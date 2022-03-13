Gigi Hadid: ‘I’m always carb-loading’ during Fashion Week, ‘show catering is tragic’

Gigi Hadid covers the latest issue of InStyle. This is, I believe, her first major interview since the mess with Zayn Malik last fall. Months ago, Zayn took a plea deal for verbally and physically abusing Yolanda Hadid and verbally abusing Gigi over the phone. Zayn and Gigi broke up around the same time, although they’re still in each other’s lives because of baby Khai. I mention all of that because… Gigi does not. InStyle notes that Gigi has recently broken up with Zayn and that she had a rough 2021, but Gigi does not directly address anything Zayn-related. She does talk around some of those issues though. Some highlights from InStyle:
She’s always been self-possessed: “Yeah. When I think of my childhood, I think of the crazy, ecstatic volleyball player. I was that loud voice. I loved sports, I loved being on a team, I loved school and my friends. That’s what comes naturally to me. But when people first started to get to know me, it was like, “Oh, her mom was [Yolanda Hadid] on [RHOBH]. That is her life.” But that wasn’t my life or a part of my growing up. My mom wasn’t on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me. I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside. I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn’t have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen.
Being an open person: “I’ve always been very trusting, and like a lot of people, I learned the hard way in this industry by being too open in interviews. You have to start to calculate your steps, because you went for it with an open heart, and sometimes it doesn’t get portrayed that way. So, in part, yes, I have scaled back. But in the moments when you’re face-to-face with people, you still have to be open. You’re only going to have a human experience if you’re fully in the moment. You try not to have those weird voices in your head that come from traumatic experiences.
She loves roller coasters and amusement parks: I’ve always loved amusement parks, and I’m especially obsessed with Disneyland. I go to Disneyland Paris in the middle of Fashion Week to feel like I’m escaping. Whenever I go to Tokyo for work, I go to Disneyland Tokyo. I love Disneyland California because it’s in my home state. I was supposed to go to the Orlando Disney World for my 25th birthday with all my friends, but COVID hit and I never made it. My favorite international amusement park is the Efteling in the Netherlands. I grew up going to it. It’s a fairy-tale forest, and you walk through the beautiful woods and come across, like, Hansel and Gretel’s [house]. There’s also a roller coaster from a Dutch fairy tale about a dragon. It’s amazing… I’m on every roller coaster. I’ve jumped out of a plane in Dubai. We did it over the Palm hotel. It was so cool.
What she eats during Fashion Month: “Honestly, I’m always carb-loading. I wake up and I love scrambled eggs and toast. I usually take an orange juice and a coffee in the car with me, because show catering is tragic. I’m grateful that I have resources where I can bring things with me to work, but there are a lot of girls who don’t have that, and it pisses me off that there’s literally no catering. During fashion month, the big relaxing meal is usually dinner, and you want all the pasta and burgers. I’m always going for comfort food because we’re traveling. You have your favorite restaurants that feel like home in each city, and you can go back and have the same meal.
Do you believe that she carb-loads during any given Fashion Week? I don’t. It’s not even specific to Gigi: I don’t think ANY model carb-loads during Fashion Week. Most of those models are doing back-to-back runway shows, and when the shows are done, then there are the parties. I think models are mostly boozing their caloric intake or just grazing throughout the day, nothing big. As for the stuff about rollercoasters…y’all know that I CAN’T with rollercoasters, right? I can’t do any of that stuff. I will vomit all over you if you try to put me on anything other than the teacups. Now, I would probably enjoy Efteling? If it’s just a cool forest with goblin houses, I’m there.
Her hair looks really nice. I miss her dark ash blond natural looking hair but still I really prefer this blond to the recent auburn. Love the green suit too
Not for a second do I believe any model is carb loading during fashion week.
I also am side eying how he got in legal trouble for verbally abusing her on the phone (I get the part about Yolanda because it was physical). I guess only because women who aren’t famous can barely get a man brought up on charges for physical abuse, let alone verbal abuse. Idk, it seems like a lot of privilege, but I’m glad at least some women are treated like they matter. I just wish it was everyone.
I believe the verbal abuse he got charged for was on a voice-mail. Clear legal proof, doesn’t need testimony from anyone, so not surprising in that case. Don’t put anything in writing or on a recording, you don’t want people knowing about later.
I know many women who have had “proof” including threats to kill them, their families and were told by police that a threat isn’t a crime and they had to wait until they were attacked to have the police take action.
Since when can people be charged for verbally abusing? If so, I have a list of names I’d like to put forth….
And yeah, those models starve themselves during the runway shows. A steady diet of water and cigarettes. There is no way she is carb loading.
I’m not in America, but in my state a verbal threat can be charged as a common assault (along with throwing something, physically intimidating someone, probably the most serious common assault would be pushing someone without causing harm).
A physical assault would be Assault causing harm, anything starting from a pinch/slap that leaves a mark.
I’m still so confused as to what the incident was, but I hope they’ve all recovered and are getting along ok.
I suspect that it was either threatening or criminal harassment. Any US lawyers able to comment as to whether “verbal abuse” is itself a valid charge?
I think they don’t have catering backstage at fashion shows because they don’t want anything to get on the clothes. Also, it’s usually not a whole day event, a lot of modeled walk in several shows a day during fashion week.
It looks like it’s rare, but a former french model,( Who retired because of anorexia) said in her book that phoebe philo was one of the few Who provided healthy food for her crew during fashion week.
there is also the documentary picture me by the former super model Sara ziff, where it ‘s explained models are starving around the clock when looking for jobs, trying clothes, shooting, as they aren’ t looked after seriously.
Wouldn’t a lot of girls have known how to pack a lunch, snack, whatever from middle school on though? I think there is just a terrible culture of not eating, there’s not really a food availability issue, at least not in NYC. There are stores open at weird hours all over.
Is carb loading really scrambled eggs, toast, orange juice and coffee? If it is, apparently I carb load on the regular…Yum.
It’s really not, more high protein which is what I would expect most models to be eating.
Big “is butter a carb” vibes lol.
But she ate a piece of toast! That’s like 20 whole carbohydrates!!!
I love carbs, I have no idea how people do Atkins or Keto. I would be so angry all the time.
I thought carb-loading was pasta-related. When she said eggs I got a little confused. But I’m not a nutritionist or know anything specific about this.
I get the vibe that carb-loading for a model means when they are eating more than 50 grams of carbs in a day? Or not. Gigi used to be an athlete so I don´t think she`s completely ignorant about food etc.
I think that as a model, her definition of carb loading is different from the masses.
I suspect it just means actually eating something.
Lol @gobo. Right? That’s not carb loading, that’s just eating.
Yes, actual carb-loading can add up to 5 pounds before a high endurance event – I don’t think that’s what she wants.
I think it just means eating something that contains carbs.
I suspect that for her and many other models, “I had a piece of bread today” = “I’m carb loading.”
It’s insidious that her straight up lies about her diet get printed like this without a challenge. This is how the idea gets into all of our heads that a model body is achievable for a normal person at all.
That woman has a personal trainer, a nutrionist, a catered meal service or a private chef who all work to keep her in the shape she is in. Her literal job is keeping her body in this peak condition and nothing about it is achievable or relatable to the average woman.
I don’t understand why these kinds of quotes are still happening in 2022. And the complaining about catering at fashion week is so… privileged and tone deaf I could scream. As if anyone involved cares about the well being of the models. They are moved through these shows like cattle and of course they’re not feeding them because then they wouldn’t fit in the clothes!!
I thought the models wouldn`t want the food near them, because it would be too tempting.
Actresses seem to complain about the Kraft Services table — that there is all this good food they can`t eat.
I totally agree. Gigi always brings up food and how much she eats, and it feels so outdated at this point. It also just makes this world even crazier that Fashion Week is a thing while the war in Ukraine worsens. Expensive clothing and skinny models have never felt more meaningless when the news is completely inundated with people losing their lives. And don’t tell me it’s a fun distraction or both things can be true at the same time- that gets repeated too often now. Things don’t change unless we change our consciousness around it.
I agree! Accountability is necessary for these articles in which many claim that they eat what they want at all times. It sends a message to those who are young and are trying to mirror their lifestyle. A few decades ago, people like Kate Moss claimed that she lives on coffee, cigarettes and water for days before a show. That’s why they are all extremely thin, in fact too thin!! You shouldn’t be able to see a woman with 0% body fat.
So well said!
Exactly. Although, I wouldn’t call this her peak condition. I think when she was sporty and fit with curves, that was her body’s peak condition and then she was pressured (by the industry and her awful mother) to starve down. I think she and Bella looked so much better at their more natural weights and it makes me sad to see how skinny they are now.
Also, note the word trickery, saying you want all the pasta and burgers doesn’t mean you actually eat them! More like, take photos with them, take one bite, probably spit that out. The only models that I believe actually EAT those foods are some of the Sudanese girls who are genetically just shaped that way.
I know she has a belly button and it’s just the way the photograph was taken, but that photo of her stomach looks a little strange to me. I don’t know why. This is just an opinion on my end, not a declaration of fact or anything. I just had a weird reaction that that photo. Like I said, I have zero idea why.
I looked at it and agree. Where did he bellybutton go?!?!! It has disappeared, was it an outy that they airbrushed out?
not just you, I think the pose is just kinda gross…love the green suit…don’t love the sitting on the floor beside the bed pulling the waist band down. Ick.
I thought it was an odd pose, too–I wondered if she or the photographer thought of that & if it was the photographer, what she may have thought at the suggestion. It’s the beige sequined dress photo that bugs me–it’s as though a real body isn’t in there, there just a smooth curve down from underarms to thighs. No hip bones, no anything. I think they slimmed her upper arms, too; she’s not fat by any means, but her upper arms are more plush than the standard model’s. And I agree with posters above. As a former marathon runner, the carb loading I did prior to a race was way different from Gigi’s.
Nothing worse than an extremely thin woman bragging about carb loading, especially when it is probably untrue. I’ve lived in NYC for over 20 years and have several friends who were/are models. The brag about eating a hamburger is a personal fav. They order, eat, and post about the hamburger, but the reality is the hamburger is all they eat the entire day. One cannot live on 500 calories a day. So maybe Gigi eats some toast or a sandwich and calls it a day. Yes, there were carbs, but one sandwich does not a day’s nutrition make.
She doesn`t have perfectly formed abs like i`m used to seeing on Instagram, so maybe she does eat more than the average model. I do think she has a fast metabolism though. But her stomach doesn`t have those ridges — so maybe she is eating more than the average model…not by a ton, but maybe her perception is skewed by seeing what others eat.
Unfortunately the only model who ever spoke about their real diet was Gisele Bundchen. In an interview, she inadvertently apologized to the interviewer for only eating part of a small side salad as her whole dinner because she was in the middle of doing runway shows. And the interviewer put that in the article. I think it was Rolling Stone…
I think Gigi is well over 6′ tall, so she can handle some weight & the eating it takes to be a normal person in life. I think she had a period of serious food restriction–prompted by her mother, I’m thinking–when her career really took off.
She’s 5ft10 tall.
I like Gigi but, come on.
The open mouth “sexy” pose, how original.
I wish they would make that “look” illegal! JLo does it as well and it makes me crazy! Who walks around with these “looks” of orgasm induced looks🤭. Please bring back a more natural look as this look has worn out it’s welcome years ago!!
It really is negligent that they don’t have food for the models. These are teenagers with no money (for the most part). And maybe they have to starve for the job but they still have to eat something. And again they are kids and just being abandoned.
At the very least coffee & tea carafes. Although somebody pointed out above, maybe it’s because they don’t want anything to get on the clothes? That’s some pretty expensive inventory.
Yeah I mean having a plate of apples or bananas wouldn`t kill anyone. Having a banana for a meal is better than nothing.
I think she truly believes orange juice and a slice of whole grain toast counts as carb-loading. I used to watch the Real Housewives when her mother was on, and there were many times when her mom would try to limit Gigi’s consumption of everything, not just “unhealthy” foods. It was really severe, like suggesting Gigi eat one almond instead of lunch. So I bet to her what we would consider a light breakfast actually feels decadent.
Wasn’t there an article many years ago where Gigi said Yolanda didn’t want her playing sports so she wouldn’t develop ‘big’ muscles?
There’s probably a lot of emotional damage there she needs to unpack at some point in her life.
It was an actual scene. Yolanda actually said that. Along with thinking her daughter might have been a lesbian for playing sports. Search Gigi Hadid’s mom not letting her eat and being toxic AF on YouTube.
Eggs are protein. The toast is the carbs. I will give her a pass because she is donating her earnings to Ukrainian relief/army.
Gigi saying she’s a model who “eats loads of carbs” whilst other models don’t gives off extreme “pick me girl” vibes, like it’s so ‘quirky’ to eat carbs.
maybe it is just a talking point from her publicist to make her look better because she is an idol for so many young girls and you gotta say “right” things to not get raked over the coals as a “role model” when you are a famous young woman.
Your not wrong. But the whole point of a ‘pick me girl’ is to emphasise that ‘your not like other girls’ as a way of elevating yourself above others in your peer group. Being a thin model who ‘love to eat’ is a classic example of this trope, attempting to make her look relatable and cool whilst inadvertently setting herself apart from those models who do watch what they eat. Kendall does the same when she says she’s a ‘tomboy’ who ‘hates make-up’. Like it’s cool to be the ‘anti-model’ model.
I have nothing against gigi, but as a celebrity model she gets booked because of her name and profile, she knows she won’t get cut from a show if she gains a pound, like the other models. But I’m glad she’s speaking on the catering issues at these shows cos these girls still need to be taken care of.
Recently saw a quick short on YouTube where Yolanda is on the phone with her. Gigi says something about feeling ill and hungry, and she ate half an almond. Yolanda told her to eat the other half slowly. So yeah, I think not only is it bs what she says she eats it sounds like her mother is toxic beyond belief.
It’s a good breakfast if you’re going to go without food for a while whilst working. Slow carbs, fast carbs and protein.
The second pic is giving me young Yolanda vibes.
Gigi seems like a smart young woman and has never looked like a stick figure like Kaia Gerber and others. I’m guessing her eating habits are in order at this age and being a parent expending more energy. Other than her bad boyfriend she’s a good role model and stunning model.
Gigi needs to look up and use the word tragic in a sentence that actually makes sense.
I remember in the 90s they basically served champagne backstage at the shows and that was it. I would have thought things had changed by now but I guess not.