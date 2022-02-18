Prince Harry could be interviewed in Prince Charles’s cash-for-honours investigation

Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and The Telegraph had a series of reports about Prince Charles and his shady fundraising practices for his foundation. Charles had used his position to personally guarantee and give out honours to shady foreign nationals in exchange for large “donations” to his foundation. One of the biggest donors and a recipient of a CBE was a Saudi national named Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. Charles’s dealings with Mahfouz in particular are why the Met opened up an investigation into Charles, his foundation and his fundraising practices this week. Charles crossed many ethical and legal lines in his pursuit of donations from Mahfouz, and there were a great number of very concerning issues.
Last December, Charles tried to throw Harry under the bus re: Mahfouz. Clarence House actively leaked information about how Harry met Mahfouz first and Harry personally raised thousands of dollars for Sentebale from Mahfouz. The problem was that even in the Clarence House-approved narrative, Harry came across as a million times more ethical than his father. Harry quickly grew concerned with the kind of access Mahfouz wanted, and by 2014, Harry severed their relationship. Harry even made a statement about the reporting last December, explicitly saying that he grew wary of Mahfouz and his demands, and that he warned other people about Mahfouz. Charles continued to pursue Mahfouz as a donor for years, giving him more and more in exchange for donations. Well, funny story. Clarence House is trying desperately to drag Harry back into this mess now that the Met has opened an investigation.
Prince Harry could be quizzed as a witness in the cash for honours investigation launched by Scotland Yard, it emerged today. The Duke of Sussex was accused of throwing his father under the bus last year after claiming he raised concerns about a Saudi billionaire donor. Charles’ senior aide Michael Fawcett was forced to resign as head of The Prince’s Foundation over his role in the scandal.
In December Harry said he had ‘severed ties’ with Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz a year before Prince Charles presented the controversial Saudi billionaire with a CBE. Clarence House has repeatedly said that Charles had ‘no knowledge’ of the ‘cash for access’ allegations, but it did not comment on whether Harry raised concerns with him about Mr Mahfouz.
Now the Metropolitan Police are investigating, their detectives could choose to question him over what his concerns were, and who he told in 2015, according to the Mirror. MailOnline has asked Prince Harry to comment. Harry said he had ‘concerns’ over the businessman’s ‘motives’. He made the comments after it was revealed that he had held a private meeting with Mr Mahfouz, who has given tens of thousands of pounds to charities associated with the duke.
Harry is said to have become concerned about Mr Mahfouz in 2014 and wound down their relationship the following year, having met him twice. But in an extraordinary statement, Harry said just before Christmas that he had no involvement in what he described as the ‘CBE scandal’, insisted he had concerns about the Saudi businessman’s ‘motives’ and claimed he ‘expressed his concerns’ about him.
I’m sitting here laughing at the memory of how Charles ran around to every friendly journalist, whining about how Harry threw him under the bus and how Charles feared the CBE scandal would make it into Harry’s memoir. Hilarious. As for Harry being “questioned” or interviewed in the Met’s probe… if it happens, it happens. If Harry is questioned about his association with Mahfouz, I assume it would be like “the guy donated some money in exchange for some personal attention, but when it got tricky, I ended the relationship. I have no idea what my father was thinking.” That’s it in a nutshell. Harry could probably just type that out and send it to the Met.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red and Instar.
They said the same thing about Meghan being interviewed for the pew do’s bullsh*t. These people just want to see Harry and Meghan that’s all. They are THAT desperate
STAY DESPERATE. I REALLY REALLY want meghan to never come out again but shes too good for that. Better than me!
Its incredibly predictable at this point. Harry had a bit of good publicity after attending the superbowl. The monarchy is in hot water after this week. So what do they do? Release hit pieces.
I love how the mail is pretending that harry spoke to them while every bit of info is coming from the statement he released in December
So much “could be” and no “an insider says” or “a source reveals”? They not even bothering to pretend anymore that they make things up.
Thing is, HARRY KEEPS THE RECEIPTS! He has the letter he wrote to Chaz about it (for once, I’m glad this family communicates through letters rather than phoning!). Also, Harry blocked this “donor”, and washed his hands of him, about SIX YEARS AGO. Chaz’s interactions are CURRENT AND ONGOING.
To paraphrase the quote in “Pretty Woman”: HUGE difference… YUUUUUGE!
Yeah, I’m thinking if Harry does get interviewed, they’d want to know more than what Kaiser suggested. The investigators would want to know about Harry’s warnings to the rest of the BRF: what did he say? Who did he say it to?
PC says that he didn’t know anything about the moocher’s more nefarious intentions, and that it was all Fawcett’s idea/problem/instigation. But that falls apart if Harry had sent an email/text to his father saying, Avoid this guy! And as you say, Harry keeps the receipts.
Of course, irony of ironies, Harry only made the statement that he had warned the rest of the royals about this guy in response to PC throwing him under the bus. If PC hadn’t done that, Harry would have kept his mouth shut. Oh well!
Remember when “Sussex Royal” was rejected because it was monetizing the monarchy?
Yes we must reject your use of Sussex Royal because we already have Princess Michael shilling The Serpent and the Moon and her other books under HRH and Prince Michael saying he was “very excited” to work with South Korean gold-investment company. Also Peter Phillips promoting milk to lactose intolerant Chinese…
It slays me how these tabloids make basic police work seem scandalous when it suits them. It makes complete sense to me the police would want to talk to a witness who had similar dealings to what they are investigating if to do nothing else than to establish a timeline and pattern of behavior.
Nothing will come of this investigation so it seems highly unlikely that harry will be questioned. You know what i want to hear more about? Harry’s lawsuit that involved phone hacking. But for some reason the papers refuse to report on that court battle.
Tinfoil tiara theory; Legally, Chuck is the next king, but like his grand uncle he has the opportunity to abdicate. We’ve been fed drips of “Willnot should be the next king” stories over the years, but it was ramped up for a while. Could these leaks, and now investigation, be part of a campaign to “force” Chuck to abdicate when Betty’s done? I’m not saying they’ll succeed, but we know Chuck’s not popular among the tories because he’s got “controversial ideas. He’s also unpopular among a lot of brits who remember what happened to Diana. Could Willnot be pressuring his father behind the scenes with the help of well placed people in higher positions?
Lol, Charles has waited his entire life to come into power. He’s not giving it up now, especially since he’s had a taste of it.
You may be on the right track Couch potato…Daily Fail has an article by Jan Moir and the troops are restless. She just fired the first shot across the bow of Charles’ coronation and it goes like this…”What next? Andrew will remain in disgrace until death, while even Charles might have to shuffle off into exile if things turn torrid, never to be crowned king. This would leave the ascension route clear for King William which, according to my postbag, is what many people would prefer anyway.”
LOL. Wouldn’t that be a karma moment if Charles gets sent into exile with Camilla in tow. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Except Chalres might end up in “Africa” and Harry in sunny California unbothered and moisturized with his beautiful family.
@ Merricat, you are right!! And I can see it now that since Chucky has a wonderful bit of power and the purse strings sitting on his palate, he has no intention of abdicating unless he torches the Monarchy on his way down. We also need to consider instructing everyone in Britain to prepare themselves for a full out battle of Cowmilla screaming from the rooftops with her gin soaked spittle. Cowmilla will be running rampant through the streets as she has come too far for too long NOT to be Queen!! Cowmilla spent decades molding Chucky into her perfect puppet!! Cowmilla, nor Chucky will go down quietly.
Gird your loins people!!
I…….don’t think that Harry talking to the investigators or giving a depo or whatever is….well, I don’t know what it is. But I don’t think it would be a win for Charles, that’s for sure. “So, you, Prince Harry, were 30 years old and knew that there was something sketchy about this and you weren’t comfortable with it so you said “no” and cut off future meetings, but your father was unable to reach the same conclusion as you?”
Like….Harry realizing how corrupt this was just makes Charles look that much worse.
The things we already have heard is bad news for Chuck.
I highly doubt that Fawcett went rouge and was acting at his own accord. Fawcett couldn’t extend the privileges that were bestowed upon this Saudi, no more than you or I could. Chucky knew exactly what Fawcett was doing due to the fact that Fawcett was working at the instruction of Chucky! Fawcett was just the fall guy, like so many other royal staff. I would bet all of my possessions that Chucky WAS instrumental in Fawcetts duties and actions. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving POS and charlatan that’s Chucky!!
Fawcett worked for Charles since the early eighties, he never went rogue. I think he acts on Charles’ orders as always. I think no matter what Charles will provide for Fawcett and is giving him a very generous pension. Fawcett will never “tell on Charles” and say he “made him do it.”
The singer of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, said her parents were in the same box with Harry and they told him he looks like Prince Harry, he took off his hat and they still didn’t believe it was him, until she told them it’s him.
Harry enjoying life, Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile, super bowl, Central Park where will he pop up next, that’s a full time job for the BM and BFF.
This cash for honors scheme is just one of the many shady ways this corrupt and devious family operate and I hope more of these scandals come to light.
That’s so weird. I thought The Met didn’t investigate crimes that happened in the past? Weren’t they going full Minority Report?
Things might be different now that Cressida Dick is gone?
You’re absolutely right. She’s been stonewalling the investigation as well as looking into rampant allegations of bullying, racism and misogyny at the Met. Now that the Mayor booted her all this stuff is being officially looked into. Coincidence? I think not.
I immediately made a Nelson “Ha-ha!” noise when I read the headline. I expected the article to be similar to Kaiser’s conclusion; i.e. Prince Harry would be interviewed more about how he quickly saw what a shady interaction it was becoming and then warned others (Dad!). But, that was clearly too logical for a RR/BM article. What was I thinking? That would be the outcome of an interview, though. Background for how did PC end up being such a dolt – we know, though, it was the money. Short on ethics, big on greed, unlike Harry whom I endlessly admire for following his heart and values. I’m so grateful I know people like that personally in this world, there’s more than we know who, unfortunately, do not make many headlines.
I feel like if Harry was still working for The Firm they absolutely would have made him take the fall for Charles. They already tried it.
I’m going to laugh if Harry is able to contribute something substantive against Charles. I doubt the Met would have thought to interview Harry if Charles didn’t decide to throw him under the bus. He’s going to be in for a rude awakening when Harry comes out smelling of roses and all fingers point back to Chaz. These fools can’t help but tell on themselves.
The moment the Windsors decided to feed Meghan to the tabloid sharks was the moment Harry decided he will no longer ride or die for the Crown. Met Police hasn’t said they wanted to talk to Harry.
They’re the ones that ran to the tabloids to tell them that Harry had had contact with him! The only reason he issued the statement was to clarify that he cut off contact. Jerks!
As time goes by post-Sussexit and after the Queen falls off her perch, Harry will become more and more confident about revealing all the underhanded, sleazy and illegal stuff the BRF has managed to get away with. The patience and diplomacy he’s shown thus far will not last if his own father continues to throw him under the bus and conspire with the tabloids and RRs against him.
Yes. Unfortunately Bitter Brother is too ignorant to be paying attention to how squeaky clean Harry is and will try the same game as well. Bitter Brother will end up with egg on his face as well!! They ALL think that they are much more intelligent and have the power of position to take on Harry, and/or Meghan, when they haven’t the slightest clue that should they attempt to continue throwing Harry under the bus, Harry will publicly pull his receipts and show them to the world.
It’s just glorious how ignorant and self grandiose these idiots are, the entire bunch of them!!
I don’t know whether they will talk to Harry at all. They would need to arrange a phone call with Harry’s attorney. I can’t imagine that Harry would say anything without legal counsel Not with the brf and gov being so opposed to him. Unless they want that as part of the official record, they would do well to ignore the American royals. I also have my doubts that Willileaks is pushing this because I bet he’s got very similar stuff going on. I doubt he wants his foundation looked at too closely–or his trips to the middle east. This is either the tabloid BM or the Mids let something drop. If it’s the Mids, I suspect their days are numbered. PC will never abdicate and he will be in a position to do some serios stuff to the Mids.
I’ve also kicked around the thought that PC leaked this so that it doesn’t come out after he becomes King. Just an errant thought.
He should tell them no security, no interview about anything.
Ahhh yes…let’s throw Harry under the bus or try YET AGAIN.
At first when I saw this shot of Harry I only thought it was because of W&K and all the shit they were pulling. Now I don’t wonder if Harry had already heard or knew about this shady person and had that feeling his own father was already actively breeding against him
That family…
Unlike his uncle, if asked to give evidence to the police, Harry will do it.