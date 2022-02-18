Olivia Jade Giannulli is more successful than ever, she’s grown her influencer brand

During the height of the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, I thought Olivia Jade Giannulli was an idiot for not properly parlaying her “scandalous” college admission drama into reality stardom. Like, if Kris Jenner had been managing Olivia, Olivia would already be in the third season of her reality show, she would have successful makeup and sportswear lines and she would be invited to all of the cool parties. It’s not that Olivia was “wrong” to go away during the scandal, it’s just I’m so used to seeing people exploit their five minutes of fame. It was sort of a throwback to another era to see that Olivia was actually embarrassed about all of it. She gave her first interview to Red Table Talk and not 20/20, for goodness sake!
Anyway, it worked out in the long run. The thing about Olivia Jade is that she never needed “college” – as a high schooler, she was already expertly managing her influencer-brand. She was already making hundreds of thousands of dollars from Instagram spon-con and her YouTube channel. Now that the college-admissions scandal is a few years in the rearview, Olivia knows that people have short attention spans and she can go back to what she was doing before: influencing, being a YouTuber, spon-conning. Her appearance on Dancing with the Stars grew her audience and she’s now a full-on C-list celebrity.
DWTS relaunched her as an even bigger star than she was before: receiving high-profile party and fashion show invitations, not to mention being paid by a new group of brands who want her to promote their goods. This past weekend, Olivia, who has been romantically linked to “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi, was seen partying with celebs like Lizzo and Cardi B at Drake’s Saturday night pre-Super Bowl bash at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. The night before, she was at Justin Bieber’s party at the same location, along with Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.
“‘DWTS’ was a chance for people to really see who Olivia is: a hard worker, dedicated, and just a young adult trying to find her way in the world. It was a chance to reconnect the public to what made her so likable and relevant on her YouTube channel,” said a source close to Olivia. “She’s been excited to get back to doing what she loves, which is all things beauty, fashion and connecting to followers. She’s attending more events, working with more brands — and she’s got some big deals in the works for 2022.”
Not only was Olivia — who has 1.82 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and 1.3 million followers on Instagram — seen all over Hollywood at the weekend at the hottest Super Bowl parties. She also received invitations for New York Fashion Week shows and parties, Page Six is told, but decided not to fly to the East Coast. (NYFW started Feb. 11 and ends Feb. 16). However, she did show up for the Jimmy Choo X Mugler event at Terminal 27 in West Hollywood last week.
Sephora and Amazon may have dropped her after Operation Varsity Blues, but her notoriety is not a hindrance for other brands. She’s been working with the denim line Garage, recently modeling its clothing on her Instagram account, alongside sneakers from Banana Bread Grails. She has also shared links to products using affiliate links (meaning she gets paid if her followers click through and buy) from the platform RewardStyle, and has appeared in sponsored content for the brands Revice Denim and White Fox Boutique.
“Olivia Jade knows her way around clickbait — she has an uncanny knack of generating noise. There is always a way back and … [some brands see that] she has the instinct and will to reengage the supporters,” global branding and public-relations expert Mark Borkowski told The Post. “Many have turned far worse recriminations into a positive asset. Scandal is not the career-ending nerve gas it once was. Having illustrious criminal parents could even become a positive asset in today’s climate, where everyone is looking for the most complex and fascinating backstory. I have learned as a celebrity publicist to say ‘never say never’ when it comes to things you would assume would leave someone too toxic to touch.”
I mean… good for her. I still think she’s a lying little con artist, but I’m glad she has her niche. Maybe she didn’t want to have a reality show, and maybe she always just wanted to be a YouTuber and sell beauty products and jeans. She stays in her lane, celebrity-wise. And I’m not surprised that Olivia is more accepted or palatable to Hollywood/fashion: there’s a belief that she wasn’t to blame, that her parents did everything, that Olivia had no knowledge. Most people weren’t following the case closely, and they don’t realize that Olivia and her sister were lucky to avoid federal charges too.
She’s really starting to look so much like her mom.
Who is the girl in grey?? She’s lovely! And great style, esp next to the Xmas tree ornament beside her!
Probably her sister Bella.
Her sister
I think that is her older sister. Judging from that photo alone, I prefer the older sister’s aesthetic.
Two words: white privilege.
*Unapologetic white privilege
That’s exactly what it is.
Remember after she was on The Red Table Talk and Jada’s mom thought it was a waste of time to feature her because she knew she’d be alright?
This is why ‘cancel culture’ really doesn’t exist.
What a couple of little assholes
Olivia doesn’t really have a complicated back story now does she? She’s got 2 rich parents and had a relatively easy life. There’s nothing complicated about it.
OJ never needed to go to college as she was already successfully building her career. Don’t get me wrong, I think “influencing” is BS, but she does seem to know how to do it and do it well. I think her parents should have just let her go her own way in this.
Yea, Olivia didn’t GAF about going to college. That was her mom’s idea. Lori L should have just let her daughter hash out her own future. Now the mom’s career is ruined while the daughter is partying with the a-list.
@Still_Sarah
does she do it well? I watched her sad little video where she was trying to drum up some sympathy during the scandal and she seemed remarkably inarticulate. I get that talking about a scandal is harder than about lip gloss, but I really struggle to imagine her as someone who’s fun to listen to even by influencer standards.
@tessa “do it well” = parents had the right connections/pulled string for her. She didn’t need to go to college because she’s born rich and never took school seriously anyway. The success of her little side hustle is hardly an American bootstrap story.
@Tessa I think you’re overestimating the audience for these influencers. They aren’t exactly intellectual stars and original thinkers. That’s the very nature of followers. Kylie and Kendall Jenner are practically illiterate. Their followers just care about looks, not depth.
The sound you hear is prince Andrew trying on banana bread sneakers and taking pics.
She looks SO much like her mother!
As for the rest of it, eh, I can’t say I’m surprised. This is the world we live in, all sorts of terrible people are paid just to exist and shill nonsense.
I’m not going to blame a minor child for the crimes of their parents. We have no idea what she and Bella were told by them at the time.
She is an example of how cancel culture is just a myth especially if you are wealthy, famous and well connected. And btw the tindler swindler now has an Hollywood agent.
Why does she look like a 42 year old Real Housewife.
That’s cosmetic surgery for ya. The goal is to look ageless but if you start at 20, you’ll look the same kinda ageless as a tweaked 40 year old. I’m so here for it when the pendulum swings back hard after a full generation has aged bizarrely from too many procedures too young.
They took way, WAY too much from her nose and ruined it. Bless her little head full of air and her teeny-weeny over-surgeried nose.
I’m not in whatever group she targets but I would boycott anything she associates with. IMHO she participated in or committed fraud and got away with it.
I know, right? I would be so annoyed if my daughter was a fan of hers
Her parents committed the crimes. We have no idea what they told their minor children to justify their actions.
She posed for fake rowing pictures to go with her fake rowing profile, it’s naive to think she didn’t know why. Maybe she has a different level of culpability being a minor, but she’s not innocent either.
I got the impression from watching Red Table Talk that she hadn’t bothered to see her parents in jail, wow. Not sure who she’s influencing, but if I wind up using or wearing one of her products it’s purely by accident.
wtf, why is she touching what appears to be a canvas painting with her hands? who does that?
That jumped out a me, too, who leans on a painting with their bare hand? Then I saw the label & thought eh, whatever, she’s probably in a Hard Rock Cafe & not a museum.
The “influencer aesthetic” is so bizarre – young women’s faces stretched with fillers, botoxed to heaven and looking like vaguely middle-aged aliens trying on human suits. I don’t understand why this has become the new beauty standard.
I had to look up her age because I couldn’t believe my eyes. She’s only 22. What on earth will she look like at 32 with the fillers, etc?
Whoever is stupid enough to think she wasn’t in on this whole scam with her parents, is an idiot!! There are pics for fucks sake of her “posing” as a crew rower and she never participated in the sport. Spare me. I realized early on that the people caught who were wealthy and privileged would get away with this, without much …. just disgusting.
I am still so angry about all the other student/athletes this selfish asshole took places away from at USC. Speaking from my own personal experience, I was a national level swimmer in college, so I have SOME clue what those athletes went through. She is revolting to me, and she was def in on it with her parents!! She had YouTube videos saying she didn’t want to be in college – massive eye roll.
I watched a few minutes of her interview on Red Table Talk. She is white privilege personified and is clueless. I have no desire to hear nor see from this idiot again.
Me too. There’s a fraudulent collage application – didn’t she sign it? I don’t care if she was 17 or 18, she participated full on. She went to the school. Only after they were all caught did she cry it was her parents fault.
she should be referred to as scammer Olivia. if they’re going to call Kamila a “doper” instead of a doped girl, Olivia should be called a scammer. she knew what they were doing.
@SomeChick Agree 100%!!
So she made as born in 1999 but looks like she was born in 1979.
She looks soooooo much older than 22.
She is so vapid.
That top photo. Whoa! She looks like a different person altogether with all those fillers.
Why is she pressing her hand, dirty with germs and body oil, against that work of ART!?
OMG thank you! I was thinking the same thing: why is she touching the painting?? Don’t touch the painting.