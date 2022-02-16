Prince Harry got to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Rams’ locker room

Bless him, Prince Harry is always going to be invited into the locker room. Have you noticed that? He has a very sporty-bro energy, and athletes always adore him. Maybe it’s because of the Invictus Games or maybe it’s just his general energy. Anyway, it turns out that the rumors were true: Harry was invited into the LA Rams’ locker room after their Super Bowl victory. The Rams’ social media team posted these cute photos of Harry holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy and smiling alongside the team’s owner Stan Kroenke. As you can see, the Rams’ social media captioned the photos “Feelin’ like royalty.”

Meanwhile, the British papers are still desperate to make “Harry goes to the Super Bowl” a story rather than “Prince Andrew pays millions of dollars to a woman he swore he’d never met when he actually raped her three times” story. The media is also pretty eager to keep the focus on the Queen’s Jubbly and whether or not poor wayward Harry will come. Katie Nicholl has some thoughts about that.

Prince William and Prince Harry will ‘thrash out’ their differences as they reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, and Duke of Sussex, 38, are said to have barely spoken and had an ‘incredibly strained’ relationship after two years of rows over Harry’s wife and her alleged treatment of staff, the couple’s decision to emigrate to America and the tonnes of ‘truth bombs’ the Sussexes have dropped in TV interviews watched by tens of millions of people around the world. However Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl has now revealed how the brothers will come together for the Queen’s celebratory weekend in June. Speaking to BirminghamMail, she said the two would be ‘required’ to appear alongside one another, adding: ‘Both brothers will have to make concessions. The Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out.’

What I keep thinking is that all of these people are still in a blind panic because Harry has not RSVP’d. He hasn’t told them his plans. Even though he kind of did tell them his plans – he would not return unless the security issue was dealt with, meaning he got the heightened security he feels he needed, which he will pay for. Until that’s resolved, he’s not RSVPing to anything. As for Harry needing to make concessions… dude literally moved thousands of miles away to get away from his brother’s tantrums. What “concessions” need to be made by Harry, realistically?