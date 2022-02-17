“Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram, followed Kim Kardashian & Sebastian Stan” links

Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram and the first people he followed were Kim Kardashian & Sebastian Stan. Random. Kanye West has followed him too. [JustJared]
This was one of the grossest things Julia Roberts ever did. [Pajiba]
Robert Pattinson was so fresh-faced in that Harry Potter movie. [Seriously OMG]
Ciara could wear a potato sack and still look sexy, but this is kind of meh. [RCFA]
Markarian’s new collection is for all of the Taylor Swift cocktail parties we’ll all be attending post-pandemic. [GFY]
Glamour shots of Saint Lucia. [Buzzfeed]
Brad Pitt is doing art things in Paris this week. [LaineyGossip]
A shark killed a swimmer in Australia. Remarkably, this is the first shark-fatality in Sydney in 60 years. Wow. [Towleroad]
Maluma decided to wear all of the flannel. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Chet Haze is such a loathsome dumbass. [Dlisted]
The Dallas Cowboys and #MeToo. [Jezebel]
I wonder what made Pete decide to go back to social media? He hated it and was happy to leave. I don’t think this is a good idea. Social media is horrible for a person’s mental health. Kanye has zero chill…he’s really following Pete? Wow.
Why wouldn’t he block him?
That might set Kanye off even more. Hey who knows, maybe Pete has turned into an attention seeker like Kim. I don’t get it. I always thought Pete hated this kind of stuff, but yet here he is.
Maybe trying to goad him so Kim can collect more evidence?
Maybe he has someone running it for him and he’s not being exposed to it and if Kanye directs things at him his team can collect evidence for Kim?
He turned into an “attention seeker” because he is on IG like every other person his age? Honestly can we stop maligning people just because they are associated with someone we dislike. He has been on IG on and off for years. He just activates and then closes it down again after a short while occasionally. He never posts much even when he’s had his account active. Usually it’s for a project he’s doing. I think last time he just did one live stream for some movie and closed it again.
@ Peppes
He has a guy stalking and harassing him. Yeah great time to reactivate his account. It just seems odd timing considering everything that’s been going on. He is now associated with the biggest fame whore family in the word, so excuse me for thinking they have some influence over this.
IIRC, Pete filmed a movie this summer with Kaley Cuoco. It’s very possible that will be getting released soon.
Yeah I thought it was a weird move too. Maybe being with Kim, someone who is on social a lot, he thinks “hey why not try again?”
Or he has some deal/role he’s contractually obligated to promote on social media ha!
Agree. Bad idea Pete, bad idea.
I don’t think it’s a good idea either. Nothing good is going to come from Pete being on IG with Kanye in his current state. Not that Pete has to hide but he wasn’t on it before.
He just activated it. It doesn’t mean he’s going to be posting a lot. It might be because he has something to promote. Last time he briefly activated it to promote a movie and then closed it down again. Also I really doubt he is trying to goad Kanye. He is someone who has struggled with mental health issues himself and apparently has sympathy for Kanye. So I am gonna go with either he has something he needs or has to promote or it’s because of Kim who is on there a lot.
Why are so many criticizing the victim? Maybe we should be asking why Kanye is harassing and threatening Pete instead of taking issue with Pete…..(checks notes)…. reactivating his Instagram.
And no, Pete, Kim, Ioan and anyone else who is a victim of harassment and abuse from an ex should not have to limit their lives, or hide, or miss out, to avoid being abused. Let’s blame *the people abusing*.
Unrelated…but do you think Kamila fell during her skate at Russia’s direction? So they could remove her and the controversy from the medal situation, allowing other Russian skaters to take the Gold?
If one Russian is doping they’re all doping.
Yes, I agree they are probably all doping…but Kamila is the only one that was caught, so I could totally see Russia sacrificing her for the other athletes.
Yeah. And frankly, this is why I’m surprised that they held the medal ceremony immediately afterwards. Russia and its coaches don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt, and common sense would tell you to test the other Russian skaters as well, especially since Eteri seems to be running this whole show (and I believe she has a daughter competing in either Pairs or Ice Dance? They should probably take a look at her, too.)
I thought that too, it could have been organic. But I could see them telling her to fall
Very likely. Her coach is terrifying.
There was a video going around that showed Eteri berating Kamila for giving up. It was taken down for “copyright” reasons, but I don’t know why she would be angry with Kamila if she’d ordered her to lose.
That was my first thought when it happened, I don’t put anything past them.
Dear Pete Davidson:
I covet with all I have for that Staten Island hoodie. I have much envy
Love,
MerlinsMom
@MerlinsMom – If you’ve got $41, teechipus has one like it. Stay Cool, the actual maker of the actual hoodie, doesn’t have it on their website anymore.
I bet it never occurred to Julia that trashing her husband’s ex made her look bad, not Vera.