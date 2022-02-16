It’s been ‘particularly tough’ on the Cambridges as they ‘shoulder more of the workload’

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited the UK and set up shop in California, we’ve heard for two full years that they left a gaping hole in the workload, and the pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is now unimaginable. William and Kate have honestly spent more time complaining about their “increased workload” than they’ve spent actually increasing their workload. If anything, William and Kate have barely maintained their mostly-bare schedule from pre-Sussexit times. That’s because, in my opinion, they don’t have that “direct competition” anymore. So they mostly just laze about, doing the bare minimum, like they always did. But I do enjoy the monthly reminders from various royal correspondents that the Keens are absolutely “shouldering more workload.”

Harry and Meghan quit as senior royals in early 2020 in order to carve out a new life in America. It came as the team of senior royals carrying out duties on behalf of the Queen has further reduced following Prince Andrew’s withdrawal from public life. At the same time, the Queen herself has been winding down her busy schedule after suffering from health problems late last year. This means several other younger members of the Firm have had to ramp up their public duties – not least Prince William and Kate. And former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said this has been particularly tough on them due to their young family. She told the Daily Star : “It’s been quite tough on William and Kate, with their young family, to step up and take on so many more responsibilities. They obviously set up Shout with the idea that the four of them would share out the workload and now it’s just the two of them. “William has an awful lot else to do, so Kate is shouldering more of the workload. It must be difficult with the children, but they are getting used to the reality.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Again, William and Kate have basically worked six days over the past two months. They are not visibly or structurally “taking on more work,” nor are they relieving any burdens from the Queen or Prince Charles. Both the Queen and Charles understand that William and Kate are helpless lightweights who only want to do “fun” stuff or sh-t that looks big and important (which they can merely take credit for). And that’s what is newsworthy here: for all of the bitching and moaning about how they’re carrying the weight of the monarchy on their keen shoulders, in the past two years, they have barely taken on anything. They disappear for months at a time and that’s the way it will likely remain for the next decade, at least according to Kate’s birthday extravaganza press.