Channing Tatum on what he’s learned from dogs: ‘they’re not supposed to be here forever’

Channing Tatum’s movie Dog comes out today. Both CB and I want to go see it. It’ll be an emotional roller coaster, but I’m ready for it. The story is about Channing’s character, an army veteran, driving a military dog cross country to her handler’s funeral. But the dog is very skittish and the road trip is about them learning to understand and trust each other. I assume it will also involve coming to terms with the death of the person whose funeral they’re attending as well. Because death is what inspired the film. But not a person’s death, the impending death of Channing’s dog Lulu. Knowing Lulu was going to die from cancer, Channing and Lulu left for one last road trip together. While speaking to Ethan Alter of Yahoo Entertainment, Channing said that those last days with Lulu taught his to accept that dogs aren’t supposed to be here forever and that we’re meant to be thankful for the time we have with them.
Channing Tatum is a big believer in channeling grief into art. In 2018, the Magic Mike star hit the road for one last ride with his longtime canine companion, Lulu — a pit bull Catahoula mix he shared with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Diagnosed with cancer, Lulu didn’t have long for the world and Tatum wanted to make every last moment with her count.
“When I went on my last road trip with my puppy, [I experienced] that feeling of, ‘There’s nothing I can do. There’s nothing left to do,'” he tells Yahoo Entertainment now. “You just have to accept it and be thankful for the time that you did get and know that they’re not supposed to be here forever. I’m supposed to go on and she has to go someplace else.”
“It was the end of a relationship that inspired us, but we wanted to make sure that we told a story about the beginning of a relationship and the parts of our friendships with our dogs that really left these lasting impressions of fun and adventure in our lives,” Carolin explains.
It is no longer a spoiler because Channing told us, but you have nothing to worry about at the end of this film. People were freaking out with all the talk about his dog Lulu dying and the dog in this film being named Lulu. It sounds like Channing doesn’t want that speculation of the dog’s fate to overshadow the other messages in the film. I love that Channing was moved to make a whole movie about the relationship between people and dogs. I especially love that he chose to tell the story with a dog with trauma. Obviously, there will be plenty of humor, but it looks like it gets to the core of understanding the dog’s behavior. OMG, I’m already crying, and I haven’t even gone to the theater yet.
As for Channing’s comments about accepting that dogs aren’t supposed to be here forever, this is the full quote form his interview:
That was really what I had to learn. When I went on my last road trip with my puppy, and she died unfortunately two days later, it was that exact feeling of just going, ‘there’s nothing I can do. There’s nothing left to do.’ You just have to accept it and sort of be thankful for the time that you did get and know that they’re not supposed to be here forever. And you know that I’m supposed to just now go on, and she has to go someplace else.
It’s beautiful and clearly, he did the work he needed to on his road trip with Lulu to get to that point. I’ve lost a few pets where I got to the “there’s nothing left to do” part. I did what I had to for them, but I don’t think I was ever as gracious as Channing was about it. Even writing this I am surrounded by photos, a set of tags, a cast of a paw. Their physical being wasn’t supposed to be here forever, but they will always be with me. Still, Channing’s point is a good one. When it’s time to say goodbye, it’s important to focus on everything they brought to us while they were here.
Now I am crying, too.
Now I’m crying. I lost one of my dogs in 2020 from kidney failure and the another dog in 2021 from pneumonia and I miss them so much. This brought it all back but in a good way because they were amazing dogs and I’m so glad that I had them in my life even it it wasn’t enough time for me.
Me too! Tears in my lunch and I want to wake the cat up and hug him.
Man just reading this post is making me teary-eyed. We had to put our golden to sleep in 2020 and our yellow lab is pretty old (we rescued him in 2010, and the age estimates for him ranged from 3-6 years, I think he was probably 18 months, but it makes it harder not knowing how old he actually is) so we aren’t sure how much time we have with him (as my husband says, his body is old but his mind is young). It’s a fine line, you don’t want to put a dog down too soon but you also don’t want them to live in unnecessary pain.
I am finding that as time goes on, you forget the pain at the end and remember the other stuff and just feel lucky for having them in your life, which I guess is what channing is talking about. I guess the pain and hurt can be seen as a good thing, bc it means you loved the pet and they were a part of your family. It’s hard though thinking back over the dogs I’ve had in my life and how much I miss some of them.
Great. Here are the tears. LOL.
I’m not even dressed for work yet and I’m crying. Laying in bed with my old dogs, Jones and Walter.
There is a website you can visit that tells you if a dog dies in a movie or not. I consult it before seeing movies centered around dogs.
Movie human deaths / I’m fine with,
Movie dog deaths wreck me.
Ugh me too. I’ve been this way ever since I was little. I remember I was in middle school and being on the school bus. I finished Where the Red Fern Grows for a book report and I was WRECKED.
Just thinking about that book still makes me cry. Old Dan and Little Ann.
Also I have never ever let my kids watch Old Yeller. WTF kind of kids movie was that?!?!?!
I’m a blubbering mess, coming down to the comments to confess that I’m a blubbering mess, but it looks like I’ve found my people…❤️
My dogs are old, and I dread the day they leave me.
I am tearing up reading this! I was all set to watch this movie anyway. But 😭 we lost our beloved yorkie Ellie in the fall of 2020. She was 14 and declining; but it was still very hard to say goodbye. She wasn’t well, but then decided to eat some q-tips and hastened her goodbye date. We still miss her. My 8 year old made a clay bobble head of her at school for his big 2nd grade art project because he is still thinking about her.
I am a huge dog lover and I don’t think I can watch this movie, it will make me too sad. Honestly, it reminds me too much of what happened to all of the military dogs left when we pulled out of Afghanistan last year. There were photos and videos of so many beautiful dogs we left behind, in small kennels and running on the side of the airport tarmac. I can’t get those visions out of my mind, it was so heartbreaking. So it is impossible for me to watch any movie with military dogs, it would break my heart again.
I have a pit/lab I rescued last year that is my youngest child. Pit’s are the best!
Hi! First ever comment here after years of reading to say…I am currently fostering one of the Afghanistan rescue dogs! They were flown into Vancouver Canada two weeks ago, and I volunteered to dog walk, and failed immediately by taking home the first dog I walked. He is the sweetest dog I’ve ever met, and was so incredibly scared/shut down in the shelter at the airport, he needed a quiet place to decompress. He has really come out of his shell, but definitely a lot of trauma, those animals went through a lot. But the point I wanted to make is that a lot of those cats and dogs made it out, and are being reunited with owners. The one I have, doesnt have a family to go to..not sure if they died or disappeared 🙁 so he will be adopted out when he is ready. If you ever can, foster! It’s been really a moving experience seeing how a little kindness can make a world of difference for animals who have been through traumatic experiences. They just need a soft spot to land.
* Precisely *
Now imagine that time span, cut even shorter, to just 2, or 4 years- and I go through this with my small pets all the time.
People like to think that a smaller animal doesn’t make an impact or doesn’t even have a soul- but let me tell you they have a soul as big as any other living being.
Today, people live longer, and we are afraid of death, so we choose to lose touch with the soul lessons we are supposed to be learning- that this life is just a separation phase from the true life we were meant to live, together as unified souls, on the other side- and pets are here for shorter times to remind us of just that.
Now you guys have me crying. I so wish this movie was going to be on a streaming service.
I also hope that people don’t go to see this movie and think they should bring a Belgian Malinois home as a family pet. Just like there was an influx of Labs being bought from breeders after Marley and Me, I hope Dog the movie doesn’t mean an influx of Malinois in shelters in 6 months.
Mals are WORKING dogs and they need a strong leader to not destroy your home. (I had my own dog training and boarding business for 5 years and I won’t own a Mal as a pet.) They make great K-9s for the police departments and the military. Unless you have that background or can wear the dog out everyday like running 2-5 miles, they can become aggressive.
Now that I’ve done my PSA on Mals, I’m going to go hug my doggies. My own service dog has cancer and like Channing I’m grateful for the time I have left with her. ❤️
🐶 😭
Crying too! I swore after my beloved beagle passed three years ago that I would never, ever have another dog, the grief was that bad. And yet as I type this from bed, I can hear my now two year old Labrador retriever yawning from his crate. Yep, I lasted exactly one year without a doggo. ❤️
Yep me too! I have never felt so devastated in my life when I lost my first dog, thought I would never get over it. A year later something clicked in my head and I rescued my second dog. I silently apologised to her when she first came home as I thought I would never love her as I had loved my other dog, but four years on and I adore her as much. (I’m also sobbing, at work, but I have my own office so it’s fine!)
I had my Jack Russell Terrier from when I was 20 years old until my late 30s. We grew up together. When we said goodbye, it was devastating.
After about 6 months, a friend who worked with a shelter let us know there was a dog brought in from the street who needed a home. She had been abused by a homeless man, she was so dirty that they thought she was gray when she was actually snowy white. She had skin lesions all over from infection, fleas, and being dragged by the guy. We took her in, nursed her wounds, and she is a thriving, joyful sunshine girl today.
I think having a dog to nurture, really helped heal my heart. I had so much love to give, and no outlet. This sweet abused dog needed love and tenderness, and so it was the perfect fit.
Completely tearing up over here. I lost my faithful feline companion of 12 years back in September 2020. He was 15. He was the floofiest, brightest, friendliest orange cat named Toasty. I still expect to see him come down the hallway, tail in the air, purring because he’s happy to see me.
I’m going to be a basket case when my dog leaves. She’s only 3 so hopefully that is many years from now, but she goes with me everywhere. I spoil her rotten to the point, I’m not sure she knows she’s a dog. This makes me like Channing so much.
I’m crying too I don’t know if I’ll make it through the movie!
I know someone that worked on this film, and I’ve heard really great things. Both about Channing and the movie itself.
Lost my pittie in August. Sort of similar circumstances. He collapsed and they said I had 30-90 days and he hung on for another 5 months before I knew I had to let him go. It was very peaceful, in my house. It was beautiful but I miss him more with every month that goes by. My bf wanted to adopt another dog and we did. I love having a dog but it’s definitely not the same.
I am so teary eyed thinking about my 13 year old King Charles. She has dementia and has been in decline for the past 9 months. She is so tiny and frail now and I know we don’t have much time left. I cannot fathom my life without her, she has been at my side for 13 years. I just try to focus on the joy and love while we say our long goodbye 🙁
I bet your loving presence provides so much comfort for her as she goes on her journey. Thank you for being there for her.
Oh, I am so sorry, Becks. I went through this with my girl, who passed away a little under two years ago — reading your comment made me very emotional. A stranger is thinking about you and your companion today <3
Thanks so much to both of you for the kind words. I really appreciate it <3
I lost my 13 yr old princess a month ago today and I’m still a wreck. It was unexpected and my heart is still aching, I just hope I gave her the good life she deserved
I can tell by your comment that you had a ton of love for her, and no doubt, she knew that. Unconditional love is the best thing you can give a dog, so there’s no question that you gave her a great life. Hugs to you.
When my sweet pup passed, the thing that comforted me the most was to speak out loud to her as if she was still there. It gave the love and grief that I was bottling inside a little outlet.
Good insight for the grieving
I have to overlap my dogs – when they are around 6yo, I get another one. I have to do this for two reasons: 1- I am not constantly comparing my new dog to my old dog. They get to have their own individual personalities. and 2- Dealing with the grief is easier when you have another fur baby to cuddle. My current dogs are 4 and 10.