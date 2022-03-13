Queen Elizabeth won’t attend the Commonwealth service due to mobility issues

On the heels of Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirming that Harry will not return to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace ended up confirming that the Queen will miss the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 14th. The timing was spectacular, because the royal commentators were already working themselves into a lather about Harry’s “disrespect” and how fundamental it is for royals to show up at these big events… and then the Queen was like “I’m not going to the Commonwealth thing though.” Of course, the talking points are completely different, especially since everyone knows that the Queen is in especially poor health.
Queen Elizabeth will miss the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the palace announced Friday. Her son and heir, Prince Charles, will represent her at the ceremony.
“After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”
PEOPLE understands that the Queen’s absence from the Commonwealth Day Service is not related to illness. There were discussions surrounding the monarch’s comfort when it came to her travel arrangements and attending the service. The monarch has been using a walking cane since October and recently complained of mobility issues.
As planned, the service will be attended by Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Queen’s first cousin, Princess Alexandra. However, the Queen’s other cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester will no longer attend following the Duke’s positive test for COVID-19.
[From People]
Basically, palace courtiers were briefing outlets that the Queen isn’t sick per se, but that she would be very uncomfortable outside of Windsor Castle, traveling to Westminster by car, and there are likely concerns about the Queen’s mobility when it comes to going into the Abbey and being seated for some time on a pew. The answer, if the Queen felt it necessary to attend, would probably be to just encourage her to use a wheelchair. But then that brings up a conversation about ableism and whether the Abbey is wheelchair-accessible and how the Queen would be seated on a pew. No one around the Queen wants her photographed in a wheelchair and I have no idea why they’re so hellbent on that never happening. The woman is 95 years old, soon to be 96. Let her sit in a wheelchair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday October 14, 2021.,Image: 638008189, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II, using a walking stick, leaves after attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday October 14, 2021.,Image: 638008259, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659635986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 666793870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Parsons / Avalon
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_1946509 – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southeast England, as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th birthday this year.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal thank local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Queen Elizabeth II watches her horses compete on the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II – The Queen
BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
If these things are mandatory, how is it Will skipped it in 2017 for an all-important ski holiday? I bet the Queen doesn’t attend the memorial service either. Phil already had the funeral that HE wanted. The memorial just seems so the press can attend.
Wondering why the Wessexes are not attending also
Maybe PC is starting to slim down and phase them out?
They’re already setting the stage for her to miss the thanksgiving service, too. Poor old dear hasn’t been able to walk the corgis in weeks. If she can’t manage the Abbey for Commonwealth Day, I doubt she’ll be able to manage it a week or so later for the memorial thing. But, Harry’s the one snubbing and insulting the Queen by not compromising his security requirements to attend this staged event and give the RR months’ worth of pics and story lines.
It’s hilarious how bitter the RR seem to be about that.
You love to see it 🤣
Oh yes the infamous dad dancing ski holiday with the boys which was clearly more important than the commonwealth service. And because William didn’t attend kate was not there either because I guess she can’t do anything without her husband.
So they need to stop pretending that Harry not getting on a plane to cross the globe for a 50 min public service is a big deal.
Without her husband present Kate has to curtsey to more people than the Queen and the Prince of Wales. I bet that’s why she was in the wind.
Lololol Kate was at her sister’s bachelorette party remember?
I would say that it’s the Queen herself who doesn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair.
Agreed. I’m sure it’s hard enough to get her to use a cane let alone a wheelchair.
Curious, has there been any sighting of her driving around the grounds in recent months?
My dad is now 94.5 yrs old. When my dad started to have a lot of trouble walking with a walker about 2 yrs ago (a rolling Zimmer Frame for Brits 😊) we got a wheelchair for him. He complained for a LONG time at having to use it, kept saying he could walk… we let him try to, of course, but after two or three steps, we had to push the chair beneath him to sit.
It’s now been a little over 2 yrs, and he’s using it almost exclusively. But it doesn’t stop him from saying he “can do it”, and to let him “help” (ie: take out the trash, empty the dishwasher, etc).
It’s definitely a matter of pride, of not seeing one’s self as “aging” or “frail”. My dad will always give us a look of surprise when we remind him that he IS going to be 95 this fall, and it’s OK to be using the chair to help.
It could be really cool – she could have it made to look like a throne. Very regal!
Or have bearers carry her! Like those photos of William & Kate in Tuvalu 🤣
They could totally bling and bedazzle that chair for her! Oh Liz, you are missing a moment, girl!
The Sussexes should pop in and visit her during the service, when they know for a fact that the entire family will be occupied at Westminster Abbey, then bounce right before any of them even know they’ve been there.
What a brilliant idea!!! Imagine the heads exploding to the point that what little hair PW has would be stuck to the ceiling, never to be seen or had a hand run through!! 🤯
I genuinely love your idea Lorelei!!! You should make a call!!!
Haha the press will have to go back and rewrite their stuff lol. Commonwealth service without the Queen & H&M, and with the cut down working royalsounds empty and boring af lol
And i love that olive cape coat on the queen – who makes it?
It’s hilarious because it’s just 4 people listed as showing up. So boring.. They made so much money the last few years pre pandemic on this day and now they’re left with those 4.
I remember Will falling asleep at this event a few years ago…they all hate this kind of stuff so good luck to them. They are truly trapped in a fishbowl.
I love that coat, too. I’m envying the clothing choices of a 95yo, go figure!
The Queen should get herself a Rascal cart. She could match it to her outfits and put her purse in the basket on the front.
And a little sidecar for her Corgis
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Seriously, what’s with them trying to hide her mobility issues? She’s 95! Of course she has them? No one expects her to cartwheel into W. Abbey
And if they really do have access issues in one of the biggest churches/tourist sites in the UK… Yikes
ROTFALOL,🤣 just envisioning her majesty doing the cartwheels 🤸🤸 into the Abbey is so funny, I spit out my coffe LOLing.🤣🤣
Thanks for the morning laugh.
You’re giving Khate ideas 😆 she already had a photoshoot at Phil’s funeral
Plus she will be able to flash everyone which is one of her most loved achievements!!
For the last decade plus, I’ve been worried about her. OK, not worried as though she were my own grandmother, but whenever they showed some video of her at an appearance at one of those centuries-old buildings, walking up or down stone steps very slowly, I’d look at all the men around her & think, can none of them lend an arm to steady her? Do they really want to cling to some outdated notions of ‘majesty’ & not ‘touch’ her majesty & just have her fall down the stairs rather than provide a helping hand? Heck, I’m a nobody, and I’ve had strangers offer a steadying arm.
I vaguely remember a Canadian(?) official who naturally was courteous enough to lend an arm and support her going down some fairly gnarly steps, and he was absolutely roasted for having the effrontery to touch her. Guess they’re just expected to let her fall and break some of those fragile old bones.
Sense: that’s just mind boggling to me. Particularly as at her age, any broken bone is just going to hasten the end.
This ableism makes me so sad. My son is in a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. Although the world is a lot more inclusive in many ways, this is really still not one of them. Not wanting to be seen in a wheelchair…? Why? Just why? Isn’t it a sign of strength to say, ‘here I am in all my humble humanity. Perfect or imperfect – whatever that may be. I am me. I am here, Walking or seated or whatever?’ Sorry. Just upsets me.
Not wanting to be seen in a wheelchair is pure speculation in a gossip chat — I can absolutely understand your feelings on the issue, but in this case it is just random strangers assigning motives to fit a narrative.
@MustLoveDogs, I don’t want to come across as dismissive of your comment because I’m not at all; people can be cruel, and it’s *so* much harder to bear when it involves your child.
However, this family is arrogant enough to literally believe that they were personally anointed by God and that their blood is “better” than that of all other human beings. They are not a benchmark that any sane person should worry about comparing themselves to. Peasants aren’t even allowed to touch them. They’re laughable.
I can see how the coverage could still get to you, you probably can’t help it— but try to keep in mind that these are absolutely ridiculous, out of touch people who most of the world laughs at. ❤️ to your son.
My mom also suffers from mobility issues at 84 and the last time she was on a church pew for a long service she had to have people help her stand because she couldn’t do it on her own. She was absolutely mortified and hasn’t put herself in the same situation again. I can absolutely see the Queen not wanting anyone see her struggle over anything. All the papers and news channels would find it too good to pass up.
C’mon, she is the queen of England. She is very very wealthy and can get a nicely made wheelchair that can accomodate all her needs. She don’t need to get out of her chair and/or sit in a pew, the Abbey can be modified for her so when she gets wheeled in , she just stays in her comfotable wheelchair. This is just her (or those around her or both) trying to pretend that even at 95 she is still as able bodied as she was 15-20 years ago!.🙄🙄 Its just F-n ridiculous and stupid on their part at this point.
I don’t know that we can say people’s feelings are stupid – they are what they are. What I’ve seen in my mother, who’s a bit younger than TQ, is a bit of depression and a feeling that she’s no longer as useful as she once was. It’s true in a physical sense, but it’s hard to convince her that she’s still the center of our family. And my mother has friends around her of the same age, so she doesn’t feel like she’s the last of a generation – but I don’t know that TQ has that, especially now that Phillip is gone. It’s possible that TQ just doesn’t feel like attending these big events anymore – just getting dressed up can be exhausting. Why should she be wheeled out to an event if she doesn’t want to?
Queen Margrethe has arthritis and from time to time is pictured sitting in chair on receiving line. Totally normal and does not ruin mystique, encourages accommodations for seniors.etc. The BRF always “misses” the inspirational.
Right? Like, what exactly is wrong with sitting and mobilizing in a wheel chair or even any comfortable mobility device? This “fit as a fiddle at 96” narrative she is /they’re trying to push is very annoying.
Why are Lizzy’s cousins coming but not the Wessexes? Haven’t they attended previous CW services?
Maybe Charles is sending them a message. Their embiggening campaign didn’t work and now they’re sidelined.
Granted there could be a valid reason but I like mine better.
But they are going on tour, they’re even going to more countries than the Cambridges
@Em they are but when was the last time Sophie was front page of anything or reported on. She’s going out there to disappear. Will any of the RRs even follow? Maybe a couple but this event would be the most visible they have been in awhile.
Maybe it’s Edward’s punishment for being friendly to H&M at their last commonwealth service.
For TQ to miss the Commonwealth service is a big deal and this is a sign of her declining health even thou mobility issues are quite common in her age group.
Sadly I can’t see her around for much longer – she looks so frail.
@DU, that’s how I felt when they announced she wouldn’t be going to mass on Christmas morning. Things must have been dire for her to miss that; same with this.
If they want the Queen to continue to make public appearances, the Palace will have to accept that she might have to use a wheelchair.
I suspect it’s Herself not wanting to be seen in a wheelchair, but if she’d think about it for a moment, she’d realize what a positive light that would shine for people with disabilities. It’s never too late to send a message, and hers would go a long way towards destigmatizing wheelchair use. It may be 2022, but there are people who still look down on those unable to walk by themselves, for whatever reason. She’d be lauded as a positive symbol, but the men in gray are too steeped in the past to realize it, let alone try to persuade her. That being said, I agree she has mobility issues, but she’s signaling overall failing health, even if she doesn’t realize it. I agree with the poster upthread who said it’s probably too exhausting for her to just to get dressed and make an appearance.
But will she also be snubbing her dearly departed husband of seventy something plus years thanksgiving party ? Cause that’s the big question.
Its gonna be such fun to watch the clowns in the BritShidtMedia when BP finds its balls & announces tht betty wont be attending her cousband’s memorial service either.
Because I’m sure tht decision has already been taken, given tht the conditions ae the same: she’s unable to walk, stand or sit for any length of time and she’s too proud & the monarchy too afraid to hv her VERY NATURAL vulnerability on public display.
Thats too real & we all know the BRF doesnt do real…..only smoke & mirrors.
Yeah, I can imagine the fear because of the general sense that the monarchy is dying along with the Queen. No matter how many embiggening articles about Charles and Camilla, Will and Kate – they don’t have the stature of TQ or the admiration of the public. The palace, along with the media, are trying desperately to whip up respect for the monarchy by creating stories of apparent disrespect by H&M – but the successors have obvious feet of clay and there’s nothing that can be done about it.
I think that is true on many levels — the Monarchy WILL die with Elizabeth, the institution may limp on for another generation or two because it is entwined with the legal/land situation but the “Firm” as we know it will be done.
It is time for ALL Monarchies to go the way of history.
@YAGOTME, ITA. (I was just about to say “people aren’t stupid” and then realized that in fact most absolutely are, but I think my point here that most people won’t fall for the RRs nonsense still stands, lol.) When was the last time Kate got any real publicity outside of the royal bubble…maybe when she wore the gold dress? Or possibly going down the slide? But probably the gold dress. William only gets attention from the world outside of the RR when he says or does something stupid and racist (and people GLEEFULLY drag him, which shows how disliked he is in general, imo). The reaction to the “Queen Camilla” announcement was…not quite as enthusiastic as Charles might have hoped. The upcoming season of The Crown is going to get more attention than anything any of them can do and is only going to give Charles a lot more grief. And no one outside of the UK even knows or cares about the Jubbly that they haven’t been able to shut up about for like a year now.
I feel like if there was a worldwide poll and people were asked about their current thoughts on the BRF, those who had any at all would mention Andrew. After the Queen passes, that will be what people will first think of, if only because the whole world will be saturated with media coverage about it, and it is a big deal, considering she’s been the Queen longer than most of us have been alive. Meanwhile, the Sussexes are constantly getting positive press (outside of the British rags). Once the Queen is gone, they’re SOL and they know it.
@charm- “her cousband’s memorial service” Cousband! 😂
I died! So funny.
Truly do not get the BRF! The pope, head of 1.3B member Catholic church, is able to resign due to declining health in old age.
Buuut, god-ordained QEII, head of 85M member Anglican church, has to wait until modern medicine can’t prop her up anymore? Good grief!
And what’s this business with the slimmed down monarchy – why haven’t we heard of commensurate slimming of Sovereign Grant?
Pope’s absolutely do not resign due to old age — Benedict was the first Pope in almost 600 years to resign, it is just not done. His citation of needing a leader with a sharper mind and more spiritual energy was a thin excuse — it was more likely due to the ongoing scandals within the church and the leaking of private correspondence by his valet.
Not to mention the Pope following John Paul was always going to be a place holder.
Yes, as I recall one resignation occurred because there were 2 competing popes in France and Rome. But it’s happened and it didn’t require an Act of Parliament. QEII will never abdicate, nor will she, apparently, ever be declared incapacitated for Charles to be regent. Popes are also unlike BRF monarch in that they are elected to it, not born to it through blood & breeding. As for the slimmed down monarchy, why haven’t we heard anything about slimming of Sovereign Grant?
This certainly begs the question if she’ll be able to even attend her Jubilee if she’s still around by then. But for that, I’m sure they’ll roll her out however they can come hell or high water.
Notice the bruising on her legs?
It might be that she’s on a blood thinner, like Eliquis. You can bruise easily and the bruises take forever to disappear, sometimes not at all.
Yes, my mom was on meds that caused bruising very easily on the backs of her hands and arms. She was also in a wheelchair towards the end of life and it was absolutely exhausting for her whenever she had to be transported anywhere. I can totally understand if the Queen can’t be bothered anymore.
And anything below the knee takes longer to heal because of circulation.
It is equally as likely she just doesn’t have the endurance for the whole dog and pony show — between getting all powdered and dressed, the drive, milling about, the service etc… but go on about how it is somehow shameful she isn’t getting in a wheelchair for the show.
My Mum is 74 and a trip to the grocery store whips her.
Yes, this.
IMO. Even if there were no mobility concerns having a 95 year old woman who is still recovering from Covid at a large gathering like that would have been grossly irresponsible. Already in the UK, the complete removal of any Covid restrictions has resulted in a spike in infection rate. I think that played into their decision also but they didn’t want to say so because the British government is well entrenched in the “ the pandemic is over” narrative. I don’t think she will attend the thanksgiving service either. If she is not steady physically even sitting for an hour straight could be difficult. The issue is that it’s a televised event. So any little problem would be magnified. Like what if she has trouble getting up from her chair. She has never received assistance like that in public so it would be blown up by the tabloids. As for the wheelchair. I don’t think it’s the courtiers who are against it. A lot of elderly people resist the transition to the wheelchair. She apparently didn’t want to use a cane is public. So her attitude about a wheelchair is probably more entrenched. It’s not ableism in this case IMO. Its the perceived lack of independence. It’s a difficult psychological transition for the average person. So I would imagine it’s even harder for someone who knows the eyes of the world will be on her.
It wouldn’t surprise me if COVID was a factor but as you point out, they can’t say anything to suggest the government response isn’t adequate. At this point, the one job the courtiers have is to keep the Queen alive through June. Having her test positive for COVID, as well as Charles & Camilla might have scared some sense into them for once.
“It’s the perceived lack of independence. It’s a difficult psychological transition for the average person. So I would imagine it’s even harder for someone who knows the eyes of the world will be on her.“
Thank you. Some of the comments above are just ridiculous. I can only assume those people have not been around any significantly older family or friends. Most likely, simply using a cane, whether in private or publicly, would have been a major transition. The queen is no different from other people her age or younger, who see their independence slipping away, as yet other commenters have noted within their own families. Almost certainly TQ is going through something personally, while at the same time it could also be true the RF is concerned about public perception. And if they are that concerned about public perception, then maybe someone could make sure that when TQ appears for photographs her coat is properly adjusted.
As for wheelchair accessibility at the Abbey–my guess is the accessible entrance is round the back & The Queen must come in the front for ceremonial purposes. It’s all about the ceremony for the BRF. And that brings up an issue that accessibility advocates are trying to bring to the fore: why do they always have to come in the back? Are they less than? It’s something I think about more & more as my own abilities (due to an hereditary neuropathy) diminish.
There’s a wheelchair ramp by the north door, but I think this is more about her not having the strength to endure a long car ride and a crowded and lengthy service. If she catches covid again she’s a goner. She can be propped up for photo ops (like her meeting with Justin Trudeau) but that’s it. It’s very apparent that she’s in a bad way and her medical team is focused solely on keeping her going for the Jubilee. I imagine she’ll go downhill after that and possibly not make it to the end of the year.
I had a couple business trips to London, the last one was for 2 weeks and I was in a boot. My takeaway is that the accessibility is not great. Even with the crowds, it was easier to navigate Paddington Station than to not wipe out on the cobblestone street/alley/path.
Like others have said it’s probably the Queen who doesn’t want to use a wheelchair. My Granny is 100. She insists on using her walker. It took us years to get her to this point. She’ll use a wheelchair when we’re out and about but she doesn’t really like to.
This is the best of both worlds. She maintains her “dignity” by not being seen in a wheelchair and Charles gets to move more publicly into his role as monarch.
If she abdicated or made some formal announcement shifting public responsibilities to Charles, the endless speculation of when and if she will appear for public events would lose much of its intrigue. It is the obstinacy of herself and her advisors creating this literal death watch. It is insulting to her subjects and an insult to a nation given that she is a head of state.
OOh! The royals don’t want a photo of the Queen in a wheelchair!
Wasn’t it just a couple of years ago when the wheelchair photo op with Prince Charles and William was hyped as showing they had such a special relationship with each other?
It seems using the many conveniences of modern technology regarding mobility issues is a sign of weakness and not a choice of strength of spirit or plainly just using common sense!
Critical thinking is apparently lacking in the Royal Snakepit!
As an added bit of info I have used (and when necessary still use) a cane, a walker, a wheelchair and an Amigo cart and have never felt less when doing so.
In fact it has always given me a real sense of freedom!
Kirk, it’s my understanding that the Sovereign Grant itself won’t be slimmed down, just the number of people who have access to it. Which means Charles, Will and spouses will be able to grab a larger portion of it. For less work of course.