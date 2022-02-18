Prince Charles is confident that Prince William ‘knows what he’s doing’ on the king path

Us Weekly’s royal stories are usually pretty bonkers. Some people believe that Kensington Palace probably is leaking to lower-level American tabloids like Us Weekly, and some believe that Us Weekly is just making sh-t up entirely. I have no opinion, honestly. I just kind of sit back and enjoy the randomness of Us’s royal coverage. According to their insider, Prince William and Prince Charles are both preparing for the throne in their own ways. Left unsaid is that William will first step into the Prince of Wales role, and he won’t even do a tenth of what his father has done.
Their rightful roles! Prince Charles and Prince William plan to “guide each other” on their paths to the British throne, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“William is excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll be facing,” the insider notes, adding that the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge will “be taking on extra duties over the next decade” while preparing to be king.
The prince is second in line for Queen Elizabeth II‘s throne following Charles, 73. The father-son duo will be “working very closely” together as they each get ready for their future responsibilities. William and Charles have also made “the big decision [of] making and creating a slimmed down monarchy,” per the source.
“The way William and Charles see it, less people means less drama,” the insider tells Us.
While the Prince of Wales is confident that his eldest child “knows what he’s doing,” he’ll be there to help along the way. “[Charles] will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level and William will help Charles come up with new, fresh ideas about modernizing the monarchy,” the insider says, noting that both royals want “to be as fully prepared as possible” for the end of the 95-year-old queen’s reign.
Prince Harry‘s brother “has high ambitions to be known as the People’s King,” the source adds. “[He’s] creating the perfect balance of being relatable to the public at the same as being a respected role model and decision-maker.”
“Prince Harry’s brother” my God. As for the People’s King… William honestly believes he can coast by, doing absolutely f–k all with his life and his position, all because he’s “Diana’s son” and his mother was the People’s Princess. Diana had empathy and emotional intelligence, and she was more of an egalitarian than anyone else in that family. Meanwhile, William has shown us that he’s an angry, temperamental, authoritarian, incandescent a–hole who terrorized his brother and sister-in-law and goes berserk over anything. The People’s King? The People’s Despot, more like.
As for this: “the Prince of Wales is confident that his eldest child ‘knows what he’s doing’” – lol, again, no. Charles made the choice to side with William in the Sussex drama and now William is all he has. Charles has no confidence in William’s abilities or knowledge. Charles only has confidence that he can handle William if it comes to that. It’s like… mutually assured destruction between father and son, and trust that Charles has gathered enough dirt on William over the years to keep William in his place.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Kensington Palace, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Call me a grumpy gus, but holy crap am I tired of listening to the media and their own PR staff blowing smoke up these people’s butts. In fact, if there was any more smoke being blown up their butts, you could serve em at a BBQ.
👆🏼🤣👏🏼 +1
OMG…DYING! That is GOLDEN! (I may end up stealing that one! 😉 )
LOL🤣
Brilliantly said!!! Who is bringing the sauce? I don’t care for it, but I will bring it!!
The angle on this reporting is gross. “Everyone’s getting ready for their new job! How exciting!” Like they’re rubbing their hands together with glee that the old lady finally looks like she’s about to keel over, and it’s finally going to come together for them.
Also gross, though, that we have an institution where you have to hope and pray for your relatives to die in order to get a promotion. #AbolishTheMonarchy
I just said something similar down below. I’ve never seen people so excited to see a family member die.
It’s like you’re watching the rats scurry up to the hull of the ship that’s still above the water. They’re all putting on the fresh lip balm to kiss the new ass(es).
As The Who sang: “🎵 Meet the new Boss…same as the Old Boss…🎶”
Agreed! So macabre.
exactly! it’s not like anyone is suggesting the queen is going to abdicate, so the only way to interpret this story is that Charles and Will are eagerly awaiting her death, which is a hugely bizarre angle for something that sounds like it’s trying to be pro-William… that plus referring to Will as Harry’s brother definitely makes me think Us just makes things up with no agenda besides chaos lol
I think having the phrase “Prince Harry” just makes it more searchable because let’e be honest – I don’t think many people are googling “Prince William”. I know I’m not.
Agreed. They know they can only sell an article, for maximal clicks, if they manage to shoehorn Harry or Meghan into it.
Yeah, the future “people’s king” is exited about his grandmother’s death. He’ll be taking on extra duties in the next DECADE while waiting for his father to also die. He should start with the duties he should have been doing for over a decade now. The future and FF queens elsewhere in Europe are +/- 18 and far more prepared for their future role already. And don’t get me started on the two biggest drama queens claiming they slimmed down the monarchy to have less drama. The only thing they got right is the part about them “making and creating a slimmed down the monarchy”. That’s the fancy way of saying they bullied their brother and son’s wife until they left.
Then he’s the only one.
“[He’s] creating the perfect balance of being relatable to the public….”
False.
Even more ridiculous is this declaration, “While the Prince of Wales is confident that his eldest child “knows what he’s doing,”
More stupidity and lies flying out of BP with a bunch of flying monkeys as well!!! 🙊
Or he admits there’s nothing much to managing this shit show called the monarchy and no matter how badly william f-cks up, it will be made right in the end somehow, or not and that’s okay too. Because they are accountable to no one.
Well he’ll be dead when William takes over so does he really care what William does when he’s king?
Yes that’s the issue. William does know what he’s doing. He’s worked out that he can do f*** all and he will still live a life of privilege and be king. There is no accountability. Even if the monarchy is slimmed down to as slim as Katie Keen herself, William is still on the throne. Even if he pulled something as awful as Andrew, once Charles is gone, there is nobody to hold him accountable.
I thought they were supposedly already working together to prepare Will to run the duchy. He can’t even focus on that but is prepared to be in the larger role?
William reminds me of Brooklyn Beckham as in wanna be in the limelight due to family connections but no talent, charisma, people skills or work ethic.
Brooklyn Beckham still has his looks. Hard pass, Will.
These papers are honestly talking as if the queen is already dead…
I really don’t understand the point of this story. The heir and the spare like each other and will support each other as they ascend to the throne? Will is the new People’s Prince? What???
No, “Harry’s Brother” is the new People’s Prince, lol.
They have to sell these lies, which involves mentioning Harry and/or Meghans name as no one, no ONE on the planet cares about these two sniveling, criminal, petty, and jealous dumbasses!!
I love that bit about how William will be increasing his duties over the next decade. Why not now?
If its not happening now it most definitely won’t happen in the next decade.
Historically, his timetable for producing even a modicum of work is about a decade. So it’s just an optimistic prediction.
Bitter Brother is working his way through the bedrooms of possible replacements of CopyKeen! Charles is certainly tired of CarolE and her manipulative, criminal brother. The Meddlings have over stepped their line in the sand one too many times! Bitter Brother has no intention of having a hag of a wife that declares that SHE is the sole person holding her lazy, cheating husband. Bitter Brother is searching for her replacement.
I think they meant to say he will add one new duty, per decade.
People are neutral on him he doesn’t do anything that elicit strong opinions good or bad. And to be people’s king you have to elicit good strong opinions. That’s why the negative responses to Harry doing his own thing is so OTT he is so loved due to his personality his military and invictus the racists felt betrayed. William doesn’t have that and if he was smart he would continue to ensure people stay apathetic to him and his wife but looks like the chasing popularity at all cost.
The British Establishment so desperately want PWT on the throne because he’s a patsy and will make for an excellent puppet, just like his grandmother. Her excuse was that she arrived on the throne as a undereducated young woman in a sexist environment and never really “grew up”. William’s just stupid, lazy, and unaccomplished, even as he enters midfle-age. He might be even better for them than his granny was. I mean, they actually got him to get on tv and betray his own mother. Not even QEII would have done that! Charles might want to watch his back. I wouldn’t put it past the powers begin the throne to try to unalienable him.
Puppet for what? Who are the establishment?
Whichever govt is in power, but more likely a Tory (conservative) party, and the House of Lords (who want everything status quo, with no one questioning their class tiered system).
William is *already* a Tory puppet. The politicking in Scotland, undermining the BBC… It’s already started. His entitlement and arrogance is a perfect fit. I hope UK is braced for 20 years of NHS and similar public goods/services being squeezed out of existence until King William is crowned ruler of his feudal domain.
Once the Queen hit that 70th anniversary date it’s been nonstop plotting and announcing about what the heirs are going to do once it’s their turn. Seriously, were there orders to keep the Queen alive at all costs until the Jubbly Day but now they are hinting to her to wrap it up ASAP? I’m not a big fan of Betty, never have been, but now I hope she adds three to four more years onto her reign out of spite.
I’m wishing her at least as long a life as her mother who lived until she was 101.
@Juliap
I’d be surprised if she made it to 101 like her mother. If you google pics from 1995, the year the Queen Mother was Betty’s age, she looks MUCH better than poor Betty does today. Much much more vibrant looking, healthy and full bodied.
Wasn’t the QM “pickled” until the end? Perhaps taking Liz off the G&Ts wasn’t the best idea!
@Jan90067 let the lady get her G&T back, and she’ll outlive her mother. With all the shit that’s been going on in the resent years, it’s in their best interest to keep granny alive for a few more years.
@ Couch potato, yes, let her have her G&T’s!! She doesn’t have much joy in her life as it is. PP is gone and it’s just her and her dogs. TQ has birthed the most wretched bunch of men. Plus her FFK heir is an absolute disgrace beyond measure. What can she do but blow smoke up everyones arses!!
William will be fine – it isn’t as if the Monarchy is some sort of meritocracy. The BRF will end eventually because it is anachronistic – likely with William as the world is turning faster these days. It won’t be because he is universally loathed though, because he isn’t – apathy is the best friend of royalty. It will take action and votes and money to establish change and as long as people are like oh yea, them, it won’t happen.
Oh no, it’s time for petty to go. So silly willy and the rr can stop hiding behind the poor old granny being stressed, about all things sussex.
As far S the lamebridges go I say to the uk be very careful what you wish for. I am Sorry, but willy and Charlie don’t favor at all.
What’s to know about being a figurehead? Sure there are a few constitutional duties but he needs a week long, not decades, tutorial,
Well he is following in Charles’ footsteps in some ways. Mistress – check. Tone deaf PR – check. Stubborn to the point of self-destruction – check.
As for the rest, hahahahahahah, ‘people’s prince’, hahahahaha.
I mean Bulliam probably has plenty of people telling him that and at the end of the day it probably doesn’t matter. I doubt we’ll see the end of them in my lifetime but I do sincerely hope that this is the beginning of the end of this outdated and costly institution.
The queen doesn’t have any confidence in Charles, William or Kate. If Lizzie did she would have stepped down. I don’t feel anything for that queen. She set the tone. What has she done for England besides giving her subjects “GOLDEN SHOWERS?” Not a damn thing! What makes them royal? Are they immortal, disease free? Their royals because their warmongers and control the majority of the world. Bow to 💩 NEVER! It’s her and those useless 13 satanic families that’s important.
UK monarchs do not abdicate esp after the Duke of Windsor Nazi abdication fiasco. QEII still believes she swore to God that she’d serve until she dies, so that is what she will do.
If Charles has all this dirt on William and can control him, why has he allowed William to drive the Sussex’s out of the country? Why has he allowed W&K to be so damn lazy? No, Charles is obviously intimidated by his oldest sons temper tantrums and will continue to be so. Charles was a weak husband, is a weak father and will be a weak king.
I believe Wilkiqm rather has dirt on his dad esp regarding his mom’death. That is why he gets away with so muchfor doing nothing. I would not be surprised it is what William used in order get Charles help to kickout Harry and always has his way.
I think it boils down to Charles being a bad father. He does not have the “good father” genes, and looks at his sons in Dynastic terms not in personal terms. He favors the HEIR. Fathers with good father genes would not allow one son to drive the other one out.
How gross. They’re excited about this next stage? Meaning, excited about the death of the queen? Figure out a better way to word that, royal sources.
As for this:
“William and Charles have also made “the big decision [of] making and creating a slimmed down monarchy,”
So…..William and Charles worked together to drive out Harry and Meghan. Got it.
Finally, LOLOLOL for days at “Prince Harry’s brother.”
I want to see if there will be a uproar over taxpayers funding of the jubbly, possible coronation, probable funeral, palaces relocations, re-hab of said palaces, 12 day island vacation, wardrobes for vacation, trip to USA, clothing for said trip, security, etc., you get the idea.
I think the hungry, and homeless, of the uk are being ignored so the royal welfare recipients can live it up, enjoy all the pomp and ceremonies they will be paying for it. With inflation they will probably be asking for a raise, so much for the front line workers, just be happy with their pr thanks.
And that all will be taking take place in the very near future.. that is a very expensive family.
There won’t. The reason why these despots get away with everything is because the U.K is too lazy to protest against it all.
It’s not laziness, it’s ignorance and propaganda. Most of the British public are not as au fait with the Royals’ shenanigans as Celebitches or anyone who’s read Norman Baker’s book. Until the Media stop covering for the Royal Family and start telling the mass of the public the truth about their laziness and their grift, there will be no outrage. Even now, with Andrew’s scandal, most papers are STILL equating Harry’s ‘removal’ from public life with Andrew’s. It’s outrageous. Until the reform and/or abolition of the RF becomes a popular groundswell, politicians will not act. The constitution can’t be changed by the public.
So it’s the Media that hold the future of the RF in their hands and, unfortunately, they are showing no sign of killing the golden geese.
@The Hench – I agree. the British press is doing so much to cover for the royals, and not just for things like William’s affair or whatever. They present a certain image to the public (hardworking, service oriented, sacrifice, etc) and everything beyond that is just brushed aside. We’re supposed to think its “quaint” that Balmoral isn’t heated enough and is cold, like its a sign of how frugal the queen is. Just don’t look at her diamonds. and yes I’m talking about her personal diamonds like some of the Cullinan diamonds, before anyone starts on about crown jewels.
It’s a million stories like that throughout any given year that protect the royal family and keep people from asking more questions.
I’ve said it before, “The Monarchy” may being “slimmed down”, but the amount of the SG is not, and will probably go up (cost of “living” y’know!). Remember: those purple rooms didn’t get repainted on their own dime people! Those multiple kitchens didn’t get built by their equity sweat either!
The whole “too apathetic to care about being sucked dry by the royal family” is just sad.
I am soooooo tired of hearing about how the meek British people are just too apathetic to take any action against this. Right up there with “omg it is so hard! We’d have to elect politicians who would actual draw up the papers and vote! Soooooo hard!” These are lame excuses.
Oh but hey, you’ll get an extra bank holiday so it is all worth it!
There is a slight uproar brewing now over the government spending 12 million pounds on a Jubbly celebration book to be given free to all school children. The peasants are rightly pointing out that the money could be better spent on feeding said children who are hungry. They say the monarchy’s costs to the peasants is peanuts per year, but do they figure in this type of idiocy?
If the RF gets all of this extravagance for “peanuts per year,” think about all the good things you could do to change children’s lives and end all this deprivation…. for peanuts per year.
Not to go OT, but it always amazes me how little money it actually takes to make big dramatic strides against childhood poverty.
I don’t understand all these “preparation” embiggening articles. He’ll be an unelected head of state with job security until he dies. The threat of revolution or abolishing the monarchy doesn’t seem an actionable thing right now, as entwined as everything is. All he has to do is keep drawing breath and he’s good.
If he decides to do absolutely nothing but the bare minimum of the ceremonial roles, and cuts out any charity and goes on vacation when not opening Parliament….what happens to him? Honestly. What happens?
Slimming down the monarchy might make financial sense for Charles and William, in that they won’t have to share the pie with others, but the monarchy’s main function now seems to be entertainment value (or tourist dollars or showing up at patronages, however you want to put it). And I don’t know that you can make a show more entertaining by cutting the cast of characters.
So, basically, the show will be starring Charles, Camilla, Will, Kate and the 3 kids. How much would you pay for that ticket?
Bingo. They hog the spotlight and the money. How much do you want to bet they will continue to be jealous of eachother?
And how quickly they are willing to turn against each other! They are publishing these puffy pieces of peace and prosperity to the people but they aren’t helping the people they are supposedly anointed by God to rule over. It’s just a game for them to rob, steal and cheat everyone that is NOT royal, and even those that are, are merely pieces on a board of checkers while everyone else is playing chess!!
‘Princess Diana’s ex-husband’ (AJ+ ‘s best term for chuck) and ‘the Prince Harry’s brother’’ two things that need to trend on Charle’s coronation day
“Catherine’s husband” and “Harry’s brother,” the other brother is not having luck with his brand.
“Prince Harry’s brother”
I AM DECEASED 😂😂😂
And if Harry’s brother sees it, it will chafe his rear more than anything. And it’s not only glorious but also hilarious.
Oh he shall be INCANDESCENT! :-)))
But his wife will be Keen, to cancel him out.
Heir Force 1and 2 can’t wait to send Betty to the big royal vault in the sky. It’s gross. And if there is any confidence in William it would have been announced he was handling matters of the realm when Charles was down with COVID. (I think that’s why they were vague about the queen’s health too.) Chuck and Bill are still jealous of Harry’s popularity outside the UK; and the Sussexes may more support in the UK than what is let on.
Bill is a counselor of state so he should have stepped up and head home from planting trees in Dubai.
I agree, it is utterly distasteful of Chaz & Bill to openly tap their watches regarding Queen Elizabeth’s life. Are they trying to convey continuity and that a successful onboarding is happening, but they’re messaging it really badly?
But I would imagine the British public are too preoccupied with Boris, Prince Andrew, and Covid to care aabout all this. The monarchy is treated like a glorified soap opera in the media, but I wish they wouldn’t chase their tails so much with pursuing press like a wannabe C-level starlet.
“The Prince of Wales is confident that his eldest child knows what he’s doing”
But his eldest son isn’t doing anything at all, other than spend the taxpayers’ money on unneccessary heli rides, going on vacation after being lazy for months on end, being incandescent with rage and being intellectually incurious.
As to their collective preparing for kingship, both of them are woefully inept and tone-deaf because they haven’t managed to keep these kinds of distateful speculations out of the press while QE II is still around.
Charles has been confident of a lot of things that have turned out to be wrong.
Kaiser, not only do I know and believe that willyleaks believes he doesn’t have to do f -all and people would accept it, I know he’s right. The fact that William does not work at all for months and the British people and media let him get away with it. Says it all. He has done so many horrible things and yet not a peep from the press. All we ever Hear is how horrible Harry and Meghan are for breathing.
Lol Chuck put all his eggs in one Egg-headed basket.
I believe William and Charles are on the same page now. Charles is in charge now as the defacto King, so William has no choice but to toe the Windsor line.
Charles has to keep up the image of consulting the Queen. I think she called the shots in the Andrew case.
I laughed all the way through this. Us Weekly is abuse of paper.
“He hasn’t done a tenth of what his father has.” DING DING DING!!! This is the only reason his name isn’t in the cash for honors scandal. He had absolutely nothing to his name to ask for donations to.
He says more duties over the next decade, Hate says not for another 15 yrs. They could be in the thrown at that point. How about work now?
His only high ambition is to get away with doing nothing for as long as possible.
William knows and does nothing.
Charles is back from his Covid-imposed hiatus and wants his oldest son to remember that he’s going to need to wait his turn.
Charles pushing William in the wheelchair is downright creepy. Both have goofy grins.
“less people means less drama”
That would only be true if the people involved in the drama were in the “less people” category. To wit: Kitty, Billy, Chuck, and Cam have failed spectacularly at “less drama”.
Looking at you, Anne. I’m not sure how you haven’t throat punched all of your mother’s immediate heirs.
I agree that since the QE2 reign officially reached 70 years, there’s been nonstop coverage about Charles becoming King. I believe they have a prognosis that signals them to prepare. The Queen’s appearance IMO does not signal 2-3 years. Preventing Virginia from talking about her case until after the Jubilee is more about after the Coronation. Andrew and Fergie may need a job.
Charles has tested negative, out of isolation without a mask? Camila should be out on Sunday, also without a cover. The games show they have no respect for public opinion.