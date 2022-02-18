Prince Charles is confident that Prince William ‘knows what he’s doing’ on the king path

Us Weekly’s royal stories are usually pretty bonkers. Some people believe that Kensington Palace probably is leaking to lower-level American tabloids like Us Weekly, and some believe that Us Weekly is just making sh-t up entirely. I have no opinion, honestly. I just kind of sit back and enjoy the randomness of Us’s royal coverage. According to their insider, Prince William and Prince Charles are both preparing for the throne in their own ways. Left unsaid is that William will first step into the Prince of Wales role, and he won’t even do a tenth of what his father has done.

Their rightful roles! Prince Charles and Prince William plan to “guide each other” on their paths to the British throne, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “William is excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll be facing,” the insider notes, adding that the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge will “be taking on extra duties over the next decade” while preparing to be king. The prince is second in line for Queen Elizabeth II‘s throne following Charles, 73. The father-son duo will be “working very closely” together as they each get ready for their future responsibilities. William and Charles have also made “the big decision [of] making and creating a slimmed down monarchy,” per the source. “The way William and Charles see it, less people means less drama,” the insider tells Us. While the Prince of Wales is confident that his eldest child “knows what he’s doing,” he’ll be there to help along the way. “[Charles] will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level and William will help Charles come up with new, fresh ideas about modernizing the monarchy,” the insider says, noting that both royals want “to be as fully prepared as possible” for the end of the 95-year-old queen’s reign. Prince Harry‘s brother “has high ambitions to be known as the People’s King,” the source adds. “[He’s] creating the perfect balance of being relatable to the public at the same as being a respected role model and decision-maker.”

[From Us Weekly]

“Prince Harry’s brother” my God. As for the People’s King… William honestly believes he can coast by, doing absolutely f–k all with his life and his position, all because he’s “Diana’s son” and his mother was the People’s Princess. Diana had empathy and emotional intelligence, and she was more of an egalitarian than anyone else in that family. Meanwhile, William has shown us that he’s an angry, temperamental, authoritarian, incandescent a–hole who terrorized his brother and sister-in-law and goes berserk over anything. The People’s King? The People’s Despot, more like.

As for this: “the Prince of Wales is confident that his eldest child ‘knows what he’s doing’” – lol, again, no. Charles made the choice to side with William in the Sussex drama and now William is all he has. Charles has no confidence in William’s abilities or knowledge. Charles only has confidence that he can handle William if it comes to that. It’s like… mutually assured destruction between father and son, and trust that Charles has gathered enough dirt on William over the years to keep William in his place.