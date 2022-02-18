Jake Gyllenhaal: It’s Taylor Swift’s responsibility to not allow bullying in her name

Jake Gyllenhaal covers the latest issue of Esquire to promote his new Michael Bay movie, Ambulance. I just saw the commercial for it the other day and when Jake appeared, I was like “whoa, he’s in a Michael Bay movie?!?” He is. The bulk of this interview is typical “actor profile,” the actor showing everyone that he’s no longer the too-intense, too-serious guy who once said questions about his breakfast were too personal. This version of Jake is silly. He likes to sing. He jokes around. He drives fast cars. He offers Tic Tacs to the Esquire journo. But does he bathe? Does he still have Taylor Swift’s scarf? Does he still act creepy around 20-year-old interns? Those questions are not answered in this Esquire piece. But Jake does one thing in this piece which he’s never done before: address Taylor’s “All Too Well” and the fact that Taylor’s snake stans blanket his social media with threats and harassment. Some highlights from this Esquire piece:
His first forays into massive productions: “There have been times when I’ve done the George Clooney rule of ‘Do a big one, then one for you,’ that whole thing,” he says. When filming began on The Day After Tomorrow, the 2004 summer blockbuster with climate change as the foe, he approached Dennis Quaid to work through their scenes, and Quaid “was like, Chill out. Chill out, bro.”
He leads his production company employees in sing-alongs at their Christmas party: He knows, just knows, it makes everyone feel better, even those who at first decline. (After talking to one guest, I can attest that not everyone feels better. “I was eyeing the exit,” they said.) “Even if people sing just a tiny bit, it makes me feel good,” Gyllenhaal says. “When you’re singing, there’s no shot other than opening up. It has to be heart first.”
He made sourdough bread in lockdown. “I unknowingly joined a train that everybody was on,” he says. Every afternoon, he’d bake two loaves and bring one to his neighbor Jamie Lee Curtis, passing it to her through a window. “That became our offering of friendship.” After a while, he started delivering the other loaf to friends, “not only to off-load carbs onto them and not onto me but also a way of connecting and communicating.” As he baked, he’d call a person he had in mind and ask if they wanted a loaf. “And then I would drive it over. So that was the pandemic exchange.”
On his girlfriend: “In a lot of ways, we’re family. I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease.”
On Taylor Swift re-release of Red: “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.” Still, I offer, hasn’t the past month been hard on him? He says it has not. What about turning off his Instagram comments? Doesn’t that suggest the situation has affected his life, even if only as an inconvenience?
He basically says that it’s up to Taylor to get her fans in line: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name… That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme.” I ask if his life has been threatened recently; he says no, that’s not what he’s suggesting.
His life nowadays: “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life… ]but] My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”
He goes on a bit longer about the ire directed at him by Taylor’s Snake Fam, and whether this is our future, collectively, as a society, to live and breathe anger and divisiveness. It’s all very “can’t we all get along?” He also says that no, he hasn’t listened to Red.
As for what he says/indicates about how it’s Taylor’s responsibility to tell the Snake Fam to chill out… I actually agree with him, narrowly, on this. I think it’s gross that Taylor has provoked and weaponized her fans for years, feeding them her highly selective tales of woe and then sitting back with “clean hands” as they swarm on exactly who she wants them to swarm. I mean, there were death threats called into Big Machine. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun got death threats at their homes! The Kid Mero (from Desus & Mero) made a joke about Taylor’s “long back” and Swifties threatened his children and the FBI was called in. It is her responsibility to say: no, stop it, you can be my fans without calling in bomb threats or cyber-harassing Jake’s friends and families. The fact that she never tells them to stop… well, that speaks volumes.
Cover & IG courtesy of Esquire.
You know what speaks volumes? Jake’s history of getting with very young women and manipulating them and abusing them emotionally.
It can be both.
He’s a grand douche and very selective about the wrongs he’s against, but I completely agree with him on this one.
Taylor is very selective as well…
Both can be true. Yup, he does have a shady history but he is right here. Taylor absolutely weaponizes her fans and it is terrible.
Yes, but why is this article about Jake Gyllenhall more critical of Taylor Swift than him?
yes. She’s supposed to be responsible for her fans actions, but he doesn’t even have to be responsible for his own.
That’s what I came away with also….
Another thing, his physical poses remind me of the ‘open mouth’ and ‘duck lips’ so many women use as ‘sexy pose’ – it’s just way too try hard for me.
Right?!? I have no sympathy for Jake. Reading that poor young woman’s account was painful.
Both can be true? She weaponises her fanbase and he is an abusive creepy douche who takes himself way too seriously. As an artist you can’t be responsible for every individual action of your fans, but you can set the tone. For example, there are lots of East Asian artists with crazy, toxic fandoms, but you will always have artists like BTS or IU as well (who was dirt poor and worked herself up) who encourages their fans to not do anything crazy or dangerous in the name of being a fan, follow security rules and to donate to charities.
THIS
Y’all love to excuse and deflect white women for their awful behavior.
No, we just never blame men for anything if we can find a woman to blame instead.
@Mayari, I’m with you here. In my eyes, Taylor Swift def can do something about the toxic/dangerous behaviour of her fanbase. All she needs to do is tell her fans not to harass/doxx/bully/threaten people and THEIR KIDS and a lot of them will listen to her. The thing she did to the stars of Ginny and Georgia and the employees of Scooter Braun/big machine is horrendous and vile in my books.
@sonia that he never addresses or takes responsibility for
Yup. All I see here is him playing the victim, despite being the one with the upper hand.
Also seems like a great distraction from the medium piece.
Douche alert.
I did laugh at the (intended?) shade of the headline “Jake Gyllenhaal is not the man you think he is”. Lol.
Totally. He always seemed so smarmy to me. I didn’t (don’t) get his appeal. He speaks so condescendingly and has this false depth. He tries way too hard to be aloof and cool.
I agree that Taylor and anyone else with a stan-base (like Beyonce or Harry Styles) needs to tell them to stand down and make some ground rules. You can’t have it both ways. Take their love and support but then it’s partially your responsibility to help advise them to keep it civil. I understand you can’t control people, they will say what they want, but a little suggestion would go a long way in these types of situations.
No one cares jake
If he’s talking about Twitter:
That is one big mess of fans saying ugly things, and they might not even be the fans of the people they say they’re a fan of.
There are accounts claiming to be a fan of celebrity A and then start saying horrible things about celebrity B, so people call the fans of A bad.
Mix in trolls and people who just hate artists without liking another and don’t care if their fake fave gets hate back.
And of course there are real fans who just fight with fans of other celebrities or say bad things about them, but they might be arguing with fake fans of the other, resulting in even more hate.
If this all sounds a little crazy, that’s because it is.
Twitter is a cesspool, like seriously a scary, crazy place where a lot of racism and other abuse goes mostly unchecked. I mean it was the home of Donald Trump for so long and they kept making excuses why they weren’t applying the usual rules to him. So I’m expect less than nothing from Twitter now.
@Emma, I agree with you 100%
The things these people say is nuts and you can’t even be sure that they’re actually supporting who they say they’re supporting.
For a long time I have suspected some men call themselves things like “I’mafeministlol” and say dumb stuff, just to convince people feminists are bad etc.
Not saying that there are no real fans acting crazy, because they definitely are.
I care. Not about Jake per se. he has his on set of issues. But I care about cyber bullying.
Platforms like Twitter should moderate way more than they do.
In the long run, having a bad name isn’t great for them either.
I would like Taylor (and other celebrities with crazy fandoms) to ask her fans to not abuse other people in her name, and I do think that she SHOULD do that. That said, neither she nor anyone else can control other people and ultimately I don’t think their behavior is her responsibility. That responsibility is on the people making these threats in the first place.
I disagree. Taylor has wielded her fans in a different way than most artists. She specifically asked her fans to take care of scooter because she was out of options. She thanks her fans for harassing Michael J Fox and having her back. She’s made her fans feel like their her friends, and she puts clues in her songs so fans can act like detectives. She HAS started this, and she does have a responsibility.
Sure, she has a responsibility for her own actions. She shouldn’t be asking for people to do things and she should ask fans to tone it down/stop when they get out of control. But I can’t agree with you that other people’s actions aren’t their own responsibility.
What’s the beef between Taylor Swift and Michael J Fox? He was my biggest preteen crush.
This. All this.
@Bettyrose
“A day and a half after the 51-year-old “Back to the Future” star’s joke that Swift should stay away from dating son caused an uproar on Twitter, he apparently contacted her to apologize.”
It wasn’t even his own joke, he was at an awards show. I think it was the same night as Tina and Amy and Taylor’s beef with them.
@Kate I think it can be both. People have a responsibility for their own actions. And Taylor has a responsibility when her actions and words rally her army to attack someone just because they did her wrong. Where’s this energy for actual causes?
Yes I think Amy and Tina made a son about how Michael J Fox’son should stay away from Taylor, something like that
Did this happen around the time she was real estate staking a barely legal Kennedy? Sounds like the joke was called for.
https://tasteofcountry.com/taylor-swift-michael-j-fox-make-up/
This has the details about the “beef” btwn the two.
Wha? When was Taylor Swift “America’s sweetheart?” Was that in her country music days before I’d heard of her?
The same people who get upset at artists like Travis Scott for not intervening in their concert mismanagement and unruly behavior stoking that lead to deaths are saying that Taylor shouldn’t feel obligated to step in when her fans go too far.
Their behaviour is her responsibility because they are acting in her name. By saying nothing, she is validating what they are doing. If she called them out and put a stop to it at least she can say that she tried.
But Taylor could stop saying who the song’s are about. I know a lot of it is the fans assuming. But Taylor could say this was someone from high school or something else. She seems to intentionaly lead her fans to particular people.
Isn’t this the same excuse Trump uses when he riles up a crowd and then says nothing when they act out against the people he has specifically targeted?
She has a large platform and a rabid fan base and if there was perhaps one incident of fans getting out of control and that’s it we could say it was one out of control person. But there have been multiple instances where this has happened.
I agree,its not cool to incite these huge fan groups whether indirectly or not. There are some groups who act a complete fool like the Little Monsters and the Beyhive. When it gets out of control these stars should speak up.
Yep, this is basically what happened at Astroworld. An unhinged performer incited his fans and created an out of control situation. Fans listen to their idols, so there is a responsibility there to ensure that their experience of them as artists is safe in every way. Taylor only needs to say the word, and they will most likely follow suit because they want to please her. The reason why her fans go overboard is for that same reason, because they want to please and defend her.
I agree too. It would cost nothing for some of these stars to say “I love my fans and always appreciate positive support, but threats and bullying are never acceptable. Be kind, ignore the haters.”
Telling her fans to stop won’t happen IMO because taylor loves how rabid they are. It strokes her ego the lengths they go to for her
Seems the Beyhive is not as out there as before, or maybe that’s just me.
Fights between fans of Ariana/Taylor and Nicki/Cardi were strong last I checked.
And Kanye starting things with several people probably stirs up the fans as well, though I haven’t checked that.
I agree with Kaiser AND Jake and think it IS Taylor’s responsibility to reign in her rabid fans. She also needs to be careful with who she names and shames on SM. I know Jake is gross and shady for seeking out younger just legal young women. But the way Taylor weaponizes her hurt feelings and white woman tears is disgusting. When she called out Netflix for their Ginny and Georgia show for making fun of Taylor’s boyfriend count Antonia Gentry got the brunt of the attack. She KNOWS this and she should have told her soldiers to back the f**k down.
She can be really irresponsible with her power and she needs to grow up and take responsibility and be better.
Are the swifty stans the worst ones? Legitimately asking no snark here- I know Beyoncé has her crazy fans as do the royals, Harry styles etc. The stans always ruin it for everyone with this type of nonsense. They deffo should be called out, would that do any good? I can only imagine either Taylor etc doesn’t know about it, or doesn’t care.
Also Gyllenhall is a massive turd.
There are lots of crazy fans there, but Swifties are known for it, I think?
However, there are also just trolls or people who hate someone who pretend to be fans of a celebrity and then don’t even care if that celebrity gets hate back (or that is their whole purpose).
It’s really messed up.
Don’t want to read anymore, as it is so weird, so rather read this website 🙂
Jake is clearly Becky with the good hair.
Who is Becky or is that similar to a Karen? 😀
Taylor, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, BTS… they all have massive fan bases. Beyond asking fans not to be mean on their behalf, the responsibility is on the fan.
Outside of Trump, yes I’d say her fans are the worst bc shes actively egging them on. Little Monsters, Behive, and Chris Evans stans are pretty bad too. The last month or so the Sebastian Stan fans have taken things to a weird level bc of his disastrous press tour.
As a side note: what happened on his press tour?
On making sourdough during lockdown “I unknowingly joined a train that everybody was on,” he says. ”
ROLLS EYES SO HARD.
At his age is he still too cool to say he did something everyone else was doing?
Dude, that’s like saying “Every day I’d play this quaint online game where you guess a 5 letter word and unknowingly millions of others had found the game too!”
Right? He’s so lame and cringey. Everyone and their mother was baking bread and whatnot during lockdown. Stop trying to pretend to be original. It’s baking.
OMG I know! I nearly lost my pupils rolling my eyes back on that one. GAWD
In this very dangerous violent world we live in it is irresponsible to allow fans to berate antagonize and threaten anyone on an artist’s behalf. Taylor has allowed for this to happen for years. She will unleash a situation onto her fans and when her fans act horribly she remains silent. That is co-signing bad behavior. In recent years I have seen Selena Gomez and LADY Gaga ask their fans to be nice but I have never seen Taylor address her fans when behaving badly towards someone she has an issue with. It’s not like what Kanye does but Taylor has a very subtle way of getting her fans to respond and react to her perceived enemies which is just as dangerous.
Even though he is a jerk she is dead wrong for not not making a public statement about her fans bullying. He is not the first one either.
He does have a point that people should discourage their crazy uber fans from being crazy . Before everyone starts yelling at me, he can be right about one thing and still be an utter and complete failure as an adult human.
Yeah you and I are sitting in the same seats here. He’s been exposed as being (yet another rich and successful) vile person and he’s correct on that one point.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
It would be nice if Domenica Feraud’s (the young woman Jake used and discarded) response to this was posted, which she put on her Instagram https://www.instagram.com/stories/domenicaferaud/2775870865714151209/
“Apparently it’s important to ask unruly supporters to be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name. Interesting cause I don’t think you’ve been keeping your supporters in check this past month.”
There it is. Jake dropped that bit in there to set his fans on TS about this, since he knows they’ve been on this woman too.
the worshipped person needs to say something. Absolutely. applies across the board to everyone.
Wow. I had no idea. That’s insane and should be referenced.
1+
@Sonia, I would Upvote and Like your comment if I could. (Sorry if this comes in wrong, seems I’m unable to reply directly to you comment).
And @Withtheamerican are right too.
Thank you for this, @Sonia. Man, he is a piece of work.
No doubt who she was writing about now, is there!
I bet she’s been bombarded since her piece came out.
Right! Removes all doubt.
Just going to point out that he’s probably lying about never listening to Red. Taylor said years ago that he did listen to it and told her it was a “bittersweet experience”
But yes, Taylor should tell her fans to stop.
I can dislike Jake and agree with him. Taylor does name and shame, and she continues to do it even after seeing the damage her fans do to those she feels have wronged her. I don’t think you can control other people, but at this point she has to know what she’s doing. Write your songs, stand up for yourself, etc. but find a balance that doesn’t send millions of people after everyone who has negatively crossed your path.
Actually Taylor has *never* named him in her lyrics / songs, or am I missing something?
Please.
If we are holding Taylor to this standard then we need to hold ALL famous people to this standard. Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, the guys from One Direction, etc etc.
There are so many insane fans out there that think it’s appropriate to harass others because they feel that their favourite celebrities were slighted (whether they were or whether it was perceived). That said, there’s been plenty of vile comments on THESE message boards too. So while there is some responsibility of the celebrities, really it’s not like there’s a lot they can do. People are going to be vile regardless of whether their idols support it or not. As long as they aren’t actively encouraging it, I don’t feel like it’s reasonable for them to have to babysit their fan base at all times. A good deal of that responsibility lays at the feet of the platforms that it’s happening on.
there is a difference, a HUGE difference, between making a vile comment on a message board or a gossip site like this one and calling someone’s house and threatening their wife and children bc you think that someone offended/hurt/whatever your idol.
I think the difference is that mostly other fandoms are acting on their own accord and going after people they perceive are bad and making their own decisions. Beyonce, for example, has rarely, if ever, name dropped someone who has wronged her. Same with Gaga. Taylor name drops and gives every detail, despite knowing how her fans act.
Celebs can’t actually control their fans, but they can attempt to minimize the damage.
Actually Taylor doesn’t “name-drop and give every detail.” She has never said that song is about anyone in particular. Her fans and reporters made assumptions.
I agree she should try to make a statement at least that bullying, death threats, and violence are unacceptable.
Yes when there is out of control cult behaviour and fans take it upon themselves to carry out what they think are directions from the celebrity, then the celebrity in question should say something.
We see this phenomenon with Trump who started off as just a celebrity and he is weaponizing stochastic terrorism all the time now.
Issuing a statement telling them to stop targeting people would be an easy thing she could do.
@Erinn, I kind of do? East Asian artists have some of the most batshit insane toxic fandoms that will make the Swifties and Beyhives look like cute middle school kids, but you always have artists like BTS and IU etc as well who lay down some ground rules to their fans (be nice to each other, don’t do crazy, dangerous things to yourself or each other, follow the security rules, don’t harass, if you can, donate to charities etc). It won’t stop the toxicity or abusive/ and or dangerous actions go away completely, but it does set the tone of fans knowing that their faves doesn’t want/expect them to harass, cyberbully or put themselves or others in danger.
Jake’s a douche but in this instance he is not wrong. Not calling off her fans when they went after big machines employees, and targeting scooter Braun’s kids spoke volumes. Create the discussion and the art, but tell your fans to just act like normal humans pls.
His fans literally harassed the intern that wrote the article about him. Did he tell them to stop? No. He’s full of it.
This isn’t really a Jake argument. It’s to debate if celebrities are responsible for what their fans do in the name of their idol. He might be a hypocrite but he is right here.
He’s so pretentious. He takes a simple idea and tries to philosophize it. It’s tedious to read and probably worse to listen to all of the time.
That said, he’s very attractive.
he’s an ass and problematic, but he’s not wrong about how Taylor weaponizes her fan base. and i think she is different from other celebs because she DOES weaponize that base. does Beyonce? I don’t really think so. Her fan base can be aggressive or overly defensive, but I think for the most part Beyonce isn’t actively encouraging that. Taylor seems to actively encourage it. That’s the big difference in my opinion. Rabid fan bases can be problematic as hell for several reasons, but it seems like Taylor takes advantage of hers in a way that other celebs don’t.
Nicki Minaj notoriously encourages her Barbz to go after the people she has issues with.
Beyonce used to have a “Beyhive vocabulary” on her website that included stuff like “sting” for dragging, “wasps” for haters and the different types of Beys (bees) and what they do within the Hive. It also encouraged them to defend her and each other. Really immature and I’m glad it’s gone from her website.
The Snake Farm is right up there with the Bey Hive and Nicki’s Barbzs. Always doing too much and crossing boundaries.
I think Jake is extremely problematic but yeah. Taylor Swift DOES weaponize her army of fans and fails to address when they openly intimidate, bully and threaten. Both can be true – Jake is a douche and Taylor does need to use her influence to put a stop to her fans’ consistent bullying behavior.
All of his comments boil down to” I, I, I, I, me, me, me, me, me.” Gross little mfer.
His production company’s Christmas parties sound like a f*cking nightmare where everyone is expected to amuse him.
That, plus that young woman’s article about him, really paint a picture, don’t they?
I’ve liked him as an actor in a number of films, but as a person he definitely seems to be lacking.
Seeing that the writer found someone who admits they loathe it when Jake is saying “oh, everyone loves it” screams narcissistic abuse to me. If you force a singalong as the person in power, you’re a jerk.
Not a trace of irony in these comments .
It’s not hard to think that Gyllenhaal made one valid point and remains a despicable person himself.
It isn’t hard at all. I have no sympathy for him.
So after Scott Borchetta wouldn’t allow her to purchase her masters, she was just supposed to sit back and take it quietly and not speak out publicly because some people don’t know how to behave. She can’t control her fans. If she could, my guess is she wouldn’t get so many death threats herself, breakins to her home (the last one running his car into her NYC apartment building), and have to carry Israeli compression bandages in her purse so she can stop the bleeding if someone around her is stabbed or shot. She’s allowed to make her art and have her voice without being silenced because of what a few thousand out of millions of fans worldwide will do.
No one’s silencing her. She has the loudest megaphone in the world. The issue is if she knows her fans are harassing people that are just doing their jobs at big machine or harassing the children of her enemies then she should absolutely step in and say “hey this is not cool, pls stop”
Many artists don’t control their masters; it’s not a life or death situation. Taylor went on social media and asked her fans for their help in her battle with Scooter, knowing exactly how they would take her plea. They then doxx’d him and his family and sent them death threats. The fact that she, too, has stalkers and obsessed fans should cause her to have some empathy but obviously it doesn’t whenever she feels the need to get even with those who she perceives to have wronged her.
Yeah…. No one is saying it was wrong for her to want to own her masters and speak out about it… But knowing that her fanbase was harassing, threatening, doxxing anyone and failed to make any public attempt to put at end to it is wrong. No matter how douchey someone is, no one deserves that.
Hope he has the same energy for Kanye explicitly asking his fans to harass Pete Davidson.
But I guess not as jake is clearly a self absorbed pretentious twat that’s all about ME ME ME.
And what about jake? The intern who wrote that article about him just called him out for not taking responsibility for his fans harassing her.
Exactly. This is Kim kardashian/ Kanye all over again. Women dislike other women so much they end up caping for deeply problematic men. And yes the poor intern being harassed by jakes fans after writing about being sexually harassed by jake is in a far worse position than poor famous powerful movie star that got harrassed by swifties.
Separate the man from truth. He’s 100% right . She’s Pontius Pilate. You can’t wash your hands of what you created. Karma has been catching up with this poor excuse for a human since the summer of 2016, and I am 100% here for it.
Pontius Pilate?
Please.
You do know who that is, right? Google it if not.
I learned to take extra care to ensure her fans don’t come aftrr me if I ever comment on her news!! She has by far the scariest fanbase out there( not including kpop fans)!
Like him or not , he’s not wrong with her weaponizing her base! They don’t only go after people she spoke against, I’ve seen somw actively creating smears about her “competitors”
Jake can be slimeball and Taylor needs to reign in her insane fans by telling them to stop this bullying. Jesus she is 32 years old and should know better! I would think her fans are around her age now and should not be sending death threats. I remember one of her fans told John Mayer to kill himself a while back and he tried to have a conversation with the fan about it and she backed off and tried to blame a friend and a dare. These women need to grow up. I would probably repost these threats if I was a celebrity and ask my followers to find their parents and employees and ask if they can tell me why they raised and employee people like this. If you’re gonna send abusive messages then be prepared to be called out and suffer consequences.
Spoken like a true narc.
Yeah I’m a big Swiftie but she doesn’t seem to speak out when things get out of hand. It would be fair of her to say “this is my artistic expression of my experience but I don’t need anyone to fight these fights for me.”
Here’s the thing: you can be an ass and still be right. Her fans (and other hardcore fanbases) can be rabid and dangerous.
I’m not a Taylor Swift fan (sorry – just not) but has she ever come out and said “hey, bullying in ANY shape or form to anyone is not okay?” I’ve only seen her stick up for herself and to me, that speaks volumes about her as well
I knew he was trouble
I used to feel the same about Lady Gaga and her Little Monsters, but you know what? Her message has always been to be kind and love yourself, she is in no way responsible for what strangers do in her name. If her fans can’t grasp that concept then it’s their problem, they can’t understand the artist they say to admire.
When it comes to Taylor, well… It’s more complicated because she seems to be ok with bullying, but yes, the same rule applies. Supposing a fan did go through with the deaths threats, will it be Taylor’s fault? Absolutely not.
This whole interview read like a massive EYEROLL to me. Stop trying to portray yourself as a friendly sourdough-singing neighbour…you’re a manipulative predator of young women.
Nightcrawler, where JG plays a creepy, obsessive stalker crime photographer will always, for me, be the pinnacle of his acting. After learning a bit about his ‘romantic’ liaisons, it seems those Nightcrawler behaviors may be close to the bone.
Mandatory singalongs? Please.
Sourbread discovery? Please. Also, starter only needs freshening every week so why bake every afternoon – just so you can gift your rich neighbors and friends?
Taylor Swift fan control – not really aware of problems, but if so then Taylor at least picked targets with equal power. The only problematic crowd direction I’ve ever seen is when Olivia Munn got mad about fashion critiques of her sillier styles and punched down at Go Fug Yourself fashion bloggers (despicable.)
Is he dumb? He provoked HER fans by dressing up in red and posting it on Instagram???!