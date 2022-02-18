Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie over last year’s sale of her half of Chateau Miraval

In July of last year, Angelina Jolie went to court to have the freeze on one joint property removed. The property? Chateau Miraval, the French home/winery/vineyard which was, at the time, co owned by Angelina and Brad Pitt. When Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, the court put a freeze on all jointly-held assets, meaning neither Brad nor Angie could sell anything which was jointly owned. Jolie went to court last July because five years had passed and she had a buyer for her half of Miraval. She had informed Brad and his lawyers of the potential buyer for weeks beforehand, but they had not responded, so she went to court. The freeze was removed and Angelina began the negotiation to sell her half. By September, Brad was throwing a fit, and he dragged her into court about it. The issue was resolved quickly: Angelina was legally allowed to dissolve the business partnership she had with Pitt and sell her half of Miraval, which she did in short order. She sold her half of Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli, and she reportedly got a good price. Well, guess who’s still big mad about it?
Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie double-crossed him by secretly selling her interest in a winery they jointly owned … sold it to a Russian oligarch, and he’s now suing her to undo the deal. Brad’s legal docs, obtained by TMZ, are part of their never-ending divorce war. The 2 bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France back in 2008. Brad says he invested a ton of money and time in the winery over the years, although he acknowledges Angelina plunked down 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price.
Brad says he alone made the winery successful because by 2013 she wasn’t doing much in that department. He claims they always had an understanding … neither of them could sell off their interest without the other’s consent. Fast forward to 2016 … Angelina filed for divorce and it became super contentious.
Last July Angelina went to court and told the judge she had reached an agreement to sell her interest to an unnamed person. Pitt says in September he agreed to allow Angelina to pursue the sale but made it clear … he was not consenting to the sale, but rather would give thumbs up or down to the proposed buyer. Brad says in October he was shocked to learn a company called Tenute del Mondo — a subsidiary of Stoli Group (the vodka co.) — controlled by Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler, bought her interest in the winey.
Brad says he alone made the winery successful because by 2013 she wasn't doing much in that department. He claims they always had an understanding … neither of them could sell off their interest without the other's consent. He says Angelina never sought his consent and intentionally kept the terms of the deal from him.
Brad says Shefler has wreaked havoc on his ability to run the winery. A source close to BP tells us, “Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations. In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor. She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn.”
Brad now wants the judge to undo the deal. He also wants damages. We reached out to a rep for Angelina … so far, no word back.
Reportedly, Angelina wanted out of Miraval partly because it was one of the largest and last remaining jointly held asset. Jolie was also uncomfortable with what Brad was doing with Miraval. She was uncomfortable with who he was bringing into the home and he had shut her out of the winery business. I believed last fall that the court had completely cleared the sale of Jolie’s half and that this was settled. I still believe that, because notice how tricky the language of Pitt’s lawsuit is: “He claims they always had an understanding … neither of them could sell off their interest without the other’s consent…” An “understanding” isn’t a binding legal agreement. The court affirmed that Jolie owned half of Miraval and that she had the right to sell her half.
Reading Page Six’s coverage (they got the same quote from the same unnamed source, Brad is such a busy bee when he’s smearing Jolie), they say the lawsuit is also about how Brad had the right of first refusal and he had no idea about this sale. Even though he dragged her into court about last year, even though she informed Pitt and his lawyers about her desire to sell and the fact that she had a buyer lined up. If he wanted to outbid Stoli, he could have. He could have completely bought her out years ago. He didn’t.
Also: imagine suing the woman you abused. How much of this is just another extension of Brad’s abuse of Jolie?
All he had to do was buy her out of the winery.
Doubt he had the cash to do that.
@fluffybunny: But he has money for expensive lawyers and to constantly taking Angelina to court. Ok.
I kinda agree but via court documents his new partners filed, Miraval is operating in the red because of his bad management and spending habits. 40 million to renovate really?
He may not have the amount she was asking!
Plus Pitt is surrounded by toxic people so his thought process is tainted. He is still pissed to the Gods at Angie for a lot of things.
40 million to renovate? That figure keeps popping up. A commenter in the last Pitt story about Make It Right foundation claimed that MIR had upwards of 40 million raised in 2015, but then the money just wasn’t there anymore even though MIR hadn’t built or repaired any of the homes. What is going on financially with him, a deep dive needs to be done. He also needs to stop trying to financially and legally abusing his ex.
I believe Stoli’s issue with him is he is mismanaging funds and using the business $$ for stuff he shouldn’t be using it for. They shut him down- he loves the fact that he could do whatver he wanted even if his business partner Angelina didn’t want it. New business partner is not letting him run over them and the business is in the red with Pitt in control anyway
Ooooooooh, good catch @Zapp Brannigan!!
Now I am even more convinced that the Count Pierre part that Ben Affleck played in The Last Duel is partially based on Brad Pitt.
Exactly this! Stupid games, stupid prizes.
Yep, but abusers are so controlling and he can clearly wield so much abuse with the gutter press and lawyers to abet him. Abusers like to keep ties too. I wish he’d focus on relationships with his children (which isn’t helped by abusing their mom) and fixing the damn houses in New Orleans. This is probably in part to deflect from that story. “Let’s burn the witch and don’t look at my other messes over here.”
He’s moved on- sorry New Orleans people who got his garbage houses. It would be a drop in a bucket for him to fix those houses. I don’t like him and never will. When he dumped the wife and ran off with AJ- everyone blamed her. Poor guy even got a sympathy Oscar out of it. Wish he would just go away.
Wait. So he defrauded hurricane victims, sold them faulty products, refuses to acknowledge their plight or his part in it BUT Angelina is the unethical one for doing everything correctly in order to sell her portion of a company they co-owned.
That’s some next left narc gaslighting BS.
Really going through the abusers playbook here Brad.
It’s so sad that his relationship with his children is obviously not a priority. In what world would suing the woman who is their primary carer, provider and safe space ever be a positive step for their healing?
She took the financial hit of stepping back from projects to care for their family whilst he had films every year and the fact he is so intent on destroying her reputation, her financial stability, and her well being is horrendous. You cannot hurt the mother of your children without hurting your children.
His priority is payback. He is never, as long as he lives, going to forgive Angie for leaving him. Blew his “Hollywood’s Best Dad” image all to hell.
And I believe despite the airhead accusation she usually receives, Gwyneth Paltrow actually saw through him, therefore get tf out as quickly as possible, even by using unconventional method. She moved to Affleck shortly after the break up. But vindicative Pitt made sure that Affleck was punished when he was blocked to be cast in the Ocean’s 11 film that Matt Damon and George Clooney tried to convince Pitt.
Wait, so Pitt blocked Affleck from being in Oceans 11 because he was pissed that Gwyneth moved on to Affleck after dating him? And they still have bad blood to this day? Interesting!
And Away I go, I did a write up some time ago about these two along with several other current megastars in Hollywood: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NCzfs26R5yPfEFcltyNvsj3oxrdWgFPO8QUGhnKU1HY/edit?usp=sharing
The Gwyneth Paltrow is one possible reason for their pre-history background, another one could be Good Will Hunting script.
Oh this annoyed me so much when i seen it last night. He brought his married escort to this place that he is claiming to be so sentimental about. What a frigging ass he is making of himself. I hope the new co-owners hold him to task over every single stupid thing he wants to “create” there. Spend those $$ Angie, you deserve it all and more for putting up with this little man for so long
I used to be such a big Brad fan, but the last few years have really changed my opinion of him. This is just so @#$% petty and ridiculous and feels like its bordering on harassment. Brad, she left you and your abuse! Accept it, deal with it, and move on.
I thought he was a genuinely nice guy who was a architecture fan and wanted to do something good in the world. NOPE. I don’t think I can even watch a movie with him in it.
Angelina protects the kids by not making a big deal in the press so that gives him tons of room to put “his” side out there. Really shows where his priority is. Gross.
Same. Reading all this he honestly just sounds like a really dumb mob boss.
Thanks Kaiser I knew you would be a voice of reason and speak truthfully about Pitts emotional and financial abuse of Angie. I think he is another Kanye personally in doing it via is PR reps instead of social media.
What a stinky disgusting man. When he said the family home I went off. He didn’t respect their family home with his escorts and friends but he wants her to treat it as such.
He will have to learn Angelina is not Aniston in which whom he bullied, lied on and emotionally abused.
@Faxt thank you for this. It’s not widely known what a POS Brad was to Jen. I have a story about Aniston and Pitt. It’s gossip, but my friend knew a driver back when they were married who sometimes drove her, and she was a nervous wreck while they were married. Pitt would constantly berate her appearance and her speech, etc. One time she was shaking so bad he had to stop the car until she calmed down. It was horrible. He seriously gaslit her during the whole Jolie affair. I believe she stays “friends” with him so she can keep him at an arm’s length.
I hope the court puts an end to this kind of legal abuse.. this isn’t about a winery it’s about having control over Her.. if the winery was that important to him he would have bought it outright when she went to court for permission to sell. Just because these two have the funds and proper legal representation for this kind of legal abuse doesn’t make it right, there are a lot of abuse victims that don’t. The courts need to recognize it and put a stop to it.
I really hope this happens. This is financial abuse.
Abusers always gonna abuse. I cannot believe I used to admire him. He is vile.
Exactly, this is abuse! Both legal, psychological and economic!
It’s been 5 years, leave the woman alone!
My goddddddd Brad just leave Angie alone! What a toxic privileged man.
No one ever stood up to Brad before, and he don’t know to deal with it.
I hope she sues him for legal fees.
How could he not know she was selling her portion of the property, when she went to court to get the right to sell it.
Put it in writing, why should Angie do him any favors, when he have kept her in ligation for the past 5??? Years.
Oh, but Ben Affleck stood up to him in 2015 and we have seen the professional and reputational draggings Affleck has suffered ever since.
I didn’t know about this! @Simon-Simon, Affleck stuff up to him how?
@Jan there are Federal (Rule 11) and State Court rules and procedures regarding frivolous litigation. Litigation totally without merit, or for purposes of harassing the opposing party. Litigants and/or their attorneys can be sanctioned and fined. May she hit him up for fees, and ask that he and his representatives be sanctioned and fined, given the sale was signed off on by the court. There are whole bunch of numbered filings with a case no. regarding this. He was informed since he was a partner in the business. He had an opportunity to respond. Whether he did or didn’t, that’s on him. He is a hee-haw of the highest order, long may he keep on losing.
You know what!? I dont think Brad Pitt has ever been dumped before. I have seen this type of reaction,when someone is such ‘a catch’ and they are unceromoniously given their walking papers. It drives them crazy,this is all ego and punishment at this point.
I could be wrong but I seem to recall that Gwyneth was the one who left him. However, I don’t think he was obsessed with G like he was with Angelina.
@ArtHistorian Gwyneth may have dumped Brad yes, but they were NOT married, did not have property to divide, kids to consider custody over. Completely different. (Rumors were though, Gwyneth cheated, but who the hell knows???)
Although at the time it was Jennifer Aniston filing for divorce, we all have a pretty good idea what brought about the end of their marriage. Their divorce settled quietly publicly.
Angelina Jolie is truly the only one to drop his ass so harshly – and this is the result.
LIke others have said, I liked Brad Pitt before all of this. Now I refuse to watch any movies with him anymore. He is a toxic fucking asshole.
She cheated on him just like Jill Schoelen did.
Jill Schoelen most definitely dumped Brad Pitt and he’s the one who talked about the heartbreak publicly.
He’s vile!
Remember when you were wondering why Brad pitt hadn’t had a real steady relationship since the divorce? This is why. He’s consumed by his need to punished Angie for leaving him.
And he was pretending that his kids were his priority. He’s suing their mother, the only parental figure in their lives, their caretakers, he’s continuing to abuse her and this time he’s just using the court system.
Like someone said he’s never been dumped before so publically anyways. His ego is still hurt after five years. A man who jumped from relationship to relationship is still single after his divorce?
It’s interesting to look pitt’s emotional and financial abuse of Jolie next to the public and manic ways that Kanye is abusing Kim for leaving.
Style is different. The motive- punish, control, manipulate- very much the same.
No. 1 cause of death of women – men aka murder by a current or former domestic partner.
This stuff is serious and horrifying. And most women don’t have the financial security for independence, private physical security and attorneys that these two women have.
Difference is Brad is doing it through PR media and courts Kanye is doing it on social media. Two abusers who are obsessed with these women and the image they gave them. Poor kids.
Brad is much better at disguising his abuse of Angie as something else – through legal issues and unnamed sources and targeted leaking – it is really insidious. Kanye is putting it all out there on his social media.
Not sure if this has been mentioned yet, but Lainey covered this – he’s also being sued by Stoli for his mismanagement. Right now this guy has two lawsuits being brought against him because he plays at things he has no business being involved with – wineries and architecture. He’s such a spoiled rich brat.
@ Jen d
He has many more Lawsuits against him that are on going.
No one is talking about MIR New Orleans fiasco today. Mission accomplished.
This is a frivolous law suit. Angelina did all the things by the law and he knows it. Stoli group (who bought Angelina’s part of Miraval) is already suing him, so this is just a mean to prolong that lawsuit. He’s a vile mess of a man.
Right this lawsuit is nothing but smoke and mirrors because too many media outlets were reporting about the New Orleans lawsuit.
Suing the mother of your kids is so raggedy . Brad just accept the fact that you can’t walk all over your new business partners like you tried with your ex wife for years. Good luck with the Russians hahaha.
I feel bad for the kids in this situation yes they may not have a relationship with him but that’s still their dad.
Guarantee the new partners brought in forensic accountants and have all the details about where the money has been wasted.
Brad the Bad needs to finally wake up to the fact that he is acting like a bully and a clown. He could end up in serious legal/financial difficulties and have no relationship with his children.
I bet he’s salty that he cannot spend more money in uber-expensive ultra-modern light fixtures that he won’t see most of the year anyway.
I kind of remember that he did not pay or credited an artist/illumination expert that worked in this Miraval place.
@ Ennie
Yes and that artist lawsuit against Pitt is still on going.
I just read the entire post and Brad does come across as being a control freak who will not allow his ex-wife to break free from joint investments. Why does he care so much if she chooses to sell her share of the property? Let it go Brad
He didn’t care she was selling; he just didn’t like the new buyer and didn’t get to give his approval before she transacted.
He’s just mad that the new partners are suing him in France for mismanagement. Funny how these docs never leaked.
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/61841445/in-re-ex-parte-application-of-nouvel-llc/
AHH it all makes sense now. Good find
So Angelina was right that Brad was doing all kinds of riff raff on the property, she had no say in the matter, and she sold her half because of it. Now the new parters a holding him to account for his Tom foolery with the property and he wants to to sue Angie. Unbelievable.
Well…well…well. So this is the REAL reason he’s suing her. Big baby.
@belladona this is brilliant. All is crystal clear now. New partners won’t put up with him using Miraval as another outlandish vanity project. He’s toast. I bet he ends up selling his interest eventually because he can’t stand the scrutiny of the new partners.
He just gets worse. I’m appreciating TMZ’s typo of the last word in the 3rd paragraph..’bought her interest in the winey’. Whiny Brad.
Anyone remember how he strong armed Aniston out of Plan B? Same tactics, identical verbiage, “it was his baby!”And yes for the above Gwenyth Paltrow dumped him and he hates her.
Yes, he never forgave Paltrow and refused to speak to her ever since. He was so vindictive that by extension he punished Ben Affleck by not allowing him to join the ensemble cast of Ocean 11, despite Matt Damon and George Clooney all trying to convince him, and Casey Affleck, Ben’s little brother was in it too, and Casey Affleck got a brother character in the movie. Ever since then, Affleck and Pitt are in the feud.
Just google “Yuri Shefler” the man who is suing Pitt for mismanagement…
Russian billionaire?
What is wrong with him??? He has not aged well personality wise. I hope his wine ages better.
By his own admission he has had issues with substance abuse for decades – and I seriously doubt that he is sober now.
He hasn’t aged well look wise either. He just gets a little professional help right before he has to walk a red carpet or work on a set. If you look at photos of him in between these things, he looks terrible and then miraculously shows up with a younger, less alcoholic looking face when there’s a professional camera around.
Also that little stunt he did with the married girl Nico he took her to miraval and made sure paps caught them was to piss off Angelina more that man is obsessed with hurting her.
He and Kanye are cut feom the same cloth. Both narcissistic abusers.
This.
He’s so beyond disappointing.
Funny how his side always manages to leak court documents to his favorite tabloid outlets.
Financial abuse is real. It reminds me of what you-know-who is doing to his ex by repeatedly dragging her to court. Legal fights are expensive and it can cripple someone financially. It’s just another form of control and a way to “punish” the person for leaving.
Oh, he alone made it a success? Well she alone is parenting their children, so…
That’s why the company is in the red and the new partners are suing him for mismanagement.
Yeah, Brad is a terrible businessman. He has driven into the ground basically every venture that he undertook. He may have ideas, but the man needs to recognize his limitations.
Brad Pitt comes off as a desperate, phony bully and I wish he would get publicly called out for this nonsense. Enough is enough Brad, your children deserve better.
I’m sure the kids will not appreciate him suing their mother. He should be thinking of ways to endear himself to the kids and try to build a relationship with them. What an ass.
He’s not any of these kids dad. Sure he’s the sperm doner for three of them. And signed a piece of paper on the rest. But that doesn’t make you a dad. It might make you legally and financially responsible for them in the eyes of the law. But that still isn’t a dad. There are many dad’s out there who have no legal standing with their kids. But they would give their lives for those same kids. That’s a dad. Brad Pitt isn’t any of these things.
I find it hard to believe they only had a “understanding“ when it was two people, who were not married at the time, buying a $28 million property/business. I have to imagine they were pretty clear-cut contracts which spelled out one party deciding to sell.
Sooner or later he’s going to push her too far, and she’s going to tell everyone what he has done.
Also I bet he’s in some deep financial problems. The other owner is suing him, he doesn’t work as much anymore, he seems like he spends like a lunatic, and he is potentially liable for millions of dollars in damage from MIR.
I really wish the two oldest would publicly speak out against him already they are over the age now. Enough is enough the public has to see the real brad pitt and what he did to his family.
They probably don’t because he would spin it against Angie because she’s trying to keep the twins from having to see him if they don’t want to. I think she’s trying to run out the clock until they are old enough to chose for themselves if they want anything to do with him.
@fluffybunny says: In the state of California the age is 14, and that would be this sometime this year.
Was he always the worst?
I suspect that he’s worsened with age and with the escalation of his substance abuse.
Age and substance abuse are, like, normal people drama/damage.
He’s got money. Which is adds a rich people layer to the normal above.
Then you add fame.
Then you add 30+ years of managing and successfully leveraging that fame.
Which adds up to power.
He’s been pulling strings for a long long time. The good ‘ol Missoura golden boy with the charm and sense of humor was an excellent front. He maintained it for a long long time, no cracks, bulletproof. Until Jolie brought in the FBI and court appointed supervisors for custody visits. It’s BIG dent to the image, no?
Like, his PR was in so good, no one questioned that Goop cheated on him. She even thanked him for helping her with Weinstein and said something like he’s the one who got away. Now I’m wondering if there was a quid-pro-quo for those “unsolicited” reputation-proofing statements. If she was too intimidated to deny cheating earlier.
What exactly has he been doing that no one wanted to see bc he made sure lots of people were invested in keeping his image intact?
This could be a giant love-lorn(still abusive) tantrum. But the sneakiness that is being exposed ONLY bc Jolie is smart enough and knows him well enough to predict his moves… It’s alarming.
Well, they probably had an understanding that he would treat his children well, and that he would work on his addictions.
I’m not a lawyer but if he used those words loosely a billion dollar company can sue him for defamation. He should be careful and think before acting. They are already suing him for mishandling funds and making him give Angie back her money she loaned him for MIR☠️
Pitt should really not eff around with Yuri Shefler. He’s worth £2 billion according to Forbes, but is now being sued because he slashed the pay of all his 2,000 workers by 30 per cent when covid hit even though the business was still performing well. He’s also tight with a number of Saudi billionaires. They’ll crush Brad like a grape…pun intended.
This is gonna get messier than it should because of ego again. If they are equal partners how can this Stoli take over. He is mad because Stoli wants him to repay Jolie money she loaned him to give to those homeowner in NO.
I hope they take him to the cleaners. I’m also sure he still owes child support. It’s bad for him lmao
If he had any common sense – which given his track record, he does not – he would sell. Negotiate with the Stoli billionaire and walk away. The financials of this winery must be a swirling vortex of debt and mismanagement.
I’m so sick of men like him being so petty and controlling to the exes THEY ABUSED because they left them and have moved on with their life.
This is just ridiculous.
“The family home”, he says, the same he brought married Nico to shag in. Sure Brad.
twitter is eating him alive lmao, i love marvel fans
Ever since I first saw him in Thelma and Louise I thought he was basically that character. Greasy and opportunistic.
Yes, I agree. Along with Kalifornia, I always felt like his true essence bled through the most in those two roles.
Dear Mr Russian Oligarch,
Squeeze this pretentious motherf*cker`s nuts like you were a thighmaster and don’t let up. He deserves everything coming to him.
@Lurker25
You made some really interesting points!! And let us NOT forgot when Brad and Angelina got together (Brad and Jennifer divorcing) – Brad WAS not blamed in all of that LOL!! It was Angelina the homewrecker OR Jennifer Aniston not wanting to have his babies! Somehow that asshole escaped much of the media blame for that infamous love triangle! Who knows what really went on, but that doesn’t matter much? Point is, he came out of it fine, while the other two women were the ones who were blamed, not Pitt.
Pitt is really fortunate that Angie has stayed so quiet about what ACTUALLY happened on that plane. And he better brace himself if his two older sons ever decide to speak out. They seemingly want nothing to do with him, so that could very well happen. I cannot believe he has been able to hide what a toxic abusive gaslighting asshole he has been for sooo long!!!
Someone on twitter posted the following:
According to Brad Pitt’s lawyer “Angelina Jolie had not yet been served with the papers and was traveling with the couple’s children and unable to respond.” Also, he wants a trial by Jury. What a piece of $$$$$$. Yet you will not respond to the MIR people that list everything! Horrible human!