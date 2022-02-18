Tom Holland & Zendaya’s New York date nights are completely adorable

Please, these are some of the cutest photos I’ve ever seen!! Tom Holland and Zendaya were in New York this week, I think for work but also for fun. They were spotted outside their hotel on Wednesday, heading out for a date night. Look at them! I love all of it. I love that Tom wore his fancy lil’ suit and turtleneck. I love Zendaya’s shirtdress and pantyhose. I love that they’re both wearing masks. I especially love the way they’re holding hands. Zendaya didn’t give Tom her whole hand, she only gave him a few fingers as they were leaving the hotel. That man is CLINGING to those fingers for dear life. I continue to find them so, so adorable.

On Wednesday night, they were likely headed to a screening of Tom’s latest movie, Uncharted. Then on Thursday night, they had a date night at the Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. Tom’s brother Sam joined them, as did Zendaya’s costar and friend Hunter Schafer.

Did… did Zendaya go to New York just to hang out with Tom and support him during his promo, and go on New York dates with him? I think so. And I love it.

Zendaya, Tom Holland, and 'Euphoria' star spotted at Rangers game https://t.co/ABEJQQMmVn pic.twitter.com/oOxzWT3RIl — Page Six (@PageSix) February 18, 2022