It’s been ‘particularly tough’ on the Cambridges as they ‘shoulder more of the workload’

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited the UK and set up shop in California, we’ve heard for two full years that they left a gaping hole in the workload, and the pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is now unimaginable. William and Kate have honestly spent more time complaining about their “increased workload” than they’ve spent actually increasing their workload. If anything, William and Kate have barely maintained their mostly-bare schedule from pre-Sussexit times. That’s because, in my opinion, they don’t have that “direct competition” anymore. So they mostly just laze about, doing the bare minimum, like they always did. But I do enjoy the monthly reminders from various royal correspondents that the Keens are absolutely “shouldering more workload.”
Harry and Meghan quit as senior royals in early 2020 in order to carve out a new life in America. It came as the team of senior royals carrying out duties on behalf of the Queen has further reduced following Prince Andrew’s withdrawal from public life. At the same time, the Queen herself has been winding down her busy schedule after suffering from health problems late last year. This means several other younger members of the Firm have had to ramp up their public duties – not least Prince William and Kate.
And former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said this has been particularly tough on them due to their young family. She told the Daily Star : “It’s been quite tough on William and Kate, with their young family, to step up and take on so many more responsibilities. They obviously set up Shout with the idea that the four of them would share out the workload and now it’s just the two of them.
“William has an awful lot else to do, so Kate is shouldering more of the workload. It must be difficult with the children, but they are getting used to the reality.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Again, William and Kate have basically worked six days over the past two months. They are not visibly or structurally “taking on more work,” nor are they relieving any burdens from the Queen or Prince Charles. Both the Queen and Charles understand that William and Kate are helpless lightweights who only want to do “fun” stuff or sh-t that looks big and important (which they can merely take credit for). And that’s what is newsworthy here: for all of the bitching and moaning about how they’re carrying the weight of the monarchy on their keen shoulders, in the past two years, they have barely taken on anything. They disappear for months at a time and that’s the way it will likely remain for the next decade, at least according to Kate’s birthday extravaganza press.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, join in a roundtable as they visit the Foundling Museum in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Britain's Prince William smiles as he participates in a discussion during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220120- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Clitheroe Community Hospital, in Lancashire, to learn about the challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and to understand how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Burnley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Church on the Street, where they met with volunteers and staff in Burnley, Lancashire, UK.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
Oh FFS!!! Give me a fucking break!!! They give so much with the little and what passes as “work” for them and get so much more in return. There is a cost of living crisis here and frankly the monarchy is about useful as a broken umbrella.
These pair are the laziest! Their numbers are so low for the non jobs that they do. I think they have sorely misjudged the mood of the public right now. The embiggening pieces are not doing them any favours.
For crying out loud, neither knows what a “workload” actually looks like. Maybe it’s hard to get dressed in the morning? Everything is hard when you don’t like what you’re doing. Kate aka Sporty Spice would have probably been a decent PE teacher, but as for Baldy, his only job could ever be a raging parasitic party monster.
Poor Kate the press can’t use the phrase “Queen in waiting”
This is right out of the Trump playbook. Put out a lie and get it repeated enough to become accepted as a truth.
What a joke. Does anyone, especially anyone who is close to their age with children, think that they actually work hard?
I know everything is relative, but getting dressed, having your hair and makeup done and showing up somewhere to shake hands IS NOT WORK. the media intrusion must be awful, for anyone famous, but some part of them must see how lucky they are?!!?
(to be fair I would hate to be in their shoes, but then I would hate to be famous)
Can I please get some of whatever they are smoking because it’s obviously the good stuff if it causes them to believe W&K are doing more work than previously done. All they have to do is 2 engagements a week and it would probably double what they were previously doing but they can’t even do that.
Where is actual proof? There used to be documentation of their diaries with yearly and/or comparison of other active royals.
I am sad enough to have looked up the Court Circular to see what the poor overworked chap has been doing since Christmas. I’d be embarrassed to describe this as an “increased workload” when in reality, it’s an extremely light mix of phonecalls – some days, he even managed two! – meetings for Keenshot/Royal Foundation, a couple of joint visits and a couple of investitures; there were only 11 engagements until last week’s trip to Dubai, when they managed to claim I think up to 5 engagements (it’s not that clear); good grief. Please.
William’s engagements since Christmas just spill over onto a second page on the Court Circular. If you look up Princess Royal, there are 18 entries for the same period; I didn’t check the individual entries but it was clear most covered multiple engagements each day, so I’m sure she’s already doubled his numbers. It’s embarrassing to be outworked by a pensioner. Sorry, it’s embarrassing, period.
I remember in the Oprah interview Harry said they were always getting him to go overseas, to the tours and engagements they were too lazy to grace with their presence. Meghan worked a great deal during her two years but I have zero doubt that Harry’s absence is the real and total killer for William, who must now face the weary wrath of Charles if the Commonwealth loses more members because Bully won’t take up the cross of the tours. With the consistently present and reliably charming brother gone, the Keenbridges’ lack of work will surely exacerbate the decline of the Monarchy.
“William has an awful lot else to do, so Kate is shouldering more of the workload.”
This is where the tabloids get close to the truth. Kate’s not really working, but I think she’s getting deployed more than she’d like to be. And William is…somewhere, doing something that they can’t talk about.
That’s what I want to know. Exactly what else does William have to do? It’s not like he has a private sector job or a real government job
He’s busy with his side pieces.
I feel like I keep harping on William lately, but he’s done hardly anything in the past month. Two piddling events in Dubai in the last nineteen days. His last appearance in the UK was Jan. 28 at the BAFTA tour. And this is after taking at least three weeks off at Christmas. Work-shy and MIA. You know he is not at home watching the children.
lolz. then they shouldn’t have pushed out their harder working relatives. like it could have been such a great set up for them. let meghan and harry do the hard work, and get some praise for showing up with them once and a while. but they couldn’t handle not having 100% of the attention.
I think it was more the “adoration” of the crowds (á la Diana). NO ONE could be more popular than them.
They are about to embark on a “12 day Caribbean tour”…Oh, the HORROR!
LOL all day! LOL forever! Poor f’ing Lamebridges 🤣 🤣 😂
Regarding the sly falsehood thrown into the article by Bond, let’s make sure to straighten it out re the fact that Can’t and Won’t had f#$k-all nada to do with ‘setting up’ Shout in the g’d d@&n first place! W&K aggressively jumped onto that initiative when M&H were on parental leave in 2019.
It was the Sussexes who had worked in Fall of 2018 on assisting a group in the U.K. to develop Shout, thus emulating a similar, established effort that was benefiting young people in the U.S. It was Will who later grabbed onto the project, forcing M&H to share and to pretend it had always been a ‘foursome’ project! 🤥
This is obviously another example of the Keens latching onto worthy projects created by others, and then trying to take all the p.r. credit to further embiggen their lame, lazy a$&es.
All these false, W&K embiggening narratives NEED to STOP!!!!
Weren’t they prepared for this? Slimmed down monarchy and all…..
PC should have been prepared since the slim down was supposedly his plan. Time to put it in action.
This putrid puff piece is aimed at the taxpayers who are livid over the queen paying part of Andrews pay off that theses two are worth it. Judging by the overwhelming number of comments I saw on the fail calling them ‘freeloaders who vacation at taxpayers expense’ in response to the fails’ article about the Caribbean tour folks aren’t buying what they are selling.
LMAO, these people.
It’s insulting to working parents who do not have the means to hire nannies and cooks and gardeners and private helicopters or even cars, to lump these two lazy a**ed grifters in with them.
What excuses will they come up with for their lack of work when the kids are older?
It’s SUCH an insult and its always been an insult. Even when the children were smaller and not in school and they still couldn’t work because they were “hands on” parents it was insulting. I work FT and have young children, am I not hands on? (if I’m not I don’t know who is lol, because its just my husband and me.) I mean I can maybe get why they didnt want to do some of the longer day trips around the UK when the kids were super young, but was there nothing for them to do in London or Norfolk or short trips between the two? And of course they always had nannies and all the other staff.
And now that 2 of the kids are in school full time and Louis will presumably start at Thomas’s in the fall – there really is no excuse and its just such an insult to other working parents, INCLUDING other working royal mothers, like Anne and Sophie.
Didn’t she just try to claim that she couldn’t work much for the next 15 years or so because . . . their school-aged children might need her or something? smdh. SO LAZY!
edit: yeah, right here, a month ago
https://www.celebitchy.com/748703/duchess_kates_priority_for_the_next_10_to_15_years_will_remain_her_children/
It wouldn’t surprise me if Her Buttonship genuinely thought that “shouldering more of the workload” meant wearing bigger shoulder pads. And, I mean, in that case, no one can say she didn’t deliver…
Hahahahahaha good point!
As the future future heir if he/they can’t handle the weight of the Monarchy now with an actual sitting monarch and Heir away what are they going to do as K&QC? It should weigh heavy on him/them he is the birthorder heir and according to that it is all his burden to carry along with his spouse, that was the trade off for the position.
^^ Right @Cessily. But as we know, the firm had anticipated that ‘spare’ Harry would always be there to fully take on the burden of doing actual work and coming up with ideas to share with W&K! 🤣 Surprise, surprise. 😂
If you go to https://www.royal.uk/future-engagements and search for *anybody* in the Royal family, upcoming events through March 31, 2022, there’s nothing listed. Not sure what work is happening. Has the webmaster gone to sleep? Is everyone, including Princess Anne, hiding?
The future events aren’t always listed, a lot of Kate’s events for example are embargoed and we only find out about them the day of the event.
It is notable for Charles though, I wonder if he’s a lot sicker than they’re telling us.
Also, just in general, because we give Kate a hard time for it but we should be fair lol – all the royals go into hiding, so to speak, for periods of time. Even Anne will not have any events scheduled for a month or so in the summer or whatever. But its that she schedules enough otherwise to make up for it. Like she’ll do 5 events in a day 10 times a month (so 2-3 times a week) and hit 50 engagements and then not be seen for 2 weeks, and then she’ll do 10 events in one week and then not be seen for a month, etc. Charles works the most consistently out of the royals.
The difference with Kate is she’s not doing those 5 events in a day 10 times a month. She works two days in a row and then takes 6 weeks off.
Their website person is often slow at updating stuff, one example being how long it took to add Archie to the website, so I wouldn’t read too much into nothing being posted on the website. Usually Charles and Anne have engagements posted in the Court Circular, including future ones. I would check there.
The Cambridges never list anything until after it is done. Mostly because kate tends to cancel things last minute. William will usually have a few engagements announced in the week or so ahead.
I think they just cleared ALL the time around the scheduled deposition….JUST IN CASE of Pedo’s mouth going rogue!
Could be blank because of the Queen’s health too.
When Sussexit happened, I really thought the Cambridges would be sitting pretty solely because they stayed.
It is astonishing to me that they are still struggling so much. They are completely inept because everything has been set up for them to succeed.
William probably has to pick up the slack left by Andrew when it comes to making shady deals. That, and his partying is probably what keeps him so busy.
Someone needs to write a book on the toxic marriages of the aristocracy. There are good marriages as well but so often there is the same story of the entitled husband and the wife trying to figure out her own place. Even the Queen’s marriage was like that and the Windsors have continued the tradition to the current day.
Oh those poor sausages.
*snort*
Again, the way they talk about Meghan and Harry, it’s like they are the future king and queen and these two lazy hasbeens are left to pick up the pieces.
Also,
I’m sorry but I have to say this.
That cheap discount version of Meghan’s Canada house outfit looks like Keeny’s children and dog collectively vomited all over her
I should read this, but the header made me so furious. take the share of the “workload???” These two are so vile and sad that I cannot even bare to look at a photo of them sometimes.
What is Jennie Bond talking about? There has basically no change to William and Kate’s workload. These people are deluded.
If anything they are working less. They had an easy excuse with the pandemic but they can’t use that anymore. They’re just….not working.
However, they got better at covering their light work schedule and at giving the illusion of working through constant announcements for future engagements, mini videos to announce events, meetings via telephone counting as work, etc. Remember last week? We were amazed at Kate’s workload because she was visible for a number of engagements. Most of us thought that she was forced to “work ” more. Despite the optimistic sentiment, she’s absent for more than a week (with the exception of the reading tale video which was obviously prerecorded). Will was absent for several days prior his journey to Dubai and he continues to be absent. But they have announced their trips to Denmark and Jamaica and there’s that, I guess…
Good point, their social media has started doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
I keep laughing at the fact that Katie Keen will wear a crown and hold the title after the Rottweiler has drooled and pooed all over it. She will forever be the one that came after the tampax mistress that terrorized Diana. Work it baby, work it.
Let’s be honest: what you & I call “work” is not what any of the Royals call work. They all basically want a cookie for showing up for 30 minutes, looking at the commoners with disdain, to justify their tax-payer funded, stolen diamond encrusted lifestyle.
I want a job that takes me to Caribbean Islands for 12 days, so I can cut a few ribbons, nibble on some local food, and pat a kid on the head. More importantly, I get a whole new wardrobe for all my little minions to see! That my friends, is S T R E S S F U L L! Do you KNOW how many hours of shopping it takes to make all this happen?!?! Do you know how hard it is to tell the nanny to pick my kids up while I am gone? How tough it is to get chauffeured to my private jet? Then I have to get off a plane, and smile and act cheery. Do you know how hard that is to do when you don’t want to act cheery. DO YOU? Good god, they are miserable, lazy humans.
Honestly, I would find the public part of it stressful because I am such an introvert. And I lose my will to live clothes shopping. The expectations and the scrutiny and the awful tabloids would kill me. Plus the short appearances that are more show than substance. Being a traditional working royal sounds like hell. That is why I thought Meghan was exciting as a working royal. She could do the entire range from the superficial to the deep. She has it all. I’m glad she’s back in the States.
There are no words to describe the ridiculousness of this article. W&K have no idea what the word “work” means. They have got away with being lazy for so long that I really can’t see them ever stepping up.
Kaiser, I absolutely enjoy your writing on this article. Lol
The Cambridges have done fewer engagements since the Sussexes left. And while Covid was a good excuse in 2020 when no one was vaccinated, they really didn’t improve it much for 2021.
The article didn’t mention how their press communications Secretary secretly left in December 2021. Victoria O Byrne I believe.
Anyway I doubt kate will be seen until her trip to Denmark next week where she can play with legos.
@nic819 it’s half term for the kids (private schools here often have their holidays earlier than public schools) there’s no way they’ll be seen before next week
The only thing that’s been tough on the Lamebridges is hiding the fact that their marriage is in shambles. William’s gone to ground and MIA with who knows who most of the time while Kate grins and waves her hands around and plays the piano and has romantic birthday portraits taken. Yeah, that’s tough work alright…time for a revolution.
Excuse me, but if I recall correctly, the Sussexes offered to be half in, doing the work of the queen, and their offer was rejected as if it was garbage. So all the boo-hoo-hooing about more work is all self-imposed drama. Beyond that, it smells like they are trying to lube the reality of their new house(s): poor sausages work so hard that they need more room for their many…projects? Outfits? Whatever.
So tired of them whining about everything. They live in a world of coddled, obscene privilege, and they need to shut up about their burdens already.
The Sussexes’ “half in” would have been more than the Cambridge’s “full time” royal “work”.
Have they ever seen the movie Ever After? I bet Harry has. Send Drew Barrymore to save them.
They aren’t ready, aren’t trying to be ready but so thirsty for that crown. These two are lightweights and still lazy. Thee egg royals always want people to feel sorry for them to justify the millions spent to maintain them.
It’s wild. They got exactly what they wanted (Harry and Meghan out), and they’re still complaining.
I don’t understand why Brits tolerate this group of grifters. Is it because the grift goes back centuries?
How can anyone believe this nonsense? William and Kate’s workload and work has skyrocketed? Even a diehard royalist can see they do next to nothing.
Huh. If only they hadn’t pushed out their natural allies, who were willing and able to be workhorses, out of sheer pettiness and jealousy. Oh well, sucks to be them.
Ever since the exhausted CEO nonsense came out in the Tatler article we have been hearing the, whine about doing more work even though the numbers show the opposite. And kate in particular has been lazy because she barely cracked 100 engagements last year despite adding a whole bunch of meetings with Jason to the list.
I was wondering when we’d be hearing about those industrious Cambridges and the burdens they bear. This might have been better timed last week, when there were actual examples of the two Keen’s out and about. Many, many parents of young children (even the ones with help) manage to put in more than a single afternoon per week in their chosen profession. It’s insulting to working families everywhere.
The queen herself ascended to the throne as a mother if two in her late twenties, more than a decade younger than Kate is now.
Nobody is asking either of these nitwits to be the CEO or even operations manager of Shout – they are figureheads at best, and not even particularly effective at that.
Its ok, she can wipe the sweat off with her billions
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Seriously?!? The horror. They may have to work 2 days a week soon. How will the poor muffins survive.
By Cambridge logic, a working Megan and Harry wouldn’t be doing very much work at all given that they have two nursery aged children to attend to.
But no, we’re supposed to feel sorry that these poor sausages with school aged children have to attempt to try to pretend to work just a smidge harder without actually working harder simply because they can’t use other people to deflect from their lack of work…
I’m tired.
Give Kate a break, she has to sit through lectures about these Caribbean countries, their history, culture, importance to the empire (yawn), since she’s too busy to read the prep notes. She has to plan her wardrobe, figure out how to dazzle but not overwhelm the natives with her beauty and glamour. She also has to pack for the five vacation days she demanded in return for doing this tour. In addition, she has to figure out how to get William’s attention back while she has him to herself, away from those plotting, manipulating women who have been stalking him. She also has been practicing not flinching when a black person comes too close. Just yesterday she got really close to that black man who opened the door for her, but she did not flinch back in horror, he did, progress on her part. This is exhausting work and most of you here fail to appreciate how hard she works.
What is this beauty and glamour you speak of in relation to Karen of Middleton? I see none.
They are both busy, really really busy: William is busy with his side pieces and Kate is busy with her hair pieces. They simply can’t do more seeing how busy they already are, don’t you know.
“More of the workload” like a 12 day, work-free vacation in the Bahamas and elsewhere? Bejesus.
My dog works more trying to sniff out the cat that comes into our yard than these two lazy bones. So ridiculous. They keep trying to make these two out to be something when they are just two lazy, entitled nothingburgers waiting around for a bigger title.
Cry me a river, is what I want to say. OK, now I’ll go read the article & the other comments.
At this point, what is a royal workload? It’s all become so farcical. Investitures, shining a light on charities but no offer of financial support, and what else? Even if they had more of a workload, the work they do either way is BS. If they get so much money from their Duchey land then why the f*ck do they need the yearly tax payers money anyways? I don’t like them so at this point I just want them to have a higher workload so I can see them really sing for their supper.
Before I can even comment on W&K not doing enough work, I want to know exactly what kind of work are they expected to do? Because, even when they are “working” I don’t see of what use it is to anybody. Whether they work or not, the condition of the country and its people stays the same.
This article is such a joke. After the “hard work” of the Caribbean tour, they will take a vacation to rest up.
Lazy and lazier are perfect for each other, bless.
We all know this.
Kan’t: online shopping, stuff with the kids, hanging with CarolE, working out.
Willnot: Fortnite & Minecraft (with Jason), secretly clubbing, side pieces, UberEATS.