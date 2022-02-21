Queen Elizabeth’s Covid is ‘an example to us all,’ she plans to work all week

Y’all know that we’re probably going to get a prestige film in five years called The Queen’s Covid, right? The media is already spinning Queen Elizabeth’s Covid status as something very brave and heroic, as opposed to something which was inevitable because of the royal family’s completely irresponsible and reckless behavior during a pandemic. The Queen has wandered around maskless for two years! She was a close-contact of Prince Charles and she was still meeting people face-to-face, and the palace refused to say whether or not she had even been tested! Anyway, this is the current Daily Mail cover. “Queen’s Covid an example to us all” is… wrong. Completely wrong.
The Queen is being ‘carefully monitored’ by her staff as they take a ‘sensible’ approach to her positive Covid test. The Palace is ‘cautious’ but not ‘alarmed’ by her ‘mild symptoms’ as the triple-jabbed Royal plans ‘light duties’ this week and to speak to the PM on the phone.
The 95-year-old Monarch still wants to fulfill online audiences and telephone meetings, with only one in-person event likely to be canceled. She felt well enough yesterday to pay tribute to Team GB’s gold medal in the curling at the Winter Olympics and ‘cheered at the tele’ as her horse won at Newbury.
But staff will keep a close eye on her as she is ‘considerably thinner and frailer’ than a year ago and last week said ‘I can’t move’ as she leaned on a walking stick.
BBC reporter Daniella Ralph told the Today programme: ‘The mood from the Palace is one of caution but no alarm. There are a couple of obvious aggravating factors here. Firstly that she is 95 years old, almost 96, and that immediately puts her in the vulnerable category. Also when you see the Queen now she is considerably thinner and frailer than she was a year ago and of course she will now have to be carefully monitored.’
She added it was possible Her Majesty will get some kind of anti-viral treatment but Buckingham Palace will not confirm it.
The Queen will also be working from her red boxes, sent to her every day and containing policy papers, Foreign Office telegrams, letters and other state papers from Government ministers and Commonwealth representatives that have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed. For company, she has her dogs – her elderly dorgi Candy, corgi puppy Muick and another young corgi. The monarch, if she feels well enough, is also likely to study the Racing Post. She had a win on Sunday when her horse Kincardine won the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.
One, just let the 95-year-old woman REST. I don’t understand the need to make it sound like “business as usual” and “she’s busy as can be.” The true “example to us all” would be: taking the pandemic seriously, trying NOT to get it, role modeling responsible behavior and then isolating and NOT going into work when you’re Covid-positive. Two, how dumb are all of these people? All they had to do was wrap an elderly lady in bubble wrap and keep her safe in a literal castle and they couldn’t do that. And during the Fakakta Jubbly too!!!
I’ll say it: She doesn’t have Covid. None of them do. It’s just a Tory plot to justify ignoring a pandemic/writing a virus that has killed so many as just a mild flu. Because no way would they let a 86 year old who actually tested positive “work.” When you’re 96, even a cold is treated seriously.
At 95/96 as far as I’m concerned if she lives than they have lied about this too. Sorry I have lost far to many to believe she would be some miracle.
My cousin is someone who believes we should all “just get it” and she did, around thanksgiving. Ended up passing it on to her hubby, step-son, daughter in-law, their 6 month old baby, and my 96 year old grandma (who then passed it on to my 67 year old paralyzed from the waste down, amputee uncle who lives with her).
She said it was the worst thing she’d ever experienced (and she never wanted it again). Couldn’t eat, smell, taste, everything smelled like cigarettes and trash. She was sleeping around 12 hours a day and couldn’t move around much. I was worried everyday for weeks, she’d take a turn; but luckily, she didn’t. She’s still kickin! (Thank heavens).
I find it hard to believe the Queen could be doing anything like what they’re saying she’s doing – since my granny was knocked on her butt for weeks and is in better shape/health than most 60 year olds (she cares for her wheelchair bound son, who doesn’t really do much for himself).
All that to say, she could survive co-vid with her age… but highly doubtful she’s doing anything (other then rest) at her age.
I’m 34, vaxxed and boosted and I tested positive on 2/10. I thought I had a sinus infection and hadn’t been feeling well since Monday. I’d say I had pretty mild symptoms and I was miserable some days, there was no way I could have done any work from home. During the worst I would drag myself out of bed to take a bath or shower then have to come take a nap because I was so exhausted.
By this past Tuesday I was pretty much my normal self but I wasn’t allowed to return to work until today. So yeah, I dont believe that she has Covid.
So either she’s deathly ill or she doesn’t have it. She’s 95 years old, has lost a lot of weight in the past few months and lost her husband less than a year ago.
The press over there loves deifying her and they love covering the royals lies. Anything they say is usually the complete opposite of facts.
She’s a great example of suckering the public into tolerating this “royal” scam, if that’s what they mean.
Plus this is suspiciously close to the governments ‘nothing to see here, business as usual’ covid strategy.
It feels like a co-sponsored endorsement that benefits both parties (with a subtle nod to the far-right ‘it’s a hoax/just flu’ brigade).
This is a fine example of how different value systems class. A previous generation that had a strategy that was efficient in war times, may use the same strategy and value system today, only to be catastrophic.
No, you are not a hero for working, just reckless.
This!!! I wish we wouldn’t glorify coming into work when you’re unwell. This is how viruses spread. If people stayed home, rested up, got better, *then* returned to work, we’d all be a lot healthier. But then our version of extreme capitalism doesn’t value the worker, just the product, so go on up ahead and work yourself to the bone. That’s the Can Do spirit! /s
Completely agree with this comment! I’m vulnerable and have had to be hospitalised and give up jobs far too many times because people were ‘brave ‘. Makes me angry
I think if she’s fulfilling duties online and by telephone, this is fine. When I had Omicron, I was able to work all week because I was vaxxed and boosted and generally felt ok. Granted, I work from home. I don’t think anyone who is Covid positive and works in person with the public should be wandering around breathing on people.
And while I don’t want to absolve the Royal Family of their bad public health behavior during this pandemic, the latest variants are extremely contagious. My Omicron case came from my fiance’s workplace where everyone is vaccinated and wears KN95s.
Same here – Had probably picked it up when in London for work, amongst vaccinated colleagues. Had very minor symptoms, isolated & worked from home the whole time.
I’m sure if her symptoms are like a mild cold she could manage reading some papers and taking a few calls.
But the queen working from home is not the same as us. She needs her courtiers, her dressers, someone to set up the calls, her speech writers etc. She endangers her staff by continuing to work.
“Work”…..lol
Exactly. If your job is so easy that a 95 year old with Covid can do it, is it really work at all?
How gullible are the British people?
I mean….
Did the article mention….
1. Elizabeth R’s love of horses? CHECK
2. Elizabeth R’s love of corgis? CHECK
3. Did they use the red boxes as a sort of Pavlovian bell, hearkening back to a time (immortalized by film! that we’ve all seen repeatedly!) when her dear papa taught her all about the importance of duty and the red boxes? C.H.E.C.K.
4. Did they advise to keep calm and carry on? C.H.E.C.K. motherfluffing check, it’s the royal hat-trick, plus one, of how to keep the British public enslaved to a memory.
As a personal note, I’m depressed for all of their degrees that the best they could come up with for “keep calm and carry on” is, cautious and sensible. Please and thank you, jazz it up a bit.
Am with you. Way to distract and silence the masses about where the money to pay for Andrew’s mess is coming from. That noise was getting way too, well, noisy.
The second this woman tested positive you know they pumped her up with all the monoclonal antibodies and medications they could. She’s the eff-ing queen!
A friend of mines husband who is diabetic and vaxxed got breakthrough Covid and got the monoclonal treatment and per him, starting feeling better within 24 hours.
In any event they should have wrapped her in bubble wrap and not had her working unmasked from the start and this all could have been avoided.
She’d probably received a fourth dose of the vaccine before this, too.
“This all could have been avoided” is a frequent refrain with this lot.
The “sensible” approach would have been to wear a mask and take precautions around her, but the RF is all about hindsight.
The Fail is being dragged for this headline. The timing of this rare instance of transparency regarding the Queen’s health makes me wonder if this is some kind of quid pro quo between the palace and Boris to support his premature lifting of Covid restrictions. It’s all a little too convenient and reads as propaganda to me.
It might just be that they’re kissing asses while there are still asses left to kiss.
That’s my conspiracy theory of the day too! I’ve commented to that effect above.
What work is this? Who does she feed or otherwise provide essential goods or services to? Can they just give it a rest with this whole “workhorse” branding they’re intent on pushing? It’s not in her interest, it’s increasingly looking like cheap soap opera BS, and it isn’t even a critical or honest reflection of the British people it’s supposed to exemplify? Who exactly is this sad drama truly for???
All of this making it sound as though her job is so important that the public could not bear her not working for a week. Give us a f***g break. The monarchy will not crumble because the queen wasn’t cutting ribbons and greeting people,it’ll crumble because it is not needed.
“For the love of Meghan Markle” MY3CENTS! It is huuuugely important for the Queen and PW to review legislation that could be adverse to their financial interests. Queen’s Consent exists for a reason y’all !!!
“She had a win on Sunday when her horse Kincardine won the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.” C’mon now, couldn’t that be said of ALL of us?
Dead!
With one minor difference…..my horse’s name is Flipperdandy.
This comment will get me through this Monday!!!
I’m an optimist, this will carry me through Wednesday!
A desperate attempt at rehabilitating the Queen’s image, hoping the commoners will forget her full support of her favorite son and all of her other disastrous decisions.
This is an awful headline – trying to shame people who need to stay home sick with covid??? Like anyone in the BRF actually works. What a bunch of assholes.
Indeed. I couldn’t have worked in the first few days of having covid. I could hardly even thing straight. They’re trying to make out it’s now just a mild illness, no worse than a bit of a cold. Maybe for some people it is but for others it’s clearly not. All this is going to do is make dodgy managers across the country start demanding their employees show up, even if they can hardly get out of bed because a frail 95 year old could do it.
No, wearing a F-ing mask when around people at engagements would have been the example to us all that people would have preferred to see
When the entire country gets the exact same medical care and other assistance HM does, then they can make the comparison.
Jesus, what a creepy, dystopian message.
It’s not some moral failing to take time off if you get sick. We’re human beings, not freakin automatons. Your coworkers will certainly appreciate you not trying to infect them.
Yeah no, if you’re sick, rest. I hope things have changed since Covid. Years ago I had a job recruiter tell me I’d better be in an ambulance if I call in sick. Horrible.
This statement is fucked up on SO many levels, I don’t even know where to begin.
Yeah, somebody put out a message for her. I don’t doubt that she watched a horse race and was happy to win. I bet her advisors even read the “red box” papers and sign for her or tell her what to approve. Keep up the “hard” work, Queenie.
The queen is being used as a propaganda tool for Boris and his “ pretending Covid is over so people don’t freak out about the multiple parties “ efforts and so all the talk of the need for a royal family to be separate from the government in power is pretty meaningless.
This. After Charles got covid the palace refused to say if Liz had it too citing medical privacy. Now suddenly they are disclosing it?
I think this came out to take the heat off public ire with the queen paying off Virginia Guiffre & to support the government ending all covid restrictions this week, with Liz supposedly being the example to the nation to keep calm and carry on even if you have covid. Coincidentally yesterday Boris Johnson said he can’t answer questions about the royal family in relation to to whether the Guiffre settlement came from public money.
And whilst an MP said they would raise question of public money being used for the settlement in parliament what’s the bet that doesn’t happen now as how dare you bring up such a subject when the frail queen is so sickly.. the government & palace very much work in lockstep.
Anyway not sure how she is an example to the British public to work through the illness. Royal reporters said Prince Harry had never worked a day in his life recently so according to them what Liz does doesn’t constitute work
I really hate this whole sentiment of being a hero and to power through work when you are sick. I know many people don’t have a choice and have to work when they are sick due to so many systemic reasons (and that’s a whole other issue), but the only thing anyone should be expected to do when ill is to REST. If TQ has gotten lucky with a mild case and feels okay to work good for her but working while sick should never be “an example to us all”.
Yes, she’s clearly an example to all of us peasants without a household staff of how to carry on no matter what. Oh wait, no she’s not. Because when we get sick, we have to still cook food, clean the house, take care of our kids and figure out how to pay the bills.
“The Queen’s Covid Example…..”
Example? More like a cautionary tale!
How many days of paid sick leave do workers in England get because whatever they are, they’re not as many as those available to the Queen. As someone above pointed out, “stiff upper lip” may have applied in wartime, but it does not apply to mass contagion.
OMG…where do we begin? I’m back on the sentence about the horse winning. You know, if I were part of a royal family that relies on Public taxpayer money, I don’t think I’d even entertain the notion of gambling, or if I did, making it public knowledge. I know she also has private money, and perhaps uses that, but honestly, it just LOOKS BAD.
They really think this behaviour is commendable while in truth it’s just utterly foolish, right?
Even my 98-old grandma would shake her head at this idiotic irresponsible act.
She’s definitely not an example for us all because she’s continuing to work when she’s unwell and she hasn’t been following the Covid protocols. Someone on twitter pointed out that the Government is trying to get people to go back to their offices, while the Queen continues to work from home. This whole narrative around the Queen is harmful and ridiculous. The Queen should be resting not working.
I thought we “crass and savage Americans” were the ones to incessantly work and run ourselves into an early grave all for the Almighty dollar.
Really, such a bizarre and terrible take for them to have on this. In no way is TQ an example for ANYBODY — “working” through Covid? Man, go eff yourselves. They should be ashamed of themselves.
Yep!
Methinks she just needs some positive press after all the backlash from paying for Andrew’s legal fees. What a bunch of horseshit, seriously.
The REAL reason they put out this so as not to trigger a constitutional crisis; if she can’t fulfill the role of head of state the it falls to her counsellors of state- Charles= also incapacitated, Camilla ditto, William = who knows where/how he is, Andrew = Pass.
Harry!!
What bullshit! It sounds like she deliberately got Covid and will work to shame us all. WTF? SHe is exemplary. We are not. This is bonkers! I’m sure any sane doctor would recommend his 95 year old Covid patient to keep chugging through her work schedule instead of resting, etc. Not. In the U.S., our death toll from Covid is almost 934, 000 people. Yes, we are close to 1 million dead. The queen (or rather her people) as always, are sending out the wrong message. If Charles wants to start his duties right now, that’s his business, but don’t foist this ridiculous narrative on the rest of us.
Makes me wonder why Kate never thought about the Covid ” get out of work” card. She’d be a natural.
The whole thing is turning into a royal circus. No, the Queen is not an example to anyone. She and her family appear to have ignored medical and professional advice regarding how to behave during a pandemic and what to do when you get infected. Are people supposed to believe whatever the palace chooses to put out? When the president of the US is sick, usually his doctors appear at press conferences, although they too can lie (Trump’s covid). Who diagnoses the Queen. The courtiers? As far as we can tell, since they don’t seem to bother tracing anymore, they just probably infected each other, round and round.
The Queen isn’t Wonder Woman. She’s a freakin’ senior citizen and should be regarded and treated as such. She is vulnerable and this bloody minded rah-rah attitude is going to kill her. Such annoying BS on the parts of the RR and those infernal courtiers.
Hey, if the 95-year old queen can work while being sick with covid, then the rest of you lazy peasants can get your asses out to work, too. C’mon teachers! C’mon, firefighters! Stop lying around gasping for breath and go to work!
The stench being emitted from this entire crew is just awful. And it gets worse by the day!
And thanks to the person who pointed out that gambling, be it horseracing, dog racing, cards, or whatever – is NOT an admirable activity.
These people have had more money than brains for a long, long time. I really don’t know how the sensible Brits tolerate it.
And, yes, Charles was over there breathing on mom just days before he was announced as positive again.
Whatever it takes, huh, Charles? You want to be king right now, don’t you?