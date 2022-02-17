Ioan Gruffudd filed for a restraining order against ‘abusive’ ex-wife Alice Evans

Last year, a woman named Alice Evans completely lost the plot. Alice was married to Ioan Gruffudd, and Ioan left her in early 2021. Over the course of 2021, we learned that Ioan and Alice had likely been having problems for a while before he left, and that Alice knew he was unhappy but she refused to actually acknowledge Ioan as a separate person with individual needs and desires. Soon after he left, Alice went buckwild on social media, claiming that Ioan saying he wanted a divorce was “abusive,” and claiming that he was abandoning their children (he was not). These were common themes for months until Ioan went IG-official with his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. This was when Alice took things to a bonkers new level. She was openly harassing Ioan and Bianca online. It was also clear – from Alice’s own online admissions – that her lawyers were trying to get her to STFU in public, and that Ioan had good lawyers and he was trying to do everything above-board in their divorce. Our archives of this situation show a woman who simply cannot deal with the fact that a man does not love her anymore.

Well, as it turns out, Ioan has been collecting receipts this whole time. I mean, it wasn’t hard, especially since Alice was openly airing her insane grievances on social media. Unsurprisingly, Alice was even worse privately, texting and calling Ioan constantly, belittling him and Bianca and threatening to “pull an Amber Heard” and say that he abused her (when in fact, she’s the emotionally abusive one). Ioan just filed for a restraining order against Alice and he pulled out all the receipts:

Ioan Gruffudd submitted 113 pages of abusive text messages, emails and social media posts from his ex-wife Alice Evans as he applied for a restraining order on Tuesday, claiming that she threatened to do to him ‘what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp’ and paint him as a drug-addicted abuser. Gruffudd filed the request for a restraining order yesterday in California. The Welsh actor had been married to Evans for 14 years before he filed for divorce in March. Their messy split centers around his new relationship with Bianca Wallace. In his court filing on Tuesday, Gruffudd claims he told Evans that he wanted out of the marriage in August 2020 and that since then, she has harassed him with hundreds of unanswered text messages, abusive emails and social media posts – many of which he included in the filing. He claims she verbally threatened to tell the media he had abused her. ‘Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me,’ Gruffudd said. In her response in court, Alice said she had ‘never threatened’ him with slanderous statements or harassed him. Her representatives have not responded to requests for comment about the texts and emails contained in the lawsuit. In one, she berated Wallace, calling her a ‘vixen’ who his ‘nuts stuck in her veneers’, and accused him of abandoning her. ‘If you throw me out of the house, I will call all the tabloids in the UK. There is NO going back now though. I just think you should know what you’ve gotten yourself into. You think you have a bad reputation now? Lol! You think once it’s over I will stop talking? I am going to dedicate the rest of my life to spreading awareness of what you have done,’ she said in one text. She went on to allege that he’d told her of times castmates bought cocaine, and that he never gave her sexual pleasure.

This is actually the first time I’ve covered Alice and Ioan’s situation in 2022. By the late fall of 2021, it was already getting very sad. I was genuinely unsettled by Alice’s public escalations and threats, and it was clear that she either didn’t know or didn’t care that her behavior was beyond inappropriate and crossed a line into abusive. By November of last year, I even felt like… if Alice continues to harass him and abuse him so openly, she’s in real danger of losing custody of the kids. She’s clearly harming them emotionally too. My hope is that Ioan gets the restraining order and then goes for full custody. It’s going to be a really long process. Ioan knows that too. Hopefully he’s prepared for it.