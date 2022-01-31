Nick Cannon hosted a gender reveal party for his eighth child

Last October, Nick Cannon, 41, announced that he was going to try to be celibate until 2022. He seemed to be conflating sex with procreation, and had said a few days earlier that he was going to take a break from having children. What if Nick said that because he had already impregnated a different woman? Nick had a gender reveal party over the weekend for model Brie Tiesi. This is Brie’s first child and will be Nick’s eighth. He has had seven children with four different women, aged seven months to 10 years. The youngest and oldest of Nick’s children are twins. Four of Nick’s children were born within just a year. Sadly, he lost his five-month-old son, Zen, in December to brain cancer.
We know about Nick’s upcoming baby due to photos of the lavish outdoor party, taken by a photo agency. We don’t have those photos as they’re exclusives, but you can see them on Page Six’s site. Here’s more on this, from Page Six. Spoiler – it’s a boy.
Is eighth time a charm for Nick Cannon?
It appears the TV host may be expecting another child, as he hosted a gender reveal party with Johnny Manziel’s ex, Bre Tiesi, in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.
Pics from the party show Cannon, 40, and a pregnant Tiesi, 30, gathered together with a small group of friends and surrounded by pink and blue balloons.
Tiesi – who recently finalized her divorce from Manziel – was photographed cradling her baby bump in a white bodycon dress with towering stilettos.
Cannon matched Tiesi (whom he worked with on “Wild N Out”) in a white ensemble of his own, consisting of a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a beanie.
Photos from the event also show guests popping open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air to reveal Tiesi is expecting a baby boy.
This will mark the first child for Tiesi. Reps for Cannon and Tiesi did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Is it insensitive to call Nick Cannon Octodad? He lost Zen and that must have been devastating. This will be his eighth child so I think Octodad is accurate and he earned it. I also hope that he meant it when he said that he was going to take a break from having kids. Vasectomies are reversible outpatient surgeries with low complications. For what it’s worth it seems like Nick is upfront with the women he’s having kids with and that they’re all OK with this situation. I’m not going to say more except that I’m glad he’s in therapy.
Nick Cannon hosts gender reveal party for pregnant Bre Tiesi: photos https://t.co/omZPLpGFjP pic.twitter.com/VOdsZmybpN
— Page Six (@PageSix) January 30, 2022
None of the photos on Brie’s Instagram show her pregnant.
presumably all these women live in different places, how does he have the time to be a present father for all his children
how does he have the money to support them all???
@Ana Maria he makes a lot of money in Hollywood so money isn’t the limited resource for him that it would be for others. Time, however, is a limited resource so @Shabs question is a legitimate one
He needs to stop with this madness. He uses women as incubators for his offspring. There’s no way he’s an involved father for all of there kids. And those women need to stop having such low standards and bringing kids into this mess.
I’m just hear to add my 2 cents that I know no one will read and while I do find it gauche, having all these kids, and I do wonder what mimi is thinking about all this.
As a single mother by choice with a known donor I think we have to stop assuming these women are only in it for child support.
Some women may really want to have a child and have found a willing and present donor in nick who wants to be more than a donor but also less than an every day in the home father.
There are lots of ways to make a family.
I understand what you are saying and to a point I agree. But I’m not sure this is entirely the case. Nick is trying to leave a legacy in his “family” and the more kids the better…he can have his own village. Kind of reminds me of Sister Wives. As for MiMi…she fits your scenario in that she was more into the fact of kids…not support.
There’s not enough money in the world … These women lack self-worth and he’s a colorist pig.
Yes. It has escaped no one’s attention that Nick wouldn’t touch a woman who can’t pass the paper bag test with a 10 foot pole. But I guess that’s good news for non-racially ambiguous black women.
He’s a reckless bigot.
That’s what I find so weird. He likes to go on about how “black is beautiful” and etc., but when it comes to the women he picks for himself, he definitely ain’t living those principles. I guess he has a standard for black men and one for women?
I don’t keep up with Nick Cannon and don’t plan to. But I am curious to know if this means he was impregnating this lady while he and Zen’s mother were struggling with the baby’s illness? This woman looks about 6-7 months pregnant. Is it wrong to say this sounds twisted?
Do you really think he was there for her and the baby? He has so many kids and baby mommas. I’d be surprised if he checked in more than every other week.
He also works a lot and now he has to. I think he maybe gets a bunch of same aged kids together at once like 8 birds with one stone.
I was thinking about Zen’s mom, too. This must be especially hard for her.
I was thinking about Zen’s mom, too, and hope that she’s doing okay with this news. This child is a boy as well, and that would just feel so “salt in the wound” if it were me. It seems extremely insensitive.
I agree Lauren. How can she be handing the loss of their child as he is now expecting another child, a son, and it seems that she has been left out in the cold.
Why can’t big Nick keep his little Nic packed away for a long period of time or possibly forever! How can Nick possibly be a father to so MANY children? They certainly don’t live with him or are they all living in the same neighborhood so he can sleep at each home on a rotation?
I feel for all of the women in Nicks life. He isn’t father material, he is only spreading his seeds. Selfish and pathetic neanderthal attitude. They all need to dump his ass!! That includes Eddy Murphy, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, DMX, Willis Mcgahee, Flavor, Shawk Kemp, Easy E., and P Diddy. You guys need a vasectomy!
I think it’s fair to guess he’s not a very involved father.
This man is clearly not right in the head. His therapist has their work cut out for them.
How does this even work? Does he just call all the women he knows and asks them to have a baby with him?
He always says on his show that he visits all of his kids and is there for them. It doesn’t seem wise for his health. He has a serious illness and he will exhaust himself trying to be there for all of them. He will eff up his health in the long run.
I am not sure how ok thee Mariah is with this situation and if she would have gotten involved with him knowing he planned to populate a small vilage in the future.Mariah is a snob , I bet she finds it gauche that she has fellow ‘baby mamas’ .
He can obviously procreate the way he sees fit provided everyone’s a willing partner in the situation. I do hope Zen’s mother is finding peace. As painful as it must be to lose a child, it must be even that much harder watching your son’s father celebrate the birth of another child from another mother so soon after losing your baby.
My heart breaks for her the most. I hope that she has a strong support group because she needs it. Not the Nick is there for her as he is too busy celebrating another child.
*not that Nick is there for her*
I have nothing to say about this but that I hate “gender” reveals. What is being revealed is the shape the genitals. That is all. The gender and how strictly the child adheres to the stereotypes attached to that gender will not be known for a few years at least.
🙄🙄🙄
I agree, Aang. These gender reveals can quickly become very un-fun for a person like me who can’t fit into the supposed norm.
I really don’t understand this. I don’t get what he is doing, or why any of these women are agreeing to it.
I really feel for the mother who lost her child, I can’t imagine dealing with that grief and seeing the father out celebrating a new baby just weeks later.
My first thoughts. It’s absolutely sick.
Clearly he refuses to use birth control. As do the women he sleeps with.
aang, I get it, but at least they didn’t kill people with explosives at this reveal. Consider it a bright spot.
Or start a massive destructive forest fire
How the hell is he gonna afford all that child support? Octodad, indeed.
Nick Cannon is an extremely rich man, he did a very smart thing as a young man and made sure that he has many streams of revenue. He’s rich, but he’s not especially smart.
Why are these women agreeing to have unprotected sex with him knowing he’s leaving kids in every port?
The “eighth time’s a charm” thing still makes me think he’s lining up future organ donors.
Child support. I hope I don’t sound like a misogynist, but the only reason that these women are having kids with Nick is for money. Of course Mariah and Britney are in a different category, because he was with them for several years, but any woman after 8 kids is looking for a check. Nick basically has a harem of women that he is impregnating for reasons and the ladies get a child and 18 years of child support in return. I really hope I’m not coming off as an a**hole by saying this.
Can we stop giving this ridiculous, self-centered twit the attention he craves. These women are just as ridiculous as he is and here’s a hint for him, they’re having these babies to hook your pocket, but you go ahead.
I feel bad for Nick. He clearly had a lot of struggles going on with his own mortality and some screwed up ways of dealing with it. I can only imagine losing his 5-month-old to death has only exacerbated the problem. I hope he takes some time away from babymaking to get the help he needs.
He seems to be very deliberate in impregnating multiple women, although I guess it’s his choice and the women seem to be willing participants. However, having very recently lost an infant, it’s my opinion that it’s in poor taste to have a public (and media-covered) gender reveal party. Yes, it’s the mother’s first child and all, but one would think that the entire family is still grieving and all involved could celebrate the new baby privately.
Doesn’t he have lupus or some other auto immune disease. Not to sound icky but he is doing this for stem cells?
In 1000 years, if there are still humans, like 30% of them will be a descendant of Nick Cannon. Like Genghis Khan or something my god
I just feel so sorry for Zen’s mother, she lost her baby n her baby daddy is hosting gender reveal parties with another woman for his new baby. I feel sorry for nick for losing a baby, I really do, but he seriously needs to stop and actually think about what he’s doing.
I thought I picked a loser to marry, but Mariah has me beat. Bless her for having to deal with this fool.
To me it looks like he is a willing sperm donor. The woman he has kids with may not want to have a traditional family. They may want to do it on their own but instead of going to a sperm bank they can go to their friend Nick for the sperm. If all parties are in agreement then that’s their choice.
Who are the people attending a “party”? Are they the same who attended a funeral what 6 weeks ago?! This is just beyond troubling. Everyone standing around smiling like this is normal. Children deserve two functioning parents. I get it, stuff happens, (I’m the product of a single parent household), but why willing bring an innocent child into the world knowing he / she will get very little time, if any time at all with their sperm donor?