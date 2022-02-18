Prince Harry’s lawyers are in court today for the Judicial Review for his police security

Last month, days after Prince Andrew lost his HRH and his patronages, the British media geared up to attack Prince Harry en masse. The story was clearly spread by the palace with the purpose of distracting from the Andrew catastrophe. The story? Prince Harry “demands” high-level police protection, even though he “abandoned” the royals and all British people forever, and he expects the British taxpayer to pay for it! Harry was completely prepared for the attack and he issued a statement through his spokesperson very quickly. Harry’s version: yes, he wanted a higher level of police protection when he visited the UK, BUT he wanted to be able to reimburse the police out of his own pocket for the heightened security. His statement pointed out the unique threats Harry and his family still face, and the need for tighter security if and when they visit. Harry wants better protection and he wants to pay for it himself. In his statement, he also said that he was seeking a Judicial Review from the High Court about it. That’s where we are today – Harry’s lawyers are in court for the Judicial Review:

Prince Harry will face the High Court today over the Government’s decision to take away his police bodyguards when he visits the UK. The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers’ money on bodyguards. Harry, 37, who quit royal duty and privileges that come with the job to live in California with Meghan Markle two years ago, says he feels “unsafe” in the UK. He wants to fund his own Met Police armed bodyguards but the Home Office refused and insiders are saying police are not “guns for hire”. Harry is also arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe. The Duke’s case will be heard by Mr Justice Swift in London’s High Court this morning – but Harry will not be attending in person. It is believed to be the first time a member of the Royal Family has sued Her Majesty’s government. But it comes just six weeks before Harry wants to come back to Britain for a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey with the Queen. He also wants to come back for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

[From The Sun]

True story for Salt Islanders: did y’all know that Prince Andrew is still getting full Royal Protection? It’s true. British taxpayers have paid for Andrew’s full, high-level security for decades, as he flew around, staying at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home, or Epstein’s private island. Andrew’s RPOs were probably with him when he took Virginia Giuffre, then a 17-year-old trafficked girl, to Tramp nightclub. Andrew still has full Royal Protection today, as he wanders around his 31-bedroom mansion, Royal Lodge.

Anyway, I hope Harry is victorious but who even knows at this point. And who knows how the British media will frame it, win or lose.