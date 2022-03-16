Kanye West wants a formal agreement for their kids’ custody, he wants to go to court

Two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was bifurcated and they were declared legally single. They still have to work out various financial things – which are relatively minor, because they kept their businesses and finances separate during the marriage – and they still have to work out custody. It seems like Kanye is determined to “work out” the custody issues in public, on his Instagram, by telling the world what school his kids attend and constantly attacking his kids’ mother. I should mention that Kanye fought the bifurcation too – he was desperate to keep throwing up roadblocks, anything to slow-walk divorce proceedings. That alone should tell you that he’s going to draw out the custody fight as long as possible. He will do that to punish and control Kim, because that’s what all of this is about. He’s attacking Kim using their children. Anyway, TMZ had an interesting update:
Kanye West has now lawyered up to handle custody issues in his divorce, and we’re told this will end up before a judge, unless he reaches some agreement with Kim Kardashian. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Kanye’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, is making custody job #1. As we reported, Kanye groused over the weekend again that Kim is not letting him see their kids when he wants.
That’s certainly not the way Kim sees it … she has welcomed her ex-husband’s involvement in their kids’ lives and wants him to spend time with their 4 children, and claimed he picked them up for school Monday.
What’s more … our sources say Kanye’s spent 3 days with the kids in the last week — the first time he’s been in L.A. since the Super Bowl. Kanye also had 3 of the kids with him at the Donda 2 event in Miami last month — we’re told Kim kept North in L.A. because she had a test at school she’d been studying for that she didn’t want to miss — so Kim made school the priority.
Here’s the issue. Up until now, there has been no formal arrangement for custody. They have tried working it out amongst themselves. When Kanye’s in town and wants to see the kids, she’s game, unless the kids are in the middle of something else. But, there’s clearly a conflict, and it’s getting worse. We’re told Spector will first try to establish something more formal between Kim and Kanye, but if that doesn’t happen she’ll go to court and ask a judge to impose ground rules for custody and visitation.
Here’s the rub. Kanye travels frequently outside of L.A., and it’s hard to formalize a custody arrangement when schedules keep changing.
As we reported, Kim has been doing everything she can to keep things peaceful, but Kanye’s so angry over her relationship with Pete Davidson as well as custody issues, the notion of reaching an out-of-court agreement seems unlikely.
Our sources say Kim and Kanye are hardly speaking to each other and haven’t for quite a while, and that makes reaching an agreement all the more difficult.
[From TMZ]
For months after Kim filed for divorce, Kim and Kanye weren’t talking. Their teams would communicate and everything was coordinated with third parties. Then Kim made the effort to try to be more accommodating to Kanye last summer… for their children’s sake. And he mistook that for “we should reconcile and forget the divorce.” And Kim was like “lol no.” And she started up with Pete, and that’s the cycle we’ve been in ever since. My gut says that if Kanye and his latest lawyer go to court to get a firm custody schedule, Kim is prepared for that. And then some. At least I hope so.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Reality Star Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada in Milan during fashion week. Kim wows in a PVC leather suit that reveals a busty display.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: @Lucasgro / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Bye Bye Balenciaga? Kim Kardashian, leaves her hotel in Milan wearing a classy Prada suit paired with blue gloves from the mens 2022 collection. Kim was seen heading to a private dinner hosted by Miuccia Prada and co-creative director of Prada, Raf Simons. The group was also joined by Swiss architect, Jacques Herzog, Italian filmmaker, Luca Guadagnino and Condé Nast Artistic director and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The group gathered at Torre at the The Milan venue of Fondazione Prada and dined on pasta and saffron rice dishes. The Skims mogul was seen earlier in the day with her assistant Tracy and glam squad and followed by a camera crew for her new Hulu show.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Bye Bye Balenciaga? Kim Kardashian, leaves her hotel in Milan wearing a classy Prada suit paired with blue gloves from the mens 2022 collection. Kim was seen heading to a private dinner hosted by Miuccia Prada and co-creative director of Prada, Raf Simons. The group was also joined by Swiss architect, Jacques Herzog, Italian filmmaker, Luca Guadagnino and Condé Nast Artistic director and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The group gathered at Torre at the The Milan venue of Fondazione Prada and dined on pasta and saffron rice dishes. The Skims mogul was seen earlier in the day with her assistant Tracy and glam squad and followed by a camera crew for her new Hulu show.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Miami, FL – Kanye West arrives at a recording studio in Miami wearing a Balenciaga sweatshirt.
Pictured: Kanye West
BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Miami, FL – Moving on! Kanye West steps out with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones after his ex-wife scores a victory in ongoing divorce battle.
Pictured: Kanye West
BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian arrives at a Revolve event in Los Angeles wearing a black leather Balenciaga biker jacket and matching gloves and pants.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian arrives at a Revolve event in Los Angeles wearing a black leather Balenciaga biker jacket and matching gloves and pants.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Kim is 1000% prepared to go to court. Say what you want about her (and yeah, there’s a lot to say) but the fact remains she is a highly strategic person who is always thinking about her next move.
And Kanye better be prepared. Can you IMAGINE the dirt the Kardashians have on him?!?! ESPECIALLY as an (absent) parent. HE reminds me of my ex. He loved to PERFORM daddy, but refused to do anything slightly difficult that would remotely really MAKE him a dad. The kids have to work around HIS schedule, not the other way around which is how it should be with young children. Oh, and my ex is a diagnosed narcissist. Another way they remind me of each other, lol.
Kim should make sure he’s got a court order saying he must take his meds and be monitored by an impartial doctor in order to have any contact with the kids.
I’m still amazed by how this unfolded. We all knew kanye was eccentric, but this level of abuse and threats of violence I never saw coming.
I agree with this 100%. Personally, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that he’s erractic and has made some really worrisome comments since last summer. If I ever divorce, I would NOT want my kids anywhere near my ex if he behaved like this–it amazes me that Kim has allowed him access. He’s gone after her, her boyfriend, and their eldest child. Yikes!
I agree, I always figured they’d have some big public breakup, but I didn’t expect the harassment and abuse.
There’s got to be some kind of temporary custody arrangement, I would think? But if he’s bouncing all over and not consistent, he has no right to complain.
ML, remember, if Kim denies Kanye time with the children, that would be used against her in court to her severe detriment in a custody case. She would have to first get police and lawyers involved to prove the situation is unsafe before she could not let him see the kids.
I’m sure though that Kanye is never *alone* with the children, there is always staff around who can intervene.
Songs
This! There is always someone near the kids imo. And yes again. Kim can’t refuse or withhold the kids from their father without legal cause directed by a court.
@Lucy2, They absolutely need a clear custody arrangement, I agree!
@Songs and @Wiglet, Hopefully there is always someone around, and they would jump in if things got dangerous.
Presumably if Kim were to go to a judge/ the police, she would have a case. Kanye has made public threats, he’s stalking her, he’s attacked his own daughter, he’s put out a flipping video about killing Kim’s boyfriend. Kanye also has a documented history of substance abuse and not taking his medication–I presume (which may be wishful thinking) that if Kim were to fight this, she has the money and connections to afford a kick-a$$ lawyer.
It doesn’t matter what agreement they have. As long as he’s fixated in Kim, he’ll use the kids to attempt to control her. Im sure she’s ready for this fight and it won’t go the way Kanye wants.
That’s exactly what this sounds like. He expects her and the children to be tied to a schedule of his choosing. The court won’t see it that way. They will pick the schedule that works out best for the children.
Yes, and Kanye will be claiming all over the world that the courts are against him, that Kim had paid off the judge or some other nonsense. Kanye is a ticking time bomb!!! This will not end well as Kanye is the perpetual “victim” as he harasses and openly threatens Pete. Kanye doesn’t care about anything but control. Kanye wants to control the narrative, his children and Kim.
I really hope that the family court addresses his behavior. I doubt this would be the win he thinks will be.
This won’t go anywhere either because he is going to fire his attorney, again, when they tell him what he needs to hear instead of wanting to hear.
I mean, if they want to go after those billable hours, go ahead, but Kim is prepared.
Seriously, is this his 5th attorney?
I think so!
He’ll go to court to get custody and an agreement will be reached then he’ll just do whatever the heck he wants and not stick to it anyway. I hope he’s in the kid’s lives as much as possible, but I cannot see him following any schedules, he gets fixated on other things and will disappear on them for a month.
It’s the scheduling that gets me. I do think Kim has been accommodating when she actually shouldn’t have been. I’m sure that’s part of the long game, but there aren’t enough hours in the day for kids to be shuffled off at the drop of a hat. Wake at 6:30, school, play with neighborhood kids, soccer/gymnastics, dinner, chill, bed. That’s it. I guess hers are younger, but I would not let them fly completely across the country any old weekend like she did. That’s a special once or twice a year thing, I don’t care who your father is. Not blaming her, at all, I’m just saying she’s being extremely nice about this so far.
but Kim K has enough money to enforce the agreement, whereas most women in this situation do not. So if he does whatever he wants, she can pay the legal bills to enforce and modify the agreement. For example, he’ll try to show up when it’s not his scheduled time, she won’t fear saying no. And when he fails to show up when it is his time, she’ll take note and her attorneys will use this behavior for a mod. I think eventually she will end up with full custody and he’ll have supervised visits and/or visits contingent upon taking his medications.
Featherduk, exactly. There is 109% no way that Kanye will be able to stick to a formal schedule. There will absolutely be issues, and Kim will be able to say she is sticking to the agreement and doing everything she can, but Kanye won’t comply.
I don’t know if CA is the same, but in my state, if I had to return to court to enforce the original order because my ex wasn’t adhering to it, he would have had to pay all the court costs as well as my attorneys fees. The person not sticking to the order has to pay.
The court proceedings will likely be messy but it’s a good idea to get an agreement that has to be followed. As in, better for Kim and the kids in the long run.
This won’t end well for Kanye. He’s so unstable no judge is going to grant him access without some sort of stipulation to guarantee the kids’ safety. Kim’s legal team is going to destroy him. I’m not a fan of Kim but I do think she’s handled all of this with a lot of grace. He’s abusive and unstable.
I think you’re right, and that Kanye’s social media posts are going to come back to haunt him.
Kanye is obviously suffering from significant mental health issues. Is it possible that the court would deny him access or only give him supervised visitation with the children? I would hope that any judge would take the safety and welfare of the children as the top consideration. I don’t think they’re safe with Kanye in his current state of mind (all that stuff about being the priest in his home etc)
While I agree that he needs serious help mentally, sadly the “priest of his home” is a widely held belief. In many evangelical Christian systems the man is the priest/God representative (so you must bend to him as if he were God.) I was raised that way and it’s not a good environment for anyone.
Yes, the court will take his unmedicated mental health into account and Kim’s attorneys will be sure to bring this issue up.
The judge can actually order a psych evaluation for Kanye before determining custody and visitation. He’s not going to like that at all if that happens. My son’s dad refused to submit to it and I was given full physical and legal custody. He got supervised visitation.
The judge can actually order a psych evaluation for Kanye before determining custody and visitation. He’s not going to like that at all if that happens. My son’s dad refused to submit it and I was given full physical and legal custody. He got supervised visitation.
That first pic of him with the tank top and galoshes is supposed to be high fashion? I remember him making fun of Pete Davidson for wearing mall clothes. Kanye may think everything he does is high “art”, but I beg to differ.
Yeah…every time I see those boots I think, “That’s what you buy at the farm supply store to muck out stalls and feed farm animals”. Nothing unique about them – I’ve worn a similar pair to avoid cow poop piles in pastures and chicken crap. I don’t get it either.
Every time I see those boots I gag at what they probably smell like by now being worn continuously…
Those boots are what I wear to muck out the cow barn!
After all this time reading your comments, OriginalLaLa, I had you pictured as an independent forward thinking, high fashion wearing woman with an apartment in a vibrant happening city. Guess I got the apartment part wrong, lol. Funny the pictures we create of people.
I have never understood how Ye is a bastion of fashion. He wears basic clothing and basically “designs” tees, biker shorts, and tank dresses.
He will not like an actual custody arrangement because it will mean he has to adhere to a preset schedule and preset dates and times. That’s not what he wants. He wants someone to say he can just demand Kim deliver him North whenever he wants North. P.S. I don’t really think he cares about the other kids.
This. A custody arrangement doesn’t mean what he thinks it means.
I hope he doesn’t see North as a surrogate/proxy for Kim and start manipulating her against her mother.
He will try. But my dad tried and all it did was make me hate him even more. I guarantee North comes out of this liking Kanye less than she did before the divorce.
It is very strange to me how he seems obsessed with North alone. Can anyone explain this?
My theory is that North presents the most opportunity for Kanye to complain. She’s the one on TikTok, and being the oldest she may have the busiest schedule, so she may have more activities that prevent her from being at Kanye’s beck and call.
Common for the person being divorced to pick a ” favorite ” child who can be manipulated to control the other spouse. Happened to my daughter. Feel so sad for this child.
He’s a narcissist.
They often choose a “golden child” that they dote upon.
And tell lies to, especially about the other siblings.
It’s not about love. Google it, it’s scary & sad for North. Narcissist & golden/scapegoat children. I was the scapegoat.
Having the focus of a narcissist on you is devastating enough without the pressure of being a child.
This. My ex absolutely did this to our oldest, who was seven at the time. He then married a woman who backed him up. My daughter hated me until she was in her early thirties. And the damage they inflicted will never be undone.
Kim needs to do whatever she has to to inoculate North from that kind of manipulation.
Kim gave birth to North. I think they had surrogates for the next 3? Hell in a hand-basket, I can’t imagine what Kim is feeling, while the father of her children spirals into madness. She still has to prop him up, to their kids, and she will have to for the rest of her life.
Kanye only seems to care about North in the most selfish way possible: as an extension of himself and the ex-wife he still regards as his property. As for the others, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it was revealed that he mixes up their names and birthdays. Kim, on the other hand? I have never been a big fan of hers, but I do feel like this whole ordeal has demonstrated that she’s a good mom doing her best to keep things as stable and peaceful as possible for her kids — ALL of her kids — under very difficult (and, at times, frankly scary) circumstances.
EVERYTHING you said. 100%.
Kanye: I want to go to court!!!
Literally everyone else: uhhhhh. No. No you really don’t.
He will absolutely flip at how instructive the court can and will get. And he will not come out ahead in this. However, I really don’t see that he’s stable enough for an “informal” arrangement. Sadly this might be for the best.
Right?!
So much for Mr free thinker, oh so creative with his time.
So much for living a year in Paris to finish another album.
And all the rest if the crap he does.
You don’t get that choice with courts, money or not. There are real life consequences in family court, and he isn’t big on consequences of any sort.
Over 20 years ago when I was in court formalizing custody and visitation of Kiddo, my lawyer made it a requirement that my ex get a psych eval. The judge approved and ordered no visitation until that was done (ahole didn’t want to do it, and hasn’t seen Kiddo since) because ex was documented as a potential danger due to his impulsiveness and decision making. It can be done. I don’t know if Kim’s lawyer will go this route and I don’t know California family law (this was NY)
Wow it sounds like that judge save your kid from a lot of trauma.
He‘a an idiot. He will lose more than he will gain
This is good news for Kim & the kids.
Nothing will shut him down faster than having to keep a schedule.
It won’t take long, I think, for him to regret a formal custody structure. So much for new “girlfriends”, painting himself silver & jetting around the country.
He doesn’t want to see them, it’s just anger & revenge.
Poor kids. This is the only father they know. Ignores them, then demands then, then ignore again all the while abusing their mom.
I hope the judge asks North which parent she really wants to spend time with. I bet she’d say neither. Poor kid. At least the others are too young to understand. God I bet her classmates know everything and are probably making fun of the situation in front of her…everything from her dad’s insanely abusive tweets to Pete bragging about being in bed with Kim. These people should have kept this all private for the sake of the kids. But God forbid, publicity is way more important !
Let’s not mistake your own dislike of Kim for her parenting abilities. By all accounts she is a good mother. North and the other children seem well-adjusted and well cared for.
They have nannies that do the primary care-taking. Let’s be real. Just because you see Kim on pap strolls with her kids or tik tok with North doesn’t mean anything. Both parents are toxic, one more than the other obviously but still. We don’t know how well Kim and North get a long. North may have equal love for both parents, or she may like one more than the other, or she may hate both right now. That is her right and I wouldn’t blame her. She’s being publicly embarassed by both her parents right now, and that’s a shame.
When someone starts threatening people & abusing them in derogatory rants @ 5am they move beyond toxic into the realm of being abusive, dangerous a$$hole territory. What Kim & Kanye had was a toxic relationship…yes.. Kanye has moved beyond toxic, though & while I don’t know North’s state of mind, eventually she’s going to know about these online rants of her father. She’s going to want nothing to do with him as he’s approaching a very dangerous level of toxicity.
Hey I agree. Kanye has lost his mind. He’s a hypocrite (for posting racial slurs towards Trevor Noah), an a$$hole, and abusive. We all know that. Does North know that? I don’t know. I hope not…but she’s old enough to use the internet so…
Judges don’t ask children questions like this. Although I’ve heard this myth for a long time.
He’s about to FAFO. Because if he’s trying get anything but visitation he’s in for a rude awakening.
Read that Kanye is now ” worried Pete Davidson will get Kim hooked on drugs.”
This mofo is deranged. And clearly only wanting power over Kim. The courts have seen this nonsense before and Kanye isn’t gonna like what they’ll do if takes Kim to court.
The Koven decided to use an unstable mentally ill person for ratings. They thought they could control him. It’s sick all around. Kind of like the GOP’s deal with the devil in Trump. Hopefully the kids are kept safe. I’ll save my sympathy for them alone.
I agree…sympathy for the kids only.
I have sympathy for anyone being abused because NO ONE DESERVES ABUSE.
Abusers routinely look for victims that wider society won’t have sympathy for. You are empowering no one but Kanye–and people who share his attitudes and behaviors–with this take.
Kanye will be shocked to find that the courts also prioritize school and stability over one parent’s requests to pull the kids out of school and their usual activities whenever he feels like it. Kids need a routine and a schedule. He should be thanking his lucky stars that Kim is as flexible as she has been.
I think he will try to get an order specifically for keeping kids off social media and from filming on an interim basis until custody schedule established
He wants to go to court to have a platform to rant. He has no intention of keeping any kind of court order-he won’t even take his meds.
He is so arrogant. My dad isn’t this level of unhinged. But he also thinks that because he goes to church he is a “Godly man” and can do no wrong. Women, even the women in his family, are there just to listen to him talk about himself and cater to his ego. Whenever I start to talk he just immediately talks over me and says “Yeah” and then continues on with his story. I’ve heard him call me bitch under his breath when I space out. And you can’t say anything about it because he’ll just get glib and treat u like ur rude. He’s an egomaniacal jerk who can’t handle the fact that women DONT CARE ABOUT HIS EGO, and so is Kanye.
Courtney I’m so sorry that sounds exhausting deal with.
I just hope things can be sorted out – they will both have to accommodate each other for the children. I’m neither anti Kim or anti Kanye – just get concrete arrangements made because certainty is key. They both need it.
I’m sure that in Kanye’s mind, court orders are for Kim, not him. He has no idea what he’s in for getting the court involved. Right now he basically has total freedom to see his kids whenever he wants, within reason. Going to court he could end up with way less visitation or even supervised visitation. They could order him to have no contact with Kim. This is not the boss move he thinks it is.
I just checked his IG and it’s basically just hating on Pete again. I don’t know what he thinks he’s going to accomplish apart from preaching to the choir of toxic masculinity. And the irony of him trying to shame Pete for drugs ( Pete is pretty open about his weed use) when Kanye himself was literally addicted to opioids a couple of years back. And tbh I am not convinced he’s clean and sober these days, like a lot of people who struggle with mental health issues and don’t take their meds or seek treatment it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s self medicating. He looked like he was off his face throughout the whole Julia f thing.
Hey any celebitches who read this far,
I know my feelings and comments about this situation with Kim is heavily influenced by my own experiences, and I know that some of you are speaking from the same, either your own divorce or your parents or people around you.
To anybody that has left an abusive, manipulative partner, to anyone who has escaped a parent or partner like Kanye, or gone broke trying to get through the court system, to anybody who has been *there*, I love and appreciate you, and I am glad you are here.
Now let’s get back to the gossip 🙂
Awww. Hugs!
Stupid of her not to have a custody agreement in place as part of the divorce. But of course, both of these narcissists want to do what they want and not have to disrupt their lives with a schedule. That’s what you have to do when you get divorced & have 4 kids. I have absolutely no sympathy for her