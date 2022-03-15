Prince Harry’s travels to the Netherlands will ‘probably hurt feelings’ among royals

As soon as Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that Harry will not attend the memorial service for Prince Philip later this month, the Salt Islanders went into full meltdown mode. The sheer number of royal reporters tweeting “how dare he disrespect the Queen/Philip this way” was really something. It was almost as if – hear me out! – the entire royal institution and royal media has continuously created all of this bait specifically for Harry. There are always all of these “events” which Harry “must” attend, and if he doesn’t, he’s disrespecting all of Salt Island, especially the Queen, his father, his brother and all of his dead relatives.
What was interesting about Harry’s non-attendance announcement was that of course Harry is going to the Invictus Games in The Hague. They’re happening next month, and Harry began promoting the games through the Invictus social media. Which has led to more breast-beating and performative angst, like this:
However, after his Invictus announcement, a source told The Sun: “It was also hoped that the Queen would meet his daughter Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion. Now none of that will go ahead – yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away. It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings.”
[From The Mirror]
Someone call the waaaaambulance, you guys. So many hurt feelings because Harry is perfectly willing to travel to the Netherlands to support his signature legacy project, but he won’t go to Salt Island because the police would rather let him die than allow a prince of the realm to reimburse the cops for protecting him. How could he?!?! Would you like more? Because of course there’s more:
Harry’s absence from the memorial means the likelihood of nine-month-old Lilibet meeting her namesake Queen Elizabeth is now slim, an expert said. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun Online: ‘’I think this was expected because of the issue with security, obviously, he would have wanted to come if he could. I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”
Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It’s increasingly unlikely. If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen. It’s all something that’s clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future. And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to come over.”
The Duke, who says he feels “unsafe” in the UK, claims he will come see the Queen “as soon as possible”. Referencing Harry’s nod to the Queen that he’ll hopefully see Her Majesty soon, the expert added: He said he wasn’t coming over, he ‘hoped to see the queen soon.’ I can only assume he expects to win his court case. He made an affectionate comment to the Queen personally. He must mean he expects to win the case. Whether he does win the case or not is a completely different matter.”
[From The Sun]
“It’s increasingly unlikely. If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen.” Why does every royal commentator act as if every baited trap they set is obviously the most significant event ever and if Harry doesn’t “come back” for that, then he never will? It’s truly bizarre. I guess this is all they have? They’re really living and dying and cashing checks on what the sixth-in-line to the throne does or does not do.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Invictus social media.
It will never fail to amuse me that the mixed race child that they added to the line of succession after like 7 weeks and whose name they turned into an international incident is now so desperately needed for a Windsor PR bump. Keep dreaming, mama Meg probably has zero intentions of bringing her children into that viper’s nest.
The royal family weaponizes children. The Sussexes did well to take theirs away.
Not just a PR bump, it’s far more important than that! It’s to Heal The Rift! Once Lili and The Queen meet, then all problems within the BRF will magically go away. TOB and Harry will get along great again. Charles will no longer be a jealous nit. Camilla will sober up. K&W will love each other again. Harry will go back to hanging out in pubs with the media….
@HarperValleyPTA
And there we have it…
Your last sentence says it all, what the British tabloids and especially the Royal Rota REALLY want… “Harry hanging out with them”…
That’s what gets me is the thinking, at least writing, that Lili will make everything better. She has nothing to do with the problems. People are not going to change their behaviors if they see her for five minutes.
As for going to the Netherlands, doesn’t the BM understand he will have security he needs there as opposed to the lack of one in England.
And this family that is very much not a racist family will prove they’re very much not a racist family if they can get a picture of Elizabeth and Lili and Elizabeth smiles vaguely on cue at her mixed race great grandchild. That didn’t work so well with ARchie but it’s been long said by the RR that Lili is the peacemaker that will reglue this very much not a racist family.
The RRs only say that because they want pics of Lili.
The royal family and rr are like every single married couple who should be getting a divorce, but decide to have another baby, because babies fix EVERYTHING!
No, you morons, Harry and Meghan don’t owe you Lili. They don’t owe you anything. Deal with it.
Since the O interview, it never fails to amuse me how RR’s/BM continually plonk out the idea their is a rift between QEII & the Duke & Duchess of Sussexes. It was made clear by H & M they’re good with the Queen. Queenie & Lilibet have met over Zoom/whatever. There are a lot of great grandparents that have not been able to see their new great grandchildren over the last two years (with less distance and less dysfunctionality-a nice way to put it with the BRF- with other family members).
A little bird told me that apologies from members that enacted smear campaigns, false bullying allegation, pulling of security, used as a scapegoat and threw you under the bus countless times, helps heal rifts a lot. Along with not being racist.
The BM not writing about H & M might help too.
It really says something that Harry feels safe traveling to any other country on earth except for the UK.
It says even more that a country that is completely foreign to harry is willing to give him the necessary protection needed but the country where he was born, served in said army for 10 years and has basically been an ambassador for, isn’t willing to do so.
And all it would take is for his FATHER to pick up a phone to make it happen. His own dad does not want him to have security he needs. Unbelievable
It’s almost bizarre how they comment about his having to BEG for security
( like the Queen couldn’t solve that issue toot sweet ) then muse about his not coming is a slap in the face! Connect the dots morons!!!
Well, unfortunately for that family, since Harry’s situation doesn’t deal with rape of a teenager the security issue is a bit tricky to resolve (but your point is well-taken)./s. Seriously, it is ridiculous the way the BM go on about the queen not meeting her namesake when just months ago the same people made such a big fuss about the baby’s name. So, it’s like they lack the self-awareness to “connect the dots” as you say and see how something like that excites the dangerously obsessed people, and Scamantha Grant – but that’s redundant.
These mofos. Harry is going on a work trip. If he doesn’t have time for you, too bad. He’s working. These people obviously have no concept of what that means.
Yes, it’s work – it’s also obligation and service to others, something of which the RF feel only they are capable. If the BM are so worried about hurt feelings, they might ask the various patronages how they feel about William the Lazy and Andrew the Rapist.
Then the so called royals and their cheerleaders should get a life and stop trying to dictate Harry’s movement. Maybe if they do that Harry not coming here with his kids to see them will not ” hurt their feelings”
Millionth time and time again, I am so glad Harry is out of there and (here on this side of the pond). The readiness with which the press can make stuff up and lob it against him is dizzying. Apart from his family, the press have relied on him as a scapegoat too and using abuse of him to sell papers is all truly f*cked up. What a family, and what a horrible, horrible industry.
(Also, I hope the Dutch papers show Willem-Alexander and Maxima receiving him and Meghan.)
Don’t know if we’ll see that. They did just announce Willem-Alexander will be at the closing ceremony for IG.
@Nota That’s great he’ll be at Invictus! Then there may be some public rapport and warm remarks for Harry’s work.
The Netherlands will keep Harry safe without question, and yet his own father won’t. It’s just disgusting.
It is a very, very bad look for the BRF.
At some point, we’re going to get an account of the type of security the Netherlands is providing for Harry. And it will put Britain to shame. There’s a reason he’s going there and not home.
Remember when the scandal was that Lilibet stole the queen’s name and now the queen had nothing left to call her own? Good times, good times. Yet now, somehow it’s an insult to the queen not to meet her “namesake” like her name was something the queen specially granted…
LOL. Those meltdowns always seem so silly in retrospect, don’t they? The ownership of a nickname, OMG, the naaaaaaame!
Maybe the Queen will ask for her nickname back when she sees Lilibet? Then she will have something of her “very own!” before she shuffles away. *eyeroll*
It’s not like he would announce and let them know if he is going to stop off at some point before or after Invictus. The RR are the ones with the hurt feelings for that reason.
Maybe I missed it but 1) isn’t Invictus like work? And how is going to Imvictus but not grampy’s memorial (not funeral, already did that) any different than Grandma Betty going to regular royal appearances but skipping baby christenings?
Your point is, of course, correct and valid – one trip is for work, one not – but also, one trip is for a multi-day international event, not a 50 minute memorial service one year after the funeral. Its completely reasonable that harry would prioritize one over the other.
It’s Harry’s personal work. Even while he was in the royal fold his invictus work was never counted as Royal work. All his meetings and events were kept out of his annual event count to boost Will and Kate’s. He still out performed too.
The BRF has nowhere near the respect for vets that Harry does.
They are ginning up anger against Harry to preemptively cover any f*ck ups by the Cambridges on tour. Also, aren’t the BM always printing how unpopular Harry and Meghan are in the UK? So why would anyone there want them to come back or even care whether they came back at all?
Lunatic Isle. Harry would have to be crazy to go back for this.
Could 100% see them stopping in the UK for a 24 hour layover on the way home from Invictus – Windsor is right near Heathrow after all – having a quick visit with the Queen and hightailing it out of there.
Just because he doesn’t go to an event, doesn’t mean the Queen can’t meet them. I’d bet money that those kids will never be seen publicly at a royal event.
If it happens, I’d do it before the games. Get it over with and out of the way.
Maybe. I’d probably do it on the way home and know that by the time the story leaks, the kids are already home and safely asleep in their own beds.
Once upon a time, I thought that maybe the family would appear publicly for Liz’s funeral & Chaz’s coronation. Now, Harry MIGHT make a solo appearance at those events, but that’s becoming more and more unlikely.
@ liz, after the way that Harry and Meghan have been treated, they will come for TQ’s funeral and that will be the last time they interact with his side of the family. The onus is on Chaz, TOB and Mumbles McMutton to apologize for their treatment of Meghan that will be the ONLY chance for the family to repair the damage that they have caused and continue to cause.
Until everyone on Salty Island of Petty come to terms with the truth, they will never be a reconciliation with Harry’s side of the family.
I def think they’ll come for the Queen’s funeral but I very much doubt that they’ll show up for Charles’ coronation.
Yep, l agree with a stealth visit either to or from the IG. As the Queen is getting frailer and her days may be numbered, l think a visit is highly likely IMO.
If they stay at Windsor on the way home, then I wonder if they will do the christening or “reconfirmation ceremony” like has been previously mentioned. Then they can do that, congratulate the queen on her Jubbly and get the h*ll out of Dodge.
Also, at this point, if I ever hear it confirmed that Harry is going to England, I’m going to assume Betty’s on her deathbed. And I’m guessing that funeral when it comes will end up being the last time Harry sets foot in England until Charles kicks it. Maaaaybe Charles’s coronation, maybe.
I read that line of the Queen never meeting Harry’s daughter as they expect the Queen to shuffle off her mortal coil any day now. Which is definitely saying the quiet part out loud.
Seriously, they might as well have titled the article “Death Watch”.
He no longer represents the Queen isn’t that why they pulled his HRH, Military ranks, Royal security protection and refuse to allow him to pay for Royal protection on British soil? This is exactly what the half in Royals would have solved but they were to petty and only wanted to see the Sussex’s punished. I guarantee half of a Royal Sussex team would work harder than a full Cambridge one does. There loss, these articles are pathetic and laughable to anyone who works and has to schedule personal time around work obligations and deadlines.
The invictus promotion video had hate accounts crying they truly were upset🤣. Someone wanted to have the Queen strip the Invictus Games from him and give them to the Tindalls. Over the color 🍊🤨. They truly are a scary bunch.
The Tindalls? Neither of them have served in the military and neither are working royals. That seems rather a random wish. Of course, the hate accounts all claim that PH didn’t really create Invictus. Or he “stole” the Warrior Games, which is especially funny when he freely admitted that is where he got the idea. It’s okay though for Kate to take early childhood ideas from various sources.
Hate obviously addles the brain because these people have zero common sense and act like experts. I know nothing about the tindalls beyond he bragged about being abusive to PH and she had a baby on a floor🤷🏻♀️.
That’s the part that’s really got to be galling, for Harry. FFS, he made an appearance (virtual, because Covid) for the Warrior Games! He freely admits that’s where he got the idea. It doesn’t make what he has created with Invictus Games any less awesome or admirable.
I side eye Mike somewhat because he did an interview where he expressed far too much pride at the idea that his daughter is ‘colour-blind’ because instead of referencing someone by their skin tone, she referenced their dress….as if a small child might not be drawn to the brighter colours of an outfit instead of skin tones. It made me think he would be the sort to perpetually engage in microaggressions against POCs, but all the while thinking that he’s highly open-minded.
“ Which has led to more breast-beating and performative angst” lmaoooooo. As soon as I read that Immediately imagined either Charles or Willileaks beating their chests looking to sky “why won’t he come backkk”. Then I realised Willileaks would be more upset about Harry’s popularity and how dare he easily overshadow Willileaks uselessness. Plus he’s be too busy being incandescent with rage over something utterly useless. So you’ve got Charles beating his chest, Willileaks throwing a fit and punching walls, and in the background Camilla is fretting over the upcoming memoir and Keeny looking obsessive over mood boards and PowerPoint slides of Meghan’s looks.
A complete carnival 😂
I misread “which has lead to more breast-beating” as “more breast-feeding” and thought well that’s one good thing.
Ah well, live your best life Harry!
Hurt feelings? Jealousy for members of the RF hurts and that feeling of regret for the BM also hurts. And those feelings are never going away, regardless of however many times Harry pops over for a visit if he so chooses.
The queen of England has met all her great grandchildren. It might have been via Zoom, but she has met them. This is more about royal paps getting to make money off images of those children, and that quid pro quo oiling the wheels of our unending KKKeenery.
From even before the Oprah interview, Harry’s been keeping in touch with his grandmother. We already know that the Queen met Lilibet through Zoom.
This is the world’s tiniest violin playing for all of those hurt feelings.
I remember Harry talking about anxiety and panic attacks he suffered. How extreme ?? Maybe we’ll find out in his memoir but I have a friend who has extreme anxiety and it can be truly debilitating.
With that in mind I can see how security is a huge point for Harry. With what his mom went through it must have been really triggering..He really isn’t playing with these people. He was already very protective of Meghan when out on events before they left as working royals so I can’t imagine now adding the kids…
I don’t think we’ll see the kids at any royal event anytime soon and obviously not in the Uk without security.
I can see Harry and Meghan going even if they don’t get the security they need from the home office but it would be very incognito. They both have managed to travel in and out of the UK without people knowing a few times.
Anyways like some said the Queen already met her on zoom.
Common sense just goes out the window. Harry who attended Phillip’s funeral is expected to take an 11-12 hour flight to attend a 50 minute memorial service that is meant for people who were not able to attend the funeral. From the reports it seems the Queen herself may not be attending.
The family is preventing him from getting security because they want to control his visits and Harry is not playing along. And what does it say about the BRF and about the UK that Harry and his family feels safe and protected everywhere else but on UK soil.
Then maybe she should allow Harry to pay for his own security and she should have called off the attack dogs when lili was given her name . Also if meeting lili was so important, when her mother was pregnant with her, showing her a little compassion and treating her like a human would have also been nice . Sorry , not sorry if she never meets lili. So much she could have done to protect Harry and his family and yet, she did absolutely nothing
The ugly thing that neither the royals nor the BM are saying is that they don’t believe that Meghan and the children are worth protecting. That’s the message I’m getting from the refusal to let them pay for security. They may as well come out and say what they really think. Own their damn racism, for heaven’s sake. i’d respect them a lot more for owning it instead of trying to gaslight everyone and pretending it doesn’t exist.
Agreed. They don’t seem to understand that this is a very simple conclusion to reach, and it is a very bad look for every single one of them, except Harry and Meghan.
I don’t understand why they’re trying to link these two events. Harry founded the Invictus games and this will be the first event since the pandemic. This was originally supposed to take place in 2020, so of course he’s going. He was scheduled to visit The Hague long before this memorial service was scheduled. So he’s supposed to travel to the UK for a 50 minute service, and that’s the only time he’ll get police protection while in the country? Of course they’ll hound him, complain about jets, and make the event about all kinds of drama that has nothing to do with the already buried Philip. This event is for those who couldn’t attend the actual funeral last year. Do they think Invictus is just a little hobby for Harry, which he just needs to show up and wave for? These people are ridiculous. Harry is not indulging this nonsense and his family aren’t props to be used for media clicks. The Sussexes traveling to other states or countries has absolutely nothing to do with the UK. They’re not under house arrest and Harry was very clear that he can’t return to UK with his family unless they were adequately protected. I actually hope he does visit his grandmother but he does not need to participate in any official royal events since it’s been blasted so many times that he’s no longer a working royal. They really can’t understand that Harry’s life is no longer centered on the UK, and the constant attacks and smears, especially on Meghan, increases that distance, definitely makes him NOT want to return to working for that blue blooded mafia.
“Do they think Invictus is just a little hobby for Harry, which he just shows up to wave for?”
Yes! I honestly think most of Harry’s family would be dumbfounded by the concept of “a job” where you are expected to not only show up, work more than one day out of the week, contribute to a team, get things accomplished, be evaluated on your performance, and be accountable to anyone.
These are all foreign concepts to the Windsors – whose only job, really, is to keep existing. They probably can’t comprehend that Harry can’t just take off whenever he likes and that he has commitments to honour.
I suppose Sophie had a real job once upon a time, but the rest of them?
LOL this whole story is giving off the same vibes as this recent Onion headline: “Inmate’s Last Words Hurt Warden’s Feelings”
https://www.theonion.com/inmate-s-last-words-hurt-warden-s-feelings-1848613337
That link was both funny and jaw-dropping. That warden is appalling.
Is it just me that sees H’s comment abt hoping to see betty “soon”………….when everyone knows that he also said he wont be visiting the UK without adequate security……….as a deliberate juxtaposition that he is happy for everyone to ‘get’……..that he’s making the link between betty and the hold-up/denial of his security request?…..that if betty, which really means her crusty old courtiers who are laying hardball, expects to see H and his family, she/they know what to do. Because H isnt budging from his stance.
AND!!!……….with the anticipated success of IG-Netherlands, where it is likely that the Sussexes could meet with that country’s royals, and where the inevitable comparison will be made, that H gets the security he needs in every other place BUT the land of his birth, it will be veeeeeeeery bad for the already rapidly failing BRF image.
The Queen will be at the opening ceremony and the King will be at the closing ceremony.
All the athletes are excited, they offered help to the Ukraine Squad, who is sitting this one out.
Is this the royal family with the daughter that lives in Florida and is a part time royal? If so, then it seems like the world didn’t end for them.
That’s Princess Madeleine of Sweden.
Glad to see everyone, including the Clown Carnival Collective, have got over their hurt feelings when Mumbles and Bulliam missed a memorial service for a reaally good reason.
In 2012 they missed the memorial service for the Queen mother and Princess Margaret to go skiing. Gasp – how many words were written criticising them ……
Yes! I commented about that in another thread how William skipped out on that service to go skiing. No hell and damnation reaction over that, just crickets.
William skipped out on a commonwealth service in 2017 to go skiing with his buds. So that’s another event the Cambridges skipped and the world didn’t end. Although William did get caught out with the dad dancing so maybe it wasn’t the best idea he’s had.
William and Kate also skipped out early from the Paralympics in 2012, claiming they had to prepare for their South Pacific tour — but it turns out they lied, and went on vacation in France instead (the infamous vacation where Kate was photographed topless and other photos of her smoking).
This memorial service definitely organised to get Meghan and Harry to the UK and I think Harry knows that.
Absolutely.
Its in the same vein as the one they rustled up in September ’21 in a vain attempt to lure Harry back and to give the RotaRats a chance to get pix, after he barred them from the July ’21 Diana Statue unveiling.
When are these clowns gonna realize that H is unbridled by the RF and free to pay them all back for what theyve done to him, his mother and his own nuclear family.
I really thought planes went in two directions. Are the royals just not allowed to vacation in America? Even the Queen at her age could probably handle flying on a private jet if she wanted to meet the baby.
Well since we just saw Eugenie and her husband visiting the Sussexes we know what the answer to that question is, lol. Although, I really don’t think the queen could do an 11 hour plane ride if she can’t even make it into Westminster Abbey. But Charles and Camilla certainly could come, if they cared enough to do so.
I suspect we should all try to come up with the Dutch equivalent to “Coulda had a bad b!tch” for this event.
I can already hear the outraged screeching coming from the British press about how Harry is “snubbing” and “blindsiding” them and putting his own needs ( i.e. his family’s safety) first, not even trying to boost the Windsor’s image (and news circulation) by letting his children be used as props. Selfish!
Maybe something they should have thought about before effectively exiling him from the family and then denying him security. Just a thought!
“…yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games”.
Yeah, because he runs Invictus and gets appropriate RPO security you dimwits. He’s not setting foot in the UK because his own effin’ father won’t give him and his family appropriate protection, even though he has stated HE.WILL.PAY.FOR.IT.
SMH.
Why is it so critical for Lili to meet the Queen? Most kids are born after their great grandma had already passed. Liz just happens to be living a freakishly long life. Both parties will be ok.
“These people are really living, dying, and cashing cheques on what the 6th in line to the throne does or does not do.” Exactly!!! Before William’s kids were born was this not Eugenie? Before Charles’ kids were born was this not some rando old dude we never thought about?
Harry is about the work not charm offensive. I look forward to real Royals in the Netherlands. The current sad circus on Salty Island is a f-up trainwreck.
I remember the uproar they had on the Sussexes flying private .. That is how a high security level family travels and if they expect Lilibet and Archie to catch a red eye to the UK for photoops they will be disappointed…