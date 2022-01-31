Nick Cannon hosted a gender reveal party for his eighth child


Last October, Nick Cannon, 41, announced that he was going to try to be celibate until 2022. He seemed to be conflating sex with procreation, and had said a few days earlier that he was going to take a break from having children. What if Nick said that because he had already impregnated a different woman? Nick had a gender reveal party over the weekend for model Brie Tiesi. This is Brie’s first child and will be Nick’s eighth. He has had seven children with four different women, aged seven months to 10 years. The youngest and oldest of Nick’s children are twins. Four of Nick’s children were born within just a year. Sadly, he lost his five-month-old son, Zen, in December to brain cancer.

We know about Nick’s upcoming baby due to photos of the lavish outdoor party, taken by a photo agency. We don’t have those photos as they’re exclusives, but you can see them on Page Six’s site. Here’s more on this, from Page Six. Spoiler – it’s a boy.

Is eighth time a charm for Nick Cannon?

It appears the TV host may be expecting another child, as he hosted a gender reveal party with Johnny Manziel’s ex, Bre Tiesi, in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.

Pics from the party show Cannon, 40, and a pregnant Tiesi, 30, gathered together with a small group of friends and surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Tiesi – who recently finalized her divorce from Manziel – was photographed cradling her baby bump in a white bodycon dress with towering stilettos.

Cannon matched Tiesi (whom he worked with on “Wild N Out”) in a white ensemble of his own, consisting of a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a beanie.

Photos from the event also show guests popping open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air to reveal Tiesi is expecting a baby boy.

This will mark the first child for Tiesi. Reps for Cannon and Tiesi did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

[From Page Six]

Is it insensitive to call Nick Cannon Octodad? He lost Zen and that must have been devastating. This will be his eighth child so I think Octodad is accurate and he earned it. I also hope that he meant it when he said that he was going to take a break from having kids. Vasectomies are reversible outpatient surgeries with low complications. For what it’s worth it seems like Nick is upfront with the women he’s having kids with and that they’re all OK with this situation. I’m not going to say more except that I’m glad he’s in therapy.

None of the photos on Brie’s Instagram show her pregnant.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Nick Cannon hosted a gender reveal party for his eighth child”

  1. shabs says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:04 am

    presumably all these women live in different places, how does he have the time to be a present father for all his children

    Reply
    • Ana Maria says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:24 am

      how does he have the money to support them all???

      Reply
      • pottymouth pup says:
        January 31, 2022 at 4:28 pm

        @Ana Maria he makes a lot of money in Hollywood so money isn’t the limited resource for him that it would be for others. Time, however, is a limited resource so @Shabs question is a legitimate one

  2. Lucille says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:09 am

    He needs to stop with this madness. He uses women as incubators for his offspring. There’s no way he’s an involved father for all of there kids. And those women need to stop having such low standards and bringing kids into this mess.

    Reply
    • Runaway says:
      January 31, 2022 at 2:04 pm

      I’m just hear to add my 2 cents that I know no one will read and while I do find it gauche, having all these kids, and I do wonder what mimi is thinking about all this.
      As a single mother by choice with a known donor I think we have to stop assuming these women are only in it for child support.
      Some women may really want to have a child and have found a willing and present donor in nick who wants to be more than a donor but also less than an every day in the home father.
      There are lots of ways to make a family.

      Reply
      • Theresa says:
        January 31, 2022 at 4:05 pm

        I understand what you are saying and to a point I agree. But I’m not sure this is entirely the case. Nick is trying to leave a legacy in his “family” and the more kids the better…he can have his own village. Kind of reminds me of Sister Wives. As for MiMi…she fits your scenario in that she was more into the fact of kids…not support.

  3. LooneyTunes says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:13 am

    There’s not enough money in the world … These women lack self-worth and he’s a colorist pig.

    Reply
    • Haylie says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:30 am

      Yes. It has escaped no one’s attention that Nick wouldn’t touch a woman who can’t pass the paper bag test with a 10 foot pole. But I guess that’s good news for non-racially ambiguous black women.

      He’s a reckless bigot.

      Reply
    • Sam the Pink says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:28 am

      That’s what I find so weird. He likes to go on about how “black is beautiful” and etc., but when it comes to the women he picks for himself, he definitely ain’t living those principles. I guess he has a standard for black men and one for women?

      Reply
  4. MsIam says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I don’t keep up with Nick Cannon and don’t plan to. But I am curious to know if this means he was impregnating this lady while he and Zen’s mother were struggling with the baby’s illness? This woman looks about 6-7 months pregnant. Is it wrong to say this sounds twisted?

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      January 31, 2022 at 9:51 am

      Do you really think he was there for her and the baby? He has so many kids and baby mommas. I’d be surprised if he checked in more than every other week.

      Reply
    • Ry says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:09 am

      He also works a lot and now he has to. I think he maybe gets a bunch of same aged kids together at once like 8 birds with one stone.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:24 am

      I was thinking about Zen’s mom, too. This must be especially hard for her.

      Reply
      • Millenial says:
        January 31, 2022 at 2:21 pm

        I was thinking about Zen’s mom, too, and hope that she’s doing okay with this news. This child is a boy as well, and that would just feel so “salt in the wound” if it were me. It seems extremely insensitive.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        January 31, 2022 at 3:28 pm

        I agree Lauren. How can she be handing the loss of their child as he is now expecting another child, a son, and it seems that she has been left out in the cold.

        Why can’t big Nick keep his little Nic packed away for a long period of time or possibly forever! How can Nick possibly be a father to so MANY children? They certainly don’t live with him or are they all living in the same neighborhood so he can sleep at each home on a rotation?

        I feel for all of the women in Nicks life. He isn’t father material, he is only spreading his seeds. Selfish and pathetic neanderthal attitude. They all need to dump his ass!! That includes Eddy Murphy, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, DMX, Willis Mcgahee, Flavor, Shawk Kemp, Easy E., and P Diddy. You guys need a vasectomy!

    • Summergirl says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:49 am

      I think it’s fair to guess he’s not a very involved father.

      Reply
  5. Lulu says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:26 am

    This man is clearly not right in the head. His therapist has their work cut out for them.

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      January 31, 2022 at 9:51 am

      How does this even work? Does he just call all the women he knows and asks them to have a baby with him?

      Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:04 am

      He always says on his show that he visits all of his kids and is there for them. It doesn’t seem wise for his health. He has a serious illness and he will exhaust himself trying to be there for all of them. He will eff up his health in the long run.

      Reply
  6. Noki says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I am not sure how ok thee Mariah is with this situation and if she would have gotten involved with him knowing he planned to populate a small vilage in the future.Mariah is a snob , I bet she finds it gauche that she has fellow ‘baby mamas’ .

    Reply
  7. canichangemyname says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:39 am

    He can obviously procreate the way he sees fit provided everyone’s a willing partner in the situation. I do hope Zen’s mother is finding peace. As painful as it must be to lose a child, it must be even that much harder watching your son’s father celebrate the birth of another child from another mother so soon after losing your baby.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      January 31, 2022 at 3:30 pm

      My heart breaks for her the most. I hope that she has a strong support group because she needs it. Not the Nick is there for her as he is too busy celebrating another child.

      Reply
  8. aang says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:40 am

    I have nothing to say about this but that I hate “gender” reveals. What is being revealed is the shape the genitals. That is all. The gender and how strictly the child adheres to the stereotypes attached to that gender will not be known for a few years at least.

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:58 am

    I really don’t understand this. I don’t get what he is doing, or why any of these women are agreeing to it.
    I really feel for the mother who lost her child, I can’t imagine dealing with that grief and seeing the father out celebrating a new baby just weeks later.

    Reply
  10. jferber says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:11 am

    aang, I get it, but at least they didn’t kill people with explosives at this reveal. Consider it a bright spot.

    Reply
  11. Jennifer says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:19 am

    How the hell is he gonna afford all that child support? Octodad, indeed.

    Reply
    • MelOn says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:30 am

      Nick Cannon is an extremely rich man, he did a very smart thing as a young man and made sure that he has many streams of revenue. He’s rich, but he’s not especially smart.

      Reply
  12. HeatherC says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Why are these women agreeing to have unprotected sex with him knowing he’s leaving kids in every port?

    The “eighth time’s a charm” thing still makes me think he’s lining up future organ donors.

    Reply
    • JT says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:30 am

      Child support. I hope I don’t sound like a misogynist, but the only reason that these women are having kids with Nick is for money. Of course Mariah and Britney are in a different category, because he was with them for several years, but any woman after 8 kids is looking for a check. Nick basically has a harem of women that he is impregnating for reasons and the ladies get a child and 18 years of child support in return. I really hope I’m not coming off as an a**hole by saying this.

      Reply
  13. MelOn says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Can we stop giving this ridiculous, self-centered twit the attention he craves. These women are just as ridiculous as he is and here’s a hint for him, they’re having these babies to hook your pocket, but you go ahead.

    Reply
  14. Lila says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:28 am

    I feel bad for Nick. He clearly had a lot of struggles going on with his own mortality and some screwed up ways of dealing with it. I can only imagine losing his 5-month-old to death has only exacerbated the problem. I hope he takes some time away from babymaking to get the help he needs.

    Reply
  15. Honey says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:29 am

    He seems to be very deliberate in impregnating multiple women, although I guess it’s his choice and the women seem to be willing participants. However, having very recently lost an infant, it’s my opinion that it’s in poor taste to have a public (and media-covered) gender reveal party. Yes, it’s the mother’s first child and all, but one would think that the entire family is still grieving and all involved could celebrate the new baby privately.

    Reply
  16. JustMe says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:38 am

    Doesn’t he have lupus or some other auto immune disease. Not to sound icky but he is doing this for stem cells?

    Reply
  17. Jones says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    In 1000 years, if there are still humans, like 30% of them will be a descendant of Nick Cannon. Like Genghis Khan or something my god

    Reply
  18. February Pisces says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    I just feel so sorry for Zen’s mother, she lost her baby n her baby daddy is hosting gender reveal parties with another woman for his new baby. I feel sorry for nick for losing a baby, I really do, but he seriously needs to stop and actually think about what he’s doing.

    Reply
  19. Trish says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    I thought I picked a loser to marry, but Mariah has me beat. Bless her for having to deal with this fool.

    Reply
  20. Fabiola says:
    January 31, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    To me it looks like he is a willing sperm donor. The woman he has kids with may not want to have a traditional family. They may want to do it on their own but instead of going to a sperm bank they can go to their friend Nick for the sperm. If all parties are in agreement then that’s their choice.

    Reply
  21. Andrea says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:30 am

    Who are the people attending a “party”? Are they the same who attended a funeral what 6 weeks ago?! This is just beyond troubling. Everyone standing around smiling like this is normal. Children deserve two functioning parents. I get it, stuff happens, (I’m the product of a single parent household), but why willing bring an innocent child into the world knowing he / she will get very little time, if any time at all with their sperm donor?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment