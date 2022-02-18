Alice Evans believes Ioan Gruffudd is trying to paint her as ‘a horrible mother’

I’ve been reading more about Ioan Gruffudd’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against Alice Evans, and it’s worth doing a follow-up story on it. Yesterday, we were so absorbed in the batsh-t lunacy of Alice’s texts to Ioan – and the sheer volume of texts, hundreds of pages of harassment is remarkable – I kind of think I missed the fact that both Alice and Ioan believe the other party is doing all of this for money or custody. I also missed the fact that Gruffudd’s petition for a restraining order wasn’t just for him – he wants Alice to avoid contacting his girlfriend Bianca Wallace and his mother. Some highlights from Entertainment Tonight’s coverage:

What’s in the restraining order request: Gruffudd wants Evans, who he married in 2007, not to contact him or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, to stay 100 yards away from them “except for peaceful child custody exchanges” and to not harass, attack, or threaten them among other behavior. In a declaration submitted as part of the request, Gruffudd alleged, “Alice repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

Alice has publicized Wallace’s medical condition: Gruffudd alleged Evans has also sent him “hundreds” of harassing, abusive and threatening communications, “at least 20” harassing and threatening emails to his mom and harassing, false social media posts about Wallace, along with allegedly publicizing information about Wallace’s medical condition.

What Gruffudd believes is Alice’s motive: “I believe Alice’s behavior since we separated has been intended to harass and intimidate me, and to force me to give her what she wants financially and with respect to custody of our daughters,” Gruffudd said in his declaration. “I believe Alice has also been making inappropriate statements about me to our daughters, and in their presence. This situation has been extremely stressful and damaging in numerous ways, to me, our children, my mother, and to Bianca. I have asked Alice to stop this behavior many times, and my lawyers have done the same. Alice has refused. For these reasons, I feel Alice has left me with no choice but to ask the Court to issue restraining orders.”

Alice’s response: “As I have not yet been served with a copy of Petitioner’s Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DV-100), I really have no idea what he is going to accuse me of. All I have is an email from his attorney, providing me with Ex Parte Notice regarding his Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders. However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either Petitioner or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace,” Evans said. “I have not harassed, threatened, made libelous or slanderous statements regarding Petitioner or Bianca Wallace, including to the media or by way of social media. Nor have I ever directed anyone to do so on my behalf. Nor have I ever done so by means of impersonation.”

Alice on Gruffudd’s motive: “I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings,” she claimed. “As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.” She asked the court to deny Gruffudd’s requests. “Ever since I received Petitioner’s Ex Parte notice informing me that he will attempt to seek a domestic violence restraining order against me, I have been besides myself terrified that he will stop at nothing to hurt me emotionally and financially, and more alarming, try to take our children away from me… I have cried on and off all day terrified over what his lies have done to our family, and what they continue to do. I suspect Petitioner will not be truthful in his declaration and make things up to make me sound like an abuser, as this appears to be his strategy from day one.”