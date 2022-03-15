Kanye West claims Kim is ‘alienating’ him from the kids, Kim tells him to STFU

On Monday, Kanye West once again geared up to whine, harass and verbally abuse his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He posted this Instagram (above) of North West’s bookbag, which apparently has three pins: a pin of Kim’s face, a pin of an alien face and a pin of Kanye’s face. Those pins are super-cute, right? Well, Kanye extrapolated from the pins that Kim is “alienating” him from his children. Do y’all think North meant that? I do not. Kanye wrote: “This was on my daughters back pack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family. I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.” Kim ended up responding: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

So… that’s where things are now. Kanye freaking out about the pins on North’s bag and claiming that Kim is somehow keeping him from the kids. Kim is not. Kim has set completely normal co-parenting boundaries and Kanye has not been able to handle those boundaries for months. It doesn’t take a Jeen Yuhs to figure out where Kanye is headed: challenging Kim in some kind of custody battle. Except that their custody stuff still hasn’t been worked out. TMZ dropped this curious story yesterday:

Kanye West has been going after Kim Kardashian, claiming she’s denying him access to their children, but it’s pretty clear what Kim plans on doing about it legally — nothing. Fact is, Kanye’s rants aren’t accurate … he’s routinely seen his kids when he wants. What’s more, there’s no point in asking the family law judge for a protective order. First off, it’s unclear if the judge would grant it, but even if they do, that assumes Kanye would obey it, and that’s pretty clearly a pipe dream. As we reported, Kim and Kanye do not have a structured child custody agreement. He has never asked for one and the way it works … whenever he wants to see the kids, within reason, she accommodates him. From everything we’ve seen, Kim does not want to limit Kanye’s time with the kids in any way. Now, the judge has not issued a child custody order yet, and if Kanye decides to fight Kim in court, the numerous texts attacking Kim, Pete, etc., will almost certainly become evidence and could affect the outcome, and not in a good way for Kanye. We’re told the reality is this … Kim is the primary caregiver of their 4 kids, and they are all young enough that she can shield them from all the drama.

[From TMZ]

One, it sounds like Kim is briefing TMZ on her thought process and sending the signal that if Kanye wants to do battle on custody, she’s more than prepared. But of course TMZ had to put their own douchebag spin on it: “there’s no point in asking the family law judge for a protective order… even if they do, that assumes Kanye would obey it, and that’s pretty clearly a pipe dream.” Ah, yes, we all know that a protective order will only be issued if the judge believes the stalker will obey the order! That’s exactly how it works, TMZ! I’ve been on Team Kim Needs A Protective Order for months now. I have to believe that Kim has some kind of long-term plan for how to deal with Kanye.

Anyway, following TMZ’s story and his IG rant early Monday morning, Kanye once again ranted about the kids last night. He claimed that “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God…My family has been broken… My name has been dragged and dropped.” Dude, you dropped your own f–king name. Kim changed her name back to her maiden name. The kids are still “West” (even though Ye isn’t). As for the kids not going to Sunday Service… who even knows.