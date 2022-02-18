Alice Evans believes Ioan Gruffudd is trying to paint her as ‘a horrible mother’

I’ve been reading more about Ioan Gruffudd’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against Alice Evans, and it’s worth doing a follow-up story on it. Yesterday, we were so absorbed in the batsh-t lunacy of Alice’s texts to Ioan – and the sheer volume of texts, hundreds of pages of harassment is remarkable – I kind of think I missed the fact that both Alice and Ioan believe the other party is doing all of this for money or custody. I also missed the fact that Gruffudd’s petition for a restraining order wasn’t just for him – he wants Alice to avoid contacting his girlfriend Bianca Wallace and his mother. Some highlights from Entertainment Tonight’s coverage:
What’s in the restraining order request: Gruffudd wants Evans, who he married in 2007, not to contact him or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, to stay 100 yards away from them “except for peaceful child custody exchanges” and to not harass, attack, or threaten them among other behavior. In a declaration submitted as part of the request, Gruffudd alleged, “Alice repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”
Alice has publicized Wallace’s medical condition: Gruffudd alleged Evans has also sent him “hundreds” of harassing, abusive and threatening communications, “at least 20” harassing and threatening emails to his mom and harassing, false social media posts about Wallace, along with allegedly publicizing information about Wallace’s medical condition.
What Gruffudd believes is Alice’s motive: “I believe Alice’s behavior since we separated has been intended to harass and intimidate me, and to force me to give her what she wants financially and with respect to custody of our daughters,” Gruffudd said in his declaration. “I believe Alice has also been making inappropriate statements about me to our daughters, and in their presence. This situation has been extremely stressful and damaging in numerous ways, to me, our children, my mother, and to Bianca. I have asked Alice to stop this behavior many times, and my lawyers have done the same. Alice has refused. For these reasons, I feel Alice has left me with no choice but to ask the Court to issue restraining orders.”
Alice’s response: “As I have not yet been served with a copy of Petitioner’s Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DV-100), I really have no idea what he is going to accuse me of. All I have is an email from his attorney, providing me with Ex Parte Notice regarding his Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders. However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either Petitioner or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace,” Evans said. “I have not harassed, threatened, made libelous or slanderous statements regarding Petitioner or Bianca Wallace, including to the media or by way of social media. Nor have I ever directed anyone to do so on my behalf. Nor have I ever done so by means of impersonation.”
Alice on Gruffudd’s motive: “I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings,” she claimed. “As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.” She asked the court to deny Gruffudd’s requests. “Ever since I received Petitioner’s Ex Parte notice informing me that he will attempt to seek a domestic violence restraining order against me, I have been besides myself terrified that he will stop at nothing to hurt me emotionally and financially, and more alarming, try to take our children away from me… I have cried on and off all day terrified over what his lies have done to our family, and what they continue to do. I suspect Petitioner will not be truthful in his declaration and make things up to make me sound like an abuser, as this appears to be his strategy from day one.”
I don’t believe Alice’s motivation has ever been “to manipulate the situation to get a better financial and custodial deal in the divorce.” Like, if she really cared about the money or custody of her children (or the well-being of her children), she wouldn’t have behaved this way for the past year. She’s waged a campaign of harassment and abuse against Gruffudd simply because he left her, because she’s mad at him, and because she can’t help herself. This was not some conniving plan by Evans, it was a complete psychological break from reality. And the fact that she can go into court and claim “I never did anything he’s accusing me of” while he has reams of documentation to the contrary… well…
Last month, Alice apparently “quit” Twitter following yet another meltdown over Bianca Wallace. I just checked and Alice’s whole Twitter account has been deleted. Her Instagram is still live – she last posted three days ago.
She does that all by herself on social media! I have rarely come across someone so utterly lacking in self-insight. She comes across as utterly unhinged and quite frankly terrifying.
Aside from the verbal content of the posts, her Instagram tends toward extremely filtered kissy face selfies. To me that shows not only self centered person but also someone with distorted viewpoint who is unwilling to examine themselves and their behavior for how it really is.
What is with all the filtered kissy faces?! Is she an aspiring Kardashian?! Trying to prove she’s still desirable after those paparazzi pics came out? These make her look even more unhinged when paired with the messages and posts.
I wish someone could invent a way to see into the future….did she change during the marriage or was she always unhinged and he just ignored it because he was so in love with her?
How can situations such as this be prevented?
Better mental health care? That would be a good start.
My mom was similar to this and I don’t think she was really happy to the day she died. And it got worse as she got older. Her brother, who has his own issues, said it was because she was the “golden child” for their family and couldn’t do anything wrong. Then she grew up and saw that the world wasn’t like that and couldn’t cope.
vs: maybe she hid it well? Maybe her behavior was always extreme, but was written off because she’s an actor?
In my experience with people like her is that they have always been like that – it starts off being subtle and then it just continues to become more obvious the more they feel that you are a ‘source’ for them. The behaviour always escalates when they feel their narcissistic source slipping away from their control.
From what i’ve read elsewhere she was like this when her father remarried – so there is a clear history of this behaviour.
NPD is hereditary but it can also be a result of trauma or learned behaviour (i.e. they have copied the behaviour of a narc parent/caregiver).
Her pathological need for attention and control is scary. Narcs like her do NOT care about the damage they do – the only care about being the center of attention and getting what they want.
People who suffer from these types of personality disorders (BPD/NPD) come across, at first, as exciting, passionate and charismatic. They will love-bomb and hero-worship you, put you on a pedestal, and you’ll think you’ve never met anyone so amazing. I’m sure he was enthralled with her when they first met — it’s hard to resist feeling like you’re perfect. However they cannot keep up the façade indefinitely, and their roller-coaster emotions and high-strung behaviour eventually becomes intolerable. Because they cannot deal with rejection they will turn on you and do everything they can to ruin you, including weaponizing their children, which is the scary part of this mess. I really hope their kids come out of this unscathed but I’m afraid they’ll need some therapy after the dust settles.
Tyvm for responding….it means what @GillySirl is proposing should work; access to better mental health care and ressources! This woman does not seem to be ok mentally; as some people have said, hopefully it is not another Betty B. case
I skimmed through all her abusive texts, emails & etc. yesterday & there’s no way a judge will look at those & then believe her denial. It was scary & horrible to read. She’s dangerous to her ex, his girlfriend, mother, children, & herself. This won’t end well.
Where did you read them? I was only able to find a summary.
@Cee: They were on the Daily Mail’s website yesterday. Not the entire 113 pages, but definitely enough of a sampling to get the idea.
Somebody posted a link to the entire thing in the comments of yesterday’s article here. It is truly horrifying and scary reading and genuinely triggering when you have been on the receiving end yourself.
@Cee I found a link at a board called Tattle Life, wasn’t able to find it in full anywhere else as it’s a Google Drive document. It’s well worth a look! When you find it go to the end half that has the screen shots of emails, texts and social media posts rather than reading them in the typed summary in the first part. Even though you’ll get pulled into the legal summary, the full emails to Ioan’s mother are unbelievable, and the extent of her messaging without a reply and how quickly she switches moods and berates him are unreal. She repeatedly tries to tell him that everyone thinks he’s an idiot and loser.
Cee (& anyone else who’s interested), here ya go: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YJQMs1pX-T_g_LbHsw4720mUL7ZUnqL4/view
@BeanieBean thank you
Oh, honey. You’re painting YOURSELF as a bad mother!
Sweetie, nothing says you harassed him like 113 pages of documented harassment. Did he make all of that up according to her? And he hasn’t seen his kids in 8 months because she’s blocking the children from being allowed to see their father. That’s parental alienation and child abuse.
Those documents are all the evidence. As I understand he’s already been granted a temporary restraining order but he’ll present more evidence at the hearing for a permanent RO.
I truly wish people wouldn’t weaponize their children. It’s not their battle and it’s damaging and unfair. I feel for the kids.
These poor kids. You know for sure she is alienating them, saying Daddy has abandoned them, doesn’t love them, etc. I really feel for him, this must be so stressful.
It’s on him a little bit if he hasn’t seen the kids for 8 months. I can’t think of a family court that would deny a parent all access, especially in the absence of any evidence of child harm caused by the parent. Even then, supervised visitation is arranged (think Brad Pitt). He needs to arrange that asap.
Do we only have her word for the 8 months? She could well be lying.
Sarator, there were comments yesterday that she has not followed their agreed-upon parenting schedule, including not presenting the kids when he was supposed to have them for half of the Christmas holidays. I’m not sure of where they information is from, though.
SaraTor: if the 8 month figure comes from her, it easily could be a lie. On the other hand, we’ve been in a pandemic for the longest time & I think he was working in Australia, which had/has very strict lockdown laws so it could well have been eight months since he’s seen them, but that’s out of his control.
In amongst Alice’s ranting texts, emails etc, there was a text from Ioan to Alice where he politely and succinctly asks her to stop, or to not make arrangements for the children during his time with them. I’ve known parents who have done this: one parent has the children for their weekend, and the other parent calls or just shows up to pick up the children because they have a birthday party or some other event they MUST attend, thereby cutting short the parent’s access for that weekend. This is how they manipulate and control the ex., and how it affects the children is 🤷♀️
I think Alice is very economical with the truth, as most angry, bitter narcissists are. I’m not saying he’s a saint, but I think he wanted out long before he actually told her, and he’s not the one carrying on like a lunatic. If she’s like this in public, what was/is she like in private? Scary.
That’s just it – she’s not lying. She genuinely doesn’t think she’s done anything wrong and feels justified in all that she’s done. That’s the kicker with a narcissist. You can never embarrass them and you can never catch them in a lie because they will always find a way to move the goal posts and place the blame back where they know it belongs: on you.
Example: My mother once wrecked her car at 6 AM and showed up and my house completely wasted after driving away from the scene of the accident. Over three weeks’ time the story started out as someone tailgating her and slamming into her, changed to the traffic lights malfunctioning somehow, then turned into – I kid you not, fellow commentors – “oh, my friends think I must have had a stroke.”
. . . Yeah. Things like that are why we rarely speak.
One of the comments on the post about this yesterday mentioned it being sad that Alice didn’t have any friends to tell her she’s lost the plot, but if anyone were ever to challenge her, they would be branded a traitor immediately. To not support a narcissist is to betray them, there is no such thing as constructive criticism and there is absolutely ZERO room for dissent.
@Terra, exactly. Narcissistic people will make it seem like they have a close circle of friends when they are targeting someone, but people with self esteem will get away as soon as they realize that the narcissist is not capable of empathy. You FEEL it. You can’t get truly close to a true narcissist.
Terra, my mum had NPD too and your anecdote is so, so similar to what she would do. And you are so right, you can’t shame a narcissist because they will just move the goal posts. Truth is very, very slippery to them.
My mum became an alcoholic later in life and would literally be surrounded by empty brandy bottles all around her bed, unable to move, and would tell me she doesn’t drink.
When I told her once that she needed to get help she said, ‘well, I looked after you when you were a baby, so how is this any different?’ I pointed out that I wasn’t an alcoholic toddler, so it was different. But, nothing mattered to her, the goal posts just moved with every conversation,
Yes, Christina. My dad’s ex is the exact same way. She never takes responsibility for her actions and will cut anyone out of her life who doesn’t side with her.
The info about Christmas and New Years was from her own social media posts, both Twitter and IG. And she’s been posting on her IG fairly regularly, responding to comments. She was on there last night responding.
Does she not have a legal team that can tell her to shut the fuck up? Kanye keeps firing his but she doesn’t have his money.
I’m not sure how she thinks she’s going to come off as credible here considering how we’ve all seen how she acted on Twitter. If she was that unhinged in public, there’s no way she was restrained in private.
How on earth does she think she can possibly get away with saying “I didn’t do anything he says I did”? SO MUCH EVIDENCE. I mean, WE all know what she has done, and don’t have access to his provate messages.
The worst thing about all this is that the kids really need to be with him until she gets some serious help, and she has turned them against him, so it he IS granted full custody, that is going to be so upsetting for those girls. And she MADE it that way. So completely upsetting.
Yes, if he gets full custody it will be upsetting at first. So is chemo. I consider the situations analogous. Eventually they will thrive under the non-histrionic parenting.
He’s “trying to”? Ha. Well he’s not having to try very hard. She’s coming across as terrible without any help at all!
Two other things in the texts that caught my eye: Her talking (bragging?) about “FaceTime dating” a Disney executive. First off, I don’t believe her (or if she was, he has doubtless run for the hills by now) but the fact that she had to specify he works for Disney is once again code for “rich” or “Hollywood success”. She’s pathologically obsessed with that life throughout the texts
The second was the way she talked about her own lawyer! LOL! I think she already lost that one, but if not? She’s about to. Yikes.
She also mentioned multiple therapists in her texts/emails to him. Does she keep dumping them because they don’t ‘help’ her (i.e., agree with her)?
I loved how she quoted one of her therapists as basically saying he couldn’t believe Ioan would leave such a perfect woman.
Typical abuser. Of course she wasn’t harassing him. If he had just done what she wanted the first time, she wouldn’t have had to remind him 113 pages worth of time. It’s obviously his fault.
Didn’t she admit to interfering with a video visit between one of their daughters and him? He and his daughters are going to need intensive family counseling when the dust starts to settle in this.
Yes, this. On the surface it’s bewildering that she could be so deluded as to claim that she hasn’t harassed or threatened him when there is shed tons of solid evidence to the contrary but you are absolutely right. In her eyes it IS all his fault. Everything would be ABSOLUTELY FINE if he would just do exactly what she wants. Then everything would be wonderful and everybody would be happy. All the upset and misery currently circulating is entirely down to his stupidity and selfishness in daring to leave her. Anything she does is allowable/permissable because she is the wronged, devastated party. And I suspect that, even if the RO is made permanent, even if she loses custody, even if she alienates all her friends and family, she will never change that view. Indeed, as she loses more and more, her delusion will only solidify and deepen to protect her from the mounting awful consequences of her own behaviour.
She has no friends and has alienated her family and tried to isolate Ioan from his family. All she has is fangirls egging her on to make more bad decisions. She obviously doesn’t play well with others if she has no one in her life to tell her to stop acting like an asshole and to put her children first and get a grip. Your husband leaving you is not the end of the world. I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner because she didn’t just suddenly start acting this way because he left. He probably stayed as long as he did because of the kids and found it just wasn’t possible to do any longer.
There are so many people who think that it is okay to lose control of their emotions completely if they lose a love relationship, especially a sexual partner, and many believe that they have the right to say humiliating things about their ex and former friends. Love is about sacrifice, not control. So many people really believe that finding love is about control. If you have never dealt with a narcissistic person, it’s baffling, because communication is NEVER straightforward. It’s crazy making!
I read a comment from a guy about how Kanye’s rant scared him because he acted the same way at one time, and he now sees how scary he was at the time. That’s what I hope happens, that the people who can be changed see these summaries that Kaiser writes about these bonkers people and realize that you can’t be capable of humiliating people you love, because that is not love. It bodes danger, always.
He doesn’t have to do any painting. She IS an abuser and those girls are in danger with her.
This is awful. She seems like a shitty person and I always come down heavy on the side of the woman, I admit. I just cannot for her. She is as bad as Kanye ffs. At this point the kids are just going to be so hurt from this. Sad and scary.
IMO, she needs to get off social media and stop posting all her heartbreak/anger.
Therapy ASAP.
Get your feelings out, learn some coping skills, move on from him.
Focus on the kids. Now. Realize that the kids can see and feel you with nothing but anger pouring out towards their Dad. Kids need and deserve to feel safe. Period.
She has completely detached from reality at this point. She’s been keeping all this up for at least a year, after all. And Ioan’s lawyers have said there’s yet more evidence to come, including recordings. God only knows what she’s been saying to her daughters.
She is a horrible mother.
Kinda hard to be anything but that when she’s a horrible human being, isn’t it?
She’s a victim of abuse because he asked for a divorce, moved out and started dating someone?
That’s her story and she is STICKING TO IT!!!!
*smeary makeup kissy face*
Hes a working actor and has to film for long periods of time in other countries because he’s the family’s sole support. There’s no evidence he cheated. Don’t you think if Alice had anything to support that claim she would have blasted it by now? He hasn’t seen his kids because she will not follow their custody arrangement. It seems like he very carefully planned his exit and he’s allowed to move on with his life. He’s not an object that Alice owns and has to officially give up her rights to before he’s allowed to move on with his life. She’s abusing him and their children. You should feel no sympathy for her.
Even if he had cheated, her response and behaviors are not normal or justified in any way.
I agree with your entire statement. She’s an awful person.
You said it.
This woman… getting divorced from her husband, and COMPLETELY divorced from reality.
She doesn’t need his help looking like a bad mother she is doing a great job of that on her own. He behavior reminds me a lot of Kanye’s behavior. Narcissists hate being dumped. Couple that with her obvious alcohol issues and it’s a recipe for disaster.
Poisoning your own kids against their father with lies is being a bad mother. She’s doing a fine job on her own of being a bad mother. Unhinged and dangerous. The way she clings to him in photos is creepy. You can tell he is uncomfortable.
I think someone needs to explain the internet to Alice. Deleting things doesn’t make them ” go away”, everything on the internet lives forever, that’s why you need to watch what you say there. SMH, she’s about to learn….
These poor kids. Stuck with a mother who clearly isn’t well and unhinged. Abandoned by their father who clearly wants a fun life with a young partner. I hope their nanny is stable and provides structure for them.
He did not abandon his kids .
i went through the filing she fired the Nanny and blamed him for not paying for it.
But he didn’t abandon his kids, it’s their mother who doesn’t want them to see him.
He didn’t abandon his kids, he’s been working desperately with lawyers to get time with them, which Alice keeps sabotaging. When a marriage breaks down, you eventually find another partner, he didn’t leave just so he could play around with a young woman.
It looks like he just couldn’t take her at home abuse any longer and carefully planned his exit. He probably stayed as long as he did for the kids but it just wasn’t workable any longer. He needed to save himself and hope she’d be a good mother. He likely didn’t expect the abuse to get to these levels or to effect the kids in the way it does. He had to have some hope that she loves those kids more than she hates him. It’s obvious he was wrong but he didn’t know that when he set his plan in motion.
Seeing that he’s the only one with a job and his kids need a home with running water, electricity and FOOD, he’s got to work
Yea the thing everyone neglects saying is he hasn’t seen his kids in forever and he has pulled them out of private school to finance Bianca’s movie. I think people need to look further.
If I remember correctly that came from his Alice it is in 1 of 113 pages of documente he sent to the curt that she told his daughter.
if you read the court documents it becomes obvious that Alice made it impossible to see them.
Also the documents also prove that Ioan already a year ago didnt want to enroll the daughter to the very expensive private school since he cant afford it, but Alice enrolled her anyway. Their finances are hardly better now and he denies that he is paying for his girlfriend’s movie
Yep. And that Alice very specifically started and perpetuated the lie to her child that her father took her away from the school she loved so he could use the money for his girlfriend’s movie until the child herself was parroting that back to her father and blaming him accordingly.
It’s all there in the filed court document for those who do want to look further.
How did she manage to enroll the kid without his approval? My son was in private school and his school contract required the signatures of both parents. They’re not divorced yet and custody is still undecided so that would have to be a joint decision.
I think people need to stop:
1) believing liars, rapists and abusers
2) giving the benefit of the doubt to abusive women, having a vj doesn’t make you less abusive in the least
YES!!!
That’s a lie made up by Alice. He’s supporting 2 households on one income and can’t afford the same luxuries as he could when he was supporting 1 household. She’s also withholding the children from him and not following their custody agreement. He was supposed to have them for half of Christmas break and she kept the kids from him. There nothing he can do if she refuses to turn over the kids. Police won’t enforce a custody agreement.
Hi Alice!
We don’t believe you, luv.
Oh please…I think you need to stop believing Blind Gossip and Deuxmoi.
I think you need to read the documents that were filed in court before spouting off at the mouth. She even filed her response before she saw TRO request, who in their right mind does that.
Her pre-filed reply states that she doesn’t know what he is going to say in his request but she denies everything that is going to be in his TRO motion.
Bet she didn’t know it was going to include 108 pages of her text messages sent to him. Those messages are bit shit crazy. And apparently that is just the tip of the iceberg, There are voice messages too and other additional messages which he is going to present at the hearing for the RO.
I won’t be able to resist if the audio messages are made public.
Okay, Betty Broderick.
Oof. She’s never been a peach. I remember him telling the story of their engagement (I believe it was on Craig Ferguson) and she was drunk and yelling at him (and the engagement was brought on by an ultimatum, to boot). At the time I just remember thinking it was weird that it was throwing red flags for everyone and Ioan seemed to think it was a cute story. Sounds like they’ve always been volatile and he naturally tries to placate her.
Sometimes when people fall in love red flags can be endearing, until the truth hits you, unfortunatly.
Exactly. And people tend to deliberately overlook red flags because they want to see the object of their love as perfect, it feeds their ego.
I’d never heard of Alice or Ioan before this divorce came out. What a mess! She is insane and looks so crazy in every photo. My read is she was/is the main kids caregiver in LA and he mainly works overseas for months at a time so that’s why he hasn’t seen the kids or have full custody. Add in his much younger girlfriend who im sure Alice doesn’t want the kids around and drives Alice insane he is with someone decades younger than her. I feel like this divorce is going to financially ruin the whole family- this isn’t a Brad/Angelina level of money. Alice needs to delete social media and get some mental heal to ASAP.
I read the full restraining order application last night and it’s well worth a read if you already can’t believe how abusive she is. She’s obsessed with getting rich, as rich as Ioan’s ex best friend Matthew Rhys, and repeatedly calls him an idiot and loser and says everyone else including his managers think and say he is too. Her emails to his mother are confusing and appalling, it looks like she’s harassed his family since they met. I hope this is allowed, I found a link for the full doc at a board called Tattle Life and couldn’t find it anywhere else.
I read it all too and agree she is appalling.
She vacillates between berating him as a horrible loser that she has hated for 20 years, and then saying they were such a joyful happy family until he told her he wanted to separate from her in 2020. And in one message she will be threatening him, and then the next begging him to come over a film her for an audition tape so she can try out for a role in a J Lo movie?!
His few responses to her messages are calm and polite and textbook focused on the kid arrangements, and she then berates him for saying thank you because his mother does that and she clearly hates his family. It’s something else.
Clearly money IS a big part of this because she goes on and on about him not affording the school fees and the house upkeep while castigating him for not being around over the years for the kids (because he was working), while saying she can’t work and is bedbound.
I give him props for putting this out there (understanding he was driven to it because she is crying out to be subject to a restraining order) because her threats to him are neutralized now — all the terrible stuff she said she would put out about his career, agents, parents, new partner, siblings, etc.
Her poor kids. She talks about telling them they are going to be homeless. Sick.
His only slip up is continuing to say “thank you” at the end of his messages after she flies off the handle for pages about it. Apparently his mother also has the awful habit of saying “thank you” lol. I would’ve enjoyed seeing him leave the courtesy off so she could freak out about his sudden change in tone or some other perceived slight. I think the poor man has had to be passive aggressive over the years and adding it gave him a bit of pleasure. She says so much against him that all of it is suspect but I look forward to him confessing they BOTH indulged in coke.
He needs to get custody NOW!
She has annoyed me by electronic mean and I don’t even know her. She is delusional to think she hasn’t at the very least harassed him and his girlfriend- she had done that on the public stage!
Those texts/emails she sent are off the rails. I knew they would be bad just based on her tweets but still, I wasn’t prepared for that level of harassment and abuse. Insults, delusion, threats, purposely involving & upsetting the kids in order to blame & guilt-trip him…
People on yesterday’s thread said it can be easier to get full custody if there is a DVRO, and I hope that’s what he is planning on if he can manage it. Those kids are going to need a LOT of help to deprogram and heal from this, and every day that goes by that they live with Alice just compounds the damage. I feel so bad for those girls.