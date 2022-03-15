Duchess Camilla skipped the meeting with Commonwealth youth leaders

It is still downright bonkers how the Duchess of Cornwall barely got any criticism at all for her reckless and irresponsible behavior last month. That was when Camilla and a clammy, pale, sickly-looking Prince Charles attended the British Asian Trust and everyone was maskless. Charles was breathing all over everyone, and wouldn’t you know, he had Covid. He tested positive the next day. Right after he tested positive, Camilla went out maskless and breathed all over everyone at a food expo, even though she was a close contact. And don’t give me a bunch of bullsh-t about “the rules have changed!” You still have a personal responsibility to isolate as a close contact, for the love of God. Anyway, Camilla tested positive for Covid soon after Charles, and as it turns out, Cam can’t shake it. She’s still feeling terrible. Good.
The future Queen missed an event on Monday as she is suffering from the effects of Covid, it is understood. Camilla was not at a meeting with leading figures from the Commonwealth’s young leadership and diplomatic community because she is pacing herself after her illness, it is believed.
Last week, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the virus. When she met a group of record-breaking charity rowers at Clarence House last week, she told them: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it. Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”
Charles met the High Commissioners, staff from the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth’s civil service, and young leaders from across the globe at Marlborough House in central London.
So not only did Queen Elizabeth skip all of the Commonwealth Day activities, Camilla pulled out of the meeting with the Commonwealth Youth leadership? LMAO. The Commonwealth nations are going to check the f–k out of their ties with Britain when Liz dies, I swear to God. Good job to the royals who pushed out Harry and Meghan, the Commonwealth Youth ambassadors! You played yourselves. As for Camilla still feeling poorly… that’s what happens when you f–k around with Covid. Covid’s like “oh y’all are about to find out.”
Her own brother called her the laziest woman in Britain and that hat is an absolute monstrosity.
He did?! That’s so funny. Why isn’t she better liked by little Willy and Keen Katie who are also allergic to work.
I love her giant Philip Treacy hats.
OMG, she looks like Neville Longbottom’s grandmother. You know, the Bogart that Neville turned into Professor Snape wearing his Grandmother’s clothes?
I like her hat also. It reminds me of the church hat culture in the US and the bigger hats are gorgeous! I also, like the color she’s wearing.
I don’t like how she dresses in the big hats like Charles’ maternal grandmother. Odd.
The Covid deaths I personally know were all from people delaying getting checked out. They tried to shake it for weeks like a cold. Then it took hold very quickly of them.
And how dare she not protect others. Horrible woman.
And yet, she felt *perfectly* fine to be *in the Abbey* yesterday. No “coughing or spluttering” heard or reported on; she was cheek kissing and talking to everyone. YET… when she has to mean POC one on one… allllllll of a sudden she “can’t shake the coughing”.
What a load of crap on a cracker! And the masses lap it all up.
Exactly – even if we take her at her word and she was asymptomatic yesterday when she was sitting amongst others and in close proximity, why not attend the meeting via zoom as a pre caution?
Furthermore, why is Camilla even attending a “youth” event? Why not send the keens? Aren’t they heading out to save the commonwealth shortly? Kaiser is right, these fools really played themselves.
She only cares about herself. She and Charles went maskless at events probably when they were positive for COVID (pre test)
It took me a solid two weeks to feel like I was fully over COVID. I was just wiped out for a week after my quarantine ended. And i’m younger than she is, pretty healthy, no chronic health conditions. The thing with COVID in my opinion – and why people should still take precautions against getting it – is that we still don’t know how its going to affect any given person. I had it and now, almost two months after testing positive, i’m completely fine. But I know other people my age, also pretty healthy etc, who got it and are dealing with the effects of long COVID, and some of those people were vaccinated.
I think they should have kept Camilla home after charles tested positive and if she refused to do that, they should have made her wear a mask.
Ever since Charles deemed Camilla the next Queen it seems she’s all that we hear about. I’m so sick of hearing about Camilla. She’s BORING!!! Her claim to fame is the side piece that will be Queen
Now she and Kate have to pretend they like each other when they are out in public.
Kate should pull out that C&C bracelet Camilla bought her in the lead up to the wedding.
I feel no sympathy for her whatsoever, I lost to many loved ones to this virus. She showed up in her Royal purple she got her QC and she let everyone know from the tacky top hat down.
I guess this is a repeat outfit and hat so I was wrong on the statement 👆🏼above regarding her clothing.
I was just trying to remember all the things Meghan and Harry did in their capacity with Commonwealth Youth forum. Did they only attend that one event where Meghan wore the beautiful Halo asymmetrical neckline dress (one that was cough cough cosplayed not long after cough cough)?
Also what’s going on with that? Do they have patrons or anything?
Okay I’ve got my events mixed up. The commonwealth youth forum was the one where Meghan wore the beautiful yellow Brandon maxwell dress. Sorry guys. But I know Harry was a commonwealth youth ambassador (was Meghan one too?)
God save the future queen’s hat taste.
Somewhere a party is missing a lampshade.
Perhaps Camilla had already been to that party.
The Queen can’t attend and Camilla as the most senior woman shows up in purple? Tacky.
I don’t understand why so many people (not just you Kalana, its been something I’ve been seeing on twitter etc) are focused on Camilla’s purple dress. We’ve seen her wear purple before – we’ve seen her wear THIS exact coatdress before. She’s worn purple to events with the queen and without the queen.
A quick google search tells me that she AND Anne both wore purple in 2019 to the christmas service.
I just don’t think the choice of purple yesterday was as intentional as many people think it was, because it certainly wasn’t anything unusual for Camilla.
Purple and royalty have a history and are intertwined. This was a statement imo
https://www.history.com/news/why-is-purple-considered-the-color-of-royalty
I understand the history of the color purple. My point was that Camilla has worn purple before on multiple occasions, and she has worn THIS coatdress before. was every occasion a statement?
There is plenty to criticize these people for without reaching IMO.
I have to agree with Becks1, Camilla has worn purple on a number of previous occasions and with the Queen. I love those pansy brooches and remember seeing her wear those pansy brooches on a number of purple outfits. So has Kate in blue, so it would also be really a stretch to say that she wore it as an homage to Ukraine here.
@becks1 and @feeshalori
I apologize for my post and opinion I have no idea how often she wears anything.
@ Cessily, thank you for the link! It was very interesting how they harvested purple and it’s alliance to royalty came about!!
@Cessily, no problem and believe me, Camilla is well deserving of disdain otherwise but on her color choices l do give her a pass. And l have tracked those pansy brooches on her purple outfits for years lol!
I think for this context -an event as high-profile as this and the Queen pulling back because of declining health- it does feel like a statement even if it’s a recycled outfit.
Camilla…”F—- dem kids!” 😝🤬😒
I wasn’t sure if it was cultural or political but I’ve observed that the Royal family is very casual, flouts the rules when possible re:Covid
It is global FFS so I find it personally offensive that they set such a poor example but in their scheme maybe I don’t matter
They should be ambassadors for the fight against the coronavirus, just like we see Biden and Harris and a great many Democrats doing so as well. We have no idea how the coronavirus is mutating and if it is, what will the new mutation be? I still double mask when I go out and I only see my pain doctor and my dentists, that’s it! It’s not too hard to stand up and show people how it’s done. But I guess when you grow up thinking you are ordained by God, you have no sense of responsibility to anyone but yourself.
She couldn’t at least Zoom with them? WTF?
Not surprised she’s having a hard time shaking Covid symptoms. She’s been a heavy smoker for years, her lungs can’t be in great condition.
She should still be masking up. IMO.
Ahh well, at least she will get her queen consort title.
She didn’t seem to mind spreading her virus si I can’t seem to find sympathy for her
The fact that she still attended an engagement with little kids (likely unvaccinated because of age) at that school even while knowing that she had been exposed to COVID because of Chuck is just…smh.
Nice dress Mrs. Doubtfire !
So far I haven’t had COVID (knock wood), but if I were still coughing & etc., I think I’d still wear a mask, for form’s sake if nothing else. I remember seeing photos when she met the rowers & she was maskless.
I know Sofie Wessex is in New York but Edward, Anne or William should have been able to cover this meeting for her. The Fab 7 should have this covered.
I really love the color of her outfit. The coat fit and flared nicely and the large hat balanced off the flared skirt. She dressed her age and the black tall boots were attractive. She wears pins and broaches like the Queen. Pretty jewelry. I think this coat is a repeat but the hat is new? Nothing to criticize here.
It’s Camilla’s same old same old look. She and Kate are not the most stylish of people.
Getting serious Neville Longbottom’s grandma vibes off Camilla and that hat. She just needs a dead vulture or something stuck to it.
I can’t unsee that now 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Any dead fowl would do, but go big or go home, sez I.
“The future kween”. Ouch, someone’s knocked off their perch 😂.
I love purple,so I’m not complaining, only for the colour.
Notice how without Meghan,all the freshness and liveliness flew out the abbey. All bland and boring.
People argue that getting Covid isn’t a big deal when you’re vaxxed because you only get mild symptoms. That’s not true for everyone. And Long Covid , which is no joke, is a real risk, even those are vaxxed. Data shows up to 40 percent of people who get Covid have symptoms that last for months. The British Royals have been such idiots about Covid, it’s criminal.
They kicked Harry and Meghan out and the result will be the downfall of the monarchy. It’s already happening, so much incompetence and ignorance -among many other flaws – that can’t be hidden anymore.
So so glad H&M got out of this clown-show.
Charles does not look that well. After he had COVID
FQ looks like she’s sucking a whole orchard of lemons and PC’s expression is practically screaming ‘FML’.
Ah well. Reap, sow, etc.