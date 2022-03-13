Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirms that Harry will not attend Prince Philip’s memorial

On Friday, Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that Harry and the Family Sussex will not be returning to the UK later this month, for the memorial service for the late Prince Philip. Keep in mind that Harry absolutely flew eleven-odd hours from California to England last year so he could attend his grandfather’s funeral. The funeral was during a spring surge of Covid, so only family members were allowed in the Windsor church, and it was a small but solemn affair. The memorial service on March 29 is for Philip’s friends, charities and more, although the royal family is expected to be in attendance en masse at Westminster Abbey. There was even gossip for weeks before now that Harry was unlikely to attend the memorial service, given the fact that his security issue has still not been worked out. The statement sent out by Harry’s spokesperson even mentioned Harry’s desire to visit the Queen at some point:

Prince Harry will not return to the U.K. this month to attend a Service of Thanksgiving honoring his late grandfather, Prince Philip. On Friday a spokesperson for Prince Harry, who relocated to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, confirmed that he would not travel to London for the March 29 service but said that he hopes to visit his grandmother, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, as soon as possible.

[From People]

Harry’s repeated emphasis on wanting to return to see his grandmother is done with purpose. One, it’s true, he wants to see his granny. Two, he wants to continuously remind everyone that he has no issue or beef with the Queen, that he still considers Liz his beloved grandmother, and that his issues are with his father, brother, the British tabloids and the royal institution. Of course that hasn’t stopped every royal commentator from screeching about how Harry is disrespecting his dead grandfather AND the Queen.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has slammed the Duke as a ‘child stamping his feet’ over the decision and said the move was tantamount to ‘blackmail’, warning the Duke could use dropping out of major events at the last minute as leverage to secure personal protective security in the UK. Levin warned that although Harry ‘has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen’ who is still ‘grieving the loss of her husband of 73 years’ – and was only given 15 minutes advance notice of Harry’s announcement on Friday evening. ‘He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security. He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations,’ she said. ‘It’s all about “me, me, me” rather than going out of his way for his grandmother and showing her he cares. He’s behaving like a child stamping his feet’. Shunning memorial later this month, particularly one which will honour his beloved grandfather, is likely to add further tension to his already strained relationship with his family.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s true that Harry would likely receive security – or at least he would be in the “royal security bubble” – if he came to the UK specifically for the memorial and he didn’t go anywhere else and he didn’t venture off royal property beyond “going to Westminster Abbey.” But Harry has made it clear that he wants to be able to visit the UK for a multitude of reasons, including charity visits, visiting with friends and colleagues, and showing his children his homeland. None of which is possible when the Metropolitan Police continue to base royal security on rank rather than threat. None of which is possible when the Met, royals and British tabloids have all lined up to smear Harry and mock him for understanding the very real threats against him, his wife and his children.

This is completely hilarious too: the Queen “was only given 15 minutes advance notice of Harry’s announcement on Friday evening.” Basically, Harry finally told Buckingham Palace and Clarence House that he wasn’t coming to the memorial, and he had his spokesperson issue a statement immediately because Harry knew that Charles and the palace courtiers would leak it. Angela Levin is mad that the Daily Mail wasn’t allowed to break the story and give it their nasty spin. Of course, Harry also knew that Salt Island was going to find some way to throw a tantrum about it regardless. If he had decided to attend the memorial, Levin would be calling him a childish narcissist who was bound and determined to ruin the Queen’s peace and make Philip’s memorial all about Sussex drama.