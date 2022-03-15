Thomas Markle ‘would be more than happy to’ testify in Samantha’s lawsuit

The White Markles are parasites. They are some of the sleaziest characters I’ve ever seen in my life. Arguably, Thomas Markle is the most toxic and pitiful piece of sh-t anyone has ever encountered. He’s spent the past four years smearing his daughter, telling lies and making an ass out of himself. I still believe that almost all of Toxic Tom’s sh-t is a paid performance, complete with scripts written by some British tabloid reporters. Speaking of, Toxic Tom has a YouTube channel like all of the other hate-for-profit lunatics. Thomas Markle said words about Samantha’s lawsuit against Meghan:

Meghan Markle’s father says he’s willing to testify against his estranged daughter and her “ginger husband” in the defamation suit filed by his elder daughter, Samantha Markle. Thomas Markle said he intends to side with Meghan’s half-sister Samantha, who is suing the former royal over “false and malicious statements” she allegedly made in her explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. “I would be more than happy to,” Markle, 77, said when asked if he’d sit for a deposition by photographer Karl Larsen on his YouTube channel, “Remarkable Friendship.” “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face … I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter.” Samantha — who is seeking $75,000 in damages, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees — has alleged in court docs that Meghan, 40, falsely claimed to be an only child and lied about when they last saw each other. Thomas said he believes Samantha would be victorious in court. “It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sit there and exposed things that they shouldn’t be exposing to anyone and I think it’s so disrespectful to the royals,” Markle said of Meghan and Prince Harry. “I am basically what you’d call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals.” Thomas added he believes the Duchess of Sussex should settle the suit. “There are so many obvious, obvious lies that are immediately challenged that I can’t imagine Meghan even going into the court with this,” he said. “She can’t defend the things she said.”

Again, Meghan and Harry are not being roadblocked and thwarted by palace courtiers and two-faced a–holes like Jason Knauf anymore. They live in America, land of free and the litigious. The Sussexes are lawyered up from Montecito to London. My point? I hope that Tom and Samantha sue their way into utter destitution. I hope Meghan slaps back at Thomas and Samantha HARD and I hope Meghan completely ruins them.

Speaking of, Samantha’s main troll Twitter account @TheMarkleSammy has been suspended. Samantha’s lawyer told Newsweek: “Samantha’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked; someone changed her password; and, some of the Twitter screenshots that have appeared in the media very recently appear to have been altered or Photoshopped. However, due to the urgency of this matter, we are still investigating.” This happened after Ellie Hall’s Buzzfeed article was published over the weekend. And then on Monday, Christopher Bouzy pointed out that Twitter has actually suspended four of Samantha’s accounts. Her main account and three burner accounts she used to communicate with hate-for-profit YouTubers and spread lies and conspiracies about Meghan.

Breaking: Twitter has restricted Samantha Markle's alternate accounts following the suspension of her primary account. pic.twitter.com/rhSnn1x8VM — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) March 14, 2022