Evangeline Lilly encouraged Justin Trudeau to meet with those trucker ‘protesters’

Very recently, I read a story about how the majority – perhaps even a “silent majority” – of people in North America and Europe are general pro-mask mandates and vaccine mandates, and we’re all starting to become a political coalition. As in, politicians need to start listening to US rather than the “squeaky wheel” anti-mask, anti-vaxx dumbf–ks who would rather throw huge public tantrums. I think about that a lot these days, especially in regard to the asinine “trucker protest” in Ottawa over the past month. Canada has its own dumbass far-right, white-nationalist, MAGA-adjacent, anti-vaxx movement too, and that’s all the trucker protest has been. It’s asinine and it is, in my opinion, domestic terrorism. Guess who is like “hey Justin Trudeau should negotiate with terrorists?” Evangeline Lilly. And she’s a prominent anti-vaxxer too.

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly is urging Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to speak with groups protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions in the country. The actor addressed Trudeau in a video posted earlier this week to the Instagram account for Bridge City News, a Canadian news show that airs on the Miracle Channel, a Christian television network. In the video, Lilly stated: “I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates. They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.” The actress then directly asked: “Why won’t you sit with them?” In her video, Lilly continued: “If you’re so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3 million protesters across the country who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate. Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.” (On Jan. 30 on social media, a false report incorrectly attributed to Ottawa police circulated that claimed 2.3 million people participated in the protests, but Reuters fact-checkers have debunked that number.) The Marvel star then considered the idea that there could be solutions to “bring Canadians together right now” that the Trudeau administration has not entertained. “You unify people by finding solutions together, not by vilifying those who say there is a better way… What we need right now from our leadership is unification, and that requires being willing to see, recognize and hear from the people sitting out in the cold at your door.”

[From THR]

Call me a despot or whatever, but I think all of those people needed to be rounded up and thrown in jail. These “protests” weren’t peaceful, and the “politics” behind the protest were dumb as hell. It wasn’t an organic protest either – it was clear that various far-right militias and terrorist networks were behind some of the protesting. It would be like arguing that Nancy Pelosi should have come out of the secure bunker on January 6th and negotiated with the terrorists who stormed the Capitol. Anyway, I genuinely and truly hope that Evangeline Lilly never works again. She’s dangerously stupid.

