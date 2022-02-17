Prince William gave Kate a special Valentine’s Day gift: the gift of ROSES

Now would be a bad time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage to disintegrate before our eyes. It’s not going to happen… right now. For now, Prince William enjoys his “family man” image, with his keen barnacle wife doing the most to convince everyone that they have the perfect marriage. Kate spent a good chunk of her 40th birthday extravaganza trying to convince the whole world that William tolerates her and occasionally enjoys spending time with her. It was depressing, but it also shows that Kate’s focus really is keeping the good ship HMS Keen afloat. So, while I’m sure William spent Valentine’s Day buried in whatever rose bush was handy, *someone* wants to convince us that William “spoiled” Kate for the holiday.
Royal romance! Prince William and Duchess Kate are busy parents, but they still found time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” the source says of the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and his wife, 40. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”
The couple’s three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — also helped make the day special, giving their parents “handmade Valentine’s cards” that they crafted at school.
Now that the pair have been married for more than a decade, they’re less interested in “extravagant” Valentine’s celebrations, the insider tells Us.
“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source adds. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”
Though the former RAF pilot isn’t likely to make a reservation at a buzzy restaurant, the insider notes that it’s not because he isn’t romantic.
What I find striking about William is just how little imagination he has. He’s not a “hunter,” he doesn’t “woo” or “court” women. He expects to just show up and dad-dance and somehow women will throw themselves at him. I imagine that’s how he operates with his infidelities too: anything close to home, within his social group, no real romance or courtship to it, just an expectation of availability. There’s something so perfunctory about his romantic/sexual life. Anyway, I hope Kate enjoyed the ROSES. *cough*
Your headline: hahahaha
That LAST line!!!!!! BWAHAHAHA (deep breath) hahahahahahah!!!
“keen barnacle wife” took me out 🥴
They watch netflix LOL but are really angry with netflix and the crown and meg and harry with their contract LOL
Oh that’s true. They wouldn’t dare to Netflix and Chill. I’m sure their subscriptions have been cancelled, right?
Not Netflix – but documentaries on Netflix because they are high brow.
Also nothing says sexy like, hey babe you’re such a good mother – wanna watch a documentary?
The headline, the last like, the comments…tears down my face… must breathe.
Followed by a rousing two-person game of Scrabble
Well, IF TRUE (knowing this is Us Weekly etc etc) –
I can’t decide whether that makes William an ahole or just someone with zero imagination or just someone who told his PA “get flowers for Kate for that stupid romantic holiday.” Maybe a combination?
Roses. SMH. lol.
Right? This seems like a terrible choice of flower. About the only way it would make sense was if a.) William is an idiot and put zero thought into why Kate might not want to be reminded of someone named ROSE or b.) he didn’t pick the gift. Either seems equally likely, tbh.
Great point!!! He probably had his go-to guy write the inscription as well. Baldimort isn’t too witty with regards to anything, including professing his “love” for CopyKeen.
Or it was deliberately picked. See, I give my wife ROSES. There’s NO affair. Nothing to see here people, move along now.
I highly doubt this is true. It’s made up BS with a touch of trolling. Valentine’s day is an american day. Although it’s creeped over the pond to a much less extent (at least in my country), it’s the younger generations who’s adopted it. By younger I mean real younger generation, not the RF type where 40 year olds are called young.
Yeah, we don’t say ‘order takeout’ in the UK, we say ‘get a takeaway’.
And William seems to have much the same approach to his love life as Leonardo DiCaprio.
I mean of course its likely fake lol, but its still fun to speculate. Maybe this is just Us Weekly being shady, ha.
Also I highly doubt either of them are spending their evenings watching documentaries, lol.
@Becks1, or even together….
Yeah, even if it’s true . . . how is roses for Valentine’s day a “surprise” for Kate? It’s about as run-of-the-mill as you can get — other than as a reference to his (alleged) mistress, in which case it’s incredible cruel.
And how would anyone know what was said in the note William wrote? That’s private communication between husband and wife. WHY ISN’T THIS LEAK BEING INVESTIGATED?
Probably because even they know that nobody believes this is a real story. If someone was going to leak something like this, it seems US Weekly would be the first choice and it’s full of American phrases.
I’m kind of surprised that given the fact they decided to put together a story like this, they didn’t have enough energy to try to make it a little more interesting.
Years ago Diana discovered the bracelet Charles ordered for Camilla via his minion in the office. I doubt that William will even try to order anything for Kate himself.
Even if he cared, who thinks that Willnot personally bought flowers and a card. The most he probably did was put his pen to paper. Which means he made zero effort. But this is curious, can someone remind me if there were reports of his “efforts” on her 40th. I don’t remember reading him doing anything.
He gets staff to book holidays with his side pieces (whom kate later fires) so he’s not gonna make the effort to buy his wife anything himself.
Kaiser wins the internet today!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Kaiser never disappoints. Wish we could say the same for Willy the wanker.
Yes, you are right! Sorry I didn’t scroll down on the comments.
@Kaiser 😂😂😂😂😂
I bet she enjoyed that! I wonder if she is now allergic after all we have heard about his Rose gardening
They really want us to believe the man who can’t even be bothered to wear a wedding band is such a romantic he tries to woo his wife with a box of 50 roses?
He is rumored to have not even attended his own rehearsal dinner. As if he would get her something for Valentine’s Day.
@JT I don’t know about the dinner itself, but he definitely did not attend the rehearsal. There are pictures of the Middletons etc going and there is no sign of William. If he was there, there would have been a picture.
The groom not attending the rehearsal is a huge red flag that the rota played down at the time. I believe Harry attended the rehearsal and stood in his place.
And a reminder that Philip and Charles wore / wear a wedding band although it is not on the traditional ring finger. Only William of the senior male royals does not wear one.
@Becks1 Thanks for the correction, I got the events confused but it’s actually worse that he didn’t even go to the rehearsal. Why do people think the Keens are a love story when William couldn’t even be bothered to show up for the wedding rehearsal? Also, I bet Harry standing in for William was the highlight of Keen’s life and probably why she is obsessed with him. It’s like she married both Will and Harry.
I wish that ONE person had asked him what was more important than his own wedding rehearsal
Williams’s assistant ordered those flowers and wrote the note. I think he would know better than to order her roses after he slept with Rose. There’s so many other flowers to choose from.
Eh, or maybe he DID and it’s just a teensy little reminder to Kate that while it may not be THAT particular rose anymore, there’s someone else out there “gardening” with him and she should watch her step?
@FluffyBunny – What if he sent the Roses on purpose to mess with her mind? We all know William loves to play mind games like the tyrant he is. He’s the ultimate manipulator. Keen waiting 10 years for the ring proved just that.
Power trip… to remind her just WHO is in charge, and WHO is expendable…eventually….when he tires of her enough.
@ @ Jan90067, oohhh….excellent point!!! He can’t even fake being tolerant of her, yet alone at home which I presume is much worse. Baldimort looks at her with such disdain and disgust on every outing! Plus he will now be stuck with her for 12 solid days! Those pictures will spell out a completely different scenario with their humble evenings at home, enjoying a cocktail and games or tv. Now he will be stuck with here on small islands as we see how his tour will certainly carry photos of their PR trip of competence for the world to see his dislike splashed worldwide!!
I think we are going to get a few pictures similar to what we saw in Poland. There is no way they can hide their disdain for each other for 12 days straight.
Whenever I see those Poland photos I imagine that they just had the fight where he admitted his fling with Rose and then they had to walk out and face the cameras.
My theory is that it’s when she told him she was pregnant with number three and he said something rude about her letting it happen. Timing wise it was about a month before they announced it, but your theory of her finding out about Rose then makes sense too because the affair with Rose seems to have lasted a few years and it was only when she was pregnant that she was told.
I dont know if its because of how he has been raised to believe he is the supreme being. He makes zero effort to show he cares for her and even gave her a cursed engagement ring,PDA clearly makes him uncomfortable and WHY does he not wear a wedding band but Harry does,i used to think it was to do with their church.
I think most problems with members of the BRF boil down to just that. They think they are and have been treated like supreme beings their whole lives.
So yeah, they make no effort personally and think they’re smarter and better than everyone else, because why wouldn’t they? They’ve been the center of attention, waited on hand and foot, in ultimate luxury their whole lives no matter how dull or stupid they are.
Even PP and The Tampon King wore bands of Welsh gold with their pinky rings (they wouldn’t wear it on their ring fingers). Seems very passive aggressive to me, but I thought it was more of a British/Anglican thing for men not to wear wedding rings for the most part.
One is tempted to think the US Weekly is trolling them with this.
I haven’t been in Britain at this time of year, is Valentine’s day a big thing there now? It certainly isn’t in my country.
Huh, I didn’t know Norman Rockwell was still alive. Somebody’s painting the ideal picture of middle class life. The “RAF pilot” who “surprises” his homebody wife with a box of roses, the children with their homemade paper Valentines, TV and a glass of wine after the kiddies are put to bed. Makes one wonder why they need all those country homes to maintain such a simple life.
I’m glad, I’m not the only one that sees the heavy handed ‘we are just like you’ PR….
Eurydice, your first two sentences….*chef’s kiss* lol
Yes, this is pure drivel. I doubt they were even together for VDay
I like the “few glasses of wine” part. Read: several glasses of wine.
Yep, it’s pretty painful to read. Although not sure how many in the UK can afford 50 roses right now unless it’s to burn so they can stay warm. But sure, they’re ‘just like us’.
Ham-fisted PR and clueless at the same time, BAU at the KP press office.
The jokes totally write themselves, nothing has changed.
totally lacking imagination, ording take out, im sure he knows or can get hold of a numbered started micheln chef how about they come round and cook a meal . flipping roses
The royal way of order take-out – tell their cook what they want for dinner.
When did 50 flowers become “not extravagant” on Valentine’s Day? That is a very costly gift in my eyes. It is also a completely hateful and conscious act to send your wife flowers that have the same name as your “rumored” mistress.
I was side eyeing that comment as well. An arrangement of 50 roses cost a pretty big penny here. They gouge you since they can do it.
I always requests flowers with roots if someone inquires about which flowers I like as a gift.. I love flowers but rather enjoy not bankrupting friends and family for a few days enjoyment🥴.. they raise the prices in the USA for Valentines and Mothers days it’s ridiculous.
I caught that as well. Even a dozen roses is expensive so 50 roses is costly and extravagant.
I still don’t know if US Weekly just made that up or if Carole called them up.
I looked it up online and one can get 50 roses for about $250, so that’s not such an expense for a prince. Besides, I’ll bet that his assistants used the regular royal florist and the bill was put through as a housekeeping expense.
And the card read “Guess who I’m spending Valentines Day with this year?”
OUCH!!
Yeah, my money is on him treating himself to ‘roses’ this year.
LOL Snuffles!
Harry’s interview with James, put Archie to bed, watch Jeopardy and Netflix.
They watch Netflix? I thought they don’t want to fund that evil company that produces the Crown and pays Meghan and Harry a lot of money
Lol they can’t seem to keep the stories straight.
While it’s making PC look terrible, PW probably likes the crown. And, you know, they’re going to watch anything H&M produce.
Of course, followed by months of the version that lazy CopyKeen and her staff put together 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Maybe a power point of pie charts while CopyKeen plays chopsticks!!
Huh, so interesting how it’s revealed that W+K are total homebodies who “love to relax and cuddle up together at home” after Meghan and Harry have shared how they love to spend time together at home. And the fact that ROSES were named as the flowers William sent tells me that either UsWeekly is in on the media trolling or it proves that William is as much of a self-absorbed dickhead as we all knew he was. Ever heard of chocolate-covered strawberries? Peonies? Orchids? So many other options he could have chosen that wouldn’t be a symbolic reminder of the woman he cheated on his “beloved” wife with. 🙄
Jewelry. Isn’t that what the usual story put out claims?
Baldimort would never give CopyKeen chocolates as everyone else would be made to eat them. Plus, he only sparingly gives CopyKeen jewelry as she purchases what she wants.
But doesn’t she usually purchase something and then put out that it was a gift?
Yes, she’s done it before. She’s quite sad like that.
He’s never purchased her jewelry. The ring was inherited and everything else she got herself.
Kaiser, I love it when you post that picture of the three of them at the garden party. Their expressions! My brain immediately starts making snarky thought balloons for each one.
So many flowers to choose from…. I don’t believe this is true but I do believe this source is trolling the Cambridges and it’s hilarious.
Aw, William is the ace RAF pilot determined to make it home from one of his daring garden runs for this most important romantic holiday with his #1 girl clutching his 50 roses handpicked from another rose garden. Just in time to watch another season of The Crown on Netflix. How jolly! The romantic imagery just gives me all the feels.
Have you guys ever noticed how shifty he looks in that picture with the three of them? He can’t look either one in the eye. Guilt will do that to you.
He looks shifty, kate looks smug because I don’t think she knew yet and Rose isn’t making much eye contact with either.
Oh I think we are referring to different photos. I am describing the third one.
Your observation is spot on in the 3rd picture. I completely agree with everything you said. I meant the first picture but you tell it better
I really love Rose’s dress.
“Excuse me, I have to go and vomit.” — Hermione Granger
That was totally fabricated, and very obviously so. Date nights are chill? The former RAF pilot, okay. Thanks for the laugh.
This story sounds unbelievable to me.
I’m gonna need photo confirmation of their romantic evenings playing scrabble and guzzling wine.
This reminds me of the last shambolic days when the BM tried to convince us that Charles and Di were just a regular very-much-still-together-in-love couple. Anyone remember C&D’s last Christmas photo with the riding theme? Yikes!!!
Not buying this distraction from Andrew and Charles’ scandals even a little bit. They have a chef, Keen does not eat take out.
I love how they are so classy they watch documentaries on Netflix. C’mon they are watching Emily In Paris and Love is Blind. The documentaries would go over their heads.
““William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source adds. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.””
Someone recently pointed out that this was EXACTLY what Harry told James Corden he and Meghan did at night, in their interview last year.
50 roses? That’s a lot of freaking roses. Is that for every time he’s stepped out on her or what? Such an odd number.
Maybe he sent her roses from Houghton Hall’s gardens.
Tell me your PA sent the gift to your wife without telling me your PA sent the gift to your wife.
Scrabble? These two semi-literate twits aren’t playing Scrabble, unless it’s to spell ‘Harry’ and ‘Meghan’ all over the board. Maybe ‘keen’ and ‘queen’?
Hahahaha, my thoughts exactly! Honestly, all the adults of that family should get together and play Secret Hitler or Cards Against Humanity.
I understand they were Hanbury roses, though? Very rare.
The treasure of this item is the headline. Great shade, Kaiser.
Now, I have no idea if he gave K flowers, but I do think he wants the American audience to relate to him as a romantic husband for giving such a gift to his wife on American Valentine’s Day. So, did it work? Is W our romantic hero now?
If this is true, and I have my doubts, not even Wm would be stupid enough to gift his wife roses, the name of his supposed girlfriend. Or perhaps, roses to signify that Rose is over and he’s moved on. Or maybe he really is that stupid.
“ They’ll watch Netflix…” Will they, now? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😈
And we know William did this, how? Was someone spying? Overhear something? Or could it be more of their PR garbage that makes them look so incredibly ridiculous. However, I must say I am shocked and awed by the part that says, “even though they are busy parents” they still found time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I mean, what an accomplishment! Because people with young children never have the time to celebrate a holiday. Aren’t William and Kate amazing? Seriously, how bizarre can these stories be? Every attempt to make them look better just makes them look worse.
I’m always very intrigued by the last photo of Kate, Rose Hanbury and William.
It ought to be captioned.
Would it be something like: “the triumph of Kate in the Rose affair?”
Was this written by someone A unfamiliar with usual quantities of flowers (dozen) and B also unfamiliar with rumored mistress name (Rose) and C also unfamiliar with boycotting network showing The Crown (Netflix) and D Keen would only watch a documentary if pie charts are utilized.
And of course they have to bring in the children with the valentines cards.