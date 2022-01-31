Nick Cannon hosted a gender reveal party for his eighth child



Last October, Nick Cannon, 41, announced that he was going to try to be celibate until 2022. He seemed to be conflating sex with procreation, and had said a few days earlier that he was going to take a break from having children. What if Nick said that because he had already impregnated a different woman? Nick had a gender reveal party over the weekend for model Brie Tiesi. This is Brie’s first child and will be Nick’s eighth. He has had seven children with four different women, aged seven months to 10 years. The youngest and oldest of Nick’s children are twins. Four of Nick’s children were born within just a year. Sadly, he lost his five-month-old son, Zen, in December to brain cancer.

We know about Nick’s upcoming baby due to photos of the lavish outdoor party, taken by a photo agency. We don’t have those photos as they’re exclusives, but you can see them on Page Six’s site. Here’s more on this, from Page Six. Spoiler – it’s a boy.

Is eighth time a charm for Nick Cannon? It appears the TV host may be expecting another child, as he hosted a gender reveal party with Johnny Manziel’s ex, Bre Tiesi, in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday. Pics from the party show Cannon, 40, and a pregnant Tiesi, 30, gathered together with a small group of friends and surrounded by pink and blue balloons. Tiesi – who recently finalized her divorce from Manziel – was photographed cradling her baby bump in a white bodycon dress with towering stilettos. Cannon matched Tiesi (whom he worked with on “Wild N Out”) in a white ensemble of his own, consisting of a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a beanie. Photos from the event also show guests popping open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air to reveal Tiesi is expecting a baby boy. This will mark the first child for Tiesi. Reps for Cannon and Tiesi did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Is it insensitive to call Nick Cannon Octodad? He lost Zen and that must have been devastating. This will be his eighth child so I think Octodad is accurate and he earned it. I also hope that he meant it when he said that he was going to take a break from having kids. Vasectomies are reversible outpatient surgeries with low complications. For what it’s worth it seems like Nick is upfront with the women he’s having kids with and that they’re all OK with this situation. I’m not going to say more except that I’m glad he’s in therapy.

None of the photos on Brie’s Instagram show her pregnant.