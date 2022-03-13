Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirms that Harry will not attend Prince Philip’s memorial

On Friday, Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that Harry and the Family Sussex will not be returning to the UK later this month, for the memorial service for the late Prince Philip. Keep in mind that Harry absolutely flew eleven-odd hours from California to England last year so he could attend his grandfather’s funeral. The funeral was during a spring surge of Covid, so only family members were allowed in the Windsor church, and it was a small but solemn affair. The memorial service on March 29 is for Philip’s friends, charities and more, although the royal family is expected to be in attendance en masse at Westminster Abbey. There was even gossip for weeks before now that Harry was unlikely to attend the memorial service, given the fact that his security issue has still not been worked out. The statement sent out by Harry’s spokesperson even mentioned Harry’s desire to visit the Queen at some point:
Prince Harry will not return to the U.K. this month to attend a Service of Thanksgiving honoring his late grandfather, Prince Philip.
On Friday a spokesperson for Prince Harry, who relocated to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, confirmed that he would not travel to London for the March 29 service but said that he hopes to visit his grandmother, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, as soon as possible.
Harry’s repeated emphasis on wanting to return to see his grandmother is done with purpose. One, it’s true, he wants to see his granny. Two, he wants to continuously remind everyone that he has no issue or beef with the Queen, that he still considers Liz his beloved grandmother, and that his issues are with his father, brother, the British tabloids and the royal institution. Of course that hasn’t stopped every royal commentator from screeching about how Harry is disrespecting his dead grandfather AND the Queen.
Royal biographer Angela Levin has slammed the Duke as a ‘child stamping his feet’ over the decision and said the move was tantamount to ‘blackmail’, warning the Duke could use dropping out of major events at the last minute as leverage to secure personal protective security in the UK.
Levin warned that although Harry ‘has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen’ who is still ‘grieving the loss of her husband of 73 years’ – and was only given 15 minutes advance notice of Harry’s announcement on Friday evening.
‘He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security. He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations,’ she said.
‘It’s all about “me, me, me” rather than going out of his way for his grandmother and showing her he cares. He’s behaving like a child stamping his feet’.
Shunning memorial later this month, particularly one which will honour his beloved grandfather, is likely to add further tension to his already strained relationship with his family.
It’s true that Harry would likely receive security – or at least he would be in the “royal security bubble” – if he came to the UK specifically for the memorial and he didn’t go anywhere else and he didn’t venture off royal property beyond “going to Westminster Abbey.” But Harry has made it clear that he wants to be able to visit the UK for a multitude of reasons, including charity visits, visiting with friends and colleagues, and showing his children his homeland. None of which is possible when the Metropolitan Police continue to base royal security on rank rather than threat. None of which is possible when the Met, royals and British tabloids have all lined up to smear Harry and mock him for understanding the very real threats against him, his wife and his children.
This is completely hilarious too: the Queen “was only given 15 minutes advance notice of Harry’s announcement on Friday evening.” Basically, Harry finally told Buckingham Palace and Clarence House that he wasn’t coming to the memorial, and he had his spokesperson issue a statement immediately because Harry knew that Charles and the palace courtiers would leak it. Angela Levin is mad that the Daily Mail wasn’t allowed to break the story and give it their nasty spin. Of course, Harry also knew that Salt Island was going to find some way to throw a tantrum about it regardless. If he had decided to attend the memorial, Levin would be calling him a childish narcissist who was bound and determined to ruin the Queen’s peace and make Philip’s memorial all about Sussex drama.
The Sussex family should take this opportunity to go visit Granny while the rest of the family is occupied elsewhere.
It would be funny if that is the plan and they told the rest to the Queen privately.
One day, I want a pic of Harry and his family and the queen to come out, months after it happened, and watch the RR explode
Ha! Let’s all wait for it 🙂 I too would love to see that…talk about rubbing salt into their already salty skin 🙂
“15 minutes advance notice” makes it sound like he told them 15 mins before the event.
Also, I doubt the Queen gives one single sh!t when she was told. It’s not as if she’s sitting there refreshing her Twitter feed, ready to get angry if she sees something Harry-related online before some fussy old courtier comes in to inform her in person. We don’t know how much she even realizes about what’s going on at this point; my guess would be she’s napping a lot, and watching some tv, and that’s about it.
Yeah, as if that’s how it works, that she’s sitting waiting for news on Harry; no doubt he discussed it with her in one of his MANY phone calls to her…also, SHE is not going to the event herself! Look how they play that down: no “disrespect” or “feet stamping” on Queenie’s part, oh no, just Harry. God they’re idiots, this BM….
Only 15 minutes advance notice before he issued his own statement, totally blocking the leakers from getting to put a spin on it. This just gives the game away about what they are really mad about.
It’s weeks before the actual event, and he’s stated quite plainly already that the safety issue needed to be resolved first, so this should not be a surprise. The BM are just desperate to use him and if possible his children for a jubbly PR boost, and I’m glad he won’t play that game.
Yeah, they are really showing their asses with this one. My eyeballs nearly rolled out of my head and across the floor.
Let the man pay for his own security and stop behaving like a nation with toddlers in charge.
I do wish they’d stop “showing their asses.” Seeing their faces is hard enough hahahaa 🙂
What’s really interesting to me is how evident the leaks are – how did she know the queen was only told 15 minutes before? Someone in BP must have immediately called and whined about it, like OMG we ooooonllyyy got 15 minutes notice.
I don’t think BP expected him to come; they just hadn’t received official confirmation. It’s like when Harry didn’t attend the Diana event back in October – KP said they didn’t expect him because they hadn’t heard from him. Harry isn’t obligated anymore to attend whatever the RF does – he can pay his respects and move on.
@Eurydice, the royalists seem to eat up the “Harry blindsided the Queen! He DISRESPECTED HER MAJESTY!!” narrative, so the rags use it as much as possible, because it gets people riled up even when it makes absolutely no sense. Everyone knew his security issue hasn’t been settled, so this is no big surprise whatsoever, but this makes a better “isn’t Harry the worst!” headline. Pathetic.
It’s the same strategy they’re using to try to make people love Kate by getting them to hate Meghan in comparison. But people can’t love Kate if she’s not lovable, no matter what the RF and BM say about Meghan. In the same way, they’re trying to engender more respect for Charles/Camilla and W/K by pretending that Harry doesn’t respect the monarchy. But, at the end of the day, these people aren’t worthy of respect and trashing Harry won’t change that.
And now, today, the headlines are that the Queen won’t attend either: wow, Lizzie, “disrespectin'” Phil? Let’s have the headlines on THAT! Oh but they’re just normal headlines…how about them apples….
They’re already setting it up that the Queen will miss the thanksgiving service, too, saying she’s still refusing to use a wheelchair for mobility and that she can’t even walk her dogs. So, is she snubbing Prince Philip? My fantasy is that the Sussexes come visit the Queen and watch the service with her on Zoom, then slip back out of the country for the Invictus Games/The Hague. Or not, because I really want Harry to stick to his guns and not come to the UK at all until they’ve come to their senses on his security needs.
I would be very surprised if the queen attends this event after missing The Commonwealth service and Remembrance. It’s clear she is being propped up physically at this point.
This event is for the charities and public anyway. The family already attended the funeral.
+1
My theory is the RR are very much in the finding out phase of FAFO (to borrow a phrase from another CBer) and think they can smear, attack and guilt trip him into coming. But watch, once Invictus happens and they see the Sussex sparkle at work, the RR is gonna seriously start applying pressure to the RF and RAVEC to approve H’s security to get some of that stardust on the musty ass Jubbly. I’m willing to bet in a few weeks, H’s security issues are gonna magically be sorted out and the RR will start REALLY pushing for H, M and the babies to come.
I also expect the RR to go to The Hague to cover Invictus. They are desperate and lost a lot of income. No telling when HM will be back in UK. The flurry of WK events will be interesting too
I hope they are all denied press passes. They have proven that they print lies and have harassed the Sussex’s for years. They all should be on the “threat” list and denied access to any event and all press credentials denied. They are not journalists.
Agree cessily! I don’t want any RR at invictus but I’m sure some will be there.
H and M are no longer working royals. They are not obligated to work for the rota cartel. Hopefully the press badges will be revoked for this and other events.
I’m confused. I didn’t see harry spokesperson say anywhere that the reason for him not coming has to do with security issues. British media is yet again putting words in his mouth that he never said.
The event is scaled back and will last about 50 minutes. Could be that he didn’t feel like traveling back & forth for 10+ hours just for that.
Or maybe he has some last minute urgent meetings for Invictus or anything else around that time and therefore he can’t make it.
It literally could be any other reason and harry’s doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. He came to the funeral and he paid his respects last year. That’s the most important part.
You are making too much sense. Of course it is silly to get on a plane to cross the globe for a 50 minute service. Especially with Covid restrictions for travelling internationally.
Harry went to the funeral which is what mattered. This service is for show and the queen does not care about this. I also think she won’t end up going because it sounds like a trek to Westminster Abbey would be a lot for her.
Angela levin is a deranged person who follows crazy people on social media. She should be ignored at this point.
Quite. Harry paid his respects at the funeral. This seems more like a networking event tailor made for the slimmed down squadron of “working royals” Charles keeps blathering about.
I know my personal rule of thumb is I’m not going anywhere if the travel time to/from is greater than my time at the event.
I didn’t read the statement but what you’re saying makes a lot of sense.
It doesn’t add up that Harry wouldn’t travel due to the lack of security, when it’s already been pointed out that he would have police protection for this visit and that he would have the same level of protection for Invictus as he would visiting the UK privately.
Twisting the story in that way makes him look petty, which is their aim.
Also I’m surprised they’d risk implying as much, since surely he could sue them again?
@blackfemmebot
I actually believe this too. Someone had mentioned DF monitoring comments a few days back and didn’t believe it. I hate clicking on their page but checked and sure enough they have moderated the comments for Harry and Meghan’s articles.
Something is def happening.
I even noticed some RRs now say there is credible threats versus before they were acting like he was paranoid.
I occasionally hate-click on Daily Fail articles for the comments (I don’t read the actual stories), generally after CB commenters mention reactions from their readers.
It was really interesting to see for awhile there (trip to Denmark and immediately afterwards) that all of the articles on Khate were unmoderated and that comments were really nasty about her!
I’m not sure whether it’s that bot farms aren’t working (cause Russian cyber ops have been really disrupted) or that the DF readership is turning against some of RF but the derision for DOC and support for Meghan was apparent. And all the thumbs up and thumbs down for ALL comments was approximately half and half.
But comments for TOBB were always moderated.
This past week, I noticed that all the stories I looked at, which previously would have attracted 1K+ comments, only are showing a few hundred comments in that section – which is now once again moderated.
My speculation is that comments are pro-Harry an pro-Meghan and the DF have omitted them all as once again, comments are mostly vile, with the occasional one being neutral.
If the DF audience truly is becoming fed up with the sycophantic coverage (which many of the comments indicated) then I wonder if the DF might find itself in a quandary or dilemma regarding coverage. Do they suck it up and stop with the bashing of H&M, or continue to indulge in their obsessive need to belittle and demean the Sussexes, even if this alienates their readership?
@Sundee: Perhaps it’s because some of those “credible threats” came from the royal rota themselves, you know?
Levin’s tantrum is quite the read! She seems to stamp her fingers all over the keyboard ranting because she is not only out classed by the Sussex Family but is definitely out of touch with reality. Citing blackmail, shunning, and having a hissy fit all because she is an outsider in the Sussex world.
My, my, my! Take a chill pill before looking in the mirror, you poor woman, because an ugly soul doesn’t look good!
Have these people forgotten that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals? So it doesn’t matter what the British media wants , Harry and Meghan pay their own bills so they get to make their own decisions. These are the same people that told Harry and Meghan if they were unhappy with the way things were, then leave, now they left and these carnival of clowns still want to dictate the terms of Harry and Meghan life choices. Well good luck with that wet dream
L
Angela Levin is a stone cold freakazoid, and not in a good way.
That’s an excellent description of her! Levin should have slithered away under the rock she climbed out from under after her notorious black out rage infused video about the Oprah interview before it was aired.
She is truly such a vile and unpleasant person. I hope Levin is iced out for good!
#Sarah Vine has also run amok in print when Prince Philip would have been proud of Harry supporting living soldiers through Invictus. Once again she dragged a baby’s name into her vicious campaign against Harry and his family. Vine’s ex husband is a Tory cabinet member and knows that positive campaign is more effective than a negative one. The Fail are boring and disturbing in their relentless pursuit of H & M. They are turning reader’s off with their nastiness. If only the tabloids attacked Putin and his cronies with as much enthusiasm
They always bring Sarah Vile to poison the readers. This has been ongoing for years. I hope Harry and Meghan supporters continue to pay them dust. Amplifying anything they say or do only helps spread their bitterness.
I actually greatly enjoyed Levin’s latest batsh!ttery, because in her effort to portray Harry as a juvenile tantrum-thrower, that’s exactly how she comes across. Even if I didn’t know who she was and this was the first thing by her that I’d ever read, my reaction would be “this woman is unwell and unhinged” and I’d never rely on her writing for royal information ever again. Her article is basically a toddler’s meltdown in writing. Even people who agree with her must be able to see how much of a lunatic she comes across as to normal people.
I bet the Queen doesn’t attend this service either. It seems to be geared for the media to get more pictures. Phil planned his funeral and didn’t want all this fuss anyway. PH has never seemed to like these formal events where the RF are filmed like zoo animals so the security is probably not the entire reason for skipping it. Kate can pose and have the cameras all to herself but the bitter RR are obviously upset (and not because of respect for Phil).
The Invictus Games are in the Netherlands in April.
Why fly 11 hours for a 50 minute service, he did attend the funeral in the height of Covid19. The Queen is too embarrass to use a wheelchair, so chances are she may not attend.
The BM act like Harry don’t have a JOB.
Cedric the entertainer told a funny story about Harry at the Superbowl, Harry came over to him after the game and wanted to get on the pitch/field, Cedric said he told him you have to know someone to get on the field, and he took him.
While the BM and the BRF are eating their knuckles, light skin Harry is living the American dream.
Funny you should mention job.. DF had a whole imaginary story on what HM does in each. It’s was screaming there are NO leaks anymore.
The Queen is not in the best of health, I don’t get the push for this memorial service under the circumstances. And if Harry and his wife and children showed up Levin would still criticize them.
The toxicity of that family is astonishing, with Harry getting flak over wanting security.
They were literally pumping out stories just days ago about how the sussexes attending event like the memorial and jubilee would serve as a “headache” for the rest of the family. So they need to shut up now. They got what they wanted.
Right, they were all preparing to put on their best fake smiles. Problem solved!
@Tessa, imo, they have been mired in negative publicity for SO LONG now, it’s like they need a “win” in the press, just one, even one as minor as this would be, so badly. Some photos of Liz looking “normal.” They desperately want to make it look like the Queen is alive and well and fine and there’s nothing to see here— because they’re just. so. screwed. All they’ve been doing is putting out fire after fire for well over a year now.
All of the BRF’s publicity for as long as I can remember has been atrocious. And obviously this is just anecdotal, but as far as I can see, the only time anyone besides the RRs or royalists talk about the Queen is when there’s a conspiracy theory about her being dead. If I were a courtier (lmao) I would desperately want one, just ONE story with some nice photos and no negative associations (although I think they might be underestimating how quickly people would use it as an excuse to repost Kate’s snubbing of the Sussexes, displaying her horrible manners, at the last Commonwealth service).
I guess they know that if she misses another high-profile event, it will inevitably lead to another round of “Weekend at Bernie’s” talk online? Although, even if she did attend, it still wouldn’t be enough to overtake and bury William’s epic fckup from last week, imo. Plus, as soon as it’s over, people are only going to swiftly move on to “but will she miss Philip’s memorial?”
They’re probably relying on the Cambridges’ upcoming tour for lots of good press, and all I have to say to that is lol.
ETA with Laraw’s comment below that only people like us really pay attention to stuff like this if everything goes smoothly. The next time the Queen will dominate the news will be when she passes away. Not what the palace wants to hear, but I honestly think that’s just how it is.
This is another story that is being made bigger than it is. I am quite sure that some members of the RF no exactly what Harry has planned and when he does see The Queen it will be with Meghan and the children.
@PrincessK, even though they hate this and would never admit it, we know that they all know that any story without Harry or Meghan’s name in it will barely attract any readership. So they just keep shoehorning Harry in whenever they can.
Eventually that’s going to get old, though— it seems like it’s already started to (judging by the calls on that radio show a few weeks ago!). They can only sustain people’s outrage for so long before the public gets tired of hearing the same repetitive complaints about the Sussexes over and over again.
And like clockwork, the emphasis isn’t anymore over Williams racist comments but on Harry’s announcement. For once more the British tabloids are using him (Harry) as a scapegoat for the ffk…
ooh I agree with you and just said the same
The racist Cain story trended for days, we have to remember the BM is not the World and was rated last in European news, even worst than control communist news.
Funny the story only said Harry, who made his views clear that his family was not coming without protection.
Read that the Telegraph is funded by Russian money, that isle is floating in it, so it wouldn’t surprise me if investigated the other rags are just as corrupted.
Source was byline times.
I dunno, I feel like this news is something that dedicated royal watchers like us pay attention, or something announced as news in a UK morning show. The racist comments of William are too large to be eclipsed by Harry not going to something about Philip— I’d venture to say that most would be confused since the funeral already happened, so what’s this other Philip event about?
I am with you. This is entitled, rich people who live off the public dole BS.
Philip has been lauded and buried, by his nearest and dearest (looking at you, Penny). It’s on the royal family that they decided they needed to do a D-list memorial, to “thank” all of the various charities that Philip was patron of, as if they needed further thanking after Philip’s glorious lifetime of service. Is he a charming racist, or a man’s man today? Surely Philip needs an entire year of people gasping about how beloved he is.
But sure, this is like Harry is digging up a body and spitting on it.
The story already trended for a few days worldwide.
This story about Harry wasnt/isn’t big enough to drown out Williams racism as hard as they may try.
Genuine question. what/who was the first outlet to share this confirmation. It’s curious when they say ‘a spokesperson’. I thought they had one or themselves issuing a statement. I’m guessing the Queen/palaces have known for a while that Harry would not be coming to this event. Wouldn’t be surprised if this info was being held out for some time. Kind of like the Andrew headlines and all of a sudden the month’s old info of Harry’s judicial review came out. Harry’s not disrespecting/dishonoring anyone. Especially his grandfather. If the RR’s/BM are included with this shindig-Philip would give his thumbs up to Harry’s decision. Philip did not like them. IMO, Philip would be honored more by Harry grilling out and toasting his grandfather with a beer. Philip wasn’t a fan of media nonsense. Interesting clip. Philip had some cold control.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPDOfV9EY2o
this story is a welcome distraction by the rota cohorts to get #princewilliamisaracist to stop trending. they are exaggerating the issue of course with faux outrage.
It would be hilarious if QE didn’t attend the service considering the attacks on Harry. I think the only reason for the service was due to Covid. They weren’t able to hold the service they wanted for Philip’s patronages and the general public. Is it even confirmed that the working Royals are attending?
Correct me if I am remembering wrong, but didn’t Philip say that he didn’t want any fuss and pomp about his dead and funeral? I mean they already buried him the way he wanted , so I bet he won’t want this thanksgiving nonsense. So it’s not for Philip, it’s for the media and they were hoping their main attraction to it Harry and Meghan would be there and since they can’t now take pictures and write stories about Kate the keen peacemaker, they are pissed because nothing sells like Harry and Meghan content
@Over it, I swear my first thought when they announced this service was that its sole purpose was to lure the Sussexes back? They want ALL THE FOCUS on the Jubbly, and Philip already had the exact funeral he’d planned for himself. IDK, maybe this is too conspiracy theory-ish, but that was where my mind went immediately. Same with the second Diana event; I don’t remember details too well, but wasn’t there some sort of reception that William hosted, after the statue unveiling? It seemed like it was tailor-made to be all about trying to guilt Harry into coming, speculating for months as to whether or not he would, and then trashing him when he didn’t. Weeks of Harry stories! 🙄
Maybe NOTA or another longtime royal watcher here will know if it’s traditional for the BRF to have this type of service a year after the funeral of a high-profile royal, and I’m all wrong here?
It seems like their main goal now (with the assistance of the palace) is creating content so they can keep bitching about the Sussexes. Whether or not the Sussexes actually attend is irrelevant; for the media, it’s win-win. Sussex headlines no matter what.
OT
Just saw that a Russian firm rewired 10 Downing Street, you can’t make this crap up.
Boris Johnson is a clown.
What do you mean rewired? Like a wiretap?
Correction, they replaced the Electronics, ideal for hiding bugs at number 10.
The refurbishing was a freebie, who else knows else crooked Boris and Carrie took.
They ‘upgraded’ the electrical wiring at #10. In the Briefing Room.
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/russian-owned-megahertz-downing-street-media-refit_uk_604e42c0c5b672fce4ed8649
LMAO the CIA’s office in the FSU was bugged the same way, so I guess Russia now has a live feed from 10 Downing. What a bunch of assclowns.
They do this every time he doesn’t attend an event. How dare he? He’s snubbing the Queen! Then they make up another event and we start the..Will he or will he not come? Next it’s he’s desperate to come… Then when he doesn’t come they get pissed and we repeat the cycle again lol. Eventually the haters will get it.
I assume they’ll pass by and visit pre or post Invictus if they can.
Otherwise I actually don’t see them going to the Jubby or if they do they will only be there privately to support the Queen.
At this point the “fake outrage” isn’t what it used to be. More people are like nah let them do what they want. It’s the same haters & DM faking outrage..most people are like whatever.
Meanwhile I’m glad they released the Invictus Games trailer around the same time. If Harrys gonna trend in the UK why not promote a worth cause along with it.
@Polo, I should have read your comment before posting mine! Totally agree with you on all counts.
My theory is that they will visit the Queen either coming or going from The Netherlands. Maybe they will even do a small christening event with just her present. The reality is that she looks worse and worse with each new photo so who knows how long she has.
As for them showing up to any of these events…I used to think yes, but now I doubt it. When H&M make an appearance together in the UK it will be a big deal, why would they blow all their capital and give it to the Royals? They will use it for something else related to their projects or a charity. The only way it will be worth it for them to do the Jubilee is if they can be on the balcony, otherwise, they will just be humiliated on purpose. Why sign up for that?
I don’t think he’s attending bc his schedule is full and he’s about to go to the Netherlands in April for Invictus (so why fly to Europe twice in three weeks) and the security issues may be a part )yes he would have security for the event itself but wouldn’t be able to do anything else in London and I think he would want to make the most of the trip in terms of charity visits and work etc). He went to Phillip’s funeral which I think was more important to him than this event and I don’t think Phillip would care about Harry missing this, especially bc I think Phillip was really proud of Harry’s invictus work and would want him to prioritize that over this service.
The Queen may not even go to this, so how is it snubbing her?
@Becks, if Harry doesn’t go, he’s snubbing the Queen. If the Queen doesn’t go, we’ll hear about how she’s so exhausted by all of the Sussexes’ snubs that she needs to save all of her energy for the Jubbly or some such bs.
I’m sure it’s this deranged person stomping her feet. This event is for the rats and Khate’s fashion show if she attends. Stop obsessing over the insignificant royal…oh wait you just can’t help yourself cos you’re all deranged state-sponsored propaganda rats.
This event is not for Phillip, it’s for the public, and Harry is no longer a working royal, so just noise. The rota, particularly viewed around the globe, absolutely brings down the collective IQ of Suffer Island.
I really, really hope Harry pops in to see his Gran on the way to or from Invictus and we don’t know about it until afterwards.
The Royal rota especially those from the DM were really angry about this news. They didn’t get the chance to leak it and they won’t get to make money off of Harry and Meghan being there.
@Amy Bee, it’s so gross how they always disguise their own anger at being denied the opportunity to leak the news themselves and turn it into “but we’re just so upset on the Queen’s behalf! This is so disrespectful!”
No, it isn’t. I’d be shocked if the Queen knew or cared. They’re just mad that they don’t get to run the “scoop,” but try to make their motives look noble.
Wow that woman is deranged and obsessed with Harry. I’m glad he is not going. He is a private citizen and doesn’t owe them shiit . Plus this man has a job and plenty to do with his own successful foundation.
I’m not sure what this event is. But Kate can play her piano during it to attract the rota clowns. LIVE.
YOU GO KATE. Play like angel you are. Take all the attention like from philips funeral.
It would be hard to hide the real pianist at the Abbey, not sure Unable can fake play the Organ.
Every time I see pictures from that day, I cringe with disgust and hatred. Leave it to CopyKeen to disregard a necessary respectful behaviour to make it all about her, her, HER!!!
You can bet that KKKate had 2 possible outfits planned for the memorial. One for “Harry not attending”, and a much sexier one for “Harry attending”. Few are more upset about not seeing him than she is.
Hahahaha, good one!
On that theme, maybe there was a third outfit – in the event Meghan came. Wonder what that outfit would look like!
This made me laugh, thanks! ‘Play like the angel you are.’ Priceless!
Prince Philip got the funeral he wanted.
The Cambridge’s behaviours were the only exception, his incandescent rage and her ‘best dressed at a funeral’ spiel.
Harry paid his respects to his grandfather by attending the funeral. He have since decided “to choose distance over disrespect as a form of self-care” by not attending the upcoming memorial service.
Good on him.
It’s sad that Harry and fam can visit literally any country on earth and feel safe except his home country.
I thought that Harry was in the middle of a lawsuit re: security. Did it settle?
No, it hasn’t been settled yet. I think this is going to turn into a fiasco similar to what happened over the uniform debacle. They stripped Harry of his and it ended up that no one was able to wear one to the funeral. Not giving Harry and family security is going to bite them in the ass the same way. Perhaps Charles is thinking this one through a little more carefully?
It isn’t a lawsuit, he isn’t suing anyone over this, the ‘lawsuit’ is a hater fallacy. He has asked for a judicial review of the decision to 1) not allow police protection for himself and his family as they continue to be high-threat targets and 2) not allow him to pay for protection. It has been shown other high-profile individuals in the UK have police protection and have been able to pay Met for protection, but the board is denying him that ability.
It isn’t a lawsuit, he isn’t suing anyone over this. He has asked for a judicial review of the decision to 1) not allow protection and 2) not allow him to pay for protection. It has been shown other high-profile individuals in the UK have been able to pay Met for protection, but the board is denying him that ability.
@Honey, like notasughere said, it’s judicial review of his security application with the Home Office. Harry is NOT suing his Granny or the UK government like some numbnuts like to say.
He has a lawsuit against the Fail/ANL for their irresponsible, incendiary and defamatory headlines/reporting of the judicial review.
None of which is possible when the Metropolitan Police continue to base royal security on rank rather than threat. None of which is possible when the Met, royals and British tabloids have all lined up to smear Harry and mock him for understanding the very real threats against him, his wife and his children.
👆
This
I think the issue is that the Met want to judge the threat level on a case by case basis, meaning Harry has to inform them of his family’s desired whereabouts each time and then wait to see if he’s approved to pay for UK security. Considering that RAVEC has members of the RF on it, this sets up a situation where his future whereabouts will be leaked and his movements controlled by approving or not approving his ability to pay for security each time. That would be the ideal situation for both the RF and the BM but Harry does not seem to be budging and is refusing that scenario. It’s a stalemate. Harry will wait it out and eventually the BM will be so thirsty to have Harry and his family in the country that they will start putting pressure on the RF and government to capitulate. They are indeed in a FAFO situation and Harry is not blinking.
@Jais, do we know if this “case by case” decision-making is standard practice, or if it’s something they just came up with as a means to control Harry?
Idk? I think that might be a standard practice. The difference then is that the threat level is essentially constant for his family. It doesn’t seem like that would be hard to prove and it seems like more work to have to reevaluate that for each scenario. By nature of his position in the RF, whether a working royal or not, and the hounding of the media, he will most likely always have this threat so why go by this case by case rigamarole.
The BM have feasted on Harry since he was a kid and walked behind his mom‘s coffin. So have the public, really, all of us. Even though I’m sure there are many anti-monarchists, the British public still support the monarchy, regardless of however passive that support is, and the monarchy has paraded Harry for nearly 40 years. It’s gobsmacking that there is outrage and opposition over his desire to have security for his family. Let the man pay for his security. Don’t be surprised when he doesn’t come until that is sorted. He literally told you he wouldn’t.
This link seems to detail it very well. It doesn’t clarify what case by case means. It could mean situational or the individual. Either way, Harry is not asking them to reinvent the wheel. He and his family are still royalty. The difference is he’s willing to pay for protection himself. Getting tired seeing some people ignoring that fact online. Angela Levin can go f*ck her lying self. She’s quite obsessed with saying ‘me, me, me’. I’m guessing it’s something she’s said a lot about herself and is constantly projecting it onto H & M. That harpy lied about pretty much everything to sell her Harry book. Consorting/amplifying deranged hate accounts shows her character. Which is less than abysmal. There’s a row boat in Hades with her name on it.
https://ukcloseprotectionservices.co.uk/article-can-you-hire-armed-guards-in-the-uk
I wouldn’t want to be seen with this corrupt & racist family either. The BRF’s dirty laundry is flapping in the wind for everyone to see and sooner or later, decent people won’t want to be associated with them.
Okay…..hear me out on a couple of things:
Dont be surprised if u see, by the end of April to early May, RAVEC do a 180-degree turn & agrees wth H on his stance on security for himself & family, independent of RF security…….all just in time to clear the way for the Sussexes to attend the Jubbly.
Knowing H, however, he’ll insist tht the security terms agreed on will be applicable whenever he & his family wishes to visit UK in the future & wherever they wish to go while in the UK.
I believe also tht even if H takes his family to visit during the Jubbly, the Sussexes will not attend any public-facing events tht place the royals on display, such as trooping.
Unfortunately, however, they might not be able to avoid being seen wth the others, such as at the big Thanksgiving service over the bank holiday wknd in June & maaaybe the concert afterwards. Also theres supposed to be a ‘Platinum Jubilee Pageant’…… doubt tht the Sussexes will attend.
I also hv a sneaky feeling tht Eugenie had brought over the Christening gown & Lili has subsequently been christened in Cali wth Bishop Michael Curry presiding; E&J representing the RF; and Betty on zoom.
All for posterity…..afterall, I believe H&M didnt want Lili’s christening to occur too far away, conceptually, from Archie’s, given tht the brit monarchy is part of her royal heritage too; but the christening neednt take place in england, esp given tht Lili was born in america.
Betty being in the picture at Lili’s christening makes up for the event not occuring in the UK and it makes up for the fact tht she wasnt at Archie’s christening. So that kind of even things out between Archie and Lili’s christening experience.
In the final analysis, H&M are quietly & steadfastly ensuring tht their kids are firmly ensconced into the annals of the BRF, even as the parents ensure tht their kids hv a future tht gives them the option of complete independence from the BRF.
Oooh I like your theory about the christening.
The few public appearances H&M have made in the US (as well as their farewell tour in the UK) have been a mastery of thought and organization. Every meeting, every tour, every outfit has been planned for maximum effect in minimum time. I imagine any visit to the UK, especially with the children, will be even more rigorously planned.
So interesting about Lilibet’s possible christening.
And I totally agree with your finally paragraph. I’ve thought all along that H&M will want to claim their children’s heritage in some way. They should not be erased from the family history because the RF is a bunch of racists.
Yes, I think there’s a very good chance Lili got baptised with the Queen on zoom. Harry doesn’t have to attend a memorial for his grandfather, he’s already done that. Since the Sussexes get pilloried by the RR for everything they do AND don’t do, Meghan may be the one who does not want to go to the UK. For anything! If the family and the RR are toxic enough to make her suicidal before, leave her and the children alone. No monetization of the Duchess or her children for the press.
“The Duke could use dropping out of major events at the last minute as leverage to secure personal protective security in the UK.”
Um…he already dropped out of major events for the family… you know, when they kicked him out. Any attendance he gives to a BRF event is a gift to his Grandmother.
Y’all RRs really don’t understand the exit part of Sussexit.
I really love the false equivalance concocted by the BM about “he can go to Texas for a rodeo but can’t go to his grandfather’s service”.
In what universe are those trips even remotely similar? We don’t know what he was doing in TX. It could have been for work. No one’s business unless Harry decides it is.
The Invictus Games is Harry’s baby. This is the first time it is happening in 3 years, and preparations must be intense. How Harry would have any spare time between now and the games is perplexing to anyone whose brain has not melted into fetid pus like Angela Levin’s and Richard Eden’s has.
The Sussexes will visit the queen when it works for them. Hopefully in secret and via private plane. Hopefully not coming or going from the Invictus Games either, because the press will be lying in wait for that to happen.
Harry respected his grandfather by leaving his son and heavily pregnant wife in the middle of a pandemic to fly 12 hours and quarantine for 5 days to attend the real funeral. He does not need to attend this contrived event, that probably was the Courtiers’ idea and not the queen’s idea in the first place. This memorial was designed for the same reason the 2nd Diana party was – to guilt the Sussexes into attending and drag them when they don’t. My dog could write this script by now.
I do not think the royals have a clue about the hours and manpower it takes to build an event like the Invictus Games and it is showing. The Sussex’s were told in no uncertain terms that they may be family but they no longer are allowed to represent the Queen in their duties or work life. So no they shouldn’t be expected to be there and public for the event, that makes zero sense. I hope they send a wreath to celebrate the Jubbly.
Isn’t Harry also doing a documentary about invictus for Netflix? It’s technically a work trip. Honestly, he very well could be going places now to film the athletes that will participate. Maybe some from Texas? Idk if that’s happening but either way the man is working.
@Gabby, imo there’s zero chance that Harry went to Texas *only* to randomly go to a rodeo; it’s much more likely that he was in Texas for work commitments and was invited to the rodeo by someone he didn’t feel comfortable saying no to, like a possible donor he was meeting with. But even if he did just feel like going to a rodeo, it’s none of their GD business anymore.
@Cessily, I lol’d at “I hope they send a wreath to celebrate the Jubbly.” (Although it then infuriated me all over again that they had the cruel, disgusting audacity to put the last wreath Harry sent in the trash.)
I thought of Harry’s wreath being trashed, too, when I read that. And the press even vilified Meghan for the wreath they sent to PP’s funeral, when her spokesperson put out a notification about it, describing the meaning of the flowers in it, and identifying the florist in order to give them some publicity. To read the RRs reporting, instead of it being the lovely wreath it was, it was as if the Sussexes sent some weeds they pulled up from alongside the road.
@Lorelei. Agree. Harry did not just go to Fort Worth for a rodeo. LOL at the BM’s assumptions. Like Guest Who said in a different comment…I’ll play that game. President Biden was there for veteran burn pit victims. That’s one really big reason for Harry to be there. Playing the game, there are a lot of big corporations in Dallas/Ft. Worth area that would need BetterUP services. Coming off of his Super Bowl appearance and genuine welcoming by NFL players, Harry meeting with Cowboy players wouldn’t be shocking.
If someone actually tried to assassinate Harry, Angela Levin would probably blame Harry for setting up a fake attempt, she’s that unhinged. As long as the MET continues taking its marching orders from KP and CH, and the secretive RAVEC does nothing but faff around in secret, the standoff will continue. He won’t risk life and limb and the safety of his family, and if he does show up for the Jubbly it will only be because he will be under the protective umbrella of the BRF’s security.
He literally said he can’t go there with the current security issues. What did everyone expect? Also, you really need to fly to go to TWO death events?
Exactly. He’s been upfront about his position. He attended his grandfather’s funeral amidst Covid/BM/BRF bullshit. That was the important day. Given the outcry about all of the coverage from Philip’s funeral, no one really cares about this event except the BM. But, sure, they should whine about Harry not going to something that Philip wouldn’t have wanted. The Queen, if she knew him well, knows this. When Philip retired a few years ago he said his goodbyes to the charities he was involved with. This event is nonsense.
Harry’s own father and brother literally do not give AF about his safety. Imagine if something happened to him, it would be their fault, not that they would care, Charles literally did the same thing to Diana and she was killed.
I believe more and more now that they were to ones who took her security away and she didn’t refuse it like they said. If Diana did have issues trusting police security, then I believe harry would have had the same issues using them too.
What do they think they are going to achieve by stopping harry coming to the UK? Using the “he’s snubbing the queen” line is tired because he’s vocal about the true issue here.
Harry went to the funeral. I don’t know why there’s even a memorial. The British worship of royals is truly baffling to me.
+1 Especially when it involves dead royals that had to live less then themselves.
Penny Knatchbull was someone that was very close to Philip (whether you think she was a lover or daughter). They were very close either way. The BM isn’t mentioning anything about her being there or not being there.
Like another poster mentioned, let it be the Kate show once again. Are there bookies in England that are taking bets on who she’ll cosplay?
As he is an adult NOT living off the public purse, it’s not anyone’s place to question a grown man’s decision. But let’s play anyway. Maybe the thinking went – why would he fly to the UK to attend a 50 minute service when he flew in for the funeral his grandfather wanted and planned. This service is RF grandstanding. Why would he then turn around and fly to the Netherlands to attend a massive international event for an organization that he has been integral in founding, promoting and planning for most of his adult life?
That’s a tough f’ing nut to crack that is.
I’ll play this game too – why was it okay for the other brother to go on a dad-dancing-boy’s weekend instead of attending the Commonwealth events?
Montecito, California is almost as far away from London as Chiang Mai, Thailand is from London.
No one in their right mind travels 8800km / 5500mi / 13 hour flight from Santa Barbara to London for a one hour engagement. It’s ridiculous.
If Harry has security while he’s in London he could combine the trip for Philip’s memorial with visits to his charities, etc. However, RAVEC will only give him security to attend the memorial.
Harry going for just the memorial is like asking someone to fly round trip from Thailand for lunch.
It’s 14.5 hour flight from Montecito to the Netherlands for Invictus. Harry will be there probably 2 weeks or so, 1 week prior to the game for preparations and the week of the games. That makes much more sense.
If RAVEC doesn’t change its position for the ‘Jubbly’ I doubt we will see Harry there and we definitely won’t see the children.
Harry was very clear about his position on his security requirements in his statement. His not attending the memorial is in line with that statement as well.