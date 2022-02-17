Prince William gave Kate a special Valentine’s Day gift: the gift of ROSES

Now would be a bad time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage to disintegrate before our eyes. It’s not going to happen… right now. For now, Prince William enjoys his “family man” image, with his keen barnacle wife doing the most to convince everyone that they have the perfect marriage. Kate spent a good chunk of her 40th birthday extravaganza trying to convince the whole world that William tolerates her and occasionally enjoys spending time with her. It was depressing, but it also shows that Kate’s focus really is keeping the good ship HMS Keen afloat. So, while I’m sure William spent Valentine’s Day buried in whatever rose bush was handy, *someone* wants to convince us that William “spoiled” Kate for the holiday.

Royal romance! Prince William and Duchess Kate are busy parents, but they still found time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” the source says of the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and his wife, 40. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

The couple’s three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — also helped make the day special, giving their parents “handmade Valentine’s cards” that they crafted at school.

Now that the pair have been married for more than a decade, they’re less interested in “extravagant” Valentine’s celebrations, the insider tells Us.

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source adds. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

Though the former RAF pilot isn’t likely to make a reservation at a buzzy restaurant, the insider notes that it’s not because he isn’t romantic.

[From Us Weekly]

What I find striking about William is just how little imagination he has. He’s not a “hunter,” he doesn’t “woo” or “court” women. He expects to just show up and dad-dance and somehow women will throw themselves at him. I imagine that’s how he operates with his infidelities too: anything close to home, within his social group, no real romance or courtship to it, just an expectation of availability. There’s something so perfunctory about his romantic/sexual life. Anyway, I hope Kate enjoyed the ROSES. *cough*

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

  1. OreoRocky says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:43 am

    Your headline: hahahaha

  2. Becks1 says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Well, IF TRUE (knowing this is Us Weekly etc etc) –

    I can’t decide whether that makes William an ahole or just someone with zero imagination or just someone who told his PA “get flowers for Kate for that stupid romantic holiday.” Maybe a combination?

    Roses. SMH. lol.

    • Sigmund says:
      February 17, 2022 at 8:51 am

      Right? This seems like a terrible choice of flower. About the only way it would make sense was if a.) William is an idiot and put zero thought into why Kate might not want to be reminded of someone named ROSE or b.) he didn’t pick the gift. Either seems equally likely, tbh.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 17, 2022 at 9:20 am

        Great point!!! He probably had his go-to guy write the inscription as well. Baldimort isn’t too witty with regards to anything, including professing his “love” for CopyKeen.

      • HeatherC says:
        February 17, 2022 at 2:08 pm

        Or it was deliberately picked. See, I give my wife ROSES. There’s NO affair. Nothing to see here people, move along now.

    • Couch potato says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:23 am

      I highly doubt this is true. It’s made up BS with a touch of trolling. Valentine’s day is an american day. Although it’s creeped over the pond to a much less extent (at least in my country), it’s the younger generations who’s adopted it. By younger I mean real younger generation, not the RF type where 40 year olds are called young.

      • Jane says:
        February 17, 2022 at 9:44 am

        Yeah, we don’t say ‘order takeout’ in the UK, we say ‘get a takeaway’.

        And William seems to have much the same approach to his love life as Leonardo DiCaprio.

      • Becks1 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 10:18 am

        I mean of course its likely fake lol, but its still fun to speculate. Maybe this is just Us Weekly being shady, ha.

        Also I highly doubt either of them are spending their evenings watching documentaries, lol.

      • Feeshalori says:
        February 17, 2022 at 1:22 pm

        @Becks1, or even together….

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      February 17, 2022 at 1:03 pm

      Yeah, even if it’s true . . . how is roses for Valentine’s day a “surprise” for Kate? It’s about as run-of-the-mill as you can get — other than as a reference to his (alleged) mistress, in which case it’s incredible cruel.

      And how would anyone know what was said in the note William wrote? That’s private communication between husband and wife. WHY ISN’T THIS LEAK BEING INVESTIGATED?

      • Chergui says:
        February 17, 2022 at 4:55 pm

        Probably because even they know that nobody believes this is a real story. If someone was going to leak something like this, it seems US Weekly would be the first choice and it’s full of American phrases.

        I’m kind of surprised that given the fact they decided to put together a story like this, they didn’t have enough energy to try to make it a little more interesting.

    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      February 17, 2022 at 1:36 pm

      Years ago Diana discovered the bracelet Charles ordered for Camilla via his minion in the office. I doubt that William will even try to order anything for Kate himself.

    • Popsicle W says:
      February 17, 2022 at 1:57 pm

      Even if he cared, who thinks that Willnot personally bought flowers and a card. The most he probably did was put his pen to paper. Which means he made zero effort. But this is curious, can someone remind me if there were reports of his “efforts” on her 40th. I don’t remember reading him doing anything.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 7:29 pm

        He gets staff to book holidays with his side pieces (whom kate later fires) so he’s not gonna make the effort to buy his wife anything himself.

  3. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Kaiser wins the internet today!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  4. Scorpion says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:46 am

    @Kaiser 😂😂😂😂😂

    I bet she enjoyed that! I wonder if she is now allergic after all we have heard about his Rose gardening

    • Chloe says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:29 am

      They really want us to believe the man who can’t even be bothered to wear a wedding band is such a romantic he tries to woo his wife with a box of 50 roses?

      • JT says:
        February 17, 2022 at 10:03 am

        He is rumored to have not even attended his own rehearsal dinner. As if he would get her something for Valentine’s Day.

      • Becks1 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 10:25 am

        @JT I don’t know about the dinner itself, but he definitely did not attend the rehearsal. There are pictures of the Middletons etc going and there is no sign of William. If he was there, there would have been a picture.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 1:19 pm

        The groom not attending the rehearsal is a huge red flag that the rota played down at the time. I believe Harry attended the rehearsal and stood in his place.

        And a reminder that Philip and Charles wore / wear a wedding band although it is not on the traditional ring finger. Only William of the senior male royals does not wear one.

      • JT says:
        February 17, 2022 at 2:28 pm

        @Becks1 Thanks for the correction, I got the events confused but it’s actually worse that he didn’t even go to the rehearsal. Why do people think the Keens are a love story when William couldn’t even be bothered to show up for the wedding rehearsal? Also, I bet Harry standing in for William was the highlight of Keen’s life and probably why she is obsessed with him. It’s like she married both Will and Harry.

      • Lorelei says:
        February 17, 2022 at 3:07 pm

        I wish that ONE person had asked him what was more important than his own wedding rehearsal

  5. fluffybunny says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Williams’s assistant ordered those flowers and wrote the note. I think he would know better than to order her roses after he slept with Rose. There’s so many other flowers to choose from.

    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      February 17, 2022 at 8:56 am

      Eh, or maybe he DID and it’s just a teensy little reminder to Kate that while it may not be THAT particular rose anymore, there’s someone else out there “gardening” with him and she should watch her step?

    • The Duchess says:
      February 17, 2022 at 8:56 am

      @FluffyBunny – What if he sent the Roses on purpose to mess with her mind? We all know William loves to play mind games like the tyrant he is. He’s the ultimate manipulator. Keen waiting 10 years for the ring proved just that.

      • Jan90067 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 9:20 am

        Power trip… to remind her just WHO is in charge, and WHO is expendable…eventually….when he tires of her enough.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 17, 2022 at 9:42 am

        @ @ Jan90067, oohhh….excellent point!!! He can’t even fake being tolerant of her, yet alone at home which I presume is much worse. Baldimort looks at her with such disdain and disgust on every outing! Plus he will now be stuck with her for 12 solid days! Those pictures will spell out a completely different scenario with their humble evenings at home, enjoying a cocktail and games or tv. Now he will be stuck with here on small islands as we see how his tour will certainly carry photos of their PR trip of competence for the world to see his dislike splashed worldwide!!

      • Nic919 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 1:21 pm

        I think we are going to get a few pictures similar to what we saw in Poland. There is no way they can hide their disdain for each other for 12 days straight.

      • Harper says:
        February 17, 2022 at 2:29 pm

        Whenever I see those Poland photos I imagine that they just had the fight where he admitted his fling with Rose and then they had to walk out and face the cameras.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 17, 2022 at 7:26 pm

        My theory is that it’s when she told him she was pregnant with number three and he said something rude about her letting it happen. Timing wise it was about a month before they announced it, but your theory of her finding out about Rose then makes sense too because the affair with Rose seems to have lasted a few years and it was only when she was pregnant that she was told.

  6. Noki says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:52 am

    I dont know if its because of how he has been raised to believe he is the supreme being. He makes zero effort to show he cares for her and even gave her a cursed engagement ring,PDA clearly makes him uncomfortable and WHY does he not wear a wedding band but Harry does,i used to think it was to do with their church.

    Reply
    • Colby says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:02 am

      I think most problems with members of the BRF boil down to just that. They think they are and have been treated like supreme beings their whole lives.

      So yeah, they make no effort personally and think they’re smarter and better than everyone else, because why wouldn’t they? They’ve been the center of attention, waited on hand and foot, in ultimate luxury their whole lives no matter how dull or stupid they are.

    • Jan90067 says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:22 am

      Even PP and The Tampon King wore bands of Welsh gold with their pinky rings (they wouldn’t wear it on their ring fingers). Seems very passive aggressive to me, but I thought it was more of a British/Anglican thing for men not to wear wedding rings for the most part.

  7. Couch potato says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:54 am

    One is tempted to think the US Weekly is trolling them with this.

    I haven’t been in Britain at this time of year, is Valentine’s day a big thing there now? It certainly isn’t in my country.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Huh, I didn’t know Norman Rockwell was still alive. Somebody’s painting the ideal picture of middle class life. The “RAF pilot” who “surprises” his homebody wife with a box of roses, the children with their homemade paper Valentines, TV and a glass of wine after the kiddies are put to bed. Makes one wonder why they need all those country homes to maintain such a simple life.

    • Scorpion says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:08 am

      I’m glad, I’m not the only one that sees the heavy handed ‘we are just like you’ PR….

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:24 am

      Eurydice, your first two sentences….*chef’s kiss* lol

      Yes, this is pure drivel. I doubt they were even together for VDay

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:55 am

      I like the “few glasses of wine” part. Read: several glasses of wine.

      Reply
      February 17, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Yep, it’s pretty painful to read. Although not sure how many in the UK can afford 50 roses right now unless it’s to burn so they can stay warm. But sure, they’re ‘just like us’.

      Ham-fisted PR and clueless at the same time, BAU at the KP press office.

  9. Lili says:
    February 17, 2022 at 8:59 am

    totally lacking imagination, ording take out, im sure he knows or can get hold of a numbered started micheln chef how about they come round and cook a meal . flipping roses

    Reply
  10. Cessily says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:06 am

    When did 50 flowers become “not extravagant” on Valentine’s Day? That is a very costly gift in my eyes. It is also a completely hateful and conscious act to send your wife flowers that have the same name as your “rumored” mistress.

    Reply
      February 17, 2022 at 9:26 am

      I was side eyeing that comment as well. An arrangement of 50 roses cost a pretty big penny here. They gouge you since they can do it.

      Reply
        February 17, 2022 at 9:43 am

        I always requests flowers with roots if someone inquires about which flowers I like as a gift.. I love flowers but rather enjoy not bankrupting friends and family for a few days enjoyment🥴.. they raise the prices in the USA for Valentines and Mothers days it’s ridiculous.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 17, 2022 at 10:39 am

      I caught that as well. Even a dozen roses is expensive so 50 roses is costly and extravagant.

      I still don’t know if US Weekly just made that up or if Carole called them up.

    • Eurydice says:
      February 17, 2022 at 11:19 am

      I looked it up online and one can get 50 roses for about $250, so that’s not such an expense for a prince. Besides, I’ll bet that his assistants used the regular royal florist and the bill was put through as a housekeeping expense.

  11. Snuffles says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:08 am

    And the card read “Guess who I’m spending Valentines Day with this year?”

  12. Jan says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Harry’s interview with James, put Archie to bed, watch Jeopardy and Netflix.

  13. Denise says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:09 am

    They watch Netflix? I thought they don’t want to fund that evil company that produces the Crown and pays Meghan and Harry a lot of money

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:11 am

      Lol they can’t seem to keep the stories straight.

    • equality says:
      February 17, 2022 at 9:20 am

      While it’s making PC look terrible, PW probably likes the crown. And, you know, they’re going to watch anything H&M produce.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 17, 2022 at 9:28 am

        Of course, followed by months of the version that lazy CopyKeen and her staff put together 🤣🤣🤣🤣
        Maybe a power point of pie charts while CopyKeen plays chopsticks!!

  14. swirlmamad says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Huh, so interesting how it’s revealed that W+K are total homebodies who “love to relax and cuddle up together at home” after Meghan and Harry have shared how they love to spend time together at home. And the fact that ROSES were named as the flowers William sent tells me that either UsWeekly is in on the media trolling or it proves that William is as much of a self-absorbed dickhead as we all knew he was. Ever heard of chocolate-covered strawberries? Peonies? Orchids? So many other options he could have chosen that wouldn’t be a symbolic reminder of the woman he cheated on his “beloved” wife with. 🙄

  15. Kaye says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Kaiser, I love it when you post that picture of the three of them at the garden party. Their expressions! My brain immediately starts making snarky thought balloons for each one.

    Reply
  16. Jais says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:18 am

    So many flowers to choose from…. I don’t believe this is true but I do believe this source is trolling the Cambridges and it’s hilarious.

  17. Feeshalori says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Aw, William is the ace RAF pilot determined to make it home from one of his daring garden runs for this most important romantic holiday with his #1 girl clutching his 50 roses handpicked from another rose garden. Just in time to watch another season of The Crown on Netflix. How jolly! The romantic imagery just gives me all the feels.

  18. Over it says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Have you guys ever noticed how shifty he looks in that picture with the three of them? He can’t look either one in the eye. Guilt will do that to you.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 17, 2022 at 11:05 am

      He looks shifty, kate looks smug because I don’t think she knew yet and Rose isn’t making much eye contact with either.

      Oh I think we are referring to different photos. I am describing the third one.

      • Over it says:
        February 17, 2022 at 11:50 am

        Your observation is spot on in the 3rd picture. I completely agree with everything you said. I meant the first picture but you tell it better

  19. s808 says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:38 am

    I really love Rose’s dress.

  20. kelleybelle says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:51 am

    “Excuse me, I have to go and vomit.” — Hermione Granger

    That was totally fabricated, and very obviously so. Date nights are chill? The former RAF pilot, okay. Thanks for the laugh.

  21. Amy Bee says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:52 am

    This story sounds unbelievable to me.

  22. Bettyrose says:
    February 17, 2022 at 9:53 am

    I’m gonna need photo confirmation of their romantic evenings playing scrabble and guzzling wine.

  23. Dee says:
    February 17, 2022 at 10:10 am

    This reminds me of the last shambolic days when the BM tried to convince us that Charles and Di were just a regular very-much-still-together-in-love couple. Anyone remember C&D’s last Christmas photo with the riding theme? Yikes!!!

  24. Justplainme says:
    February 17, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Not buying this distraction from Andrew and Charles’ scandals even a little bit. They have a chef, Keen does not eat take out.

  25. LittlePenguin says:
    February 17, 2022 at 10:44 am

    I love how they are so classy they watch documentaries on Netflix. C’mon they are watching Emily In Paris and Love is Blind. The documentaries would go over their heads.

  26. rawiya says:
    February 17, 2022 at 11:00 am

    ““William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source adds. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.””

    Someone recently pointed out that this was EXACTLY what Harry told James Corden he and Meghan did at night, in their interview last year.

  27. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 17, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    50 roses? That’s a lot of freaking roses. Is that for every time he’s stepped out on her or what? Such an odd number.

  28. Jaded says:
    February 17, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Maybe he sent her roses from Houghton Hall’s gardens.

  29. Jay says:
    February 17, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Tell me your PA sent the gift to your wife without telling me your PA sent the gift to your wife.

  30. Bonsai Mountain says:
    February 17, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Scrabble? These two semi-literate twits aren’t playing Scrabble, unless it’s to spell ‘Harry’ and ‘Meghan’ all over the board. Maybe ‘keen’ and ‘queen’?

    Reply
    • Fredegunda says:
      February 17, 2022 at 5:29 pm

      Hahahaha, my thoughts exactly! Honestly, all the adults of that family should get together and play Secret Hitler or Cards Against Humanity.

  31. Julia O'C says:
    February 17, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    I understand they were Hanbury roses, though? Very rare.

  32. LRob says:
    February 17, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    The treasure of this item is the headline. Great shade, Kaiser.

    Now, I have no idea if he gave K flowers, but I do think he wants the American audience to relate to him as a romantic husband for giving such a gift to his wife on American Valentine’s Day. So, did it work? Is W our romantic hero now?

    • Julia K says:
      February 17, 2022 at 4:07 pm

      If this is true, and I have my doubts, not even Wm would be stupid enough to gift his wife roses, the name of his supposed girlfriend. Or perhaps, roses to signify that Rose is over and he’s moved on. Or maybe he really is that stupid.

  33. Deering says:
    February 17, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    “ They’ll watch Netflix…” Will they, now? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😈

  34. Linney says:
    February 17, 2022 at 2:57 pm

    And we know William did this, how? Was someone spying? Overhear something? Or could it be more of their PR garbage that makes them look so incredibly ridiculous. However, I must say I am shocked and awed by the part that says, “even though they are busy parents” they still found time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I mean, what an accomplishment! Because people with young children never have the time to celebrate a holiday. Aren’t William and Kate amazing? Seriously, how bizarre can these stories be? Every attempt to make them look better just makes them look worse.

  35. Mirage says:
    February 17, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    I’m always very intrigued by the last photo of Kate, Rose Hanbury and William.
    It ought to be captioned.
    Would it be something like: “the triumph of Kate in the Rose affair?”

  36. Justplainme says:
    February 17, 2022 at 4:22 pm

    Was this written by someone A unfamiliar with usual quantities of flowers (dozen) and B also unfamiliar with rumored mistress name (Rose) and C also unfamiliar with boycotting network showing The Crown (Netflix) and D Keen would only watch a documentary if pie charts are utilized.

  37. Tessa says:
    February 17, 2022 at 6:53 pm

    And of course they have to bring in the children with the valentines cards.

