Ioan Gruffudd filed for a restraining order against ‘abusive’ ex-wife Alice Evans

Last year, a woman named Alice Evans completely lost the plot. Alice was married to Ioan Gruffudd, and Ioan left her in early 2021. Over the course of 2021, we learned that Ioan and Alice had likely been having problems for a while before he left, and that Alice knew he was unhappy but she refused to actually acknowledge Ioan as a separate person with individual needs and desires. Soon after he left, Alice went buckwild on social media, claiming that Ioan saying he wanted a divorce was “abusive,” and claiming that he was abandoning their children (he was not). These were common themes for months until Ioan went IG-official with his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. This was when Alice took things to a bonkers new level. She was openly harassing Ioan and Bianca online. It was also clear – from Alice’s own online admissions – that her lawyers were trying to get her to STFU in public, and that Ioan had good lawyers and he was trying to do everything above-board in their divorce. Our archives of this situation show a woman who simply cannot deal with the fact that a man does not love her anymore.
Well, as it turns out, Ioan has been collecting receipts this whole time. I mean, it wasn’t hard, especially since Alice was openly airing her insane grievances on social media. Unsurprisingly, Alice was even worse privately, texting and calling Ioan constantly, belittling him and Bianca and threatening to “pull an Amber Heard” and say that he abused her (when in fact, she’s the emotionally abusive one). Ioan just filed for a restraining order against Alice and he pulled out all the receipts:
Ioan Gruffudd submitted 113 pages of abusive text messages, emails and social media posts from his ex-wife Alice Evans as he applied for a restraining order on Tuesday, claiming that she threatened to do to him ‘what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp’ and paint him as a drug-addicted abuser. Gruffudd filed the request for a restraining order yesterday in California. The Welsh actor had been married to Evans for 14 years before he filed for divorce in March. Their messy split centers around his new relationship with Bianca Wallace.
In his court filing on Tuesday, Gruffudd claims he told Evans that he wanted out of the marriage in August 2020 and that since then, she has harassed him with hundreds of unanswered text messages, abusive emails and social media posts – many of which he included in the filing. He claims she verbally threatened to tell the media he had abused her.
‘Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me,’ Gruffudd said.
In her response in court, Alice said she had ‘never threatened’ him with slanderous statements or harassed him. Her representatives have not responded to requests for comment about the texts and emails contained in the lawsuit. In one, she berated Wallace, calling her a ‘vixen’ who his ‘nuts stuck in her veneers’, and accused him of abandoning her.
‘If you throw me out of the house, I will call all the tabloids in the UK. There is NO going back now though. I just think you should know what you’ve gotten yourself into. You think you have a bad reputation now? Lol! You think once it’s over I will stop talking? I am going to dedicate the rest of my life to spreading awareness of what you have done,’ she said in one text. She went on to allege that he’d told her of times castmates bought cocaine, and that he never gave her sexual pleasure.
This is actually the first time I’ve covered Alice and Ioan’s situation in 2022. By the late fall of 2021, it was already getting very sad. I was genuinely unsettled by Alice’s public escalations and threats, and it was clear that she either didn’t know or didn’t care that her behavior was beyond inappropriate and crossed a line into abusive. By November of last year, I even felt like… if Alice continues to harass him and abuse him so openly, she’s in real danger of losing custody of the kids. She’s clearly harming them emotionally too. My hope is that Ioan gets the restraining order and then goes for full custody. It’s going to be a really long process. Ioan knows that too. Hopefully he’s prepared for it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I hope he goes for full custody, too. I think growing up with her would be really emotionally damaging to the kids.
Based on the filing, he can’t pay for his daughter’s current school anymore and Alice told the daughter it’s because he needs the money to make his girlfriend a big star. The daughter was saying that to him, along the lines of “is it because you’re spending the money on her?” I hope not but it seems like the kids relationship with their father might already be irreparably harmed.
@laura the woman isnt currently working and the only income they have is his and since this scorned woman is determined to make his life hell I bet she is deliberating prolonging the divorce and them living in 2 houses he pays for isnt cheap . So I think money is tight rn . So he told his daughter he cant afford her private school and alice flipped and turned her against him , hacked his IG to abuse him and cancel him
@Laura – I also worry that her efforts to poison his children against him have been at least partially successful, and that that may be why he’s been publicly silent on the matter of custody. Of course that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s given up on the kids and is just moving on with his life; it could simply be an acknowledgment that removing them from their mother’s influence is a very delicate matter and must be done discreetly, in a way that avoids provoking Alice and also doesn’t further traumatize the kids.
that’s pretty clear cut parental alienation, imho.
Alice is certainly not willing to go to the unimaginable levels of crazy to destroy him. I hope you guys didn’t see her article in the Daily Fail on Monday as she was professing that everyone deserves love, even though Ione left her for someone else. Alice is certainly off her bonkers!!! I am glad that Ione filled e petition against her.
Though I agree with all of you that her daily rants of a woman clearly refusing to take responsibility as an adult, she has certainly turned their children against him. They will need a tremendous amount of therapy and that will be their only second saving grace until he has FULL custody of the girls!!
As a 34-year-old woman who grew up with a mother terrifyingly similar to Alice Evans that is my fervent hope too. Her number popping up when the phone rings still frightens me to this day, adrenalin flooding my system, like my fight or flight response has just kicked into high gear in an instant.
No child should be subject to this kind of narcissistic and histrionic behavior. People like this tend to have hair triggers, making living with them feel like you’re walking on eggshells every minute of every day, never knowing what is going to set them off next.
A part (most) of me is shocked that Gruffudd hasn’t challenged their custody arrangement already. Yes, he films in a different country than their school(s) and lives in general, but sometimes comfort needs to be scarified for a child’s overall wellbeing.
It also wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a bit of the societally engrained idea of children needing their mothers more than anyone else at play here. That might well be the case normally, but not every child is lucky enough to have a mother who puts them first – or considers them at all. As is everything, context is key – and it’s screaming at us 280 characters at a time.
I just hope Ioan and his daughters can somehow stay safe both emotionally and physically. This entire situation unsettles me on a very deep level, as if I’m constantly bracing for a blow that has yet to land.
I have no idea how actors manage, but I suspect he having to work overseas, or in different cities, makes difficult to him to manage the children. It would mean to completely uproot them, separate them from their crazy mom and open a new pestilent can of worms with her.
This woman is shooting her and her daughters feet by doing this to his career, as they live at a certain level from what he provides. She challenging his job opportunities affects her children directly.
@ terra, I am so sorry thar your childhood and adulthood are still being treated by the hideous actions of your mother. I hope that one day you will have peace and tranquillity. I am certain these cases bring up your history as well. I’m so sorry.
My ex was exactly like this. Malignant narcissist. He said pretty much word for word everything Alice has – it’s like there’s a narc script. And he poisoned my children (particularly my oldest son) against me as well. They’re adults now, and I worry about their ability to form long term healthy relationships. I do have a relationship with them today, but there were so many lost years, it breaks my heart. The courts were completely unsupportive, and did nothing as he flouted every single order. I think there’s more awareness around malignant narcissism and parental alienation, so hopefully the courts reflect that today 🤞🏻.
Terra
I’m really sorry to hear about your experience
We rarely talk about women and mothers who are abusive and yet we know they exist.
It makes it even harder for their children and families to get help and support.
It truly isn’t recognised or is often excused away as a response to Male violence. This doesn’t help the kids and family.
The chances of him getting custody are microscopic. Parental alienation is still widely disputed in the UK with large charities saying it does not exist.
Also the family court in the UK vastly grant residency to the mother over the father instead giving the father a very minor pattern of visitation – typically one day mid week plus ever other weekend.
Ioan will see this turn around on him in a flash and she will damage the kids.
Terra thank you for sharing that painful story. I hope that you have made a peaceful life with as little interaction with her drama as possible. It really put point blank what is at stake with these kids. What a horrible situation
@BothSidesNow, thank you very much. It’s . . . slow going, but I no longer live with her (my father was ill, and my little brother was in grade school – I couldn’t leave them alone with her) and that has helped tremendously. I go months without hearing her voice. Four and counting right now! It’s glorious.
@Lee, I’m so sorry to hear that. I understand what you mean about attachment problems as my desire for validation and my intimacy issues are both things I struggle with all of the time. It’s incredibly hard learning how to live to please yourself and not others. I hope things continue to improve with you and your children.
@Ronaldinhio, yes, it’s always frustrating to me how abuse is worryingly glossed over much of the time. My mother was physically abusive for several years when I was young, but she was ALWAYS emotionally abusive and emotional abuse is given lip service 90% of the time. I’ve said for years that the physical abuse was easier to handle – it hurt, but then it was over. It’s the gaslighting and the degradation that linger. I don’t know anything about family law in the U.K., but here’s hoping Ioan pulls off a miracle. Those girls need it, now.
@Liz version 700, thank you very much. Being able to share is quite freeing after so many years of enduring abuse silently. My mother convinced me that no one would ever believe me if I told them about the things she did, so rebelling against the fear she instilled in me as a child feels incredible. As far as contact goes, I called her last year on her birthday in October, even though she did not call me on mine in August. I have not spoken to her since then. (I may or may not keep track of our contact on the kitten-themed calendar in our kitchen. Really couldn’t say.)
RONALDINHIO
They filed in California so actually he has a decent chance, especially in southern California.
Terra, I feel for you and understand your fears and unease.
I wasn’t able to live a peaceful life until I went no contact with my father when I was 37. I never spoke to him again and didn’t even want to see him in his coffin when he died 2 years ago.
Not going to armchair diagnose, but I think it is pretty clear that she is mentally unstable and should pursue/treat a diagnosis. Reminds me an awful lot of my mother and her disorder.
To be honest to sooner the better. She’s already done so much damage to her children. Those poor girls. This woman needs medication and a doctor. She’s insane and completely narcissistic.
I read the texts in DF and they are scary. There is no way she should have those kids
I’m picking up some not so subtle Brynn Hartman/Broke Ass Kelly Rutherford vibes wafting around Alice “Nobody Leaves Me. Ever. Don’t Even Try.” Evans.
113 pages of texts, emails, and social media messages, that’s a literal small book. That is just unbelievable. I hope that he stays safe, and I truly hope his children gets some good therapy because I can’t imagine the damage she has done to them in the past year and a half.
I fell down the rabbit hole reading through it all when I got home late from work last night and settled in front of the TV with some takeout…I never actually watched anything, just read. This woman is sick. Diagnosable or not. And those children are going to need a lot of help.
Her comments surrounding Hollywood and his career are fascinating. Beyond the marriage ending she’s bitter as hell that she’s not as rich or famous as…well let’s be honest…that HE’s not as rich and famous as she wants. She mentions their “rich friends” several times and compares him unfavourably to other actors. Implies any success he has had is down to her. It’s kind of chilling actually.
Same! I spent way too much time reading everything she sent. She’s completely insane. Side note, “your nuts in her veneers” is something I am going to use from now on.
Hi, where did you find it? I haven’t been able to get a link. Thanks!
This is the link a few sites have had and the one I saw:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YJQMs1pX-T_g_LbHsw4720mUL7ZUnqL4/view
Her comments about the new girlfriend are filled with attitude about status as well, it’s so obnoxious. She basically says they worked hard as a couple to get to where they are and Bianca isn’t good enough to be there with them.
I would have recorded audios, too. Every single time she spoke to me, I would have recorded the call and voice. I suspect he could have, but it could not be admitted. He might have voice messages, tho.
It’s not legal to record without consent in California.
Apparently his daughter recorded two conversations with him though: one about him asking her if the reason why she doesnt want to see him (except of the house, Alice frequently tried to get him back to the house) is Alice, and another one was apparently him insisting her to say “thank you”. That daughter also logged into his IG last week and posted gay slurs and claims that Ioan took her out of school because he needs money for his girlfriends career, but the text messages attached to Ioan’s request for the Restraining Order proves that Ioan already had last year financial concerns to enroll her into a private school, so it’s obviously not true that this is the reason. Apparently his daughter threatened to call Child Protection Service if he isnt paying her a private school.
So Alice has done a lot of damage to these kids by teaching them (at least the eldest) some pretty terrible things. I think Ioan has a pretty difficult task ahead of him.
Recorded audio isn’t always admissible – it has to be a one party state to get away with recording without the other person’s knowledge. And the fact he’s international may complicate things.
His daughter!!!! The mother made her do that!?!?! What a crazy person. If Ishe can’t do anything else, She will settle to irrevocably damage the children and father’s relationship. I supposed she was bitter and a bit unhinged, but this is so low I just can’t. I hope he has cameras all around where he lives so if he has the children he has proof of no wrongdoing on his part. She will go for his throat.
I think if on the lo g road this goes on, he will have to hope to improve his relationship with his daughters when they become adults. This person is worse than that woman who was in a custody battle with the German entrepreneur who lived in Monaco what was her name?
I’m pretty sure the damage started long ago. He didn’t just leave a normal woman who then went crazy.
Straight up.
Good for him. I just hope this doesn’t end in the same way it did with Betty Broderick.
This. How awful for Ioan and those kids. This is definitely abuse, and she’s a disgusting human being. Even *if* he had actually had an affair, this would not be ok or his fault. But based on her behavior, that’s most likely another lie she told too, because she can’t accept the fact that he’s moved on. It doesn’t matter what sexes are involved. People should be able to end relationships and be with someone else without being emotionally and psychologically abused like this. Whether it’s the ex behaving like this, relatives of the ex behaving like this, stans of the ex behaving like this, or anyone in between.
Hell hath no fury etc…..
She even called his girlfriend a psychopathic succubus worse than MM….
The woman is Deranged
I am shocked to hear this about Marcel Marceau.
LOL, she actually did not mention MM but her husband, deranged as she is.
😂 showing our ages with that reference! 😂
Wow. Of course she talks like that.
I remember following this story, first with amusement and then with concern. I remember when you guys stopped covering it, I went to check out her Twitter and it was clear that she had lost the plot. I remember thinking “this woman is not putting herself in a position to move on”. Obviously this must have been devastating for her, but she was acting unhinged. Knowing that this was going on behind the scenes, her messing with his time with the children, her leaking his new gf’s medical history….I really hope their divorce can proceed calmly, and that this restraining order is the slap in the face Alice needs to reassess her behavior and state of mind and work towards moving on. I feel so so sad for their kids.
Long over due , this crazy woman and her ” supporters ” have been harassing him.and his gf for months. Threatening him with lies. I read she even hacked his IG to post some comments about him being a deadbeat dad and hating gays . Ioan has over 100 emails , text messages and voice records to prove her abuse . She is a physco and I’m glad he is taking action
I’m glad he filed for a restraining order but I doubt it’ll stop her. She’s just crazy.
@ Amy, we have all been witness to restraining orders. If someone intends to inflict the greatest pain, the PO is nothing to them. They will ignore it as it’s they are too driven for revenge and they are narcissist I believing THEY are above the law. They will continue to down their path no matter how many injections are issued.
We have all seen what a PO serves for women of domestic abuse. Too many women die each day. Their abusers will not stop until they destroy them and or their children.
the upside of having one in place is that when they do show up to your house or wherever, you can call the cops to come intervene.
This situation is so sad. I feel so bad for the children. I hope this restraining order helps her to realize she needs help, but I’m not sure it will.
The DM forgot to mention that they hired Alice to write a piece about the breakdown of her marriage. Anyway, this was a inevitable move by Ioan and I hope it puts a stop to her harassment and abuse.
Betty Broderick no. 2. Poor Ioan. I really feel (and gather) he was at his wit’s end. I feel she has Borderline personality disorder, with a side of alcoholism. The children cannot be safe or cared for in this environment and I feel horribly concerned for them. I hope he gets full custody. She needs serious professional help.
It’s about damn time. Hopefully he gets sole custody because what she is doing is so damaging to their children.
I feel a little bad for her because she is clearly heartbroken and has not found a way to cope. And the media is not helping choosing the most unflattering pictures of her.
Would you feel sorry if a man did this to a woman? Do you feel sorry for Kanye too? These people are insane and dangerous.
I don’t feel bad for her , yes break ups are hard and pple deal with it differently. But she went overboard with her abuse . Just because a man doesn’t love you again doesn’t give you the right to harass him , alliniate your kids against him and make up lies to try to cancel him. He is allowed to move on and she should too.
The only ones I feel bad for are their kids who have to deal with this
🙄 There are plenty of people who are heartbroken but don’t do shit she does. Unflattering pics are the least of her problems. She needs to seek help before something tragic happens and/or irreparable damage with children is done.
She’s not ‘heartbroken’, she’s a domestic abuser whose primary target got away from her and who’s doing her best to destroy him as punishment.
You feel bad for a domestic abuser who is also abusing her kids by alienating them from their father? That’s really fucked.
No, she’s not heartbroken. Abuse is not a product of sadness. It’s about control. She’s angry that she can no longer control him, so she’s doing everything she can to regain influence over him.
It does hurt to be dumped, especially after a relatively long marriage with kids, but I lose sympathy when she’s using her kids as pawns in this, and actively hurting everyone around her. And grossly attacking another woman for simply dating her ex. It’s abusive behavior, and it needs to stop.
I do hope she seeks some help, because you’re right, she cannot cope.
I feel bad for her too. I understood her anger and hurt, although by now she should have gotten herself help, see a good therapist and get medication that would help her. She’s repeating the stuff over and over in her mind and there’s medication that would block that. That and therapy would be a start.
Leon went to court for a protective order, he’s protecting himself, which is fine. If he believes his wife to be unhinged and dangerous why is he not asking to have the children removed and placed in his custody. There’s a level of pain that cannot be dealt with by text, email and zoom, he cares so much about his kids he needs to see them in person and look them in the eye.
Do you feel bad for Kanye?
He’s a working actor who’s job takes him out of the country for large periods of time. He’s the family’s sole support. He likely can’t take full custody based on his work schedule. He has to keep in contact with them while he’s away through electronic means. He’s not some rich and famous actor who can afford to take time off and take care of his kids because their mother is bat shit crazy. He’s doing the best he can.
Once you’ve had to deal with someone like Alice or Kanye, you’d understand how selfish, frightening and dangerous they are. The problem is they don’t think they’re doing anything wrong because they are self-obsessed, spiteful and will never willingly agree to therapy. I grew up with a sister like Alice and it was hell. My partner’s ex wife is like Alice and she’s put us both through hell to the point where we had to block her phone numbers, email and return all the crap she sent him unopened. She no longer has access to their granddaughter because she tried to weaponize her against her grandpa. So no, I don’t feel sorry for Alice because she’s not willing to get treatment and is messing up her children.
It’s astounding how many people are ready to defend abusers.
My father cheated on my mum for 20 years, physically and psychologically abused us kids since we were babies and when my mum left him after 35 years (we were fully adults by then), he behaved like Alice.
Please stop defending such people, they’re not heartbroken in the least, they only lost control of their ‘servants’.
The damage these people inflict on their families is immense: my brother is a mental patient for life, my mum was never really allowed to move on and walked on eggshells until he died, I could have a normal life only in my 40ies.
Domestic abusers like Alice and Kanye DESTROY lives.
This screams dirty John season two craziness just without the husband gaslighting her continually. She’s her own worst enemy in this case and has this coming. Would not be surprised if he went for full custody after his restraining order is granted
She really didn’t give him any alternative. Every time you thought she couldn’t possibly sink any lower, she managed to say or do something appalling in public, so I’m sure we all just assumed it was even worse in private. But damn, the medical records thing is f–king STAGGERING. Vile, vile woman. I truly hope that Ioan has found some way to ensure his kids are safe, because she sounds exactly like the type of dangerous narcissist who would…I don’t even want to finish that thought.
She married him when he was looking like he was heading to A list movie star. For whatever reason, while he has worked constantly, he’s never reached those heights. It sounds like she’s been blaming him for what she sees as his failures (bearing in mind how many actors are out of work, working constantly as the lead in a TV series is pretty good in my mind).
She also gave up her career to raise their children.
She says that but seems to have accepted any work offered to her. Isn’t it more that she wasn’t being offered the parts she thought she deserved so claimed it was her choice?
that’s a lie. There are many social media posts of her where she basically admits that she doesnt get offers and wouldnt earn much anyway.
Alice continued working after she had children. She didn’t work constantly, but she did continue acting.
No she didn’t! Alice would NEVER put her children and marriage before her own acting career. But she has certainly destroyed any chance of work in the industry now.
Alice has worked relatively constantly ‘97, though some short and unremarkable. Voice over work and guest staring on TV series and Lifetime movies and a few big movies. She hasn’t been solely SATH mom.
Based on her IMDB she was still working up to 2015: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0262521/
There is jealousy that her career never went where she wanted it to go and is blaming him and the children. Given what we know of her behaviour I suspect she has sabotaged it with her narc behaviour. NO ONE will hire her now.
She had at least one falling out with a casting director and even her agent took CD’s side. That was after the kids. She’s just an unpleasant person nobody wants to hire.
Where are the kids? He gets a restraining order but she still has the children? How does that make sense? Why isn’t he getting temporary custody until this is resolved? If it is bad enough for him to need a very public legal line set it must be horrific for those children behind closed doors.
In my experience, it’s easier to get emergency custody once the restraining order is in place.
They had 50/50 temporary custody worked out in 2021, until he went to France to film in September. If you read the documents, she consistently ignored days he should have had the girls, or otherwise interfered with custody. He came back to the US in late November and she hasn’t allowed him to see the kids since then. He was supposed to split them with her over Christmas and NY and that never happened. She’s done a bang up job of alienating them as well particularly the older one. It’s really sad for the kids.
I fell down a rabbit hole reading the texts and emails and the undercurrent is the meanness. At one point she texts him that she is disgusted by his face and body. She is a cruel, nasty woman and I do hope that Ioan can get his girls away from her too.
The writing was on the wall for the restraining order, but I don’t think he wants full custody of the kids. He doesn’t seem to be moving in that direction.
On the papers he filed there’s place were you can tick to change custody and he didn’t tick it. I am really surprised at that. Because as much as he is a victim here, the long lasting damage will be done to the kids.
they don’t have a custody arrangement yet so there is nothing there to change
He could file for custody and ask for an emergency hearing. He should really get those kids out of there asap.
@Pilar It’s definitely easier to get emergency custody once a restraining order is in place, so maybe he’ll try for that.
Fake diary? Was she planning to go full gone girl on him?
Seriously. Amy Dunne as a role model?!! Yeesh…
I do feel for her and her kids, but Ioan has a right to protect himself. I have a feeling she has “friends” feeding her delusions and egging her on.
So you feel bad for Kanye as well?
Apples and oranges. She is raising her children. Kanye doesn’t seem very concerned with his kids. He is off doing his thing while she is at home wallowing in self pity.
No it not Apples and Oranges only different is she inflicting more damage to the kids because she’s around the more. That is the only difference otherwise it’s the same so my question remains do you feel bad for Kanye?
I actually do feel bad in many ways for Kanye, I recognize he has suffered from bipolar disorder and losing his mother and existing as a Black man in this country and generally everything to do with the Kardashian-industrial complex, BUT that does not mean I excuse or in any way condone his abuse and violence toward others.
It’s not either/or.
@Coco
Yes, I feel bad for Kanye in general because of his mental health issues. And, no, it doesn’t excuse his abusive behavior. I’m not giving Alice a pass, either. Her behavior is abominable. I still feel bad for her situation, though.
I don’t know if she has friends left. She certainly gets egged on by her bitter followers.
She’s said before she doesn’t have friends and doesn’t speak with her family and tried to isolate Ioan from his family. It’s pretty clear she isn’t able to play well with others. Ioan was a possession to her and she’s pissed because he removed himself from her and won’t interact with her so she punishes him the only way she can by alienating his children.
Her text messages are abhorrent.I really feel for the kids in this case. This woman also seems to be in grips of some kind of addiction ( alcoholism?).
On a general note. This mirrors the Kanye and Kim situation but it’s interesting that people are more inclined to make excuses for Kanye and victim blame Kim. Internalised sexism is quite something.
I don’t see that, in this post and others I seen a lot of people make excuses for Alice and blame Ione.
I am glad he finally did this because she has been unhinged for awhile now. And her insane fans aren’t helping her. They egg her on CONSTANTLY. And she clearly has a horrible drinking problem. She looks and sounds terrible in the videos she posts (then deletes) on Instagram. I hope he gets custody of those kids. I fear she has succeeded in turning at least one child against him though.
Do you really think these anonymous internet accts are fans or are they just sick people egging her on for the entertainment or because they relate to her because someone left them? I mean did she really build up some kind of fan base? I’m around her age and had never heard of her until Celebitchy started with the stories about this mess.
I made the mistake of reading the comments on the DM article and there are so many sympathising with her? It looks like a lot of angry women who have had their own relationship problems projecting on to her.
Can you imagine what she’s saying to their kids about him? She wants to burn all their lives down to the ground.
The restraining order request took months show up. My guess is if he’s at all a decent person, that’s just the first of several filings, with something about custody to follow soon.
I.e. getting a CA court to agree she’s illegally harassing, threatening the kids’ other parent (and the livelihood of the person providing income to the family), in ways even her own legal team think aren’t in HER best interests, may be a starting point for a case that she’s incapable of acting in the kids’ best interests, and shouldn’t have custody or even unsupervised visits.
I feel for her because the collapse of a marriage is hard, and she has obvious mental health issues. But her sustained attack over years, in a way that harms others including her kids, and the level of cruelty, entitlement, recklessness she’s displaying, without any move towards counseling, treatment, de-escalation is scary and cannot go on without intervention or something awful happening. Choices (repeated, consistent choices) … meet consequences.
(Also invoking AH/JD was a thirsty and trash move)
If every hard thing or bad feeling in life entitled people to behave this way, we would be living in a world where everyone was a selfish, narcissistic, bully. Life can be hard , it’s okay to be in pain but that’s what therapists are for if you can’t let it go. I don’t feel for her, I feel for him and I ESPECIALLY feel for her kids because she obviously does NOT care about them and they are a means to an end.
It’s like Pete Davidson said on SNL in regard to Kanye (back in 2016 but which is being played a lot now because of recent events) – being mentally ill doesn’t justify someone acting like a jackass.
Obviously this is all completely insane, but I had to chuckle at her telling him he didn’t satisfy her sexually. Like…then why you mad, bruh?
I mean, I get that she’s just trying to hurt him and is completely illogical, I just scratched my head at that.
That jumped out at me too. I hate your body, I hate your face and you are terrible in bed…. but don’t leave me!!! Nuts.
And at one point she writes she was so happy with him and so I love with him, and in another she writes she was so sad and depressed being with him.
She’s really all over the place.
Good for him, she’s really bonkers.
She is not just deranged, she is also using her children unashamedly. She publicly claimed their eldest had hacked Ioan’s IG to add homophobic and bitchy comments about Bianca (my little pony is the nickname of choice).
She’s also texting him admitting she has been unsuccessfully grilling their youngest to find out if Bianca is pregnant. She writes ‘Elsie is wimpering next to me’!!!
And icing on the cake- the racism. Calls Bianca’s family ‘gyppos’. Lovely.
There are also quite a few abusive messages she sent to Ioan’s mother. The whole thing is a disaster. I can’t believe some people are still on he side.
I’m afraid Elsie is often whimpering what with all the terrible things her mother says to poison her against her father, starting with “Daddy is leaving US.”
The take away I have from what she writes and how she portrays everything is that Elise has some serious anxiety and is really suffering. Instead of easing her anxiety she’s egging it on and using it to try and control Ioan.
It’s completely unacceptable and if I was a judge in this situation I would order her kids out of her custody. She’s mentally abusing them and one of her kids are showing clear signs of trauma inflicted upon her. This is serious, and I’m hoping Ioan isn’t equally narcissistic and actually chooses to fight for his girls to prevent them more harm.
She’s also doing Cameos for money. She recently posted that she “fell down her steps in heels” and has a black eye. So, she’s postponed some of them. But is still begging for money as she’s now a “single mum.”
Alice desperately needs help but since I think she has a personality disorder, I don’t think she’ll ever change. If you notice in the filings she says the word THERAPISTS, meaning multiple not one. The children are the ones who should be in therapy as this is not going to end well.
Quite certain she has a mix of more personality disorders and not just one.
Narcissitic and borderline are those who stand out.
I believe she thinks she’s fighting the good cause in her own mind, and genuinely believes her own narrative.
The constant self boosting and bullying rhetorics is like reading Trumps old tweets.
I’m sure Amber Heard would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.
+1
Yeah, I thought that was pretty disgusting. It basically shows that she sees no truth in and holds no regard for AH’s trauma.
Amen. That was vile. What a slap in the face to a woman who was ACTUALLY abused, and to other victims too.
Johnny fans are lapping it up, too. No surprise there.
They’re treating it like this is proof of Amber’s guilt.
And are equating Ioan’s struggles to Johnny’s.
The fact that he had the presence of mind to save all of her crazy from day one means, he knows what he’s in for and he’s ready to handle it. Those poor kids, so much damage being done to them.
She is completely unhinged – its obvs that she is always like this. Her behaviour is classic narc abuser who is losing their mind over the fact that the object of their fixation has broken free and refuses to be drawn back in.
I genuinely fear for the kids – reading the evidence she clearly has it in her to hurt them to get back at him.
Kanye’s next girlfriend?
That would be like dropping a nuclear bomb.
Nah, they’d kill each other fighting for all the oxygen in the room.
I think Alice needs immediate help for her alcohol addiction, for the sake of her kids. It’s been painful watching this family struggle.
She needs to put down the wine bottles and be a decent mother to her kids. You can’t continuously trash talk the other parent and not have the kids pick a side. She is purposely alienating the kids from him so they are on her side. Pay attention Kayne this is your future
I feel for those girls. It’s going to take years of counseling to undo the damage she’s done to them. I hope Ioan gets custody and she gets limited contact with them.
I am British and not a lawyer so can anyone enlighten me is her response claiming free speech under the first amendment and that she has every right to express her feelings, any defence?
I have been appalled at her vomiting every detail of their separation without regard for anyone else’s feelings or privacy, including her own kids. She appears to have an alcohol and Twitter addiction fuelling her obsession with an estranged husband who had just had as much as he could take. Both Kanye and Alice are being abusive to their ex’s and hurting their children and yet still have defenders, why is it okay to harass and upset someone who you share kids with? Both need to get off social media and get serious help but most importantly STOP stalking!
She has free speech rights but she doesn’t have the right to slander her ex without consequences.
I agree with commenters above. We don’t talk about abusive mothers enough. I have tried telling friends or bfs over the years, but a lot are dismissive of my stories or think I am overexaggerating because they didnt grow up like that or are seduced by my mother’s bs. My mother offered back massages to nearly every bf I had and a few took them up on the offer! She told me once I started therapy in my 20s that she was in direct competition with me for my father’s love. Her narcissim is off the hook! She was both verbally and physically abusive to me as a child. I am nearly 41 and will never trust her. She makes me uncomfortable if I am around her more than 10 minutes. I simply will never feel safe or loved around her. I am an only child, which I find to be a blessing that she didn’t have more. I often wonder if she would have had a child had she been born in this modern era.
Andrea that is horrible. I can’t believe telling people about that doesn’t make their red flags go through the roof. You are smart to minimize your contact and trust of someone with this behavior.
I’m so sorry you had to go through that. And I agree with you, people dismiss too fast and have no idea of the harm such people inflict.
What people don’t get, besides how serious it is at the time when a child is grown up, is that is can permanently damage the child’s sense of self, sense of security and bodily responses, and cause both physical and mental illness later in life. Most of these children develop CPTSD and will have to live with that for the rest of their lives.
It’s a societal problem, it causes indirect harm on a large part of the population.
The one’s who aren’t equipped to deal with the harm caused on them are proned to turn to addictions, isolation and even suicide. It’s such a serious matter, not quite taken seriously enough by our society.
Mr. Jaded’s ex-wife did this even though she left him, not vice-versa. Years of demanding they reconcile ensued with harassing emails, phone calls, letters, alienating friends of his, accusations of him abusing their daughter and granddaughter. And when she found out we had reconnected after the divorce she went completely off the rails, threatened suicide, accused us of having an affair while they were still together, etc. He finally had to block her phone numbers, email, and return all letters and packages unopened. It’s clear she and Alice share the same disorder(s) — possibly BPD/NPD — and the problem is they are not aware there’s something wrong with them. It’s always the ex-partner’s fault and they will go to the ends of the earth to damage them. I just hope their kids come out of this unscathed.
Wow, i wondered what was going to happen to this family! Ioan mainly works overseas (like Australia I think) and his kids are in LA so I don’t think he will try to get full custody. Moving the kids to a different country with a much younger girlfriend in the picture probably isn’t going to be the easiest solution. I think Alice has been the main caregiver which makes things more complicated. I hope the young kids are being taken care of. These actor families where the money maker lives a part from the family most of the time seem so hard on the kids in these situations.
Those kids should be given temporary custody to their grandparents until Alice is healthy. This is screaming Medea to me.
I was also think that would be a good option if they are willing to take the kids in. Ioan has to work out of the country for long stretches so he might not be the right choice for full custody but his parents could be a good option to get them away from Alice and start them toward repairing their relationship with their dad.
Her father no longer talks to her; the thinking is she behaved the same way towards him after he remarried when Alice was 33. Alice went on and on about how she saw her father’s new wife sitting on his knee – gasp. She also had zero relationship with her step sister but then posted really cruel things (one is still up on her IG) about the stepsister’s suicide, blaming the stepmother and her father. In the legal papers she also is abusive to her MIL and says she had wanted to sue her for the past ten years. Also called her a bitch and said she won’t allow Ioan’s mother to have a relationship with his parents. She’s been deeply unhinged since long before this split with her ex.
I did Family law for 10 of the longest months of my life. These are the situations that made me flee to anything but that area of the law. Parents willing to destroy their kids to get back at a spouse for some sin real or imagined (though nothing I touched came close to this). I am praying for those kids, and for the legal and medical staff trying to help this family. I hope Ioan can work out a solution to get his kids safely with him until this woman gets massive help. And if she doesn’t want to change this behavior, she should be prevented from hurting her family to the extent legally possible.
Up to mid last year I worked in a role that supported kids going through extended custody trauma. Parents trying to get custody just to get welfare payments, then neglecting the kid. Parents getting custody just to screw the ex-partner, then neglecting the kid. I had to stop because it was killing me and I started seeing abuse and neglect everywhere. Even now, a year later, I still see every parental relationship around me with a messed up filter.
Gingernut I am right there with you. People paying thousands of dollars to argue about whether the drop off time would be 5 or 5:30? Fighting for custody and then not parenting their children? In your role I can only imagine how much worse it was. At least in my area, you have to be a certain level of bad to qualify for custody support for children. People who advocate for children should get free access to mental health support for the duration of their job. I hope the trauma fades for you…and for those kids you saw
@gingernut I am right there with you. I did the same, and eventually I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore. I still can’t look around without seeing manipulation and severe lack of self awareness harming kids. But I moved into the other side of things, and work directly with people who have narcissistic personality disorder or any other anti-social personality disorder, and treat them. They are very resistent to treatment, and the biggest problem is low self awareness they have. Even when they learn to expand that, they still have to re-learn how to behave and properly respond because a lot of them don’t feel empathy and can’t naturally navigate that. But at least I feel like I’m doing something to help without feeling utterly hopeless and depressed like I did.
I celebrate the people who are able to work with kids and tries to help them without getting defeated. This world is filled with emotionally stunted and manipulative people. I hope that future generations will be able to heal, protect themselves and not raise kids that way. That the cycle will stop and the people that have these personality disorders are quickly picked up by some system and treated.
Unfortunately, I went through something very similar. My oldest was three when I left home. I agreed to drive 150 miles (halfway) every other weekend so that my son could be with his father for a weekend, then I’d drive again to pick him up. Almost immediately, he’d leave increasingly disturbing messages, and when I began dating the man I’m married to today, the messages became vile. We had to make sure the little one was out of the room. And of course there’s no telling what the man said during his time, but I simply didn’t play along. I kept making sure he had his time. Eventually, my boyfriend would travel with me. During those days, the messages were so very horrendous. We were worried they would end up in a physical altercation, but that never happened. Eventually, one day, he brought a girl to our meeting spot. I was so excited to meet her, shook her hand, and implored them to have a super wonderful weekend lol. My ex is currently in his fourth marriage, and I’ve been with my man since 1992. Life can be painful, but there are silver linings lol.
Many have experienced unrequited love, lost love etc. and not behaved like this. I sympathize with the children who are in her care, nothing to balance the poison she’s mentally feeding them.
He doesn’t deserve the stalking, lashing out etc. I hope this helps as she’s lost control and is acting out of control as if that’s going to bring him back to her.
Same with Kanye
I remember watching an entertainment show from years ago, and there was a clip of Ioan and his wife coming out of a restaurant or party, and he had the same smile on his face and looked patient and friendly to the paparazzi, as he was supporting his wife to the car, because she was drunk. He looks sweet, he looks long suffering, and I think he just finally had enough.
Wow, I just browsed some of her texts and emails and she is completely unhinged and delusional, and is she just talking to herself?!? He only responded once or twice to all those! This is nuts. Those poor children, my god get them away from her now.
These women make it hard for the women who are really being abused from what we witnessed from her behavior. It is sad all around.
I feel for her and I do think he cheated, which is abuse in its own right. BUT I am starting to agree she has gone overboard. I do think kids need real honest reasons and that is not in itself alienation, but at this point she’s gone too far.
Otoh he should have taken more steps to be there for his kids long before now rather than unveiling his gf on Instagram while still in midst of divorce (and his paparazzi show off walks) he should have done more with them in mind as well.
Both have hurt their kids
It’d be interesting to know the real situation on the ground all these years
There’s no proof he cheated. He came home from filming and moved into a different bedroom and told her their relationship was over. His gf was in lockdown in OZ. He left and got his own place and filed for divorce. She’s prevented the kids from going to his place and insisting he pick them up at her place because he won’t interact with her. She told the kids daddy was divorcing them. You don’t divorce your children. She’s the one who made them pawns. She’s the abuser here and you’re falling for her lies. She’s refusing to abide by the custody agreement and refusing to facilitate contact when he’s away at work. He doesn’t have a choice but to work because he’s the family’s sole support. He had filed for a divorce and was very clear his relationship with Alice was over before he went public with his new relationship. He’s allowed to move on. He isn’t something that Alice owns and has to officially give up before he’s allowed to move on.
No…he worked with his gf while he was married, I side eye attempts to act like it just happened after the separation. I suspect cheating as I have rarely seen a man just leave without a lady all set up for himself. Seems he did that here rather than purely focus on healing or ending the marriage. I cannot possibly know the exact details and we’re not in a court of law so I think we can all draw our own conclusions. I could be wrong of course but I don’t think so.
But I will agree she’s gone too far.
They both suck
Both sides to truly blame him for her actions? 🥴
No, both stand on their own with their own responsibility.
Sorry, no. I condemn cheating but it’s not remotely abuse.
You clearly have no idea what you are talking about. Of all the horrible things my father did to us, cheating on my mum was really the minor one, she even forgave him for that after the separation. The damage inflicted by the abuse was longlasting and none of us will ever fully recover.
I suspect he cheated. BUT, whether he cheated or not, it seems like Evans has mental/emotional issues that she needs to deal with. If nothing else, for the sake of her children. As for Gruffodd, he’s not a nice person for cheating, and it MAY contribute to his ex’s breakdown when the person he cheats with is 22 years younger than her, especially in show business. But, again, I think she should get therapy and take care of her own mental state for herself and children, and forget about him.
Those poor children.
I’m sorry to all of you who’ve experienced similar situations.