on her. There’s no way that returning to that country would be in any way healthy for her. She loves her husband, but there has to be a line drawn when it comes to her presence there. Harry will do whatever it takes to keep her safe, both physically and emotionally, and if that means traveling to the UK occasionally without her, I can see him doing that.
I can’t imagine how weird it would be to have an entire country have its knives out for you, but I really hope Meghan doesn’t care what they think because the way she’s been treated by the British establishment has been unhinged and embarrassing.
The entire UK is not out to get her – its the media and a some idiots who believe what they read in the tabloids. Most people in the UK have little to no interest in the royal family or those around them.
The only good thing about the jubilee is we get an extra bank holiday.
“Most people in the UK have little to no interest in the royal family or those around them.”
So why not get rid of them? Why do you continue to defend and fund them? Are you even a bit embarrassed to be supporting PA?
This is for Miss Jupitero – how do you suggest we do this? The only high-profile politician who has been openly anti-monarchy in recent years is Jeremy Corbyn and he isn’t the leader of the opposition anymore. None of the mainstream political parties would dream of putting ‘abolish the royal family’ in their election manifestos and so unfortunately we the general public can’t do anything about the pack of freeloaders. The best we can hope for is Charles’ plans to downsize when he becomes king actually going ahead.
Well not voting the Tories in over and over again would be a good start. And stop consuming the tabloid media if you don’t want it to keep embarrassing the UK in front of the rest of the world. #NotAllBrits obviously but a lot of the establishment is enabled by support from ordinary people.
Stop funding them and they will disappear. No need to rewrite all the laws; just cut the budget.
Well that’s just it Jane! This is because, in spite of all this horrifying behavior, the majority of British voters must really want to keep the monarchy. They *do* in fact have an interest in the royal family because, as you said, they won’t even consider electing anyone who wants to abolish them!
Seriously, is having an extra bank holiday really worth this price tag? How many times can you hit the snooze button on this? This is a sincere question.
I’m astonished that abolishing the monarchy does not have greater support in Britain. Even after all of this!
“So why not get rid of them?”
A constitution would have to be written and ratified by the House of Lords and House of Commons. It also may require approval of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations but I do not know for sure. I do know Canada would have to approve it due to the way the British North America Act of 1867 is written. I am not 100% sure why but I am sure a Canadian CBer could chime in and give us more insight.
Looking at how the BREXIT agreement is going, I would say writing a constitution for a republic form of UK Government would be next to impossible.
Here is the thing that everyone misses IMAO. Just because you have monarch does not mean you have to a Royal Family. Keep the monarch but get rid if the Royal Family much the way Norway has.
@baytampabay thank you for the common sense!
“But there would be so much legal paperwork and that’s hard!!!” isn’t a convincing argument to me.
Yes, @BTB, trim the fat off the RF and eliminate the excess baggage feeding off the public trough.
“A constitution would have to be written and ratified by the House of Lords and House of Commons. It also may require approval of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations but I do not know for sure.”
BayTampaBay, so what is the answer to this quagmire? What does the average Briton want to do? They can’t just want to keep funding this “family”, right?
That last part is a total contradiction.
So which is it, Witch?
Meghan is popular in the US, or is it waining.
Make it make sense.
“They clearly enjoyed solid support among Democrats, minorities and the young.”
I need this sentence to make sense, because it sure looks like the tone of this is American “Democrats, minorities, and the young” are idiots.
Unlike these absolutely worthless “journalists” who are more defenders of the crown than the actual royal family, who rapes and pillages, to this day.
This tells me this guy basically has nothing on Meghan. Because there is nothing, at least nothing bad. We already know that Meghan was mistreated, just look at the sham bullying investigation. He also says the Sussexes have support and popularity in the US. Well, duh. Waste of good paper based on this.
Yeah, Meghan remained silent for most of the time she was in the UK. So, I’m not sure where Bowers gets off saying that she moaned about the press for most of her time there. She wasn’t allowed to speak by the Palace and the Royal Family. I do agree that Meghan’s no longer concerned with what people in the UK say about her, she’s out of that hellhole and doesn’t have to answer to the Royal Family anymore. It’s also important to note that she and Harry wanted a small private wedding but were vetoed by the Palace.
“It’s also important to note that she and Harry wanted a small private wedding but were vetoed by the Palace.”
That’s what makes the narrative around the wedding and Finding Freedom both so maddening. H&M didn’t want either one, but it is continually spun as though they are the attention seekers.
He’ll get away with simply making things up about Meghan and no one will bat an eye.
@Guestwho: I’m sure Harry will talk about this in his book in terms of always being put on public display by the family. The press will this as Harry being ungrateful and whining but it will show that he was not always a willing participant in the Palace’s and Royal Family’s public relations strategy.
His book will be widely excerpted in the tabloids for weeks. For weeks, people will be reading his ridiculous Victorian prose full of misogyny and racism. Royal reporters will be repeating his words on bated breath. Anyone who reads his writing in any kind of seriousness is truly showing themselves. It just can’t be taken seriously and yet it will probably be taken seriously by the majority of the BM.
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Ventriloquism is taught in UK schools, as all of these rachets are in the habit/practice of speaking/putting words in other’s mouths, and then claiming that person said those words.
“Popular with minorities”?!?!
Yes, I caught that part too. A dog whistle for sure.
I hope she doesn’t care, I hope the trauma of what she endured and continues to endure because of people like this is fading. I wish her all the best and wouldn’t blame her for never stepping foot on that isle again or allowing her children to either.
I do hope to see her and possibly the entire family at the Invictus games coming soon.. 🤞🏼🙏🏼
These folks get the biggest boners bashing Meghan in the most outrageous and slanderous ways. The one thing he got right is Meghan doesn’t care what Salty Isle thinks of her. She internalized all of their vitriol and hatred and nearly killed herself and her unborn child. These people need some self-reflection. None of what they are doing endears them to anyone outside their loud vocal base.
Boner bashing is such an apt term for the rabid press. It’s not actual journalism.
I wouldn’t want to ever go back to that trash island either. They just revealed that the Queen and Chuck paid 12 MILLION dollars to settle with Virginia. I’m so glad Virginia got that much, she should probably get more.
They ran Meghan off just because she was black, educated and had the audacity to wear pant suits and dark nail polish. I hope that stank island sinks into the sea.
Conveniently missing that Cousin E, her husband, and child are visiting, and presumably staying with H & M.
Yes, Meghan is a horror. She’s winning and hasn’t willfully infected people.
Wouldn’t it be great if they decided to stay?
She shouldn’t care, lol and people like bower need to stop using the “public” and “Queen” to hide behind. She didn’t kiss the BM and Rota’s behinds for better coverage and they were trying to force her into access since Harry more than likely shielded her from them. They thought that since she was an American, biracial actress she would grovel for her reputation and the more she didn’t cave in, the angrier they got. Piers Morgan is a prime example of this. Leaving with her dignity and respect and live their lives on their own terms has sent some over the edge. They’re still hoping and praying to access. They want to win at all cost to overpower her. Those Oprah and Ellen appearances made them upset because they want that. I remember even seeing journalists on several morning clips wondering if she’ll promote her book and how they’d love to have her on. Using Camilla to “show” her to increase her “popularity” it’s a scam and sham and I’m glad Meghan didn’t lower herself to the gutter and play those games and they’ll forever be traumatized.
The UK is so unbelievably backwards and messed up. The toxicity, psychosis, somersaults and hoops it will do to protect its dying monarchy…. sheesh
Oh, but we are somehow supposed to believe that “most people in the UK have little to no interest in the royal family or those around them.” Yeah right. While they buy into and support this nonsense and throw money at these liars every step of the way.
Most brits have A LOT of other, more pressing matters to worry about atm.
@Dido – The UK is not so unbelievably backwards and messed up as a whole. It is mainly the commentariat of The Fail and The Dim that are unbelievably backwards and messed up.
The tabloids attack Meghan for one reason and one reason only: She SELLS new$paper$, generate$ online revenue$ and no one in control at the palaces has ask them to stop attacking.
Agreed BTB. In my opinion, from the few times I could stomach more than a few comments, the commentariat of those newspapers are the British version of the Americans who watch Fox News, subscribe to Fox Nation, TownHall.com, the continually failing conservative social media platforms….
I hate being caught up in sweeping generalizations because of them.
That said. I think the truth of it is Meghan knows she’s not welcome by 90%+ of her inlaws (Eugenie and Jack excepted) and has no desire to go swim in the viper pit again.
I hope she doesnt care what they say anymore. They say such horrible things about her and I hope she’s ignoring them and living her best life.
I don’t think she has any desire to ever go back to the UK, but I think if she thought it was important to Harry she would return.
Maybe by “Hollywood style wedding” he meant the completely private, totally low key ceremony she and Harry had in their garden…
They conveniently overlook that part, except that she was abused for that, too. They refused to let go of the word “married” that she used to describe their private vow ceremony in their garden. They ran that bit of information into the ground for weeks afterward. If she’d said that she inhaled and exhaled three days before the wedding, she’d be abused for breathing. Oh, wait…she’s already been abused for doing just that…
She is not going back, but they still are not happy. Make it make sense. The haters act like how dare she say kiss my ask, I don’t care for you either. I am loving it. Question; how can she miss your hate, the birds smell has to be so much sweeter than you trolls. Probably explains the stiff upper lip tale. Only applies to those to whom the shoe fits.
if shes anything like me, she stopped
caring on the day of their last engagement. UK would’ve been outta sight and out of mind from that day forward.
On an intellectual level, she’s most likely done just that. Emotionally and mentally, though, it’s going to be a long healing process. The damage done to her would have flattened a weaker person, but she still needs healing.
If Bower is trying to be the male Angela Levin, he’s succeeding wildly. (I guess Piers, Dan and all the usual suspects already were that, but something about Tom’s commentary gives off strong Levin vibes.) I think he wants to be seen as “hard-hitting” and “take no prisoners,” but he just sounds unhinged and contradictory with overtones of racism, classism, xenophobia and misogyny.
Distraction from Andrews’ sex and Charles’ pay for play scandals.
“ They clearly enjoyed solid support among Democrats, minorities and the young.”
WTF. This tells me all I need to know about this racist dinosaur. Pathetic right wing garbage.
I’m surprised he admitted New York was a success for them. 🤮🤮
The only reason Bower used the term “Democrats” is because he could not use the word “Woke”.
Do not forget that compared to the USA, the UK is a socialist country.
Everyone on here talking about how awful the UK is makes me laugh. I’m thinking, here in the US we’ve got the Trump crazies, election deniers, QAnon, Capitol rioters, domestic milita groups, mass shootings,…and all the fun at both borders North and South. Yeah, definitely don’t go to Salty Island. Stay in your own country and spend your vacation money fixing the problems there instead.
Yeah, I understand that there are differences (i.e. the British royal family IS different from elected officials here) but its hard to act like the US is so perfect when it comes to race or any other issue. right now, in this context, neither country has a reason to feel superior over the other IMO.
yes, maybe when US police aren’t murdering POCs in the streets, maybe then we can feel some kind of positivity about race relations- ‘acknowledging flaws’ is barely a start. depressing. everyone sucks.
sorry replied to the wrong person!
Willow, the main difference I clearly see between the US and UK is the fact that the US acknowledges openly that racism exists and have taken some steps to address it. As long as we continue to discuss racism and call it out, I have hope that we will ultimately have true equality here–it will not happen overnight. Until the UK acknowledges that they have a serious racism problem, nothing will be addressed or changed there. If you don’t/can’t identify the problem, how do you even start to address it? The Trump years of encouraging people to be openly racist is shameful at the very least. We will not give up until we can truly be a country which treats all people equally. I believe that completely.
hear, hear! The US is in a really dangerous place, but damnit, we acknowledge our flaws. We don’t pretend they don’t exist like the Brits do
There’s also high-profile powerful people in the US who are vocally anti-racist and anti-bigot. What has shocked me about the whole Sussexit (and Brexit) era is how few powerful British people actually stood up against bigotry. Even in the cases where some spoke out, it was usually a simple one sentence almost offhand remark, and not a mobilized campaign of anti-bigotry. Where are the non-racist Brits who rally for the protection and defense of their own people, if they can’t be bothered to stand up for the biracial American divorcee? At least America is fighting its soul, it seems like the Brits just raised a white flag and said “we have better things to do and at least we get a bank holiday.”
Um….how does pointing out institutional racism in the uk automatically means folks are blind to the problems in the US?
[scratches head].
The royal family, some of their institutions [media; govt] and their sycophants’ treatment of H&M is what folks are talking abt…not the US socio-political landscape at this moment in history.
probably because some of the comments are along the superior lines of ‘URGH WHAT AN AWFUL PLACE DON’T GO THERE’ as if they don’t come from a similarly racist gross place. its all gross, and people want to discuss it all.
Actually, I saw people saying that they’d made personal decisions not to go there, return there, or spend their hard-earned money there. I don’t recall seeing people telling others what to do.
Willow – the differences for me are: (1) lower cost domestic vaca w-out int’l airfare; (2) easier to select locations in U.S. where anti-covid protocols are acceptable and supported; (3) ability to select states, localities and vendors where my tourist $ won’t be going to support offensive people or companies – I’ve tried to understand RF finances and how the RF ‘contribution’ to U.K. is calculated (Brand Finance how?), and am clueless. If I rent an Air BnB how will I know whether it’s going to Lancaster or Cornwall Duchies? There are some people in Britain who are stunned to discover they will never be able to own their own home because it’s a Duchy leasehold.
Remember that time when the British public would not even allow her to wear a new dress on that tour, god!! What in the mean girl viciousness was that?? Even poor folks can budget a new dress she kept on having to rewear that one. Shameful! One day her daughter will see that and wonder what the heck the world came to.
Tom, we will just wait for Harry book, but thanks for trying.
Bowers better have receipts to back up every damn thing he puts in that book, because Meghan has already sued successfully and I doubt she would hesitate to do so again.
Bowers will have receipts. They may be false receipts but he will have receipts.
I believe Bower was sued by Sir Philip “Shifty” Green over the book he wrote on him.
I really want Meghan to take her hard earned, big American money and sue the socks out of this asshole.
I’m sure she would like to go back to see the Hubb ladies, the charity at Mayhew, and SmartWorks. Who she doesn’t care about seeing are the members of the media and some members of the RF. The BM likes to conflate themselves as speaking for everybody but they really do not. This is just another way to whip up people against her.
Meghan kept a dignified silence and a stiff upper lip the ENTIRE wretched time she lived in the UK. A year after she and Harry stepped back as senior royals, she gave ONE interview to Oprah Winfrey. Since then, Megan has resumed her dignified silence. The significance of that one interview , however, reverberated around the world. And the peevish and vile British press reminds the world of what was said every single day.
I really miss seeing Meghan, I feel like I haven’t seen her in forever. Happy she can now have her freedom to do as she pleases but I miss seeing her beautiful, sweet face .
I know, right?
Since everyone is free to guess what Meghan’s thinking, I’ll throw in my opinion – I think she would be fine going back to the UK, if there is sufficient protection. She might not care if Charles and William are welcoming, or for whatever the BM has to say, but there are plenty of people in the UK who would be happy to see Harry and Meghan – maybe some of those “minorities” and young people?
“Her hypocrisy began to undermine her popularity.”
What hypocrisy? Seriously, one example of hypocrisy, just one.