Evangeline Lilly encouraged Justin Trudeau to meet with those trucker ‘protesters’

Very recently, I read a story about how the majority – perhaps even a “silent majority” – of people in North America and Europe are general pro-mask mandates and vaccine mandates, and we’re all starting to become a political coalition. As in, politicians need to start listening to US rather than the “squeaky wheel” anti-mask, anti-vaxx dumbf–ks who would rather throw huge public tantrums. I think about that a lot these days, especially in regard to the asinine “trucker protest” in Ottawa over the past month. Canada has its own dumbass far-right, white-nationalist, MAGA-adjacent, anti-vaxx movement too, and that’s all the trucker protest has been. It’s asinine and it is, in my opinion, domestic terrorism. Guess who is like “hey Justin Trudeau should negotiate with terrorists?” Evangeline Lilly. And she’s a prominent anti-vaxxer too.
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly is urging Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to speak with groups protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions in the country.
The actor addressed Trudeau in a video posted earlier this week to the Instagram account for Bridge City News, a Canadian news show that airs on the Miracle Channel, a Christian television network. In the video, Lilly stated: “I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates. They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.” The actress then directly asked: “Why won’t you sit with them?”
In her video, Lilly continued: “If you’re so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3 million protesters across the country who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate. Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.” (On Jan. 30 on social media, a false report incorrectly attributed to Ottawa police circulated that claimed 2.3 million people participated in the protests, but Reuters fact-checkers have debunked that number.)
The Marvel star then considered the idea that there could be solutions to “bring Canadians together right now” that the Trudeau administration has not entertained. “You unify people by finding solutions together, not by vilifying those who say there is a better way… What we need right now from our leadership is unification, and that requires being willing to see, recognize and hear from the people sitting out in the cold at your door.”
Call me a despot or whatever, but I think all of those people needed to be rounded up and thrown in jail. These “protests” weren’t peaceful, and the “politics” behind the protest were dumb as hell. It wasn’t an organic protest either – it was clear that various far-right militias and terrorist networks were behind some of the protesting. It would be like arguing that Nancy Pelosi should have come out of the secure bunker on January 6th and negotiated with the terrorists who stormed the Capitol. Anyway, I genuinely and truly hope that Evangeline Lilly never works again. She’s dangerously stupid.
Dumb b!tch needs to STFU. Those truckers are lucky I’m not running the country, I would have cleared the protesters on day two, ordered their commercial licenses and insurance revoked, and permanently impounded their protest vehicles. Anyone blocking a bridge, I would have shoved their trucks over the side into the gd water. You want your truck back?? Hire a fcking barge and go get it yourself.
I am DONE with these BS people and their BS. DONE.
I’d vote for you Izzy cause you are singing my song!
Izzy, you’d have my mom’s vote, every day she complains that people aren’t doing enough.
Ugh, she needs to STFU. Giving these occupiers any sort of serious attention is a hard NO. A responsible leader would not meet with a group like this and would not fold to any of their demands. It just sends a message to any group with an axe to grind that if they make enough noise and intimidate enough people that they can get their way.
What these people also fail to realize is that Trudeau and other levels of government HAVE HEARD THEIR CONCERNS. He doesn’t need to meet with them to hear it yet again. They have been inundating government representatives with endless calls and emails and local protests for months and months. They have sent reams of misinformed documents and “proof” and threats and wild ideas to government offices everywhere.
What they simply can’t accept is that much of their information is simply wrong, that most people disagree with them, and that throwing a hissy fit doesn’t get them what they want.
My comment is basically, everything Izzy said, except I’d add an “eh” at the end, for even more Canadianness!
I vote for Izzy!!!
YES! Thank you Izzy!
When the pandemic started in 2020, JT took care of the people who my heart broke for- people who were suddenly out of a job, or no longer had access to income. Even Ford had to hand it to him, as JT held it down and kept us hopeful with his daily updates and implementation of CERB in 2020.
And now, after weeks of the anti government/anti vaxx protestors (thousands of them) forgoing work responsibilities to hit up the streets of Ottawa, who will they have their hands out to when they no longer have a source of income because of personal choice? The government they hate so much will take care of them.
Part of me would love a stone cold F you, you’re on your own, to all of them!
People seem to have forgotten how bad things were in Canada. That elders were abandoned in their nursing homes in Quebec and the army had to be brought in to care for them. Those soldiers needed mental health care afterwards because of what they had to deal with. Being a reasonable person, I found the trucker protests misguided at best. One of their “mandates” was to have JT turn over the American two-vaccine required for entry rule overturned…huh? Truckers in Canada did not need to be vaccinated unless the company they worked for required it. As soon as the Nazi and Confederate flags began appearing, I was done. What happened in Ottawa was not a protest. It went from a misinformed idea to something that became a well organized machine to make Canada look unstable and undemocratic. Who wants to deal with a country where cities and borders can easily be taken over? The amount of international damage done for so many sectors is immense. The financial, emotional, and physical damage could take years to repair. And then there are so if only’s: If the Ottawa Police had actually done their jobs on day one, serving/protecting the citizens of Ottawa who pay their salaries, if the Municipal Government had implemented the by-laws in place, and if Doug Ford had shown an iota of leadership, if the Conservative Party had read the room for what “the protest” was actually about instead of using it as an opportunity to get rid of their leader before flip flopping again and reversing their position again after posing for pics…None of what ended up happening would’ve happened. JT had no choice but to evoke the Emergencies Act. No one else was doing their jobs. Given how volatile the situation had become, it’s amazing no one was seriously hurt (the woman being trampled by a horse was made up). I don’t know how the police managed to maintain their cool for so long. If you have time, consider reading the Tyee’s well-written article on the situation. It’s not a pleasant read, but it’s a necessary one to be more fully informed on a situation that isn’t likely to go away and could become much worse.
@ jbones “The government they hate so much will take care of them.”
This is absolutely enraging and the straight up truth! Thank you, jbones, for pointing this out, as grotesquely ironic as it is.
Izzy, if you’re Canadian please get into politics. 😛
I just hope that this is the end of it and the poor folks living in Ottawa who had to put up with this garbage fire of a ‘protest’ can get back to their normal lives and get THEIR freedom back.
As for Evangeline Lilly, she can take all the seats.
@Izzy I’d vote for you!
I’m with you Izzy 💯
Agree totally with you, Izzy. Need you to take over from missing-in-action Ford!
IZZY for the win! And I’m not Canadian, but it doesn’t matter because we ALL need to work together and get these terrorists disbanded. Prevent their agenda, more people live. Take away their trucks because just one COVID positive trucker driving all over the country is spreading it!! Likely killing the people who depend on the items that these truckers carry.🤬 OMG this pisses me off…
For the life of me, I never understand what these people think is the government’s role in a pandemic. The government provides health care in Canada. The government has a responsibility to ensure that the health care system is not overwhelmed. And to be clear: it is only just BARELY managing to accomplish this. A contact who works for Health Canada told me that our province runs the health care system at 95% capacity during normal operations. I think this is the dumbest policy I’ve ever heard and that the government should have started increasing the supply of beds so that every time there’s an outbreak, we don’t come to a screeching halt.
That said, nowhere in this conversation is there an option for government to do nothing! It already assumes responsibility for public health. That’s a given. So these protestors are saying that during a pandemic, government…shouldn’t? Government shouldn’t take the advice of experts? Government shouldn’t review data before making policy decisions? Government should consult truckers about border policy rather than the government of the country that those truckers are entering?
The fact that the truckers are even protesting the federal government (when it is provincial government that sets mandates) is just dumb. It’s all so dumb. I can’t handle the dumb. I’ve reached the end of my capacity to put up with dumb. We’re too stupid to survive as a species. Just end us now.
Canadian here – you have my vote! so over this shit
SHE SHOULD SHUT HER FACE!!
1) This is NOT how Canadians behave — this is pure Trumpian BS infiltrating a very small minority of white people from the sticks and Alberta.
2) This is NOT a federal issue. It is provincial, so go blow your horns at Doug Ford’s house (leaders of the Conservative Ontario govt).
3) Masks and vaccinnes are even more benign than mandates like seat belts and helmets, because they are for the good of others. If you want to kill your own damn self for “freedom” go ahead, but we must all protect our elderly parents and infant children!
4) You don’t HAVE to follow the mandates, but there are social consequences for not doing so. Dummies.
The thing is though…it’s not fringe and people from AB. Check your mutual follows with the Freedom Convoy accounts. It’s people you know supporting this too. We cannot keep dismissing this as someone in their mom’s basement because it’s everywhere and it’s dangerous to think otherwise.
@ Robyn- yes, this has been the most disheartening part for me.
For example, I’ve watched a teacher from my community support the convoy, post from the streets of Ottawa, and spew “wake up sheeple” rhetoric for the past 3 weeks on her FB. My blood is boiling as I witness people I once respected latch on to a convoy that started when 10% of truckers refused to get vaxxed. The teacher is in downtown Ottawa holding up signs about Children’s freedoms or some BS.
WHY ARE YOU THERE?!
FREEDUMB.
My damned brother went to the protests! This whole pandemic has been a wake-up call for me as to which members of my own f*kken family are dumbasses. I was horrified when he posted his pic on FB!! ARG! One of my best friends has been sucked into it! And for the life of me, I just cannot wrap my head around that viewpoint. It’s very perplexing and stressful.
We have quite a number in our rural Alberta community (shocking, i know). Even the otherwise lovely man who plows the roads in our village sympathizes with the idiot insurrectionists. I despair at the depth of ignorance and baseless entitlement addling the brains of so many people. And then there’s our revolting Trump wannabe premier, who begged for help from the federal government when our border crossing was blocked by idiots, and now plans to challenge the same federal government in court for instituting the Emergencies Act. I am so tired of everyone pandering to the worst elements of society.
Robyn, that says more about your social circle than about Canadians in general (9/10 of whom are double vaxxed) – maybe it’s time to do some pruning?
Studies on how health misinfo spreads show that people on either side of the issue are usually clumped in echo chambers, and algorithms on social media will be heavily influenced by what your friends consume, so a given person’s circle isn’t really a good indicator of broader public sentiment.
Doug Ford did fuck all despite being premier of Ontario, which happens to to include the city of Ottawa. The province is in control of policing powers when a municipality does not have the capacity to handle a situation and Doug Ford just pretended it was a federal issues and Trudeau’s problem since the parliament buildings are in Ottawa.
It was only when the idiots decided to block the Ambassador Bridge and blocked trade for his rich donors and he was getting calls from the governor of Michigan threatened to cancel trade deals that Ford declare a state of emergency for the province. And still he took over a week to do that despite billions being lost over day and auto plants being shut in the province and nearby US states. He did have time to go to his muskoka cottage for snowmobiling during the weekend though.
The federal emergencies act would not have been needed had Doug Ford done his job. But as a conservative he wanted this to be about Trudeau.
And let us not forget how quickly he moved to slash the number of wards for the City of Toronto, a plan that was decided by the elected councillors of Toronto and he did this during the municipal election and moved on that far quicker than he did for any response to the idiot freedumb white supremacist occupiers.
THIS. I certainly won’t forget, Dougie!
For somebody who always likes to say he’s pro business and pro law enforcement, he really left them out to dry, huh?
I hope the NDP has their shit together, their time is coming next provincial election.
Considering how many of those arrested kept confusing judges by talking about their “first amendment rights” (and I think some tried to take the 5th too), it’s pretty clear that a large number of the US right-wing funded protesters not only aren’t Canadian, they’re Americans who have no idea that they invaded a foreign country.
lol this is the best, most bizarre part. I keep finding myself so confused by people’s reasoning. It just makes. no. sense.
It’s not that they aren’t Canadian, it’s that they don’t understand basic civics, which is what happens when you defund education. Even in Ontario, where Civics is a credit required to graduate, they just foist it on the lowest in seniority etc because nobody wants to teach it, which is a damn shame because I LOVED teaching civics. It matters.
Yeah and I’d like to “encourage” Ms.Lily to continue being vapid and stupid and to shut the f**k up. Right wing Terrorism, and she’s right on board!
I certainly won’t pay to see anything she’s in ever again (and that includes you Marvel). See we have a free market in Canada too sweetie, so I’m voting with my dollars.
For me she reached my cancelling stage level a while ago when she went on those anti-feminist rants. Now she’s basically on Gina Carano’s level.
Huh. I wonder where all the MAGAt types are who tell every left leaning actor to “go back to Hollyweird and stick to acting” every time they voice an opinion are at?
Wow, she has a really high opinion of herself. Does she seriously think Trudeau is going to pause his busy job of running a country to listen to her empty-headed nonsense.
I live in Ottawa, it’s been hell here, a literal occupation by a group of white supremacists – no government should negotiate with terrorists and I’m glad Trudeau didn’t. They held our national capital hostage and demanded an overthrow of our democratically elected government, they are terrorists.
Also in Ottawa. This has been hell. I am also glad that Trudeau didn’t negotiate with the terrorists, that would have sent a terrible (and dangerous) message.
Hope you are ok, OriginalLaLa.
@OriginalLaLa & @Roop, I’m in Alberta and I’m sending you a big hug. These idiots are a group of terrorists and my idiot premier cheered them on. I cannot imagine how it has been for you – we have the idiots protesting on the weekends (and the cops doing nothing) and that’s been bad enough, I could not imagine 3 weeks of it.
I’m in Toronto, and I’m glad our major handled things the way he did. The first weekend of the protest, they were also in Toronto, on the Saturday night it was literal hell (I live downtown). The honking had the dogs going crazy, my neighbour’s 3 wk old infant was up most of the night and had that startled reflex thing happening from the horns.
Then on Sunday the Mayor stepped in and roadblocks were set up to prevent others from coming into the city. He literally had portions of two highways, the DVP and the Gardiner, closed to limit access to the city. By Monday morning clears out.
Every Friday morning since then, we’ve closed off the city to trucks and such. They were never given the chance to dig in here.
Dang, I was editing, but it timed out, sorry for typos and lack of proper punctuation.
Ridiculous. These people do not accept science and facts. Trudeau sitting down with them to say the same things he already does is not going to change their minds. It will do nothing more than give attention to their temper tantrum. She is a privileged jack*ss for this.
They hate him anyway. They don’t want to dialogue with him. This is just part of their game, where they pretend that they’ve been innocent and trampled upon the entire time.
Valerie, yep, we drove by one of the gatherings when the Convoy drove by and the amount of ‘F•ck Trudeau’ flags was unreal. This isn’t about mask and mandated, this is about haying the government.
How did she become the WORST ughhhh noooo don’t do this evangeline! She really sucks in so many ways. As an elderly millennial I was so in love with her in LOST. Well she really LOST the plot and she just sucks as a human being.
The leader of said trucker protest is a raging “pure blood” racist. This is whom Miss “I used to cry myself to sleep because God made me so pretty” wants to have a tete a tete with? She should have stuck to her party line.
I live in Canada, my idiot racist brother and sister inlaw were a part of the tractors blocking off the 402. None of this is about people protesting against mandates. These are racist bigoted homophobic transphobic misogynist POS who want to overthrow a democratically elected government
Gilead is their literal utopia. Patrick King is a POS white nationalist scum! These people are terrorists and we do not negotiate with them, hence why Trudeau didnt speak to them. Also note the white supremacy still working in their favor with the fact it took 3 ridiculous weeks to clear them out. These people are racist terrorists who need to be held accountable.
I live in downtown Ottawa and the last 3 weeks have been hell. I slept well for the first time in weeks Thursday knowing the end was near. I’ve been harassed, I’ve seen people harassed, and we’ve all lived with the stress, disruption, and knowing it ins’t safe to walk around. They were anything but peaceful. We see hundreds of protests a year and this was an occupation. Also, Americans need to learn how the parliamentary system works before calling JT a dictator. But most importantly, over 90% of Canadians over 5 are vaccinated.
Fellow Ottawan here, sending hugs. It’s been awful and I don’t think people outside of Ottawa really know how bad it was.
I’m so sorry. My daughter is downtown and we packed her and her girlfriend up and temporarily moved them into our place near Billings. I genuinely feared for their safety as queer young women, and my daughters girlfriend has an auto-immune disorder. We all have so many stories, and Lily can get stuffed.
Yeah…she’s always been a little wacky.
Thank you Evangeline! Please support Canada!
You do realize she’s showing support for a bunch of unhinged conspiracy theorists and they are as dangerous and loony as MAGAts. Many of these people are armed insurrectionists akin to the monsters who stormed the capital on Jan. 6/2021. They want to take the entire government down and are using vaccine and mask mandates as a way to rile the moronic masses who are clearly being organized by much larger players like the Proud Boys, etc.
Do you want to see another wave of Covid? Do you want to see children too young to get vaccinated sick and dying? Do you want to see our overworked and stressed out health care workers getting terrorized by these thugs?
This is not supporting Canada, it is tearing it apart and your comment is highly offensive.
I support an Evangeline-free Canada! No air and attention should be given to such despicable people like her.
They are very much the minority as 84% of Canadians have had one dose and 79% are fully vaccinated (2 doses).
Source: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccination-coverage/
This is the one time where i wish Canadians were more mean about things. Most of us never wanted this trucker convoy to fuck up our lives and businesses downtown, and we certainly don’t want her to represent any of us. Go away, Evangeline! You can take your swastika flag waving brethren with you!!!
Doesn’t make me want to watch you in a movie!
Love Paul Rudd but I absolutely cannot stomach this twit.
Yep, she’s talking herself out of getting those sweet, sweet Disney dollars in her paychecks, isn’t she? If they had any intention of doing anything further with her character after the next Antman movie, they’re reconsidering it NOW.
The protest organizers were there to take over the government. Why on earth should Trudeau have to listen to these people who are so unhinged and unreasonable? They are terrorists. They tortured surrounding residents with sleep deprivation and forced business to close. The group was made up of people with different goals, there would be no point in talking to them because they wanted different things. They also bought children in to use as shields from law enforcement. There was also a strong presence foreign influence (US citizens) getting involved and stirring things up. Not to mention the entire world is in a pandemic and forced to do things we all don’t want to do. What makes the protesters so special that they get to have a full on tantrum and seize the capital and borders just because they don’t like it?
I live in Ottawa too and while I really wasn’t personally disturbed by the protest I was thoroughly disturbed by the occupation and terrorist behaviour in my beloved hometown. I’m quite relieved it’s pretty much over and we can live our lives in peace and freedom again. It took way too long to end and so many good and decent people have suffered in their homes and businesses!
They aren’t protestors. They are terrorists engaged in illegal occupations. That’s it. If they really wanted a peaceful and reasonable discussion, they wouldn’t be out there doing what they’re doing. They just want things their way. They’re a bunch of overgrown babies who’ve never been told no in their lives and are now subjecting the rest of us to their collective temper tantrums. They’ve been sheltered and coddled their entire lives, and now that they’re being asked to follow a couple of rules, they’re rebelling. Losers. AND many of them brought their kids to use as shields. Beyond reprehensible.
When you’re supporting groups with a bunch of Nazi flags, maybe time to pause and step back and shut up. She really grates my nerves and is so far up her own ass.
Marvel is pretty hands off political statements by their stars but I have to think Kevin Feige’s guzzling maalox between her and Letitia Wright (who is at least quiet lately). But EL is digging herself a career grave. Ant-Man 3 almost didn’t happen and is mostly being used as a bridge movie to other characters (like Kang) and potential team ups (Young Avengers with an older Cassie Lang cast). So her days were probably numbered anyway. But the MCU does like to have supporting characters pop up all over the tapestry. I think that’s gone here. I don’t think we’ll see much of her on the PR circuit for AM3. Just let Rudd, Jonathan Majors (Kang) and Kathryn Newton (Cassie) handle it.
There will be an inquest, it will all come out in the wash, rinse and then dry. We are living in the age of misinformation and propaganda. While I applaud her need to be a citizen with opinions, it will help if she did her homework.
I applaud the police from Vancouver, Calgary, Quebec, RCMP, OPP and Toronto. It was unfortunate that small business and residents were harnessed and abused.
Thank God the attempted coup was averted.
Now for the proper inquiries and inquest, I suggest that she get the appropriate apps, do the research and think twice before she shares her uninformed thoughts.
I applaud her need to stay engaged, just do it responsibly. PMJT was not elected with one vote.
An aside – the anti-vaccination idea was started by a British doctor, after his vaccine for small pox was rejected.
And why would anyone give a shit about her opinion?
Flying FIsh, exactly. Has-been actress. Who cares about her opinion? SHe can suck eggs.
It would certainly keep her quiet, which is a consummation devoutly to be wished.
THERE IS NO FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE. IT ONLY EXISTS FOR PRIVATE COMPANIES – yeesh
My husband and I traveled to Quebec last week for leisure from the states, and we were pleasantly surprised at the strictness of Covid policies in every store, restaurant, and hotel. We had to show vaccination status cards at all times with our passports and had to mask indoors everywhere unless eating.
No complaining, no one whining about protocols, and hand sanitizer was not a suggestion – proprietors WATCHED you use it.
I’ve never felt so safe in the last two years in hellish USA as I did for a week up north. Bravo to a country with sense and a willingness to look out for others. I am fed the f-ck up with Americans and their bullshit.
Please stop calling this a truckers protest. It was an attempted coup by right wing nutbars.
I have too much rage to make a coherent comment except STFU Evangalist Lilly.
Perfectly stated.
Tell me about it. My whole family; brothers, sisters, parents and their kids are convoy freedom protestors and I work in Healthcare. Ugh it’s sad.
The so-called “protest” was hi-jacked by various right-wing groups that are anti-government and racist as well. I think there was infiltration from some U.S. organizations. It was frightening to hear the rhetoric and see the uncivil behaviour.
The right wing terrorists are all funded by Russia anyway both financially and through misinformation . I mean this is a brilliant way to use stupid and greedy people to destabilize any government getting in your way. These terrorists don’t actually care about their country, they just care about themselves and their own agenda.
Many people in Canada are leery of the origins of this “protest” as the organizers are known far-right and have been asking for their First Amendment rights. The first Amendment in Canada is the Manitoba act lol.
Free speech and freedom of assembly in Canada have many limitations, including hate speech and terrorizing residents.