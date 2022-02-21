Nick Cannon no longer financially supports his babies’ mothers if they see other people



Nick Cannon was a guest on Dr. Laura Berman’s podcast. Nick got flustered when Dr. Berman asked how many children he has with how many women. Nick, 41, has had seven children with four different women, aged seven months to 10 years, and is expecting his eighth child with a different woman. He sadly lost his infant son, Zen, last year. On Dr. Berman’s show, Nick got incredibly candid about his process of choosing new women to father children with and about his reasoning for having so many children. It was a lot. Here’s some of what he said and the video is here. It gets explicit, especially around minute 20, so don’t listen to it around kids.

He was told about oxytocin and asked about celibacy

I’ve always heard this rumor. ‘Dickmatized’ is what it’s called. I was told to withhold [sex by my therapist]. It got to the space where it wasn’t healthy. A lot of people [asked] ‘is it me, is it our connection?’

He was asked if he could have sex with a non-baby mama

Then they want to become my baby mama too. When it comes to hygiene I am the biggest germ freak. I will put on two condoms if I don’t know you. I get my blood taken every three weeks. I want to know all of the panels.

On how he gets new baby mamas [my words]

We start with condoms and this woman is like ‘oh my god there’s a connection.’ We’ve been doing this protected thing for three to six months. Then life happens, you start spending the night at people’s houses, taking showers together. The condom is way in the other room. If I’ve gotten to this point where I can take off this condom then I can say she can be the mother of my child.

On if his baby mamas are allowed to see other people

I feel like if I’m not fulfilling you and there’s a void in your life feel free to go. There’s a natural cause and effect. If I believe that you are solely for me as soon as I know that there’s someone else, I’m going [to] pull back. If I buy a house and you have another man in your life, that house needs to now become you and that man’s house. It’s no longer my house, however [financially] that has to happen.

I don’t want you with me just because of my money.

He calls himself single, doesn’t call himself polyamorous and says monogamy is not healthy

To define me is to confine me. Married is not single. I don’t feel like monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.

He’ll stop having kids at 45 [he’s 41]

They said once a man turns 45 you probably should chill. They make you check a questionnaire, when you are having children, ‘Is the father over 45?’ I’ve created this 45-year-old mark that I’ve got to stop.