Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie when he knew she would be out of the country

Late Thursday, the news came out that Brad Pitt was suing Angelina Jolie following the sale of her half of the Miraval estate and winery. Go here to see my coverage from Friday – I detailed all of the legal back-and-forth which happened over the course of most of 2021. The long story short: Angelina informed Brad that she had lined up a buyer for her half of Miraval but he blanked her, so she went to court and she won, even though Brad fought her and made a huge fuss about it. The court affirmed that she had every legal right to sell her half of the chateau and winery. Now Brad is suing her because of a vague and non-legally-binding “understanding” he claims he had with Jolie that she couldn’t sell to someone else, etc. It doesn’t feel like Pitt has much of a legal leg to stand on, and perhaps his larger aim was just to attack and smear his ex-wife yet again. Apparently, he timed it for when Angelina was traveling:

In a statement to ET, Jolie’s attorney, Robert Olson, says his client “has not yet been served, and we are instead learning about the complaint from the media who appear to have been given access to the report to create a press story prior to Ms. Jolie even being served.” Olson added, “I understand that Mr. Pitt is aware that Ms. Jolie is on a long-haul commercial international flight with their children, out of reach, and unable to respond.”

[From ET]

So, Brad knew Jolie was out of town with the kids and that’s why Brad and all of his busy misogynist bees decided to brief TMZ and Page Six about the lawsuit as they were filing it. How petty and juvenile.

As for the lawsuit, as commenters have pointed out, in January, Tenute del Mondo (which now owns half of Miraval) sued Brad Pitt and his operating company, Mondo Bongo. Since Jolie sold Nouvel (her half) to Tenute del Mondo, Brad and his team have refused to communicate with their new business partners and “have continued to act as if they were the controlling shareholders of both companies.” First off, that was one of Jolie’s complaints and one of the reasons why she sold her half: Brad was actively cutting her out of business decisions and he was mismanaging her half of their investment. Second of all, almost no mainstream outlet is doing any reporting on Tenute del Mondo’s lawsuit against Pitt, which (again) predates Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie. Curious then that TMZ and Page Six were SO well-briefed about Pitt’s lawsuit.

Speaking of Pitt actively leaking against Jolie (once again, while she’s out of the country), Us Weekly had a curious story with “Pitt sources” telling all about the poor baby who cried and cried when mean Angelina stole his favorite winery!! One source told Us that Jolie “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair” when Pitt tried to purchase her half, and then he was “blindsided” when she actually sold it (he was not, he was already dragging her into court). One source said: “He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him… [she sold it] out from under him…out of the blue…[he was] devastated.” The same source even goes so far as to claim that Jolie sold Nouvel “just to punish him. She did it to hurt him.” Please read that with the necessary high-pitched squeal and some foot-stomping. Brad was really going all out for this one, wasn’t he? What a loser. What a contemptible, abusive jackass.

Funny how the LA Times got details on a case that was filed yesterday and still not on the docs (not linking it) but missed this case filed in January against #BradPitt "Detrimental Management of Château Miraval and Property Renovations With No Apparent Business Purpose." pic.twitter.com/6qoU2V4bBT — holly (@HollyRuston) February 19, 2022