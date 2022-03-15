Thomas Markle ‘would be more than happy to’ testify in Samantha’s lawsuit

The White Markles are parasites. They are some of the sleaziest characters I’ve ever seen in my life. Arguably, Thomas Markle is the most toxic and pitiful piece of sh-t anyone has ever encountered. He’s spent the past four years smearing his daughter, telling lies and making an ass out of himself. I still believe that almost all of Toxic Tom’s sh-t is a paid performance, complete with scripts written by some British tabloid reporters. Speaking of, Toxic Tom has a YouTube channel like all of the other hate-for-profit lunatics. Thomas Markle said words about Samantha’s lawsuit against Meghan:
Meghan Markle’s father says he’s willing to testify against his estranged daughter and her “ginger husband” in the defamation suit filed by his elder daughter, Samantha Markle. Thomas Markle said he intends to side with Meghan’s half-sister Samantha, who is suing the former royal over “false and malicious statements” she allegedly made in her explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.
“I would be more than happy to,” Markle, 77, said when asked if he’d sit for a deposition by photographer Karl Larsen on his YouTube channel, “Remarkable Friendship.”
“I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face … I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter.”
Samantha — who is seeking $75,000 in damages, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees — has alleged in court docs that Meghan, 40, falsely claimed to be an only child and lied about when they last saw each other. Thomas said he believes Samantha would be victorious in court.
“It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sit there and exposed things that they shouldn’t be exposing to anyone and I think it’s so disrespectful to the royals,” Markle said of Meghan and Prince Harry. “I am basically what you’d call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals.”
Thomas added he believes the Duchess of Sussex should settle the suit. “There are so many obvious, obvious lies that are immediately challenged that I can’t imagine Meghan even going into the court with this,” he said. “She can’t defend the things she said.”
Again, Meghan and Harry are not being roadblocked and thwarted by palace courtiers and two-faced a–holes like Jason Knauf anymore. They live in America, land of free and the litigious. The Sussexes are lawyered up from Montecito to London. My point? I hope that Tom and Samantha sue their way into utter destitution. I hope Meghan slaps back at Thomas and Samantha HARD and I hope Meghan completely ruins them.
Speaking of, Samantha’s main troll Twitter account @TheMarkleSammy has been suspended. Samantha’s lawyer told Newsweek: “Samantha’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked; someone changed her password; and, some of the Twitter screenshots that have appeared in the media very recently appear to have been altered or Photoshopped. However, due to the urgency of this matter, we are still investigating.” This happened after Ellie Hall’s Buzzfeed article was published over the weekend. And then on Monday, Christopher Bouzy pointed out that Twitter has actually suspended four of Samantha’s accounts. Her main account and three burner accounts she used to communicate with hate-for-profit YouTubers and spread lies and conspiracies about Meghan.
Breaking: Twitter has restricted Samantha Markle's alternate accounts following the suspension of her primary account. pic.twitter.com/rhSnn1x8VM
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) March 14, 2022
At some point all this will be traced back to the Palace. Someone is paying these grifters to shove themselves in front of a camera to deflect from the BRF being an embarrassment.
It may take years until some Kitty Kelley-type author writes about it, but some point we will find out who funded all of this.
I would Love it if Harry exposed all, who’s bankrolling these grifters, who’s feeding them their scripts, in his upcoming memoirs.
Ginger? The queen team? That sounds scripted by someone British, not American. In the U.S., Harry Potter fans might say ginger but the rest of us say redheaded. As for queen team, no one I know in the US has much of any opinion about Queen Elizabeth. We do like her late ex-daughter-in-law Diana and her grandson Harry and his wife Meg, though.
Honestly, I’d believe these trash people are happily doing this for free.
@superashes … Agreed. I’ve believed all along that what they both want is for Meghan to pay them to shut up and go away. This latest ploy came just after Andrew paid a multi-dollar settle to keep his legal issue from going to trial. He even suggested as much in the video.
And isn’t this the same photographer Samantha hooked Thomas Markle up with for those pre-wedding ‘out shopping for the wedding’ pictures?
This.
They don’t need any help being awful.
Agreed, they both love the sound of their own voices.
Quite frankly, I see the British expressions which an American would hardly use but these white Markles are so venomous and greedy that they are quite capable of uttering these things because they are pretentious and don’t realize that even the Brits who are colluding with them behind the scenes despise them, and English royals think they’re trash too.
Does anyone know the release date of Tina’s Brown next book on the British Royals?
@BTB, April 26 is the release date. I placed it on hold at the library.
Tina Brown may sympathize with the royals. Hard to say.
Am sure Tina Brown is inordinately proud of her “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” despite having lived in USA for the past ~40 years. Read her book on Diana after Meghan married Harry since she supposedly ‘knew’ Diana. Despite her lack of first hand knowledge of Meghan, it hasn’t stopped her from going on US TV to talk sh*t about Megxit, etc. As the other woman in Harold Evans’ marriage she may have sympathy for Camilla.
The whole thing is going to come crashing down once the Q dies. The infighting between Clarence and Kensington—the anger when Charles cuts off his younger siblings—it’s going to be the war of all against all and the BM will make so much $$$ from this family eating itself alive. First out the door is always best—H&M are well out of it.
It would be tracked back to the palace as soon as Samantha or Tom goes under oath and gets cross examined by H&M’s lawyers.
All Sam and Tom’s past evil deeds will be on the table if they testify and they’ll again be cross-examined by some of the best lawyers in the world.
Which is why I hope this does get to depositions and court rooms, it will ruin the white Markles. It could even result in Sam and Tom being investigated criminally when the cross-examination brings up what they’ve done with the funds they’ve taken to smear Meghan from the press and the Youtube hate accounts respectively. The financials of which sound extremely suspect.
Of course he would be happy to testify for Samantha. Moron chose the daughter who steered him into the trash place over the daughter who took care of him financially and loved him. He is such a horrible man there are no adjectives to describe him anymore.
This is never going to trial and Tom knows it. Even if it did he would Never testify. This is all just noise.
Whenever I see this loathsome ape, I always remember his frequent claims that he didn’t have much longer to live and so Meghan should see him now, years ago when he was trying to publicly pressure Meghan into speaking to him and introducing him to Harry. Notice now how robustly he says he looks forward to testifying against Meghan in court (both now and when Meghan was suing the D. Fail)? No mention of feebleness or age because it suits him now. This guy is so contemptible. Both him and his first 2 children are absolutely shameless.
This side of the family is pure evil! Bless Meghan because I can’t even imagine the betrayal she has gone through.
this lawsuit will be thrown out. I believe Samantha already tried this with Omid too.
I hope people continue to ignore these two and that they spend the rest of their lives in misery for what they put Meghan through.
Of course he would be. It’s not like he has anything else going on for himself. What a lowlife. How could someone do this to their own daughter?
(Also, how did someone as classy as Doria wnd up with such a tacky, windbag like Thomas Markle in the first place?)
According to his first wife he could apparently put himself out to be charming but then after they were married he was verbally abusive, unfaithful, and withheld cash from her (of course he spent on himself for drugs and other women).
She looked a bit younger than him in old photos, could have simply been youthful naivety.
Everyone’s had that one relationship with the toxic person who seemed so charming at first when they’re young.
In fact narcissists are extremely proficient at putting up a charming exterior and love bombing a person until they get what they want. Then the true colors of their personality come out. And Tom is incredibly narcissistic.
“I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face … I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter.”
Not, “I’ve been trying to get to see my daughter and my grandchildren whom I love and miss …” Yeah, I know we’re way past that fantasy. He has no love for anyone but himself (if that), most especially not his older daughter, but their wagons are hitched together in their evil, nasty mission to make Meghan’s life a living hell because she didn’t capitulate and make them royal adjacent (a la Middletons). This approach is bizarre and could never succeed, not even a financial settlement is in their future. With the recent scrutiny on their shenanigans, I hope they get dragged down into destitution where they belong.
So based on that statement, he has been trying to take Harry and Meghan to court since they got married? For what exactly? For not speaking to him? This is really ugly, he’s ugly and so is his horrible troll of a daughter. But I have to remind myself that the real villains are the tabloid media and the royal family because they started this sh*tstorm.
There’s a lot of evidence against him. He was in the printed order of service for the wedding as escorting Meghan down the aisle. Plus he was seen eating unhealthy fast food days after he supposedly had a heart attack. And there would be phone records of Harry and Meghan trying to reach him plus their sending him an airline ticket to fly to the wedding.
He sounds absolutely criminally obsessed. Glad he said that publicly, looking forward to it being used against him soon.
He absolutely hates Meghan and she’s better off without him.
He’ll be happy to testify if he gets paid enough. He won’t do it for free, even for Samantha.
Exactly!!! He’s only in is for the $$$$!! Toxic Tom has no one and it’s due to his own actions. A life of narcissistic behaviour.
In the Buzzfeed article, I was surprised how many people were claiming that Meghan is a liar! Scammy is 17 years older than Meghan. She has no idea how Meghan grew up. I’m glad she has been suspended from Twitter though. I hope it’s permanent. Plus her douche attorney always has the classic line of Scammy being hacked when she makes the most hateful comments. How convenient!
I don’t get how her “fans” ignore how she flew to London and waited in front of Harry and Meghan’s residence grinning inanely for the cameras. Now that is creepy IMO.
BAD DAD keenly wants to have a show trial because the Fail on Sunday one collapsed. He is imaging his own documentary covering said trial and exclusives interviews, book deal and a lot more interviews to promote himself. They both want money, public attention and revenge on Meghan for rightly gong NC. Both he and TOD can shout on a hill top until they are exhausted if they like but really should TV and tabloids be giving these spiteful, vicious losers a platform to harass someone who correctly doesnot want to see or communicate with them after repeated betrayals? Neither has anything of value to say and each time they utter they prove she was right to protect herself from them.
And wasn’t it timely of Knauf to present just the info Sammy would need for her defamation case into the public record during the Fail appeal? Someone on Twitter was just connecting the dots regarding Sammy’s defamation suit and JKnife.
This advance planning smells like the Fail rather than the royals because we know the Firm cannot think ahead by that many months. Instead, they are reduced to globbing onto any dastardly plot that the tabloids concoct.
I doubt the Fail could get Jason to break his NDA though. This is the Fail and the Palace working together in the invisible/visible contract. And also why Harry said he hoped to see only the Queen soon and not his worthless father and brother.
This is straight up from the palace. And the fact Thomas is insulting Harry by referring to him derogatorily as “ginger” when the grandkids he’s saying he wants to see are also ginger. This man is disgusting
Also, to my knowledge the term “ginger” is not widely used to describe redheads in the US nor is it considered derogatory. But in the UK it is. So Toxic once again reads from the script he’s been given. I guess after all of his years in television, “Evil Father” in his mind is just a role he’s playing. Unfortunately for Meghan, it looks like “Loving Father” was just a role he played too.
No, it’s pretty common with those of us who grew up with Harry Potter and South Park.
Gingers don’t have souls you know?
You are correct @msiam, while it has gained a little traction, it would be extremely unlikely for a man his age to be using “ginger”.
I remember my son talking about kick a ginger day, in elementary school. He learned about it there. I didn’t realize it came from South Park.
South Park made an episode about it, but fingers were long teased before it. People forget this. And what about the redhead from Giligan’s island. Her name was Ginger!
My sister in law is a ginger in her 40s. If she tells me she was mocked in school for having red hair, pale skin and freckles then gingers were mocked well before South Park even existed.
People use redhead instead of ginger in the US. With redheads sometimes given the nickname RED.
Why would he be on the “Queen team” and not the side of his daughter who was driven to contemplate suicide unless it is all about cashing in? How would he have a clue if anything Meghan said was a lie when he himself hasn’t seen her since before her wedding? I hope this exposes Tom, Sam and their finances.
He apparently hasn’t noticed that exactly zero of the people on the “Queen team” have ever bothered to meet him. I would bet he has never even spoken on the phone to a single royal, except poor Harry, that one time.
That BuzzFeed article was truly disturbing. These people are sick and their financial supporters need to be investigated. I think it’s more likely to be Piers Morgan than the RF considering his utterly shady and illegal history. Wish there was a way for them to all be fully exposed without poor Meghan ever having to go to court.
Meghan doesn’t need to go to court. The case will be thrown out and Samantha knows this. This lawsuit is just for papers and to subconsciously call Meghan a liar, and that is the narrative the palace has been pushing since the interview. The truth will out but I don’t see that ending the Windsor, If anything the Windsors will end themselves by their actions
Nah, its not Piers who is backing this, its the palace through and through. Toxic said as much when he said the royal family and the queen “owe him”. They are all dancing to the ” royal tune” including Piers. Jason Knauf is the key.
I wish someone would be able to unequivocally connect the dots to the BRF!!! I know that the Buzzfeed article opened up Scammy’s atrocities but I think the BRF has been working with TT this entire time. His interviews and his structure of speech leads me to believe that they are ALL involved with TT, but it would be grand to see the receipts!!
Well there’s a terrible trio for you – two Markles and a Morgan, each disgusting in their own particular way. Morgan is a straight-up, dodgy, nasty, unscrupulous, disgusting hack. The two Markles are parasitic bits of garbage, money-hungry, bitter, cazy lunts. And they wonder why Meghan cut them out of her life?. The sooner these three are dispensed with, othe better
This is her Father doing and saying these horrible things. It makes me want to cry and I can’t imagine how Meghan feels.
I wonder if Meghan can sue Samantha for those “fake pregnancy” tweets? Although I’m sure Samantha is dead broke, I would love to see HER under oath. Anyway, I’m glad that BuzzFeed article came out because it sure put a crimp in Samantha’s quest to portray herself as a victim. I wonder if this is why Chris Bouzy called her filing the lawsuit when she did preemptive, she was trying to get ahead of this story coming out about her own antics.
This is what’s gonna bite the sister in the ass. Making provable defamatory medical claims is how Cardi B won 4M off a YouTuber and got the videos taken down. All Meghan would need to do is submit her medical records under seal and it’s done. The judge in Cardi’s case reviewed them and without revealing anything he advised the other side to settle quick.
You know that’s what’s gonna happen if this actually gets into a court room. Plus Meghan gets to dig into how much money those people have made off of lying in her because the sister was stupid enough to bring it up. If Meghan counter sues she’s cooked unless the BRF pays her settlement like they did Andrew’s.
I do wonder if H&M are going to expose how W&K and the RF worked collectively together to defame M and harm his family? Like the documentation is getting pretty clear cut and it’s showing an active coordination between parties. So I wonder…
Meghan doesn’t need her money but she could ask for a gag order be placed on them, not allowing them to target her and her family with hateful lies. I think a permanent restraining order against them in long past due also and should name for all four of them (H,M,A,& L) so if they every try to come near them they there is no grey area, it is against a court order. I think it’s time, and with the evidence floating around I think she will have no issue convincing a judge it is necessary.
I don’t know if Meghan could get a restraining order because Scam hasn’t threatened her physically. Maybe she could sue Scam like Cardi B sued her YouTube stalker but I think Meghan doesn’t want to give the Fail more potential fodder for their stories. I think quiet dignity like they are doing is the way to go. People will get even more sick of Toxic and Scam, even the Fail will see diminishing returns for their efforts to smear the Sussexes.
It isn’t my choice, and they will do what they will. I personally would be done as soon as my kids were targeted. Especially with a sister allegedly supplying hate propaganda. Read the comments on the hate videos on YouTube sometime. It is enough to make me vomit.
Sam DID fly to London and waited in front of the entrance to the Sussex residence. That certainly is crossing the line IMO.
Samantha Rasmussen crossed the line when she was giving her nefarious interviews in 2016. Showing up at KP gates only shows she is a clout chasing money-for-nothing nutjob. Getting a restraining order isn’t that easy, unfortunately, in my state at least. Tried twice. Two different people, two different situations. One involved me. Sadly, the person you want a restraining order against has had to have physically injured you..stalking wasn’t enough. Lurking and looking inside from an exterior window wasn’t enough.
Samantha is the definition of an attention whooore. Bad Dad too. It was amusing to see Richard Eden questioning why Samantha’s multiple twitter accounts were suspended. Why does he care? Considering he was crickets on the Bot Sentinel reports and the Buzzfeed article. My goodness, wasn’t he the one all up in arms about trademarks and Delaware? LOL The rota’s are not doing the BM or England favors with their nonsense reporting.
if i say what i’m really feeling my comment will be removed so i’ll just say that Meghan is better without him and the day we stop hearing from him is a day i will rejoice.
With you totally on this. I have nothing remotely decent to say about this waste of oxygen.
@a808: I got ya. I know EXACTLY what you mean and it’s taking the utmost restraint not to call this dirtbag a “dirtbag.”
The Markle’s are such obvious assets for the British press & therefore palace that stevie wonder can see it. Like the Markles were barely mentioned in the Oprah interview but which institution was & has been doing all it can to discredit it? Hmm 🤔. So it’s clear why the palace would want it out there that Meghan’s sperm donor lied on Oprah.
The British press mined a lot of personal info from when Meghan sued the Fail & want more which is why the Fail tried to appeal the summary judgment & probably part of why Scamantha has been encouraged to sue Meghan. They will blatantly have Thomas say defamatory things on his channel in the hope a lawsuit by Meghan would bring personal info out during discovery. I guess being cut off & having no leaks from the palace anymore the press need to find other ways. So I don’t think Meghan should or will sue the Markles for that reason.
Thank goodness for Diana and Doria!
Sweetie even Bad dad’s bestie the paparazzi photographer (I love that irony, don’t you?) Karl looked totally bored listening AGAIN to his tired BS about events that are long past.
Meghans and her attorneys were given 21 days to respond to the lawsuit filed by S. I really hope that this hate youtube channel of T along with this suit is her final straw and she goes scorched earth on these two. They need to pursue criminal and civil charges with no mercy before these people and their crazy followers before it ends in tragedy.
I hope they are taking their time and putting together one hell of a counter lawsuit and I hope they wait till day 20 to respond.
Ooooh, day 20? Any chance the Cambridges will be on tour when that occurs? You just know that either way this lawsuit response will just knock the royal tour right off the front pages. Couldn’t happen to a better pair of colonialists.
The story broke early last week so yes they should overlap.
He’s a monster. That Meghan tolerated this person for so long and gave him so many chances is a true testament to her character.
Sperm donor hates Harry with passion, he blamed him for cutting off the money flow from Meghan.
Toxic Tom said Meghan is just like her mother, so he knows it’s over for him with Meghan and it never began with Harry, no lost.
Scammy said she hope there is room in the bed for Harry, with Doria in it, TT and Scammy are going bonkers, because they have to lie and perform to get money.
TT showed up at Oprah’s gate dropping off a letter asking her to interview him, so he is mad at Oprah too.
The Judge in Meghan’s case against the MOS, said TT was of no relevance to the case.
I think Scammy is getting abuse by her jail bird partner, she called the police when he dropped off the toilet, then denied the police report, just like the fake accident she tried to staged and a check of police and hospital records proved it was another lie from lying Scammy.
What makes me laugh about this is that I think Tom Markle and his daughter Samantha have a….a Hollywood vision, I guess, of what happens in a courtroom. Meghan is going to be on the stand, wiping away tears as Tom Cruise hammers at her “I WANT THE TRUTH!” or Reese Witherspoon pieces together bits of her beauty routine that don’t make sense and causes Meghan to break down on the stand and admit that IT WAS ALL A LIE!!!! I’m not even a human being, I’m a robot!!!!
that’s not going to be what happens. IF the case gets far enough, there will be discovery and depositions, and at this point I think its likely that TM would be deposed, and the questions aren’t going to be “tell us why Meghan is awful.” The questions will be specific, pointed, and will cover a range of topics that the Markles might not feel comfortable talking about.
And even if this case does eventually make it to trial (which I doubt), TM taking the stand against Meghan will ensure there is never going to be the slightest chance of a relationship there. I don’t think there is that chance now, but taking the stand would be the final nail in that coffin.
“I’ve seen Perry Mason! I know what goes on!!”
Toxic Tom will probably fake another heart attack if he has to actually go to court. This guy is saying he’ll go to court like he said he’d go to the wedding. He would totally back out at the last minute.
Btw, what happened to him suing to see his royal grandkids?
Your first paragraph was gold.
It’s easy for TM to say he’s willing to testify against Meghan. It wouldn’t be easy for him to do.
In my limited knowledge, I don’t think they would let him have a script to read from.
T & S are loathsome creatures.
I don’t understand how there’s a legal issue at all here. Yes this is the land of the litigious and there’s a sleazy lawyer for every case. But even if Meghan had said she was an only child, which isn’t how she phrased it, how is that defamation from any legal standpoint?
The coffin was nailed shut in 2018 as soon as she mailed her letter to him. He’s lied through his teeth for years now. He’s dead to her.
The biggest issue they both will have is that discovery works both ways and M and her team will ask for their financial records, all of them. The RF and MOS don’t want that. The US isn’t Britain, so the legal advice they’re getting is really bad.
Scammy is dumb enough to think that her lawsuit will be victorious but she is unaware of her need to be deposed. Once Scammy will be required to produce documents regarding her finances, Scammy will become much more uncomfortable. As for TT, he is all talk and no action. He wouldn’t be able to keep his stories straight or lie effectively. This is all performative for them.
Meghan has an army of the best top notch attorneys and she is going to bury them. I will be dancing in the streets!!!
I’m so sorry but I wrote the same thing you did!
Re legit and respectable legal process of claiming someone is defaming you: first you make it clear this information is defamatory and you bring up how they knew this when they said it by citing evidence and asking them to cease and desist via lawyer.
If the person continues, then you sue. Scammy didn’t do that (pretty sure she’d have been on British tv telling everyone if she had), she went from defaming to crying victim with a bs suit.
The fact that Samantha says she was hacked and never made those tweets and they were photoshopped is stupid. I served on the grand jury last year and leaned some things. Just because you delete photos, texts or tweets doesn’t mean they are gone forever. They can dig all of that up. If this case goes to trial
( which is doubtful) Meghan’s lawyers will prove that Samantha made these claims.
Unless she has some powerful computer skills to make something untraceable, the posts can be tracked back to their origin. Of course, she also could be providing access to her accounts to cohorts.
Then she can’t claim she was hacked if she voluntarily gave access to someone else. And this is numerous accounts over four years, so highly unlikely she wasn’t aware or an active participant. Plus she never put out disclaimers denying it was her until now when all of the tweets are laid out together in public.
If FB/twitter metadata & internet provider shows posts coming from Sammy’s physical address on a computer that was also used to post stuff she’s not claiming was ‘hacked’… Whatevs. She will have trouble with the ‘malice’ part of defamation, even if Meghan misremembered actual dates they met up.
The Markles have never heard of the old adage: When embarking on a game of revenge, did two graves: one for yourself and one for your victim.
This lawsuit is already starting to backfire and the sperm donor’s video only has 12K views 😊
Noone feels sorry for him anymore, and to top that off he has only ever been platformed by UK and Aus Media.
The American media gave him the wide berth, why do you think that is???
I lost my father 2 years ago this June. We were close, I was a true daddy’s girl. I miss him every day.
If I was under attack like Meghan is, my father would have found a way to come back from the dead to defend me, not join in for money. TM is disgusting.
Also, I’ll be that person Didn’t he promise us all he had months to live years ago?
Daddy initially didn’t say he would testify against Meghan; that happened after the Buzzfeed article broke. That story along with the Bot Sentinel report blows Scammy’s claim of victim out of the water. My guess is the Gruesome Twosome are afraid the case will be dismissed now so here comes Bad Dad. I think he’s coming in because they believe Meghan won’t go after him; she didn’t go after Bad Dad in the Fail lawsuit. But TT made the stupid mistake of stating on camera Meghan should settle. More like pay up or I’ll trash you on the stand. This time Meghan may unleash her lawyers on TT.
Never, in my 43 years of life, have I seen a parent have so much hate for their child. What a vile, hateful excuse for a human being.
If Ivanka ever crossed Trump, you’d have seen this and worse. When a narcissist picks a favorite child it’s not up for debate. That child should forever treat them as an exalted parent. Or this happens.
Wow, that really is it exactly. 👏🏼👏🏼
Yeah, I’m not even sure that it’s hate TT feels for Meghan right now. It feels more like, when an ex-boyfriend says that if he can’t have you, or if you don’t want him, then nobody else can have you (or he will destroy you). With TT and the white Markles, it’s like “If I can’t benefit from knowing you, or seem more important from being related to you, then you can’t enjoy life as a royal either.” To me, that seems like why they cling so hard to trying to make people believe they were SO CLOSE. They feel like THEY should get to tell Meghan’s story, like they own her life and her narrative to the point that they resent her Oprah interview – the one time she got to speak to the press to tell her story.
I’m always so curious what Thomas’s endgame is here. It used to be, “I love Meghan so much, and I just want to be a part of her and the kids’ lives.” Now it’s just pure vitriol and hate.
At least with Charles and William, they trash H&M as a short sided cling to power and public sacrifice to save their own reputations. It’s terrible and selfish, but at least you know why they’re doing it and what they’re hoping to accomplish. (A popular King who slips right into the beloved monarch role held by his mother, and a powerful PoW who gets to do whatever he wants without too much blowback.)
Thomas just wants to… punish her? Sue her? Make her miserable? I really don’t get how he thinks he wins.
Can’t people be sued for spurious, or nuisance, lawsuits? Meghan and Harry will probably ignore the whole issue, but I believe they could sue or countersue. I watched the interview and Meghan did not say they were poor, she simply mentioned working during school. Many middle-class kids work in the U.S.
Exactly. My family growing up was solidly middle class. My first job was at my local grocery store at 14. Again, we were NOT poor. I was encouraged to get a job to learn responsibility and accountability, the money was a bonus (how much could a 14 year old male a few moons ago when you’re also limited on how many hours you can work a day/week in the US?)
That’s why this lawsuit is such a joke, a serious attorney would have told Scam that she has no case. This is a publicity stunt, but because its not costing Scam and Toxic anything they will go along with the ride. I bet Scam even thinks it will generate some sales for her “book”. And riddle me this, if Toxic keeps insisting that they weren’t poor coming up, why did he have to file bankruptcy? Why is he begging money from Meghan now? Why was she sending him money once she started working regularly? Not saying they were impoverished and Meghan never claimed that, but it definitely doesn’t sound like there was an abundance of money either.
His first wife says that he was stingy about giving her money to cover the household and that he spent money on drugs.
The Fail has reported about Scammy’s suspension from Twitter. If the Fail and the BRF are behind bankrolling the SkidMarkles they grossly miscalculated. In a US defamation suit the burden of proof is on Scammy. She and TT will under more scrutiny. Team Sussex will bring up the suspension and anything else by that 21 day deadline. Right now the Fail/BRF are trying to find an off ramp with Scammy and TT taking the fall.
This crew are never gonna stop with this nonsense. They’re so repetitive and tedious, and Scammy got lit up by Buzzfeed. You can’t sue someone into liking or acknowledging you, or thinking you mean more to them than you actually do, especially after you exploit and smear them. Thomas and Scammy better know what they’re doing because everything they’ve done will be scrutinized with a microscope.
So very true both are stalkers DEMANDING to be included in someone life purely so they can sell exclusives on them to the press. Meghan went NC for good reason and each paid betrayal via another tedious and toxic interview proves she was right. Neither grifter has anything new or interesting to say. The world has moved on and quite frankly nobody is interested in their bleating It is like getting stuck in a lift with a bore with one topic or obsession which you don’t share!.
Discovery in this case gonna be lit.
Does he truly believe that Meghan would settle out of court and he would pocket Prince Andrew type payout? Millions? That is the bottom line here. Money. It’s always about the money. Grifters and scammers. He doesn’t give a flying fig about seeing his daughter and grandchildren.
Meh… stop giving this crazy old gas bag the attention he so desperately craves so he can feel important. We all know that he and Scammy don’t care about going to court and probably have fervent hopes that it doesn’t. It’s all about the attention they receive and the idiotic claims they get to throw out into the atmosphere in the mean time.
Anything they can do to get money. He wants them to settle because that means they can extract 75k out of the Sussexes. That’s all this is. The flimsiest possible reason to sue someone in hopes to just get money. Plain extortion.
75 K is just for starters. They could ask for much more if they went to trial, or if they asked to settle out of court.
This man is a true a**hole.
Anything for a buck.
Much better to be away from these type of people. I know this from my own life, I have relatives who only know me when they want something/money for decades.
They are only “family” if it somehow benefits them.
Good for MM for keeping her kids a good distance from the Markle side.
The Godfather had it right. Never go against the family. lol
Good for H&M for putting up rules and boundaries.
Every time I read a TM/SM story, I cry because my narcissistic parents rejected me 4 years ago and it still hurts. I’m so glad she has her mother. And I’m so grateful I’m not a public figure! This is the sort of things my parents would pull if I was. It must be so hard for her to read these things, as it’s not only new pain, but all the old pain comes flooding back.
I’m sorry for everything you went through, you are not alone in having narcissistic parents and it sucks. I hope you have support💞 around you.
That is so sweet, thank you. I have a wonderful life and am surrounded by loving, good people (and trying to raise a couple of them myself! I appreciate your empathy!
It’s actually getting quite entertaining the way the desperation to tear down the Sussexes is getting. The higher Harry and Meghan rise, the more clownish the Farkles become. It looks like the last days of tomfoolery. Just remember if you can be bought ,you can also be sold. Media slavery is alive and real pathetic.
Question for CBers with legal knowledge, I went to read Samantha’s complaint again using the courtlistener link that was previously working. Now a 404 page not found message is coming up. Is that normal?
My husband practices in federal court, and it’s not surprising to have the online systems go haywire sometimes.