Queen Elizabeth’s Covid is ‘an example to us all,’ she plans to work all week

Y’all know that we’re probably going to get a prestige film in five years called The Queen’s Covid, right? The media is already spinning Queen Elizabeth’s Covid status as something very brave and heroic, as opposed to something which was inevitable because of the royal family’s completely irresponsible and reckless behavior during a pandemic. The Queen has wandered around maskless for two years! She was a close-contact of Prince Charles and she was still meeting people face-to-face, and the palace refused to say whether or not she had even been tested! Anyway, this is the current Daily Mail cover. “Queen’s Covid an example to us all” is… wrong. Completely wrong.

The Queen is being ‘carefully monitored’ by her staff as they take a ‘sensible’ approach to her positive Covid test. The Palace is ‘cautious’ but not ‘alarmed’ by her ‘mild symptoms’ as the triple-jabbed Royal plans ‘light duties’ this week and to speak to the PM on the phone.

The 95-year-old Monarch still wants to fulfill online audiences and telephone meetings, with only one in-person event likely to be canceled. She felt well enough yesterday to pay tribute to Team GB’s gold medal in the curling at the Winter Olympics and ‘cheered at the tele’ as her horse won at Newbury.

But staff will keep a close eye on her as she is ‘considerably thinner and frailer’ than a year ago and last week said ‘I can’t move’ as she leaned on a walking stick.

BBC reporter Daniella Ralph told the Today programme: ‘The mood from the Palace is one of caution but no alarm. There are a couple of obvious aggravating factors here. Firstly that she is 95 years old, almost 96, and that immediately puts her in the vulnerable category. Also when you see the Queen now she is considerably thinner and frailer than she was a year ago and of course she will now have to be carefully monitored.’

She added it was possible Her Majesty will get some kind of anti-viral treatment but Buckingham Palace will not confirm it.

The Queen will also be working from her red boxes, sent to her every day and containing policy papers, Foreign Office telegrams, letters and other state papers from Government ministers and Commonwealth representatives that have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed. For company, she has her dogs – her elderly dorgi Candy, corgi puppy Muick and another young corgi. The monarch, if she feels well enough, is also likely to study the Racing Post. She had a win on Sunday when her horse Kincardine won the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.