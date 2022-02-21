Prince Harry ‘does not feel safe’ bringing his wife & children to the UK at this point

Obviously, Prince Harry did not physically appear in a London High Court on Friday for the Judicial Review of his security situation. His lawyers appeared on his behalf, and reporters were allowed access to a live stream, I think. Seeing how this story has been spun in the British media has really upset me. I’m so grateful that Prince Harry, Meghan and their two babies are safe and sound in Montecito, because they would be in so much danger if they were still in the UK, and if they all returned for any kind of visit. That’s the whole point of this exercise: Harry has a completely realistic understanding of the kind of existential threat he and his family face on a daily basis, especially in the UK. And to watch the British media basically make fun of him and mock him for being justifiably worried/concerned, it’s disgusting. And the British media is such a big part of WHY Harry, Meghan and their children are facing such danger. In any case, Harry’s lawyer said some words:

Prince Harry “does not feel safe” bringing his children to the U.K. following the loss of his taxpayer funded police protection, his legal team told the High Court in London on Friday. Speaking at a preliminary hearing to have the protection reinstated — which Prince Harry did not attend in person — the Duke of Sussex’s attorney Shaheed Fatima expressed Harry’s concerns over the security arrangements put in place when he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in January 2020. Following their bombshell announcement, Harry and Meghan lost their public-funded protection in the U.K. and have privately paid for their own security in the U.S. They were also later told that they could not pay for U.K. police protection out of their own pockets. This means that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to the U.K. with son Archie Harrison, 2, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 8 months, they will not be entitled to state-funded protection and the deep level of security intelligence that comes with it. “This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back,” Fatima said at the Royal Courts of Justice, reports The Guardian. “And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” the lawyer added. “Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home.”

[From People]

This is where the British media goes in two different directions at once: on one side, they’ll say that Harry hates California and he’s just looking for any reason to “come back,” how dare he! In the other direction, they’ll say he doesn’t have any “right” to high-level security because “he walked away,” how dare he! Incidentally, security *should* follow the threat level, not whether or not you’re the biggest, fanciest elegant Baldingham in all the land. How completely f–king random to think that security is only given to those with a certain royal status, instead of those people who face the most violent threats?

The Mail on Sunday had an exhausting story where their sources were agitated that Harry was trying to keep the Judicial Review “secret,” as in, he didn’t want to announce that he was going to court to fight to pay for his police protection. They’re trying to make it sound like Harry is awful for… wanting to keep details about his security arrangement private (and secure). And then they’re blaming him for issuing a statement about it when the story came out… because the palace and Met leaked it.

This tweet, below, was widely shared among royal reporters like it was some kind of “gotcha.” I don’t see the contradiction: in January 2020, Harry wanted to reimburse the police for use of the RPOs, and he was turned down. Then, when Harry returned to the UK twice in the past year, both times were for family events (his grandfather’s funeral, the statue unveiling). He barely ventured off of secure royal property for both of those visits. During his June/July visit, there was an incident where his car was swarmed with people when he did venture off royal property, and it was a security kerfuffle. That’s why he wants to pay for the full security team now.

Last month after the Mail on Sunday broke the story, a spokesman for Harry responded with: "The duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed." https://t.co/OIyrTzH1eE — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 18, 2022