Kim Kardashian shows off her minimalist cream home to Vogue & the video is bonkers

We’ve discussed minimalist architecture and design before on this blog, and usually that subject comes up in association with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. They spent years building their “dream home”: a minimalist cream prison with no decorations, no life, no soul. Just bland and basic. Last year, Kim and Kanye worked out a deal as part of their divorce negotiations that Kim would keep the home and that would be their kids’ primary residence. So now this cream prison is Kim’s alone. In 2020, Kimye showed off the home to Architectural Digest, and I found the whole look depressing, especially as a place where four children are being raised. There’s no visual stimuli, nothing that says “four active children live and play here.”
While Kim (and Kanye) have showed off this home before to AD, now Kim has done another video for Vogue where she’s showing off this still-minimalist space. I actually hoped that once Kanye was no longer part of it, maybe Kim would put up some colorful paintings or buy a blue chair. No. Here’s the video:
First of all, while she shows off North’s artwork (which is legitimately impressive for a kid), notice how Kim plays fast and loose with whether any of that artwork is really on display on the walls or anything. Second of all, if I had an all-cream sitting room, I probably would have accidentally spilled a soda or some kind of sauce on the carpet THE VERY FIRST DAY. The kids’ scrapbooks are really nice though, genuinely. I admire people who are that organized, and yes, I know she has assistants doing most of it, but still. Kim should also not leave that trunk full of her precious personal items open and available to her kids either – her kids will ransack it and wear her old clothes!
As for the private garden… do you believe Kim and her kids and the cousins are all farming vegetables from that garden themselves? No. I do not. I’ll give Kim the benefit of the doubt on some things, but she, North, Chicago and Saint aren’t walking up the hill to grab some carrots. They have staff for that.
As for matching her CARS to her home… good lord. I cannot. I also think Kim was high AF when she filmed this.
I’m not sure I’ll articulate this properly but here we go:
I actually like this house quite a bit and am very into the neutral decor. I personally like this style but I also get why others don’t.
However, no one should have this much freaking money. Its absurd and horrifying that in today’s world we simultaneously have millions of people living on the streets or in their cars, or barely affording rent in crappy apartments, or just struggling to keep the lights on…. and also people who customise the colour of the hood ornaments on their Bentleys so that they match their mansion.
I like escapism just like everyone else, and sure a little aspirational, vicarious living can be fun. But today I am just not feeling this disgusting, ostentatious worship of wealth. Its too much. We have way too much inequality for this to feel OK.
This isn’t really a dig at Kim, btw, but at…. um… all of it? The whole system? Anyway, end of rant. Thank you for coming to my unprepared Ted Talk, inspired by *Vogue*.
@Beenie, I agree completely that no one should have so much money when so many others are literally starving to death.
I completely get where you’re coming from today. Many years ago (2003) husband & I both lost our jobs at the same time, and it was post-September 11th, terrible economy. The house went into foreclosure (we went into forbearance and worked it out with the bank) and had my car repossessed. Several years later (2006) we were lucky through very hard work and good fortune of excellent jobs that came our way that my husband wanted to replace the repo’d car. I went with him to go look at the car in a neighboring state (we lived in VT and went into NY to look at it) and the salesperson said, “You don’t want red – it will clash with the green & white Vermont plates!” Not sure if it was nerves and an attempt at humor, but I thought: If the color of a car + color of a license plate is my BIGGEST problem, I am the luckiest person in the world.” And I have felt that way every day since.
I get the comment below by one of the posters that said Kim might want the “creamy calmness” in the wake of 4 kids and their music, bright colors, kid noise/mess…I could totally see that! But when I see a ridiculously wealthy person trying to style-steal (she looks like Sade her “Is It a Crime” video from the Montreaux Jazz Ferstival) and uses her money to buy cars that match the house, I just can’t. The sheer ostentatiousness of worrying how her VERY expensive cars blend with the house/her life, is indeed, as Kaiser put it, “bonkers.” I WANT to root for her (I can’t imagine how hard Kanye is making her life and how to begin to explain this to her children), but this was too much, even for me.
Right on Beenie, totally agree. At some point it becomes completely immoral.
I guess I don’t mind the house, although it probably isn’t for me. But the thing I don’t get is that Kim is not minimalist. Not even remotely. She herself is a walking incarnation of excess. Her body is excess. Her makeup is excess (while tasteful, I do not think it is normal to cake on makeup the way this family popularized it. This is not what Calvin Klein models looked like in the minimalist ’90s). The way that family has marketed sexuality is excess. Everything about them is excess. It is bizarre to me that she is so committed to the aesthetic of minimalism.
I am right there with you, Beenie. It’s so much that we didn’t care to know.
Beenie I agree, to an extent
I simply also think this has to do with our not feeling she really *earned* this money
We aren’t flipping over Musk or Bezos or all the other male billionaire properties – many of which are probably grotesquely ostentatious and utterly lacking in taste.
We live in a capitalist society and are horrified if we speak of taxing the super rich or creating an equitable society from they and their firm’s taxes where everyone could prosper.
We have the poorest people in the US and U.K. voting for the people who will financial screw them the most
Being told you are free because you have zero access to nationalised security systems like education or health.
I think there shouldn’t be billionaires- but as there are she doesn’t feel the most offensive to me
That’s a house, not a home. A show place is not the same as a place where people live and are comfortable. I wouldn’t mind staying in a place like that for a few days, but long term? No way.
I hate it. Too plain. Why Kim why? Even Kim can age! Screaming in my Home Alone Kevin voice!!!
Agreed. It is SO BLAND. It’s like a personality void. We obviously have different styles and that extends to butts.
To be fair, I think she’s stuck with that butt now, even if she really doesn’t want it anymore. The skin has been stretched out so much for a couple decades, that if she tried to reduce it , it would probably just sag everywhere.
I think for her to open her house (again?) to vogue and show her main rooms, the outdoors, pool, basketball court, parking etc, she’s probably considering selling the house now that its hers only and becuase stalker kanye has bought the house next door.
Agree – I was thinking the same thing.
Forget about 4 young children, I’d wreck that pristine house in a week all by my (adult) self. Side note: Kim is looking good, dare I say. I never know what is *real* with the KarJenner women – where the Photoshop starts and ends. But I wish her well
The cars are the ugliest thing I have ever seen. It looks like the pre-painting phase in Pimp My Ride.
It looks like a show home that no one lives in. It’s neutral and expensive. Are the kids kept in a separate part of the house or just not allowed to behave like kids at home?
I love neutrals and hate clutter and a lot of ‘things’, but this doesn’t look warm, inviting and livable. It looks like someone is half moved in and left for the day. At least vary the textures. Also, needs more plants it’s just so…empty.
First of all, for the gen X that gets the reference, doesn’t she look like Sade (Sadé) a bit?
Then, yes I know it’s not a popular opinion, but I do like her place. Kids’ room have colors but main rooms are zen, calm. I live in a semi-hoarded place (small place, many things), so this is my dream. Also they dress like they are the jungle. Animal prints here and there, nails full of color, they have so much noise in their clothing, so much drama in their life, so much conspicuous consumption… I completely understand how she chooses to live in creamy calmness.
She did say that everything outside is so noisy and that she really likes the calm-and I can only imagine coming in from having the paparazzi yelling at you. That makes a lot of sense. She also did say the kids rooms are full of crazy colors. I think it was fairly boring video all around, but there you have it
I thought I was the only one, but in recent years his style and aesthetics have been copie of Sade Au’s fashion (80s) . given her habit of stealing the style of other famous black women (Rihanna, Noami Campbell, Beyonce..)she had to study Sade’s style in order to copy it better.
Celebs show off homes in AD before they list them. Raises value. Watch, she will sell.
@Lynne I haven’t thought of this. You are probably right. It makes sense.
Lynne I absolutely thought this too! She is trying to talk this mess up to sell it and get rid of the Crazy Kanye house! I don’t mind some neutrals to make a Zen space, but that looks like a very expensive prison.
Sade ..uh no! Naha Riviera though
In this video, she looks just like Sade to me
Is this a complete lack of personal style masquerading as a ‘style’. It just screams lack of anything approaching imagination to me, never mind making four kids live there.
I’m getting Kendall crossed with Gal Gadot from the still pic.
Not my style, however I can’t really hate on it as she does specify that the playroom is a mess (as it should be), and that the kids’ bedrooms each have their own colour and/or vibes according to what the kid requested – thankfully they’re not playing and sleeping in porridge tones 24/7!
High!? Lol i think Kim doesnt even drink.
I agree, not high, just completely vacant and charmless, much like the house.
Spot on…vacant and charmless. You win the comment lottery for today.
Alcohol and drugs are different things though…I don’t drink but definitely take THC gummies on occasion.
she once made the weird claim that she was on MDMA in the sex tape, and this was ages and ages after it came out, but she said this on camera to her sisters.
i get the impression she doesn’t drink or do drugs *any more* and for a long time though.
I didn’t expect to like it as much as I do. It does seem very calming.
Seems a bit Waldorf-ish. The Waldorf cult opts to calm the kids save for nature. While I get the theory, we’re not gnomes in little hillside knaves, and the “nothing worldly” comes off as shaming & controlling. . We’re in a global society- why not incorporate actual world stimuli?
Cult! Wow…
I kind of love the part where she introduces her sterile sitting room, where she sips tea and writes letters to her children – and then with the scrapbooks, she says she writes a letter to each child on their birthdays. So that would be 4 letters a year? No wonder the place looks so bare.
In a way, I can understand the allure of all that sterility and order. When I first moved into my apartment and until my boxes and furniture arrived, all I had was a mattress on a sea of beige carpeting. It was a soothing area to be in, with moving to a new job, city, country. Now, of course, the place is a jumble of books and projects. I’m not so rich (or organized) to be able to ruthlessly segregate my living spaces.
I couldn’t live in it – I would spill something accidentally like, immediately. I do see the appeal, though – it’s calming, it reminds me of a spa. But yeah, for me, I need color and art on the walls.
As for the garden, I watched this over the weekend and had the same thought. There’s no way Kim and her kids and sisters are grubbing around in the garden LOL Now, I can believe that maybe assistants or nannies take the kids up there sometimes to pick veggies and fruits, and that’s cute.
I had to laugh at the garden part, where she says all the kids get little baskets and they “can see how you can really…like…farm?”
Looks so cold and uncomfortable.
I wouldn’t be announcing I had Anish Kapoor art in my house (not that I’d buy it even if I could afford it, I think his work is ugly). His name is mud in the art world after the “blackest black” paint war.
Ok I’m clearly alone on this lol but I like it. I understand how it’s calming for her. If I could afford it, I would do something similar – not to that extreme but similar, monochromatic, not too cluttered.
The kids have rooms and playrooms that are colorful and expressive, and also keep in mind that they put away clutter and life stuff when they film these videos.
No, I agree. My home is all cream too, with a little bit of black, but then again, my kids are grown. I need to stuff things into closets so I can feel uncluttered. It’s a daily task to keep it that way but so worth it for relaxing. My wall art is colorful, though.
It looks like a mental hospital. Which is what you need when you are dealing with Kanye.
Everything is immaculate. It must take an army of people to keep it that way. It’s calming and I like the cream, but could not live in that. All the furniture looks uncomfortable and it’s very empty and cold.
I enjoyed the video and I have to agree. She could make her interior so interesting and homely whilst avoiding clutter.
To me it’s the lack of books & magazines in the living room. And no blanket to keep warm while watching a movie?
I really like how the big windows frame the outside nature as artwork. Having said that, surely they could have added some color and flowers in the gardens. Right now, most of everything looks unfinished. It will be a dream to whoever buys it from Kim lol Kim should incorporate some natural elements in to the decor to give it some warmth – wood, some leather, more plants, some silk pillows, throws or window side panels. Geeeeez Kimmie.
Her first house around the time before she married Humphries was gorgeous. I remember really loving the design and interior/exterior decor of the place.
This house reminds me of some sanitarium or mental institution. I love whites. My living room is almost completely shades of white, but there are pops of color and contrast in the details. And the bedroom furniture in each room are all white, and I have cream rugs in all rooms sans kitchen and bath. But again, there are things that show somebody lives here. Kim’s house just looks plain, boring, and devoid of joy.
Of course it stays clean, her children are only allowed in their bedrooms and playroom.
She says up front there is a playroom and the kids bedrooms are colorful and cluttered. I’m sure that stuff spills out into the house when she doesn’t have her home on display for a vogue video. People go through phases. I get why she wants a calm house. Good for her.
A cold, sterile looking hospital is all I see.
With four kids how can she say she loves to come home to “peace and quiet” lol?
I was just thinking the same thing – work is like respite for me lol.
The hallway or whatever, we call it passage in my country was creepy/ sad/ uninteresting…
It was interesting watching her go through the trunk of her childhood memories as I spent Saturday going through and getting rid of my childhood photos. As I was looking through those photos, I was just reminded so much of how unhappy my childhood was and I no longer wanted to have those “memories” in my life any longer. It was very emotional and healing to dump load after load in the trash can, while also praying for healing for those who had caused me harm.
Such a powerful thing to do.
I’m very sorry to hear about your childhood. I hope you are able to heal!
My spidey senses get alerted when celebrities post their homes in magazines. While it can be for bragging rights or maybe a quid pro quo for design services, Kim’s already shown off the house in Architectural Digest in 2020. Why again? Is she thinking about selling?
ps I love her house, but Belgian architecture is one of my faves! (Their art too.) Timeless over trendy and highlights the inhabitants’ own lives and belongings, rather than purchasing matchy-trendy decoration. Typically the calm gallery-like architecture is juxtaposed with the inhabitants’ own books, textiles, colourful art, large green leafy plants; it emphasises aged materials, re-using or salvaging old bricks, stones, tiles, and wood, as well as windows framing colourful gardens. Kim and Kanye chose a different route by not really inhabiting it. Kind of an art gallery without art? But it is probably a relaxing oasis from the chaos in her life. Which I get. Their architects were Vincent Van Duysen and Axel Vervoordt. Anyhoos, if you are interested in other takes on this aesthetic try googling “AM Designs”.
I like the kitchen, especially the banquet along the windows. But that’s it.
OK a few comments and questions:
Her ass in motion is crazy. – I’m old enough to remember her natural ass and for the life of me, I cannot understand how/why she did this. She must have back pain. –
Is that a giant black tv screen in the room with the giant sofa, across from the kitchen? –
No one eats at the cream sofa/banquet in the kitchen. From what I can tell, the only “kid friendly” area is that basic round kitchen table. It’s the only place in the house that I can picture kids sitting or having a meal. –
No one has ever eaten at the dining room table with no chairs. Those chairs along the wall have never moved from their place along the wall. The dining room makes me sad and a little bit scary. It’s pretty damn creepy. –
She’s hellbent on North’s future career as an artist. –
A personal chef and team of grounds keepers manage the garden. –
Is that a track for running around the pool and basketball courts? –
The cars look unfinished, like the top coat of paint is missing. –
She says, “Me and my sisters”. While I think she’s intelligent, she speaks with the grammar and vocabulary of a ten year old.
Kanye and Brad Pitt would for sure get along. Pair of pretentious *****les
A sitting room to the bedroom… Damn what a life lol
This interior honestly makes me anxious, not calm. I don’t understand how someone could be comfortable in such a cold, sterile place – especially children. It’s one thing to prefer clean lines and minimalism, it’s another to live in a space that looks like it used to be a morgue.
I feel bad for the kids – I guess at least they get to do whatever they want in their own rooms is good, but the message that their normal kid selves isn’t acceptable in the whole rest of what I’m sure is a enormous house isn’t a good one.
I would be miserable in that house, it’s so impersonal and sterile. I’m sure everything is beautifully crafted, but it’s just not my thing. It seems to exist only to show off, not to actually be lived in – no talk of “this is where I entertain with friends” or “this is the kids’ favorite place to hang out and play”. Especially a house for 4 young kids. I do hope they have fun spaces where they are allowed to be free.
Funny how different her face looks in someone else’s video.
I hope the kids are doing ok. Kim showing off the “emo mood” drawing after a bunch of pet portraits was a little jarring. I hope they have a lot of love and support around them.
Gorgeous home, I love the contours. As for wealth – we don’t know if she’s going her vast amounts on the quiet. Poverty is a result of government choices – the politicians could end poverty in a heartbeat if they wanted to. They don’t.
Hats off to her, she looks spectacular. Me on the other hand, would be in sweats on the daily 🤣
She’s building a house in Palm Springs right now. She’ll probably show that one off too when it’s done.
That is not a house I’d like. I’d be too scared to sit down in case I messed it up! Plus there’s no life to it. It’s so sterile. However, after watching the video it linked to a similar vogue piece with Iman. Go see the house she shared with David Bowie. Paintings, sculpture, plants, life! That house I’d love!
I could not hate that house more, but I appreciate ott maximalism, so….
What do you think Kim would be “high” on? She doesnt seem like she really smokes weed or does drugs. Weed definitely would not make her all talkative and cheery like that. May she’s on adderall? I never really saw Kim as the type to be high on anything. Maybe Im wrong.
She admitted to doing drugs before. Can’t remember if it was when she did her famous tape or when she eloped with her first husband. But she admitted ON CAMERA that she has done drugs before and that she makes awful choices when she’s on them. She said she hasn’t touched them since.
It’s like the set design from Tragedy of Macbeth.
I liked her kitchen, that’s the only thing I’ll say, the rest of it looked like a monastery.
I’d say the decor matches her personality.
That was super boring. I ended up skipping a lot of it. Glad she likes it there, I guess.
I watched this video, and I guess I think the house is fine, but not great or inspirational. It feels like a sparse cave, not tranquil. Some big plants and a couple of paintings would help a lot. It wouldn’t take much to make it not feel like a blank canvas.
I have never watched KUWTK, and I every time I see Kim speak on camera I’m just…unimpressed. Her messaging is muddy, and she can’t help sounding like she has too much time and money. I just don’t get why the world is so interested in these people.
Reminds me of the AbFab episode where they visit Max and Bettina’s house!! That being said, Kim looks lovely and I hope Kanye leaves her the f*ck alone soon.
It immediately made me think of Black Mirror, and the episodes set in high-tech, minimalist, totally neutral spaces. I get the same creepy, anonymous, human-unfriendly feel from Kim’s space. Something about her soulless sitting room – and her flipping through the colourful pictures and cards and all the jumble in her trunk like her Minnie Mouse costume…as she talks about the wonderful memories her kids will have.
That may be a house, but it’s no home.
I get why some people dislike it but maybe some of the hate could be toned down. Believe it or not, it’s okay to not judge someone by their house.
I have ADHD, c-PTSD, and anxiety. Additionally, I grew up in a hoard home. My dad died in 2012 and my mom died in 2017. I have barely made a dent in their hoard. Every time I get an area dehoarded I paint the walls stark white and leave that area empty.
External stimulation can be overwhelming to me at times. I have stark white walls and no art on the walls. I’ve tried to put color/art on the walls but they were too distracting. Maybe someday I can leave color/art up long enough to get so used to it I don’t pay attention to it. But for now, I just keep the walls bare.
In the meantime, if someone thinks I’m a psycho for having an extreme minimalist look, well that reflects on them, not me.
Stark white can be a polarizing color choice, particularly if one is choosing it for an entire home. Clearly for you, all white with no other visual stimuli is appealing. For others without your background history it may have more negative connotations.
Personally, when I saw the HBO series “The Girl Before” it made me think of Kim and Kanye’s house.
So was that the whole video ? Because the “home tour” included maybe a shot of her kitchen, her bedroom sitting room, her basketball court, and a long shot of her “garden” and her 3 favorite cars? Yikes.
That plumped up face barely moves, man
I’m glad she mentions that there’s a playroom and the kids have their kid-friendly rooms at least. Because otherwise, no way 4 small kids live in that house.
Kim thinks she’s Cher.
I actually really like the areas that were shown in the video. And the part where Kim was walking down a hallway was just gorgeous with the music. I could live there *shrug*. My own house is decorated with creams, dark and natural woods and I have soft lighting. I want my home to feel like you’re sitting in a warm cup of coffee and I’ve done very well at
achieving that esthetic. Everyone comments that my home is such a cozy place. I wouldn’t call Kim’s house cozy though. Lovely, but definitely not cozy lol.
I may catch some heat for this, but this is the first video I’ve seen of Kim where she is looking aged. Not in a bad way, it’s just, she’s aging…stress does that to you, as does time catching up to you. She still looks like she has had procedures done of course, and that’s her choice, but I’m seeing more… something around her checks and mouth, possibly wrinkles? I don’t know.
My mother always used to say that walking into someone’s home is like walking into their soul (terribly translated, but something to that effect).
And all I see is that these Kardashians have cold souls. No life. No creativity. No warmth. All show, no depth.
It’s “funny” how minimalistic style has become the new way of showing how wealthy you are in the Western world.
So much money goes into….nothing really.
I’m wondering what it does to someone phsycie to sit in a cold monochrome room like this with your family watching TV and relaxing. Do you feel loved? Or is it a superficial feeling and not something where you bond?
If you have a cluttered and messy mind, maybe you benefit from removing everything and having as little as possible, but do you come home and feel safe and warm and fuzzy to this?
I wouldn’t.
Interesting comment about how minimalism is how wealth is displayed now. I think back to the 80s when all the masters of the universe new money would want to decorate their NY apartments to look like Versailles and then English country full of antiques for their summer homes, and ofcourse the tacky gold that Trump still likes. Now it’s all bleached wood floors, Saarinen tables and “sustainable “ living that costs a fortune.
It’s a very bare minimalist house and the building itself has good lines. It has some really nice pieces in it but so monochrome and empty. Don’t get the car thing and hope there’s a grey minivan in that garage. I don’t think she would have a space like that, would have wanted a space like that, before Kanye, no matter how toxic he is now.
For all Kim’s many shortcomings, she seems like a really good mom. Oh there’s lots to pick apart there too, but whenever she is with her kids or she talks about her kids, I feel like we see the real Kim, and that she just loves the heck out of those kids.
Crap. I think I accidentally started liking Kim at some point.
I don’t mind the rooms in the top picture so much, but that all-cream space with the carpet and round white sculpture on the wall looks sterile to the point of being creepy. It looks like a dystopian future of some kind. And is that a white rug layered over another white rug? You can go all-neutral without being so depressing.
This looks like the house from the new hbo miniseries “the girl before”. Kanye sounds a lot like the male lead in that show as well. I do like the house though. I live in an endless circle of laundry and folding, and it feels escapist to see all these clutter free rooms.
Is it the fact they have the same parents or the same plastic surgeon, but I couldn’t tell if it was kim or khloe.
I like her style a lot more than the cozy, too much crap in the walls and furniture. I like a clean space. My mother in law’s house has a lot of throw rugs and pillows in various rich colors that are nice but not my style. Everyone is different and I’m glad that we are.
I must say I’m impressed with North’s paintings!
Like said up thread, the timing here is really strange since they just did a big exposé just 2 years ago. I wonder if she’s literally fleeing her home after Kanye bought next door.