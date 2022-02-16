Kim Kardashian ‘trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts & pleas to get back together’

It feels like there was finally a much-needed pushback on Kanye West over the past 48 hours. Kanye spent about 72 hours going bonkers on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, threatening Pete and attacking Pete’s celebrity friends and acquaintances. He also posted screencaps of Kim’s texts to him, begging him to stop threatening Pete and telling him that someone is going to get hurt. People started talking about how f–ked it was that we were watching Kanye abuse, threaten and harass his estranged wife in public. By Tuesday, Kanye completely wiped his Instagram account and then he posted this message:

I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.

People were joking about how Kanye’s publicist or manager finally got his Instagram password, but does he even have a manager or publicist at this point? I don’t think he does. And no, it wasn’t that the IG posts “came off as harassing Kim.” His posts were ACTUAL harassment. They were actively doing psychological harm to both Kim and Pete. If anything, I believe Kim has been underplaying how concerned she is for her own safety and the safety of her children and family. She continues to try to put on a peaceful, almost conciliatory public image too:

Amid Kanye’s public declarations, two sources close to Kim exclusively tell E! News her true thoughts on the situation. “Kim is trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and pleas to get back together,” one shares. “She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter.” The insider explains that her and Ye’s four children continue to be her main focus: “As long as the kids are safe and taken care of, that’s all that matters to her.” Kim will “always be cordial and communicate” with Ye when it’s comes to their kids, the insider says. “Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren’t getting back together,” the source goes on. “She wants him to be happy.” As for Pete, a second source notes that he “doesn’t really spend time on social media,” so he is not totally “aware” of all the drama. “He doesn’t want to get involved or be in the middle of Kim and Kanye,” the second insider shares with E! News. “He supports Kim with whatever she needs and they try not to focus on it.” In fact, Pete has “sympathy” for what Ye is going through, per the second source. “Kim is very good at compartmentalizing and not letting these things get to her,” the second source adds. “She is able to shut it off and ignore when she has to.”

I think Kim probably is good at compartmentalizing, especially when it comes to Kanye. She’s maintained this public facade of “over it, hope he’s happy, hope he moves on” for months now. On one side, that’s probably the right way to approach it from a PR perspective. On the other side, Kanye HATES that she isn’t playing his game anymore and he will continue to do this sh-t. It’s my hope that Kim is taking all of this seriously from a legal perspective, and that she and Laura Wasser (her divorce lawyer) have had serious conversations about restraining orders and Kim asking for sole custody of the kids.