Prince Harry got to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Rams’ locker room

Bless him, Prince Harry is always going to be invited into the locker room. Have you noticed that? He has a very sporty-bro energy, and athletes always adore him. Maybe it’s because of the Invictus Games or maybe it’s just his general energy. Anyway, it turns out that the rumors were true: Harry was invited into the LA Rams’ locker room after their Super Bowl victory. The Rams’ social media team posted these cute photos of Harry holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy and smiling alongside the team’s owner Stan Kroenke. As you can see, the Rams’ social media captioned the photos “Feelin’ like royalty.”
Meanwhile, the British papers are still desperate to make “Harry goes to the Super Bowl” a story rather than “Prince Andrew pays millions of dollars to a woman he swore he’d never met when he actually raped her three times” story. The media is also pretty eager to keep the focus on the Queen’s Jubbly and whether or not poor wayward Harry will come. Katie Nicholl has some thoughts about that.
Prince William and Prince Harry will ‘thrash out’ their differences as they reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer, a royal expert has claimed.
The Duke of Cambridge, 39, and Duke of Sussex, 38, are said to have barely spoken and had an ‘incredibly strained’ relationship after two years of rows over Harry’s wife and her alleged treatment of staff, the couple’s decision to emigrate to America and the tonnes of ‘truth bombs’ the Sussexes have dropped in TV interviews watched by tens of millions of people around the world.
However Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl has now revealed how the brothers will come together for the Queen’s celebratory weekend in June. Speaking to BirminghamMail, she said the two would be ‘required’ to appear alongside one another, adding: ‘Both brothers will have to make concessions. The Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out.’
What I keep thinking is that all of these people are still in a blind panic because Harry has not RSVP’d. He hasn’t told them his plans. Even though he kind of did tell them his plans – he would not return unless the security issue was dealt with, meaning he got the heightened security he feels he needed, which he will pay for. Until that’s resolved, he’s not RSVPing to anything. As for Harry needing to make concessions… dude literally moved thousands of miles away to get away from his brother’s tantrums. What “concessions” need to be made by Harry, realistically?
Required? Harry is no longer required to do ANYTHING for that family.
These people stay playing chicken believing the other side will give in to their demands/rules/stipulations and they stay losing.
It’s really nice to see a happy Harry =)
This is what unconditional love of a good woman in your life will do for you. I love his happiness
Me too! Seeing Harry so full of joy, after all the traumatic things he has been through, fills ME with joy. I cannot FATHOM what it’s like having your ENTIRE immediate family (and a whole lot of extended family) actively working to kill your spouse and ruin your life.
Not to mention, the pics of Harry in the locker room make it THAT much harder for the BM to claim that he is equally despised in his adopted home as in his native home, and that “everyone” is sick of him & M. (and FTR I don’t think he’s nearly as disliked in his native home as the BM would have us think)
I think that some really unpleasant stuff happened at Philip’s funeral. There is a lot more crap and that’s why H isn’t playing RF
He’s a California boy now Salt Island. I’m waiting for the British “press” and their non-think pieces on this one.
To be honest, I don’t even think it’s a good idea to even be seen with the queen, at least publicly. She just paid £10 million pounds of mostly likely taxpayer money for her rapist son to settle with a woman “he never met.” The peasants are justifiably angry over it and the Jubbly is not going to be cheap. If Harry does go, I hope he sticks to a private visit with the queen and sidesteps the balcony bs. He really does not need the stench of the royal family on him. Let the “real royals” wear it.
With all the scandals – Andrew, Charles’ “cash for honours”-scheme and whatever other dirt waiting to be revealed, the BRF is actually bad for Harry and Meghan’s brand. I honestly think that QEII is the only thing still tethering Harry to the BRF because both his father and brother will ALWAYS turn around and stab him in the back. He cannot trust them at all.
Yep. The royals are a cesspool right now and I just don’t see how it would be beneficial to be near them at the moment, or ever at this point. I think Harry and Meghan, particularly Harry, needs to think hard about how much it is worth to continue to be around the spectacle. Every time he goes there it’s madness on top of the security risk and I just don’t think there is any value being apart of it. With their foundation and their production companies getting off the ground, being connected to child sex abuse, cash for honors, anti POC, and whole host of other scandals is just not a good look in the real world where the press isn’t up you’re a** like in the UK. If they absolutely have to go to see the queen, it should be completely stealth with no fanfare and the Jubbly should be out of the question.
It’s basically analogous to Karlie Kloss and her Kushner-husband needing to stay far, far away from Mar-a-lago. With a bonus Epstein/Maxwell crossover!
Please please please Harry keep your family away from Buckingham-a-lago!
Exactly @ArtHistorian. It has come to the point where a Sussex-BRF association elevates the BRF brand at the expense of the Sussexes. Cut ties will only help H&M and the royal “family” knows it. When the queen dies, an albatross will be removed from Harry’s back.
he looks so happy in that picture. He definitely connects well with all people, but there is something different about him and athletes – maybe bc he has a genuine respect for what they can do, and doesn’t think he can do it himself? Maybe bc its a context where he doesnt seem to take himself too seriously? IDK.
As for the Jubilee…..LOL they are so mad that they don’t know what he’s planning.
They are mad that they don’t know his plans but I also think they want the attention that he brings. We are are on day three of Harry at the Super Bowl. I feel like we’re about to find out that he was rehearsing with Snoop before the game or something. Lol. The royals are shooketh over this. While they’re dealing with Andrew’s rapey ways, Harry is basking in the glow of the Super Bowl. I also saw some tweets that Harry doesn’t need rugby, he has football now and “punishing” him over those patronages did nada.
he can certainly do quite a bit himself… have you seen his appearance on carpool karaoke?
Yes, I’ve seen it. It’s still not the same as being a professional athlete, my comment wasn’t meant as a dig at Harry.
@Becks1 I understand exactly what you mean. People who put in real work actually understand how amazing and talented the people at the top are. Harry has actually athletically trained and I’m sure respects how awesome the pros truly are.
In contrast, we all know people who walk around telling everyone and themselves that they would be great at something if they tried it (Trump said shit like this. Lady Catherine de Bourghe in Pride and Prejudice has her iconic line about being a great proficient in music has she ever bothered to learn). And we all suspect wandering Willy is like this.
I just had a delicious vision of Trump and lady Catherine de Bourgh stuck together in the same level of hell.
Well for the record, here’s a tabloid take on PH athletic ability (not exactly throwback Thursday, but close).
https://metro.co.uk/2013/05/13/prince-harry-impresses-as-quarterback-and-props-up-human-pyramid-3756647/
For the record, Lady Catherine de Bourgh says that her daughter would have been a great proficient had her health allowed her to learn. But that is the a FANTASTIC comparison, Becks1 !
Harry seems to have a genuine respect for people no matter their background. He doesn’t use people to get ahead. I like that.
@becks1: i think its because he’s simply a guys guy just like many athletes usually are. When he was younger he was quite the lad. Obviously he grew up but that thing is still there you know? So i think that is why he connects with them so easy.
It seems like Harry is happy he’s able to enjoy sports just for the sake of it, instead of having to fulfill Royal duties on top of it. It must have been really fun to be swept up in the excitement of the Super Bowl for the first time (especially this one).
Harry and MM are living their best life! They got rid of a toxic family and working environment and are prolific at doing very well professionally while maintaining what seems to be a pretty healthy family life. Yes, it must hurt the bigoted family members/trash media and so on. And it’s really a joy to see 🙂 I hope that if they return for a visit they do it on their own terms and get their safety assured, since no one else from that petty family seems to care about that.
So Harry would pay (have to pay?) for his own protection, but the queen pays for the rapist?
Harry wants to pay for his own because he’s not supported by taxpayers and never wants to be again. It’s also so he has his own security team.
Really it boils down to Harry needs his security team to have access to routes, credible threats and locations with a timeline that the police have. So his team can be prepared. And they won’t allow that.
he needs security for his family, how hard is that to understand. and then how about the family’s alleged horrific treatment of meghan!?
Yeah, Katie Nicholl conveniently forgot about the RF’s miserable treatment of Meghan, but never fear, KN managed to tuck in something about Meghan’s “alleged treatment of staff”. She did that without once stating that the staff never mentioned that until the Oprah, forgive me, the Bombshell Oprah interview was looming, and the RF was sweating with fear about H & M’s possible disclosures.
Well if they are truly thrashing it out my money is on Harry lol. After seeing him in the video with Corden I think he could do that pretty easily lol
You don’t “thrash things out” with racists. There are no “consessions” or “negotiations” with racists. Either they accept that Meghan is his wife and the mother of his children, or they don’t. End of story.
Like husband, like wife
Meghan once got a hold of the rings worn by the winning team in 2014
Lol haters are going to claim she’s been planned it all from the start
Also Meghan must be the worst kidnapper ever. Look how carefree and happy Harry is
If anyone is the kidnapper it’s Harry. Meg has been seen far less than he has. I think we need to start putting her on milk cartons at this point. Lol.
Two years spent fighting because Meghan was mean to the staff? Okay, if you say so. Meanwhile, let’s not notice that Kate’s gone underground again for the past nine days, and that the Burger King did two days of work in the past nineteen days. Something is going on behind the scenes with William. Nearing forty but still work-shy and MIA.
Yep underground again as per usual. Nobody lit a fire under Buttons, she was just up to her usual games making people think that she was working so hard. Duchess Doolittle strikes again.
How dare you Harper. they are going to the Caribbean for two weeks next month. THEY NEED TO REST.
Her kids are probably on school break. And poor sausage is exhausted. She worked a few days for 3 weeks.
It’s typical of Kate to be exhausted after a few outings spaced relatively close together, but what the heck with William? He just put his feet up for weeks over the holidays and now he’s resting again? Does he have long covid?
Maybe she has been busy playing with a Lego set in anticipation of her Denmark “royal tour” as her stans like to call an overnight trip.
I think Harry is respected for his commitment to the importance of Sport, especially for its rehabilitative and mental health role, especially in relation to the Invictus Games. Also, Harry appears to have done quite a bit of work with youth and sports. Of course, Harry is an athlete himself and his athleticism is respected as well.
That sound you hear is the English rugby league crying at losing the best patron they ever had to America and being stuck with useless Kate.
He definitely has a sweet athletic bro energy to him and athletes love him because they know his military medals weren’t just for show. He really was scaling walls and jumping into helicopters. It’s called respect.
It’s clear that Harry has not told the Palace that he would be coming for the Jubbly. If he had it would have been leaked to the press already and as Kaiser points out he basically said he wasn’t coming because of the security issue. I hope he doesn’t go because the Royal Family would just use his presence as a smokescreen to make the public believe that there has been a reconciliation and that he’s back in the fold.
Piss Morgan also attended (really poor seats) and he thirst tweeted at as the owner (named him and all) of the LA Rams owned Arsenal, he was going to support the Rams. It looked like he was aiming for locker room access. When H’s photos came out twitter had a field day trashing him. Gary Lineker got n absolute zinger in.
So happy its so obvious the US has embraced Harry so warmly.
I laughed so hard at that! And the fact that he didn’t know Harry was going to be there since he thinks she such an expert on Harry and Meghan. He looked like a complete idiot.
That was supposed to say “he thinks HE is such an expert”. Not SHE.
I’m petty but this makes me happy. He’s such a poisonous nasty man he deserves to be put in his place now and again.
I want to know how Piss Morgan got into this country! And California of all places, because I’ve never heard of him attending the Super Bowl before. Don’t tell me he wasn’t thinking of Meghan when he decided to come to the US.
Harry’s also a known Arsenal fan, so there’s a good change Kroenke invited him on those grounds.
When I saw that Harry and Eugenie were chilling at the Superbowl, I felt so sad for Meghan. I mean, maybe she really didn’t care to go, but she just doesn’t have the same freedom of movement. It seems like every outing she makes has to be carefully weighed on a rubric — I can’t really think of any truly candid public appearances she’s made. They’ve all been carefully managed, organized for specific events. She should be able to hang out with her husband and her friend at a sporting event without it being turned into an International Incident.
My pet theory is that Harry had the seats for a bit, and when Eugenie decided to visit Meghan have up her seat. I don’t know if there is any deeper reason behind it. Meghan will get to go again. Eugenie probably won’t get a chance like that again. She was gonna be in town at the time and it’s also a good way to cause a bit of chaos with her being seen at such a public event with Harry.
But there were so many empty seats in the box?
LaraW the other people were probably getting drinks or food hence the empty seats. Often people prefer to stand at the back of the box for a bit.
I think Eugenie being seen with Harry at the game was strategic . Eugenie had to know a settlement agreement was reached, so although she’s in LA for business, by appearing on the other side of the world with the one royal who has famously distanced himself from the family, she also distanced herself from her father’s and the RF’s mess. When we think of Eugenie now the image which comes to mind is of her sitting peacefully with Harry watching the game. If we think of Beatrice, the image includes Andrew.
Maybe the tickets were originally meant for Meghan and Harry, I’m sure if they wanted to they could have gotten two more tickets for Eugenie and Jack. I did see empty chairs in their box, but it’s also possible the people who sat there stepped away. Let’s not forget those two are a product of that institution, they have learned a few things in their 30+ years.
That’s what I thought too, AMM, that Meg gave up her seat to Eugenie.
I really hope she’s out there doing a lot and it’s just not getting papped.
Oh, I have no doubt that Meghan is out and about living life. Working and playing. Not everything needs to be publicized.
And her being careful about what and when she chooses to promote isn’t a sad situation, it’s just smart media strategy. She doesn’t need or want to blanket our screens.
I hope so too.
I guess in my mind I have an image of Meghan constantly under seige because of paps, because she’s the most trolled woman in the world, and the BM are just so desperate for ANYTHING on her.
@LaraW: We don’t know why Meghan didn’t go but I’d like to think that she let Eugenie go to the Super bowl in her place given that she and Harry haven’t seen each other in over two years. There will be other instances when Meghan will attend events and perhaps she also just wants to be invisible for awhile until she has something to say or promote. I don’t blame her for wanting to be unseen for awhile. One thing is for sure, her absence destroys the British press narrative that she is an attention seeker and craves the spotlight. If this was true, she have been there on Sunday.
I definitely agree on all points. Maybe it all comes down to me wishing that the BM would stop their collective obsession buzzing in their hive minds.
Oh poor Meghan, what a load of BS, Meghan went to a couple of Super Bowls, because seats are empty does not mean that someone don’t have a ticket to sit in them.
Now Meghan is the hostage because Harry who was supposed to be the hostage is all over the place, people are volunteering to be Meghan’s hostage, because she is so bad at it.
The beauty of their move to the US is that they have PRIVACY!
Translation:
– Their activities that they DONT want you to see, you wont;
– Their activities that they DO want you to see, you will.
– And their activities that they dont care whether you see or dont see [i:e pap shots etc] is of no significance to them.
PS: M is the consummate hostess so my money is that a H&M-hosted super bowl after-party at their home for relatives, friends, biz partners, etc. was lit!
Cool. You’re entitled to speculate that H&M hosted a Superbowl afterparty; I’m entitled to speculate that regardless of relocating to Cali, M’s movements are restricted in a way it never was before she joined the BRF, and that might include her declining to go see the Superbowl with her husband and an old friend.
How many times, after the fact gave we found out that Meghan and Harry are out and about socializing. To Meghan, Harry and the kids hanging out with Ellen and Portia on Halloween (which was obviously one of many hang outs), to Serena talking about gabbing away for hours on the Montecito lawn, to Eugenie and family’s visit, to Nacho and his wife spending time with Harry and Meghan.
Your fears are completely unfounded.
@LaraW I get what you’re saying.
I honestly think that Meghan is enjoying just laying low for right now. I think the past few years have been so traumatic for her that she really is just enjoying working, practicing yoga, baking, and spending time with her babies, her mother, her friends, etc.
I do think she enjoys having people over to her house and socializing that way, but I do also think she is making a conscious choice to lay low, but I do think she is living her life more and more on her own terms again as time goes by – the Ellen appearance is a good example of that.
Now all that said, I think Eugenie going to the Superbowl was less about M
“laying low” and more about M thinking – “I’ll be able to go a different year if I want, this is going to be a super fun thing for Eugenie to experience” and the bonus – it sent a CLEAR message to the British press AND the royals that Harry is not cut off from his family, that it is possible for members of his family to travel to California to see him (cough Charles cough, cough William cough) , and that Eugenie is still loyal to Harry and Meghan.
I doubt at this point that Meghan cares about other’s (haters, really) opinions. If she wanted to be there she would’ve gotten an extra ticket, more so if the area they were seated was sponsored by one of Archewell’s investors.
I get it, @LaraW. I felt the same at first too, but then thinking more about it it could be as simple as….she’s tired (figuratively and literally), and just didn’t feel up to dealing with the media storm that her appearing there with Harry would result in. Also, the theory that it was a fun thing for Harry and Eugenie to do together and catch up makes a lot of sense too, plus it really does cement E’s double middle fingers up at the BM — she DOES still have a very strong relationship with her cousin, LOL. Hopefully she’s happily working on/finishing up a project(s) and we’ll get an update on whatever cool thing Meghan has in the works very soon.
Late to the game but I agree with @Swirlmamad and think it’s a mix of what everyone is saying: Meghan is living her best life, but she still needs to be mindful of her public appearances, which no doubt have to be strategic to a considerable degree. I think Harry, Eugenie and Meghan all knew the power of the surprise image of the cousins enjoying a quintessentially American sport while everything falls apart on Salt Island. I bet it was also a great opportunity for the two to bond and catch up alone. I also suspect that Meghan knew very well how thoroughly Eugenie would be attacked if she was actually there with them. The end message was simple, en pointe, and a total boss move to show that nobody has nothing on them, least of all Piss Morgan in the nosebleed seats.
Some people were meant for bigger things than being an idly rich royal, that’s harry! His mom would be so proud. And he’s handsome to boot!
Folks do M no favors by disparaging her husband.
Harry is not “idle rich.” The fact that a 9-5 is all that some people’s imagination can conjur to represent “earning money” is not Harry’s fault.
Poor poor Katie Nichols, she really knows nothing
My favorite was when Greg Beacham tweeted that Harry was a future RAM because he’d already shown great breakaway ability.
That’s excellent!
That Tweet was brilliant.
I wonder if Meghan, given her empowerment of women, her fight for women’s rights, would want to be within 50 yards of the family that protected Andrew, a man who raped a teenaged sex-trafficking victim?
I love that he was there. I’ve seen the trophy at an event it is very cool.
Cue british tabloids moaning how Meghan “Americanised” Harry and how he’s into American football while forgetting his roots
They might be writing it as we speak
Don’t forget about the cap! He is wearing merchandising, how gauche! lol.
They shouldn’t have taken the Rugby patronages then.
I know, I’m laughing at them. Harry is THE royal to work in sport related events, I don’t get why his family can’t see what a loss it has been.
I think the billionaire owner of the Rams also owns Arsenal, Harry’s favorite British team so it wouldn’t get too far. He probably already knew the owner. But yeah they’ll still write it and try it.
Oh yes!!! Harry the tacky American. How could he?!? Charles is so disappointed, William is engorged with rage and Camilla is not pleased. Meanwhile, Harry can apparently do a whole lot when he isn’t being dragged down and shackled by the entire rotten next of vipers that is his biological family. Soar free Sussexes soar free lol. What is that noise?!? I think I hear ante the Great grinding her teeth.
The Sussexes may be season ticket holders for the Rams. Meghan may have given her seat to Eugenie for the day and stayed back to keep Jack company.. Harry is living his best life.
As far as I read, He was there as a guest of the company he works for.
From Harpers Bazaar:
While it’s easy to imagine many brands vying to host the Duke of Sussex, he watched the game in a suite sponsored by Salesforce, one of the official partners of BetterUp, the mental health and coaching platform where he’s currently chief impact officer.
As a native if St Louis, I have a some words about Kroenke, but I ain’t looking to get banned from the website.
But Harry is looking blessed out in CA, for sure.
My favourite part of this is that they posted it to their social media. Harry matters, Harry is popular, Harry is loved. I’d go so far as to say he’s the Prince of People’s Hearts. 🙂 <3
The Rugby association must be so sad.
Was it at the Philip’s funeral trip that Harry was chased by photographers? Ones sent by his deranged brother?
It may have been after the unveiling of Diana’s statue when he visited one of his charities.
Sof, I am already imagining all the jubbly merchandise, souvenirs, whatever, that are being mass produced now– true junk marked up for more money making. Maybe this is part of the queen’s “private funds.” Another post suggested Kate might have her 4th child as another distraction. Here’s my suggestion: Kate should have an affair with a hot rugby player for the inevitable “illegitimate” royal baby (as Andrew himself is rumored to be–with Porchy). I looked up a lot of pictures of Porchy and I swear Andrew looks VERY much like him.
I haven’t been following closely, but how can the BRF dictate whether he has or doesn’t have security he is paying for? If it is as it sounds, I would be afraid for him.