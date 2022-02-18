Prince Harry’s lawyers are in court today for the Judicial Review for his police security

Last month, days after Prince Andrew lost his HRH and his patronages, the British media geared up to attack Prince Harry en masse. The story was clearly spread by the palace with the purpose of distracting from the Andrew catastrophe. The story? Prince Harry “demands” high-level police protection, even though he “abandoned” the royals and all British people forever, and he expects the British taxpayer to pay for it! Harry was completely prepared for the attack and he issued a statement through his spokesperson very quickly. Harry’s version: yes, he wanted a higher level of police protection when he visited the UK, BUT he wanted to be able to reimburse the police out of his own pocket for the heightened security. His statement pointed out the unique threats Harry and his family still face, and the need for tighter security if and when they visit. Harry wants better protection and he wants to pay for it himself. In his statement, he also said that he was seeking a Judicial Review from the High Court about it. That’s where we are today – Harry’s lawyers are in court for the Judicial Review:
Prince Harry will face the High Court today over the Government’s decision to take away his police bodyguards when he visits the UK. The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers’ money on bodyguards.
Harry, 37, who quit royal duty and privileges that come with the job to live in California with Meghan Markle two years ago, says he feels “unsafe” in the UK. He wants to fund his own Met Police armed bodyguards but the Home Office refused and insiders are saying police are not “guns for hire”.
Harry is also arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe. The Duke’s case will be heard by Mr Justice Swift in London’s High Court this morning – but Harry will not be attending in person. It is believed to be the first time a member of the Royal Family has sued Her Majesty’s government. But it comes just six weeks before Harry wants to come back to Britain for a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey with the Queen. He also wants to come back for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.
[From The Sun]
True story for Salt Islanders: did y’all know that Prince Andrew is still getting full Royal Protection? It’s true. British taxpayers have paid for Andrew’s full, high-level security for decades, as he flew around, staying at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home, or Epstein’s private island. Andrew’s RPOs were probably with him when he took Virginia Giuffre, then a 17-year-old trafficked girl, to Tramp nightclub. Andrew still has full Royal Protection today, as he wanders around his 31-bedroom mansion, Royal Lodge.
Anyway, I hope Harry is victorious but who even knows at this point. And who knows how the British media will frame it, win or lose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, arrives in Dublin, on the 1st of a 2 days visit to Dublin,Image: 377449653, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Netherlands OUT, Point De Vue OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Albert Nieboer / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the official opening of the Barking & Dagenham Future Youth Zone on April 11, 2019 in Dagenham, England. The facility is created by the Charity OnSide Youth Zones and is the first of three facilities expected to open in 2019, which will provide a safe environment where young people can come and enjoy themselves, build key skills and raise their aspirations and confidence to create a happier and healthier generation.,Image: 534431393, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, seen arriving for the twelfth annual Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch in aid of the three National Service Charities: ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. Guild Hall London.,Image: 535785136, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: B2820 / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex attends the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between England and South Africa at The Oval on May 30, 2019 in London, England. The ICC Cricket World Cup, which takes place from 30th May to 14th July, is being hosted by England and Wales,Image: 536104802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets Invictus Team UK member Jonathan Mitchell during his visit to the Invictus UK Trials at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England.,Image: 536733507, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
I’m not going to pretend to know how this works, but people can hire police officers for things like football games etc. And last time this was discussed I seem to remember some photos going around of Kate Moss having hired police officers at her wedding? I’m sure Harry has expensive legal people who were able to advise him on whether he has a case.
It is absolutely unforgivable that it has gotten to this point..
It’s like not one single person on Salty Isle has considered the absolute disaster it will be if anything happens to Harry, Meghan, Archie, or Lili. The royal family will not survive another tragic death of a beloved member, on a world-wide stage, the ONLY one of them that still has the worldwide stage, in a positive manner, they just won’t. This is such a bad look, for the entire country, I just don’t understand what clown is running this show.
Can a King be wrong? These people are in a cult. They don’t think in emotionally healthy ways.
Has Charles ever admitted responsibility for anything or does he just retreat to self-pity whenever something negative happens?
If it were absolutely not done the case wouldn’t even have made it to a hearing.
@ Equality : Not necessarily true. It may not have happened before but Harry could be arguing that an exception should be made for him because of his circumstances.
It would seem that there is a way to request it though since his application is under review.
@Still_Sarah:
Harry’s Statement on the matter said he is asking for no more than what other similar hi-risk persons get. He said: “As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent risk, receive police protection at no cost to them.”
Also:
“The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the british taxpayer.”
I have a feeling this is all a plan by Charles so he can swoop in and get Harry protection so he looks like a peacemaker and so generous.
🤔 I read that then immediately saw an article that C is back to work maskless and miraculously had covid recovery in record time.
I also don’t know but is it possible that those hired cops were hired to work while off duty?
I don’t think off-duty police officers would be allowed to wear their uniforms if they were hired in an unofficial capacity.
Off duty police officers cannot carry weapons in the UK so he wouldn’t be fully protected, only Home Office security can. He’d also need up to the minute info on threats which police officers are not privy to.
Hiring off duty officers might not work, he needs official protection with most up to date threat analysis.
I suspect he also needs armed bodyguards. In the UK, private security and off duty police (even the small percentage who carry weapons on duty) don’t have guns. If there is an actual terrorist attack, Harry needs his security to be able to respond.
So the fickle UK Taxpayers are willing to pay to protect the pedophile but are going CRAZY over Harry’s request to SELF PAY for top security for his family…..you can’t make this up with these people. The Queen is willing to pay 16 million to save her pedophile son but refuse to give one cent or at least her public approval for the protection of Harry and his family.
This needs to be the story they are all reporting, but alas, they all suck.
I am past caring how the BM frames it.
And if he does not win the case the world sees what Andrew gets and what Harry doesn’t…and they probably won’t go back.
@T
Youre absolutely correct.
Just as how betty and charles pretended that they were all for M joining the family at the very time when betty was begging the heads of commonwealth nations to make charles her successor as head of the commonwealth, using M and all the goodwill surrounding the wedding to say, see, the RF is oh so inclusive and not racist at all.
I’ve said this before, the BRF had a real life fairytale drop into their lap. They could have worked the hell out of Meghan and Harry’s romance for endless good PR. They are so shortsighted and stupid.
We all know the monarchy isn’t going to last forever, Harry and Meghan could have bought them decades of goodwill. It boggles the mind.
The more I think about this I believe the British Taxpayers; The Royal Family and the British Media have no problem with Andrew’s crime as long as he remains in the UK and beholden to them. Because Harry had the nerve to leave the UK and out of their grasp for abuse, they will NEVER forgive him. A pedophile that stays and is available for their abuse is acceptable but a man that leaves to protect his family and escapes the abuse is the lowest of the low and should be treated as such…..what a toxic group of people (RF, British Media and British TaxPayers)
Kaye moss did not hire police. A few extra bobbiie beat cops were posted because the wedding organizer let the village constablury know they expected a crowd of well wishers and paps.
I’m so glad he clapped back immediately about the security. Yes, he still needs high level security (thanks in part to the smear campaign orchestrated by his family and then obviously the fact of his birth and life in the spotlight, which is not his fault) but he doesn’t expect the british taxpayer to cover it. He is willing to reimburse the government for it, like other celebs have been allowed to do.
and yes, let’s just keep repeating that ANDREW STILL HAS HIS SECURITY. There was talk of removing it but the Queen “intervened” so here we are.
Even right wingers were in up and arms because they thought harry should be able to pay for his own security. This really isn’t the hot take they think it is.
Are they? I didn’t see anything like that but I could be in the wrong spaces.
@JOI
Yes on some of the radio programs that usually spew hate about Harry and Meghan. People were calling in saying that they should have security especially after what happened to his mother. It was nearly unanimous.
That seems to be the case if you look outside of DF and some of the normal RRs and trolls on social media.
Imagine being a blood born prince and you have to essentially sue your grandmother for the right to pay to protect your family because her subjects are so deranged that they present a threat to his and his family’s lives. And all of this is because he married a biracial American.
I seriously cannot believe this.
Neither can I. It’s as if they have the right to punish Harry and Meghan until the end of time, no matter how petty and ugly they look.
Hey Chucky, and the rest of the RF, get over it and let Harry come back to visit TQ and his cousin when and IF he wants to. Harry deserves the right to come back and he is willing to pay his way! You guys look like the arses that you are!! If we had any question as to how awful you were to Meghan, there is no longer any reservation that you were, at any and all cost to your precious egos.
British Royal Family Values: Popularity that doesn’t belong to the monarch or heir is the only real crime. A crime that must be punished with every weapon at their disposal like banishment from the UK with the threat of death if you return.
Good luck, Harry! I can’t believe the British government would even make security an issue for the son of the heir, no matter where he lives full time. It’s not like he’s requesting that Britain provide round-the-clock security for his family at home.
Thats because the british govt would not be doing this if they didnt hv the greenlight from betty & her minions.
True! I belive this is one of their ways to try to control Harry. We heard about Chuck’s “generous” offer to let H&M stay with him, and thereby be protected by his RPO’s. If they do, Chuck and his minions have full control of their movements and can inform the rota about everything they do.
Harry’s statement to the court today was that he doesn’t feel safe in the UK, that he wants to visit his family and friends and to support charities that he’s close to. There’s nothing about him wanting to attend the Thanksgiving Service and the Jubbly, as the Sun reports. In fact, if he attends those events he will get police protection like he did for Philip’s funeral. That;s not the issue here, this is about private visits to the UK.
This. It’s clear he’s making this request because he’s looking to make visits that have nothing to do with “royal duties”. I hope he gets the security he needs so that he can go visit friends and the relatives he’s cool with.
Yep. Harry wants to pay for his security to he can handle his own business in his private time and the family is pissed because they want to control him. They want to be able to use him for their events so he can be their show pony and bring attention to them but if he won’t, then they don’t want him safe if the UK. It’s blackmail essentially. They don’t want him slipping in and out of the UK under their nose. They want to benefit from his presence and sell him out to the tabloids to pay for that invisible contract.
@JT
All of this. Imagine H&M just randomly popping up in the UK and the the family only finding out about it, through the US media, after they’ve left. 😅😅 No more scapegoating and no more benefiting from their popularity and glow. You’re right, this is about control and clout chasing at the end of the day. If H&M don’t go to the jubbyleelee, no one’s going to really care. And all the talk will be about Andrew and how they silenced a childhood victim of sex trafficking all so that Betty could have her 30 million dollar garden party.
The openly abusive tactics of the BRF through the political establishment and the national press is just appalling. It seems that abusive is really dominating celeb news/gossip at present. From unhinged abusive through social media by Kanye and Alice Evans of their ex-partners to the financial and legal abusive by Brad Pitt of Angelina Jolie. But the abusive of Meghan and Harry by the official establishment of British society in concert with the national tabloid press is on a level unlike anything I’ve ever seen. All because he married a biracial woman and chose her over his ultra-conservative family, which made him and Meghan a target in the culture war that is taking place in British politics and public debate.
@Amy Bee – We must never forget we are dealing with The Dim which, like The Fail, just makes up high-grade bullshit to feed its commentariat.
I think he gets security only during the public events, if he wants to go somewhere, he’shis own, as he was during the visit for Diana’s statue unveiling. He organized an even (related to the Well child awards, I think), and he was on his own and some paps were around. I don’t know if they followed him or got too close, but if this happens with the children, I don’t think Harry will allow it.
He was only allowed security during Philip’s funeral, when essentially the security was already there protecting everyone else. Because the BRF wanted him at Philip’s funeral. He was not allowed security at the Diana statue event and as a result, his car was chased by paparazzi. Because someone (his brother I suspect) wanted him threatened to stay out of the UK unless Billy controls the narrative and Harry’s appearances.
The family doesn’t want another You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour, they don’t want H&M in NYC over in the UK. The only acceptable way they can come is if it’s in the family’s presence so they can finally be in the global news. All eyes would be on Harry and Meg if they came to London and rest of them might as well stay home until the Sussexes leave. The insecurity is off the charts with these people. Even being the next queen isn’t enough for them, they have to resort to putting Harry in danger to feel better about themselves.
Agree that this is about control, insecurity, and exile. They want to exile Harry and his family from ever again entering the UK unless it is on their terms. Attend our event and smile in support and you can have security. Attend a rugby game, visit Mayhew, spend time with the Spencer aunts, or throw a Wellchild event and you will have no security. If he has no security, then he will not do any of those things and is essentially exiled, which means there will not be global media attention on those visits that also highlight how no one gives a f*ck about the heirs and their mediocre mean girl wives. Like @JT said they don’t want another coulda had a bad bitch tour. Evil people and they and the police and media are going to throw up fake rules as to why it must be like this. The only positive thing I’ve heard in this whole disgusting mess was a clip of I believe the Nick Ferrari radio show discussing this and 90% of the callers were saying of course he needs police security because he’s a prince and look at what happened to his mom. The host was really surprised when caller after caller said the same. The forces at work here are insecure, petty, and ultimately dangerous. This whole thing gets me so very very angry.
Harry isn’t suing anyone it is a review. It annoys me how the British Press is reporting on it as if it is a lawsuit. It’s not.
And that whole bit about guns for hire is a lie. Wasn’t it reported a few years back that the queen privately funded the security for the York sisters?
Chloe – yes it’s a judicial review. But doesn’t calling it a lawsuit against the government sound so much worse and aggressive?
Regarding the York sisters security – they were going to be cut off several years ago in line with the ‘slim monarchy’ and PA was going to pick up the cost (which means Betty). Not sure what the situation is with the York sisters now that they have married; it’s possible that security costs now shared with spouses.
US Weekly (American Media owned) spoke with security expert Robert Aitch (Mobius International Security) a while back. Information and explanations seemed fairly straight forward in interview video (~ 10 mins). We’re not going to know anything for a while since all details w/b confidential due to security.
Correction: Robert Aitch s/b Richard Aitch.
Ah it makes sense now why some meghan bashing stories are being deleted from the internet. according to the twittersphere. i hope his lawyer have archived them are are able to show the threats and Harry wins. this is ridiculus now .
If I were Harry and won this case and was able to pay for police protection, I don’t know if I would trust that protection. After how he and Meghan have been treated by the British press, establishment and even the British people, I don’t know if I could trust the police to not turn a blind-eye to a potential threat.
@Harla: I doubt that Harry would not have his own security team with him in the UK. The fact is, they can’t carry guns and that’s why he’s asking for royal protection who can carry guns and also provide intelligence.
He’s not asking for royal protection. He’s asking for police protection which is pretty standard and available at a cost to famous people. Harry is a famous person. Just because he’s no longer a working royal does not mean he should be denied what any celebrity can buy.
Plus the police have the ability to block traffic, allowing Harry’s vehicle through and provide police escort.
The fact that this is happening right after the Andrew settlement is amazing. It puts more of a spotlight on how Harry is treated compared to Andrew.
No matter which way you look at it, it’s just wrong that Harry can’t go back to his home country safely. He ( and his wife and kids) have every right to go to the UK and visit.
3 out of the 4 of them are British citizens and have a right to come and go to the country and shouldn’t have to worry about safety concerns and stay away because the BRF is too fucked up to care about the safety of some members of their family. They’re a disgrace to the concept of family.
Harla, I absolutely agree with you.
Do not respond to trolls. Comment “troll” and we will take care of it
This whole thing makes me so angry. Really can’t say anything else at this point.
I hope Harry will won his case (Review). Regardless, I wish he and his family won’t visit Memorial and Jubbly. If he feels he’s obligated to do this for his late granpa and elderly granma, it’s understandable. He is such a man. I just hope in this case Meghan and kids remain home. The thought of how ROTA and RF would use him and his family…. I wish this scenario wouldn’t happen.
Well, Sussexes are unpredictable and know things we have no idea about. It’s up to them, of course.
There were legit reasons why M couldnt return to the uk with H the 2 times he went there in 2021: prince phillip’s funeral (April): M was 7 months hugely pregnant with a pregnancy for which they were taking every precaution;
Princess Diana’s statue unveiling (July): they had a one-month old baby.
H&M hv said, from their very first public intv (engagement intvw) that they are a team, and that whatever they had to tackle, whether individually or together, they wd tackle it together, as a team.
Going forward, there is therefore no way on god’s green earth that H wd return to uk without M.
I actually am hoping he loses this fight. Now hear me out. If he loses he has a totally valid reason for him and Meaghan to never go to England again. “I can’t protect my family.” I’m sure Harry misses a lot of his friends and things about England. But it would be a complete circus if any of the them ever went back.
These F-ing idiots contradict themselves all the time, here in this article, it says he wants the tax payers to pay for his security even though he quit royal duties and all its perks. However it goes on in the next paragraph to say that he wants to reimburse the police out of his own pocket. So which is it you dumb F’s make up your deceitful minds,
And where did Harry say he wants to come back for Philip service or the queen jubbly?
The RF again prove how inept they are. Harry replied publicly plain and simple what the issue is to counter the outraged narrative of the RF and BM. But more importantly, if anything happens to Harry and family while in Britain the RF will have to own it. Are they seriously willing to play that game?
Prince Harry is not willing to play that game, if they can’t get protection I don’t think we will ever see his family there or any of there projects, work or charity.
Which is probably what Charles and William want. Full territory over the UK and to completely cut Harry off to punish him while leaking about how much you miss him and the grandkids. 🙄 it’s all about control like Harry said. There’s def a huge power struggle going on.
But by Harry making his public statement it makes it clear what this is all about.
Ok for arguments sake:
H wins. He can go back and pay for armed protection out of his own pocket.
Who’s to say the police WOULD do their jib and keep him safe until he boards the plane back to the US?
Who’s to say there would be that protection in all the crowds? (Whether there’s disgust with the RF they can still pull big crowds) Time and time again it’s been shown just about anything can happen in a crowd big enough despite “security”
I just don’t believe it would be safe and I really feel for Harry.
Maybe Harry tests it out by doing a solo visit to see how it plays out before he brings M and the kids? They’re the ones he’s most concerned with. I don’t think anyone would do anything to harm just Harry.
Your last sentence depresses me to my core, and I completely agree with you.
IMO C&C are setting this security issue up to be able to control the memoir.. I wouldn’t be surprised if they want a preview and veto power enforce they allow him to have security. There is no other logical reason to deny it.
*before (not enforce)
Why forget about William? Harry was denied security at the Diana statue unveiling, his car was chased by paps. As a result, Harry did not return for a different Diana-related event. William lorded it over the whole crowd, acted like Diana’s only son, and bad-mouthed his brother to people during the reception. William is the one who tried to control Harry and Meghan’s Household, tried to steal the charity money raised by Meghan, tried to exile them to ‘Africa’.
I’m not forgetting about him.. and this was an opinion and they seem awful concerned about that memoir. My opinions are very often wrong. Hopefully he will be granted access to security he needs.
If they are concerned about looking bad in Harry’s memoir then how is denying him security going to incentives him not to bad mouth him? If anything this just reinforces his concerns and emphasizes that the family doesn’t care about him.
Cessily, Harry’s statement said that he was first denied in January 2020 protection that he pays for. This has been a brf position from the very start. The pandemic slowed the entire world, so now the issue has to be settled. I don’t think the memoir or anything else is being used as a stck here. I think it’s his family’s hope that Harry stays away. From my perspective, they don’t care whether that means the Sussexes stay out of the UK or the die. I’m sorry to be so blunt, but what else would it be?
The current government have a couple of member high up who used to work for Charles and William. I 100% believe both the government and the palace are working together to make this a challenge for Harry. Everything that Harry has asked for has been modeled by another royal. Yet they continue to make it difficult for him at every turn. I initially thought that they would accommodate him but now I don’t think they will (hope I’m wrong). But at least Harry can say he tried and it will be in his own words. His family is truly despicable and I wish Harry healing, happiness, peace, strength health and wisdom as he continues to navigate the madness not only with them but the BM and Tory government that seem out to get him.
This whole thing is so confusing. Harry is once again a distraction and caught up in some UK legal issue. I think the security issue is very real but fighting with the state is difficult. It seems the royals and everything in the UK keep dragging at the Sussexes like an anchor, preventing them moving forward. It seems just irresponsible to ignore his security issues and can’t imagine them just leaving them vulnerable, but this family keeps going lower. I also don’t think he should have to shell out extra for it, no different from any other high profile person.
Just adding that Harry has every right to go back to the UK for whatever reason, he is citizen, and this attempt to set him up as an exile is utterly disgraceful.
I agree but there are some “supporters” on Twitter that are dragging Harry for this and saying pretty hateful things. They are just the same as the Meghan haters in my opinion.
This is a racist double standard and Harry has every right to fight this. Why should Harry sit back and let his family be treated this way? It goes against everything him and Meghan stand for.
@ginger it’s usually always the same people who feel like they know more than H&M themselves.
Ultimately we are spectators who get small pockets of info. We have no ownership over H&M.
These “stans” project their own emotions over H&M and then get mad at them when they don’t do what they (the fans) would do in certain situations even though they only know half the info.
In essence they doing the exact same thing as trolls, the BM, and RF..trying to control H&M.
Also, everything with his family and the Firm aside and how supporters or haters may feel about that…..
He’s a citizen of the UK. He was in the British army. His grandmother is the head of state. His country means something to him, and he should be allowed to visit whenever he wants, whether stans approve or not, etc. The idea that he can’t return with his family to the country where he grew up, where his mother grew up, where his extended family lives (even if he doesn’t want to see most of them) because he is in DANGER and people are arguing over whether he should even want to go at all is kind of mindblowing to me.
He should be able to visit the UK safely. Full stop.
The BM, C, W, et al don’t care about Harry and his family’s security. Here’s why: without security they could get killed and that’s the easiest solution to their racist problem; Harry’s line of mixed-race kids would be wiped out along with their “tainted blood” line. Remember when Diana died so tragically? The RF saw it as a solution to a very difficult problem. Look how quickly they moved on and wiped the slate clean of her. Hell! Harry even said no one ever spoke of her again. It’s like she never existed. These people are some cold, heartless bastards going back centuries.
Ugh, I hate thinking everything you said, but I’ve thought it too. I’m sorry but Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate would be very happy if the Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet problem just went away. Not saying they would purposely cause it but if it happened….oh well. Preventing them from not having adequate security is just not okay.. These are not normal or kind people.
If they are preventing them from getting adequate security and intelligence and something happens to them over there it is 100% there fault. I do not think I am the only one who would feel that way either.
The problem is, they are all so short sighted, they don’t realize any harm coming to Harry and Meghan and the kids will be the death knell to the royal family. There will be no walking back “we let a war hero and world-wide activist be harmed, when all he wanted was to PAY for his own family’s police protection.” There is no coming back from that, for them. It seems so blatantly obvious. God, they are all so stupid.
quite a few of us still think that because for them it was a solution, they made it happen. they’ve done it before and will likely do it again. Putin isn’t the only one who can put out a hit on someone in another country.
Does anyone else think Harry should just not go back unless the monarchy is ended?
This is whole thing is just disgusting. Are people seriously that brainwashed about the BRF? How can anyone not see the cesspool of toxic depravity that family is? The interesting thing is that they have really put themselves in a rock/hard place situation given what just happened with Andrew. So they pay for Andrew and all his mess, but have done their utmost to trash Harry and Meghan. They are out to destroy Harry and Meghan because they outworked them, outshined them and showed the world what actual working royals looked like. William and Kate could not handle being overshadowed by the likes of Harry and his biracial American commoner wife and so the smear campaigns began.
Sadly, I agree with those that say that the biggest wish of the BRF is for Harry, Meghan and their family to just disappear by any means possible.
The RF will never be forgiven for standing by & supporting a rapist while brutally cutting off and abandoning Harry & his family. The whole world witnessed this.
What these boneheads, royal and journalistic, don’t seem to understand is that Harry is not taking any of this lying down and the more they f*ck around the more they’re going to find out that Harry means business and WILL push back with the unvarnished truth. He WILL start revealing a lot more than Charles’s cash-for-access shenanigans. Once the Queen goes the gloves will come off.
Once the Queen passes I’m hoping Harry goes after them with death by a thousand cuts. Tons of leaks over time.
Or a thousand key strokes??? LOL!
Am I the only one bothered by Harry’s gray tie clashing with his dark blue suit????
Also, I live in San Francisco, where shoplifting has become absolutely epidemic, and police are hired as security for Walgreens and CVS stores ALL the time
They BIG MAD at Haz for not showing Priti the proper respect. These people are f*cking insane. Meanwhile the Duke of York….
From the fail:
“The Home Office’s written arguments also claim that Harry’s offer of funding was ‘notably not advanced to Ravec’ at the time of the duke’s visit in June 2021, or in any pre-action discussions.
Mr Palmer later said in the written submissions that the duke had ‘failed to afford the necessary measure of respect’ to the Home Secretary and Ravec as ‘the expert, and democratically accountable, decision-maker on matters of protective security and associated risk assessment’.”
He added that the Home Office will ‘seek the costs incurred as a result of this claim in full, including those of the confidentiality exercise, which has resulted in costs being incurred to the public purse’.
They want to charge Harry for applying for security? I doubt they do that for anyone else.
This is all personal to them and massively unprofessional. The Home Office is throwing a tantrum at Harry.
Yup Priti Patel is also the woman who said she didn’t think Meghan was racially abused. They are all it. Simon Case…Williams ex aide is in the cabinet too.
What madness. Andrew still has free security and Harry can’t pay for security. I wouldn’t feel safe bringing my kids there either…
Polo, you are spot on.
People Magazine has a story online today saying Prince Andrew lost his protection when he cut back on his duties in 2019 (paraphrasing). But that isn’t true, is it?
No! It is not true. His ‘personal” security was not as busy as he was not doing anything publicly but his overall security protection was not cut.
I saw that and wanted to email them to change it cause it’s not true. At least ask Buckingham Palace for comment even though they’ll say that they don’t comment on security matters. But even the DF is saying they are still paying his security.
So many journalists write about the RF based on content from other articles. No one verifies anything anymore. Ugh
No. The Queen personally intervened so he could keep it. People magazine also deleted the BotSentinel article about the online trolls. People magazine is covering for the Palace
I’m curious about whether Anne’s estate still has taxpayer security or the Middletons.
Dear charlotte and louis,
In ten years, make sure you are not glamorous and prepare to be the scapegoat. Remember not to overshadow the 1st born and prepare for the british medias to invade your lives and tell lies about you.
Dont ever choose to marry a POC. And make sure they are the most boring and lazy person that you can ever find.