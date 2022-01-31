Ilana Glazer: You don’t get to kiss another person’s baby or bite their thighs

Ilana Glazer is promoting her Apple plus comedy series, The Afterparty, with Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz and Sam Richardson. It’s about a murder at a high school reunion. Ilana explained in an appearance on The Tonight Show that the show crosses genres. I haven’t subscribed to Apple + since my trial ran out at the end of last year, but this sounds fun. (I also want to see CODA with Marlee Matlin.) Ilana is most famous for Broad City, although I know her more as an Internet personality. She co-hosted the Met Gala red carpet last year with Keke Palmer and we’ve never gossiped about her, which is usually good news for a celebrity. She was funny and engaging with Fallon, particularly when she was talking about her baby. Ilana has a six-month-old daughter with her husband of five years, David Rooklin. I can’t find the baby’s name or any photos of her, so I’m including photos of random other celebrity babies to fawn over. Here’s some of what Ilana told Fallon and her interview is here.
On her six-month-old baby
She’s so creamy dreamy. We call her a twinkle filled with breastmilk. She’s chunky, I’m nibbling, I’m kissing. You have a baby to bite the thighs. You don’t get to kiss another person’s baby on the mouth, that’s bizarre and you don’t get to bite other people’s baby’s thighs.
On her high school experience and drug use
I went to high school in Long Island… with like 2,500 kids. I knew 2% of my class.
I was actually in an anti-drug club called The Positive Edge. You did the [club] to cut class and teach fourth and sixth graders not to do drugs and it’s lies. We’re telling them ‘don’t do drugs’ as we’re starting to experiment with drugs. It was like the D.A.R.E. program, did that work? We had a cop come and tell us how bad drugs were and how some bad guy’s gonna sell you drugs. The truth is that your friends sell you drugs. That’s who’s pushing it.
She’s not wrong about your friends being the ones selling you drugs in high school. I worry about teenagers now that even marijuana can get contaminated with fentanyl. There’s a whole supply chain for drugs, although there are plenty of states where marijuana is legal and can be obtained that way.
The stuff she said about her baby was cute! My son is 17 and sometimes I think about the time when he was that little. I wasn’t biting my baby’s thighs or kissing him on the mouth though. I have always been a head kisser and I still do that, although it’s nice when families kiss each other on the lips. Also, why would you want to bite someone else’s baby? Babies are cute, but only your own baby is cute enough to nibble.
We don’t have any photos of Ilana’s baby and we don’t know her name, so here’s a photo of a model named Katherine Katherine Webb-McCarron and her baby, Gunnar, at five months old. I didn’t really know about her, but People had a story about her getting body shamed postpartum and I got heart eyes for that baby!
Kaavia James Union Wade at six months!!
Bindi Irwin’s ten-month-old baby, Grace:
Touching and kissing strangers babies faces drives me batty.
Also touching pregnant women tummies without asking for permission.
That interview was kind of strange and random.
Well okay! Glad that got straightened out 😳.
I admit I only clicked on this one because I wondered why in the world does she want to bite baby thighs, and after reading this I still can’t tell and I hope she isn’t hurting her baby. I’ve always thought kissing children on the mouth is grotesque. Somebody always jumps on me and says “my parents did that and I did that and it’s totally normal!” but when do you stop? When they’re 2 years old? 5? 7? 10? 13? Ugh, it’s always gross.
There are a bunch of articles out there about this. While not everyone can relate to it, it’s hardwired into a lot of people, and not weird or gross:
https://www.mother.ly/life/wanting-to-eat-your-baby/
Also babies love it when you play nuzzle/bite. They also can love mouth kisses. Studies show that as well. They know that saliva swapping is meant to be intimate (not romantic) and will mouth all over their loved ones. I don’t see it as weird at all. And why would someone think mouth kisses are gross? It’s not very American but definitely a thing in many other places. It’s not uncommon in Japan to bathe with your mom even as you’re grown. My German family does the spa naked together. These are normal things, just perhaps not for everyone.
Maybe I’m a weirdo but a sure-fire way to coax the biggest baby belly laughs from my nephew when he was little was to pretend to eat his little chonky foot. So I pretended to eat the little chonky foot, dammit!
Every time, he’d laugh so hard he’d almost spit up.
Now that he’s a sullen teenager who is embarrassed that he has any relatives at all, those memories are so precious.
I’m that someone. You do know that American culture isn’t the only culture? The puritans really did you dirty.
Plenty of Americans do this, though. I’ll peck my mom on the cheek or lips to say goodbye sometimes, and there’s nothing vaguely inappropriate about it. Tom Brady had a social media vid where his son did the same, and people got weird about it there, too. It’s a regional cultural thing in my experience, same as how an adult calling their parents “Daddy” and “Mama” would be seen as strange in the northeast, but it’s not uncommon for both genders to do it in the Deep South.
@Veronica S. That’s because there isn’t one “American culture” (I assume referring to the US even though “America” is more countries than just US). But in the US there are MANY cultures and ways of doing things like you say. And “Puritans” originated with the Church of ENGLAND.
I’m fully aware that ‘American culture’ isn’t the only culture. I guess I need some hard stats on the biting of babies thighs. It’s why I looked at this article. It has nothing to do with being Puritan. Biting babies thighs does not sound good unless in a metaphorical? sense. I have to ask, is biting babies thighs something people actually do?
I’ll have to say, in this day and age of Covid, I wouldn’t want anyone kissing a baby on their face/lips unless they passed a test or took a hazmat shower.
I get the kissing, but biting.
I doubt she is chomping on her baby, probably more like nuzzling.
there are good reasons not to kiss babies on the mouth – mostly because they don’t have much of an immune system and can pick up diseases, even herpes. but that desire to hug and kiss and snuggle babies is pretty hardwired and it helps them survive despite being noisy and messy little things.
Omg – I’m quite sure she’s not hurting her baby 🙄 And kissing on the lips isn’t gross and I think you’re weird for thinking that. They’re babies! We breastfeed them, change their diapers, bathe them, etc. But somehow a peck on the lips is gross? Ugh! I’m not sure about other moms, but I just gradually stopped kissing them – probably around 4 or 5? – and then it was hugs and cheek kisses.
I was never someone who kisses on the mouth (except my partner) but that all changed when I had kids. As soon as they started understanding kissing they wanted to do it back and they would pount their mouths up to me for kisses.
And I’m sure it’s not “biting”, but more like nuzzling, which is also something a lot of people just naturally fall into with their babies. It’s usually accompanied by comical chewing or “nom-nomming” noises and elicits baby giggles in response.
“Is this comment for real?” That was my first thought too. I don’t get how people think kissing your child, your baby, is gross.
I had the same reaction too, for real this is mystifying to people? It’s not weird to me either to be overtly physically loving with your family! And just like you @Lawcatb, I was never a mouth kisser with anyone but my spouse until I had my son… and omg the baby kisses are the best. He was also just a mouthy baby in general, so he would “nibble” on anything he could, including my face, even when he was a tiny little drooler, and it was so sweet and messy and cute. And I would nibble his arms and toes back too (*ofc* gently- for all the pearl clutching ‘hope she isn’t hurting her own baby’ people 😆). Mouth kisses (which were not extreme or frequent) gradually stopped around preschool, but face/head kisses continue so far (he’s 9). That said, I can see him evolving out of face kisses soon, think he tolerates them right now.
For me, physical closeness to your kids (lots of hugs, snuggles, kisses, and all that) is a different and special type of family intimacy that can be built, where you can feel familiarity and comfort and be relaxed about your body. Just another expression of parental love, IMO.
What are you even talking about, ” kissing children on the mouth is grotesque”? It may not be the norm in your family but it certainly is very common throughout the world and is not “grotesque”. As for when you stop, I’m a grown woman who, yes!, still kisses my parents and sister on the mouth. It is not odd or romantic, it’s affectionate.
Exactly. Not all intimacy is sexual and/or romantic.
I think it’s grotesque that you sexualize a parent kissing their child on the mouth. My adult husband kisses his mom and dad on the lips every time he sees them. I now kiss them on the mouth too. It’s not an open-mouth make-out, it’s a peck. It’s not sexual at all and it’s very weird that you describe it as grotesque.
I have been babysitting my family members 2yr. old and every time I see her I am reminded that she’s Ms. Noodle on Sesame Street 😊
OMG, Katherine’s baby is so fat. SO FAT. I love it. I want to squeeze his puffy little cheeks and hug his little sausage body.
Sorry but descriptions like creamy dreamy, and a Twinkie filled with breast milk are adorable. Makes my uterus all tingly – if I still had one that is!
Katherine Webb-McCarron is married to AJ McCarron who is an NFL player (who never gets to play). I bring this up because, if you have the time, you should look up AJ McCarron’s chest tattoo; it is as ugly as their baby is cute – very!!!!
Also, poor Katherine has been dealing with comments about her body for a long time (a football commentator took time out of the broadcast to comment positively on her appearance during the college football title game in 2013). Most of it has been positive, but can we not just let people be? If you have a comment about someone’s body, keep it to yourself!
I was more fascinated by my baby’s toes. And most Moms I know secretly think that their baby is more darling than everyone else’s. It’s the Moms who don’t feel that their child is special that I worry about.
I love baby toes. They remind me of teeny tiny fingerling potatoes lol
I cant imagine kissing another persons kid unless it was close family like grandchildren or the children of very close friends and NEVER kiss them on the mouth, not because I think its odd but because of herpes simplex. There was a story a few years ago where a young child almost died because someone who had a cold sore kissed them and the kid contracted the virus.
Biting their wee thighs? Wtf? Who does that to a child that isnt their own?
Besides my own the only babies I’ve ever wanted to get that close to are my nieces/nephews and my bffs kids. I have very close relationships with all of those kids/young adults now. Mouth kissing is not weird, at least not in my family. I’d never nibble the thighs of any child but my own just bc that can be misconstrued. But toes? Those are fair game for nibbles.
I don’t know. It depends what the baby likes. When amusing a baby, I’ll often pretend to eat the baby. Yummy baby, yummy baby, nom, nom, nom, nom. Make little munching sounds, act like their leg or arm is an ear of corn.
But only if I get that hysterical, wonderful baby belly laugh. Baby shows less than delight, move on. Maybe they like peek-a-boo.
Errr… is not gross to kiss babies on the lips. I adore my nieces and they see me as a second mom… I gave them tons of kisses on the lips, played to chomp their toes and legs and they love that and laugh so much. Yes I understand not kissing or touching strangers babies but your own or your nieces/ nephews ? I don’t think is weird at all. Not all intimacy has to be romantic or sexual. My 2 cents.
My fav is blowing raspberries on their bellies, never fails to get a laugh.
Ohhhh, my kids both LOVED that, you reminded me and now I can hear the squeals and see the squinched-up chubby baby cheeks and two-tooth smiles!! 😍
I also kissed them both on the lips and still kiss my nine year-old daughter on the lips. We can stop when she doesn’t want to anymore. It’s not weird or grotesque, it’s lovely.
About the drug stuff, no one really tells how peer pressure and social influence works (in your brain) or asks you what you really want for yourself. Do you want to fit in and don’t mind a little risk taking? Or are you dealing with crippling self doubt and depression and want to escape? It’s like food and dieting. People talk about discipline and stuff but not really what’s going on neuro endocrine wise when you restrict food.
It would be funny if they named Ilana’s baby Brooklyn. Then her name would be Brooklyn Rooklin. She would be B. Rooklin.
Well, only if the baby has the father’s last name. Otherwise it’d be Brooklyn Glazer.
Not sure we should assume children get father’s name, especially given Ilana didn’t change her surname.
These babies are giving me the worst baby fever! My youngest is almost 5, so I am missing the baby stage big time, but my husband says no more babies, and I’d also have to be pregnant again, which is a hard no from me, but AHHHHHHHH!!! Those fat, chubby, delicious babies!